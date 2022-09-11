|
|
|IND
|HOU
Ryan, Colts rally but stall in OT for 20-20 tie with Texans
HOUSTON (AP) Coach Frank Reich wouldn't blame a missed field goal in overtime for the Indianapolis Colts' season-opening tie against the Houston Texans.
To him, it shouldn't have come down to that.
''There were plenty of mistakes throughout that game where we could have sealed it and we didn't,'' Reich said.
Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Texans in his Colts debut on Sunday, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each and the game ended in a 20-20 tie.
The Texans led 20-3 entering the fourth quarter in coach Lovie Smith's debut, but Ryan led three successive scoring drives, culminating with his 15-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with 1:54 remaining.
Indianapolis got the ball back with 1:19 left in regulation but was forced to punt - a sign of things to come in the extra period.
Houston got the ball first in OT, but Davis Mills was sacked twice, leading to a punt.
The Colts moved into field goal range with a 13-play drive that chewed up 6:30, but Rodrigo Blankenship's 42-yard attempt sailed wide right with 2 minutes left.
Rex Burkhead was dropped for a 2-yard loss on third-and-1 with 40 seconds left and the Texans punted again, essentially playing for the draw.
The Colts got two more plays in but didn't get anywhere close to field goal range as time expired and the crowd booed the first tie in Texans history.
''Obviously we didn't lose the game, but it kind of feels that way since we were up, we were doing so many good things in the beginning and then they came back,'' Houston linebacker Christian Kirksey said.
Ryan, playing his first game for Indy after 14 seasons with Atlanta, threw an interception and lost a fumble as he struggled early. But he finally got the offense going late, finishing with 352 yards passing and a touchdown. Rushing champion Jonathan Taylor finished with 161 yards and a TD.
''You're disappointed to not come out of here with a win. At the same time we didn't lose,'' Ryan said. ''We've got to find a way to tighten things up. But the effort across the board to me is encouraging. I think if we play with that kind of intensity, clean up some of these mistakes and execute a little bit better, there's a lot of things we can build off of.''
Mills threw for 240 yards and two scores.
The Texans were outscored 62-3 in two losses to the Colts last season. They looked great through three quarters Sunday.
''When you get a lead like that, good things had to happen on both sides of the football and special teams,'' Smith said. ''So that's what we'll build on.''
The Colts trailed by 10 and were driving in the third quarter when Ryan fumbled a bad snap, and it was recovered by Christian Kirksey. The Texans cashed in on the error when Mills found a wide-open O.J. Howard for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 20-3.
That drive was helped by a 15-yard penalty on Yannick Ngakoue for roughing the passer.
Howard, who was a late addition to the team the team after signing on Sept. 2, had two receptions, both for scores. He reeled in a 16-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Indianapolis settled for a short field goal early in the fourth quarter after third overall pick Derek Stingley knocked down a pass on third down from the 4.
E.J. Speed sacked Mills and forced and recovered a fumble on Houston's next drive. The Colts cut the lead to 20-13 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Taylor with about eight minutes to go.
Jerry Hughes, who had two sacks and an interception in his debut with the Texans, was disappointed in the team's performance in the fourth quarter.
''We've got to learn how to close games out,'' he said. ''We didn't do it, and we've got to learn from it.''
ROOKIE STARTERS
The Texans started three rookies in RB Dameon Pierce, Stingley and safety Jalen Pitre. It's the most rookies Houston has started in Week 1 since first overall pick DE Mario Williams, TE Owen Daniels, RB Wali Lundy, LB DeMeco Ryans and OL Charles Spencer all started the 2006 opener.
RYAN'S WORK
Sunday was Ryan's 74th career game with 300 yards passing, moving past Philip Rivers for fourth place in NFL history. He also reached 60,000 yards passing, becoming the second-fastest player to reach the mark by doing it in his 223rd game.
UVALDE STRONG
The Texans used their opener to honor and remember the victims of the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.
The Texans hosted the Uvalde high school football team and wore ''Uvalde Strong'' decals on their helmets.
UP NEXT
Colts: Visit Jacksonville next Sunday.
