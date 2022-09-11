|
|
|PHI
|DET
Jalen Hurts, Eagles too much for Lions in opener 38-35
DETROIT (AP) Jalen Hurts made plays with his legs, right arm and head.
Hurts accounted for 333 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Brown had a career-high-tying 155 yards receiving in his Philadelphia debut, helping the Eagles hold on for a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Hurts ran 17 times, one short of his career high, for 90 yards and a 1-yard touchdown. The third-year quarterback was 18 of 32 for 243 yards, including a perfectly placed 54-yard pass to Brown that led to Philadelphia taking a 24-14 lead at halftime.
Just as importantly, Hurts threw away many passes to avoid sacks.
''We had a lot broken plays, a lot of throwaways,'' he said. ''As a quarterback, that is the best play sometimes.''
The Eagles scored 24 points in the second quarter and had a 17-point lead in the fourth that was cut to three when Jared Goff threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 3:51 left.
Miles Sanders' 24-yard run on third-and-2 from the Eagles 27 just before the two-minute warning quieted a raucous crowd.
''That was a big one