Texans: Visit Denver next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|39:37
|30:23
|1st Downs
|33
|20
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|20
|12
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|517
|299
|Total Plays
|90
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|77
|Rush Attempts
|38
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|340
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|32-50
|23-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-89
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.8
|7-45.4
|Return Yards
|31
|14
|Punts - Returns
|5-31
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|340
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|517
|TOTAL YDS
|299
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
17
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|32/50
|352
|1
|1
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
27
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|13
|9
|121
|1
|28
|27
|
N. Hines 21 RB
11
FPTS
|N. Hines
|6
|6
|50
|0
|15
|11
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|6
|3
|46
|0
|23
|7
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
6
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|4
|3
|37
|0
|20
|6
|
M. Strachan 17 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Strachan
|2
|2
|36
|0
|20
|5
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|2
|2
|26
|0
|13
|4
|
K. Granson 83 TE
5
FPTS
|K. Granson
|7
|3
|22
|0
|12
|5
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
27
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|7
|4
|14
|0
|5
|27
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Paye 51 DE
|K. Paye
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 ILB
|B. Okereke
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cross 20 DB
|N. Cross
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 LB
|E. Speed
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 SAF
|J. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 35 K
8
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|2/3
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|4
|44.8
|3
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
11
FPTS
|N. Hines
|5
|6.2
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
19
FPTS
|D. Mills
|23/37
|240
|2
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
12
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|14
|40
|0
|8
|12
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|11
|33
|0
|8
|4
|
J. Driskel 6 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Driskel
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Mills 10 QB
19
FPTS
|D. Mills
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
15
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|12
|7
|82
|0
|42
|15
|
O. Howard 8 TE
17
FPTS
|O. Howard
|2
|2
|38
|2
|22
|17
|
C. Moore 15 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Moore
|3
|3
|31
|0
|11
|6
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
12
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|8
|5
|30
|0
|8
|12
|
N. Collins 12 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Collins
|3
|2
|26
|0
|18
|4
|
P. Brown 85 TE
2
FPTS
|P. Brown
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|4
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Jordan
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Hairston II 34 LB
1
FPTS
|T. Hairston II
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
C. Conley 18 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Conley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|14-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 DB
|J. Owens
|11-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 SAF
|J. Pitre
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|3-0
|2.0
|1
|1
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 DE
|J. Greenard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 98 DT
|M. Dwumfour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Pierre-Louis 57 LB
|K. Pierre-Louis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 69 DL
|K. Hinish
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 94 DE
|D. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
8
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|7
|45.4
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to IND 29 for 4 yards (J.Pitre; J.Greenard).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - IND 29(14:30 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 32 for 3 yards (J.Hughes - R.Lopez).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - IND 32(13:51 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 34 for 2 yards (J.Owens; C.Kirksey).
|Punt
4 & 1 - IND 34(13:17 - 1st) M.Haack punts 44 yards to HOU 22 - Center-L.Rhodes - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22(13:08 - 1st) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks pushed ob at HOU 26 for 4 yards (K.Moore).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 26(12:36 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 30 for 4 yards (K.Moore - E.Speed).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - HOU 30(12:09 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
|Punt
4 & 2 - HOU 30(12:06 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 44 yards to IND 26 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 26(11:59 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 26 for no gain (M.Collins).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - IND 26(11:18 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 43 for 17 yards (D.Stingley).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(10:45 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 45 for 2 yards (D.Stingley; M.Collins).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - IND 45(10:11 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 48 for 7 yards (D.Harris; C.Kirksey).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IND 48(9:28 - 1st) M.Ryan scrambles right end to HOU 46 for 2 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 46(8:48 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to P.Campbell (K.Pierre-Louis).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IND 46(8:43 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to HOU 43 for 3 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - IND 43(8:01 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to HOU 35 for 8 yards (D.King).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(7:25 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to HOU 30 for 5 yards (R.Lopez; K.Pierre-Louis).
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - IND 30(6:39 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 32 for -2 yards (D.King).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - IND 32(5:57 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Taylor to HOU 27 for 5 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; C.Kirksey).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - IND 27(5:18 - 1st) R.Blankenship 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(5:13 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 27 for 2 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 27(4:42 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 30 for 3 yards (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 30(4:03 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to C.Conley.
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOU 30(3:57 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to IND 21 - Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 30 for 9 yards (B.Cashman; T.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 30(3:46 - 1st) B.Raimann reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Taylor.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IND 30(3:42 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to N.Hines to IND 41 for 11 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(3:01 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Strachan to HOU 39 for 20 yards (D.Stingley; J.Owens).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(2:22 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle ran ob at HOU 22 for 17 yards (D.King).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(1:48 - 1st) B.Raimann reported in as eligible. J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 13 for 9 yards (J.Owens).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - IND 13(1:12 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to HOU 9 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - IND 9(0:41 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 11 for -2 yards (K.Grugier-Hill - J.Pitre).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IND 11(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - IND 11(14:52 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to N.Hines to HOU 2 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; C.Kirksey).
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - IND 2(14:14 - 2nd) Direct snap to N.Hines. N.Hines up the middle to HOU 4 for -2 yards (J.Greenard).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 4(14:10 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to P.Brown to HOU 21 for 17 yards (K.Moore).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 21(13:40 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to T.Hairston ran ob at HOU 26 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 26(12:59 - 2nd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. R.Burkhead right tackle to HOU 29 for 3 yards (D.Buckner; E.Speed).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 29(12:14 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Jordan to HOU 34 for 5 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34(11:46 - 2nd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 48 for 14 yards (Z.Franklin) [I.Odenigbo].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 48(11:01 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to C.Conley.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 48(10:55 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to C.Moore to IND 41 for 11 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(10:18 - 2nd) R.Burkhead up the middle to IND 39 for 2 yards (B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 39(9:49 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left guard to IND 33 for 6 yards (K.Paye; D.Buckner).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 33(9:11 - 2nd) R.Burkhead up the middle to IND 29 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 29(8:34 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 29(8:27 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left guard to IND 27 for 2 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 27(7:58 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - HOU 27(7:54 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:50 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman pushed ob at HOU 47 for 28 yards (J.Owens).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(7:17 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to HOU 45 for 2 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - IND 45(6:39 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 38 for 7 yards (J.Owens).
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - IND 38(5:55 - 2nd) B.Raimann reported in as eligible. J.Taylor left end to HOU 25 for 13 yards (J.Owens).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:16 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to HOU 22 for 3 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 22(4:34 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right intended for J.Taylor INTERCEPTED by J.Hughes at HOU 28. J.Hughes to HOU 42 for 14 yards (M.Ryan).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42(4:26 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to 50 for 8 yards (B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 50(3:54 - 2nd) D.Pierce right guard to IND 46 for 4 yards (G.Stewart - E.Speed).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(3:18 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to IND 49 for -3 yards (G.Stewart).
|Penalty
2 & 13 - HOU 49(2:48 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to C.Moore. PENALTY on IND-K.Moore - Defensive Pass Interference - 33 yards - enforced at IND 49 - No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 16(2:42 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to O.Howard for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(2:37 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to IND 30 for 5 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - IND 30(2:15 - 2nd) N.Hines left guard to IND 33 for 3 yards (J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - IND 33(2:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to IND 38 for 5 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(1:41 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson pushed ob at IND 41 for 3 yards (J.Pitre).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - IND 41(1:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-M.Dwumfour - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at IND 41 - No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - IND 46(1:37 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep middle to M.Pittman to HOU 34 for 20 yards (J.Owens).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(1:15 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to HOU 30 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|Fumble
2 & 6 - IND 30(0:57 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at HOU 37 for -7 yards (J.Hughes). FUMBLES (J.Hughes) [J.Hughes] - recovered by IND-B.Smith at HOU 37.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - IND 37(0:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-B.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - IND 42(0:48 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman.
|Punt
4 & 18 - IND 42(0:45 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 28 yards to HOU 14 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by D.King.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 14(0:38 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right guard to HOU 19 for 5 yards (K.Paye).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - HOU 19(0:33 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to R.Burkhead (B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 19(0:29 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to R.Burkhead to HOU 25 for 6 yards (B.Okereke).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:21 - 2nd) D.Mills pass deep left to N.Collins to HOU 43 for 18 yards (B.Facyson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 43(0:14 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Jordan.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 43(0:09 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left tackle to IND 49 for 8 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Mills pass deep middle to B.Cooks to IND 33 for 42 yards (J.Blackmon). Flea Flicker
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(14:20 - 3rd) R.Burkhead up the middle to IND 36 for -3 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - HOU 36(13:42 - 3rd) R.Burkhead up the middle to IND 33 for 3 yards (D.Buckner - B.Okereke).
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 33(13:05 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to IND 25 for 8 yards (K.Moore - Z.Franklin).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - HOU 25(12:20 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(12:17 - 3rd) J.Taylor right end to IND 26 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey - J.Greenard). PENALTY on HOU-M.Collins - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at IND 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31(11:49 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 40 for 9 yards (D.King - K.Grugier-Hill).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - IND 40(11:08 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to IND 42 for 2 yards (M.Collins; R.Lopez).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42(10:31 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to J.Taylor (D.Harris) [C.Kirksey].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IND 42(10:24 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to HOU 44 for 14 yards (K.Grugier-Hill - C.Kirksey). PENALTY on IND-Q.Nelson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at IND 42 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - IND 37(9:53 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to A.Pierce [M.Dwumfour]. PENALTY on HOU-J.Pitre - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at IND 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 48(9:47 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to A.Dulin.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IND 48(9:41 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 40 for 8 yards (J.Owens).
|Fumble
3 & 2 - IND 40(8:59 - 3rd) M.Ryan FUMBLES (Aborted) at HOU 40 - RECOVERED by HOU-C.Kirksey at HOU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42(8:56 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to HOU 47 for 5 yards (K.Paye).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 47(8:23 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to C.Moore to IND 42 for 11 yards (B.Facyson - K.Moore) [G.Stewart]. PENALTY on IND-Y.Ngakoue - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at IND 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27(7:55 - 3rd) D.Pierce left guard to IND 22 for 5 yards (E.Speed).
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 22(7:21 - 3rd) D.Mills pass deep left to O.Howard for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:16 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep middle to A.Dulin (S.Nelson) [M.Dwumfour].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 25(7:10 - 3rd) M.Ryan to IND 20 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at IND 20. M.Ryan pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - IND 25(7:05 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 29 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill - S.Nelson).
|Punt
4 & 6 - IND 29(6:30 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 70 yards to HOU 1 - Center-L.Rhodes - downed by IND-G.Stuard.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 1(6:16 - 3rd) D.Mills left guard to HOU 2 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 2(5:37 - 3rd) R.Burkhead left guard to HOU 3 for 1 yard (T.Lewis).
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - HOU 3(5:13 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead pushed ob at HOU 7 for 4 yards (N.Cross).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - HOU 7(4:38 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 50 yards to IND 43 - Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 45 for 2 yards (I.Yiadom). PENALTY on IND-E.Speed - Running Into the Kicker - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 7 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 12(4:29 - 3rd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 13 for 1 yard (K.Paye - Z.Franklin).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 13(3:53 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 20 for 7 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 20(3:16 - 3rd) J.Driskel scrambles right end pushed ob at HOU 25 for 5 yards (K.Paye).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:38 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to B.Cooks [D.Odeyingbo]. PENALTY on IND-K.Moore - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at HOU 25 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(2:32 - 3rd) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 47 for 1 yard (N.Cross).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 47(1:46 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Pierce to IND 47 for 6 yards (E.Speed).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 47(1:14 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to IND 43 for 4 yards (B.Facyson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 43(0:31 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to R.Burkhead.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 43(0:28 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead to IND 36 for 7 yards (S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - HOU 36(15:00 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to B.Cooks.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - HOU 36(14:56 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at IND 36 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - HOU 41(14:56 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 37 yards to IND 4 - Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 15 for 11 yards (M.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 15(14:46 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - IND 15(14:42 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman ran ob at IND 29 for 14 yards.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29(14:10 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Dulin to IND 45 for 16 yards (J.Owens - D.Stingley).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(13:39 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Alie-Cox to HOU 42 for 13 yards (K.Grugier-Hill - D.Stingley).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(12:58 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right to A.Dulin to HOU 19 for 23 yards (D.King; K.Grugier-Hill) [D.Harris].
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(12:23 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to HOU 13 for 6 yards (J.Pitre).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - IND 13(11:45 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to N.Hines to HOU 4 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 4(11:02 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman (D.King).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 4(10:57 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to A.Dulin (J.Owens).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 4(10:53 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce (D.Stingley).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - IND 4(10:47 - 4th) PENALTY on IND - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 4 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IND 9(10:47 - 4th) R.Blankenship 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:44 - 4th) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 29 for 4 yards (K.Moore).
|Fumble
2 & 6 - HOU 29(10:02 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at HOU 21 for -8 yards (E.Speed). FUMBLES (E.Speed) [E.Speed] - touched at HOU 22 - RECOVERED by IND-D.Buckner at HOU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(9:49 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 13 for 7 yards (J.Pitre; J.Owens).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - IND 13(9:12 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 9 for 4 yards (J.Pitre; C.Kirksey).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - IND 9(8:29 - 4th) B.Raimann reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass short right to A.Dulin to HOU 2 for 7 yards (S.Nelson).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IND 2(7:46 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(7:42 - 4th) R.Burkhead left end to HOU 31 for 6 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 31(6:57 - 4th) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 36 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin - E.Speed).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36(6:13 - 4th) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 37 for 1 yard (B.Okereke).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 37(5:29 - 4th) R.Burkhead left tackle to HOU 38 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 38(4:44 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins. Penalty on HOU - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - HOU 38(4:39 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to IND 13 - Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 20 for 7 yards (B.Cashman).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 20(4:29 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to K.Granson (M.Collins).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - IND 20(4:24 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Strachan to IND 36 for 16 yards (S.Nelson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(3:52 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 45 for 9 yards (J.Pitre; J.Owens).
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - IND 45(3:18 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to HOU 42 for 13 yards (J.Owens).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(2:42 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 29 for 13 yards (J.Owens - K.Hinish).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29(2:13 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 15 for 14 yards (J.Owens).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15(2:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 63 yards from IND 35 to HOU 2 - out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(1:46 - 4th) R.Burkhead right tackle to HOU 44 for 4 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - HOU 44(1:34 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to R.Burkhead (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 44(1:30 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks.
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 44(1:27 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 44 yards to IND 12 - Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 9 for -3 yards (T.Smith). FUMBLES (T.Smith) - recovered by IND-I.Rodgers at IND 11. I.Rodgers to IND 9 for -2 yards (N.Hewitt).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 9(1:16 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 11 for 2 yards (D.Harris; C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 11(1:05 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to K.Granson.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - IND 11(1:01 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman pushed ob at IND 23 for 12 yards (D.Stingley).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(0:55 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson to IND 35 for 12 yards (D.King).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(0:34 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson ran ob at IND 42 for 7 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IND 42(0:30 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to K.Granson.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - IND 42(0:25 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor pushed ob at IND 44 for 2 yards (D.Stingley).
|Punt
4 & 1 - IND 44(0:19 - 4th) M.Haack punts 37 yards to HOU 19 - Center-L.Rhodes - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) R.Blankenship kicks 64 yards from IND 35 to HOU 1 - out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 40(10:00 - 5) D.Mills sacked at HOU 33 for -7 yards (K.Paye).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - HOU 33(9:14 - 5) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to P.Dorsett. Penalty on HOU-P.Dorsett - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - HOU 33(9:10 - 5) PENALTY on HOU-T.Howard - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - HOU 28(9:10 - 5) D.Mills sacked at HOU 24 for -4 yards (K.Paye).
|Punt
4 & 26 - HOU 24(8:38 - 5) C.Johnston punts 52 yards to IND 24 - Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 31 for 7 yards (M.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 31(8:27 - 5) J.Taylor right end to IND 31 for no gain (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - IND 31(7:43 - 5) M.Ryan scrambles right end pushed ob at IND 41 for 10 yards (M.Collins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41(7:05 - 5) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 41(6:59 - 5) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to K.Granson (D.King).
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - IND 41(6:55 - 5) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to HOU 47 for 12 yards (J.Pitre - C.Kirksey).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - IND 47(6:12 - 5) M.Ryan FUMBLES (Aborted) at HOU 47 - and recovers at 50.
|+15 YD
2 & 13 - IND 50(5:27 - 5) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to HOU 35 for 15 yards (K.Grugier-Hill) [O.Okoronkwo].
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(4:55 - 5) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 37 for -2 yards (C.Kirksey - J.Pitre).
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - IND 37(4:12 - 5) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to HOU 24 for 13 yards (J.Pitre) [D.King].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(3:32 - 5) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 16 for 8 yards (J.Owens).
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - IND 16(2:53 - 5) J.Taylor left guard to HOU 19 for -3 yards (J.Greenard).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 19(2:07 - 5) M.Ryan sacked at HOU 24 for -5 yards (J.Hughes).
|No Good
4 & 10 - IND 24(2:00 - 5) R.Blankenship 42 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 32(1:57 - 5) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead pushed ob at HOU 40 for 8 yards (N.Cross).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - HOU 40(1:28 - 5) PENALTY on HOU-J.Britt - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 40 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 35(1:28 - 5) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 44 for 9 yards (N.Cross).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(1:06 - 5) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore to IND 47 for 9 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - HOU 47(0:45 - 5) D.Mills pass incomplete short right.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 47(0:40 - 5) C.Heck reported in as eligible. R.Burkhead right guard to IND 49 for -2 yards (G.Stewart).
|Punt
4 & 3 - HOU 49(0:26 - 5) C.Johnston punts 43 yards to IND 6 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by N.Hines.
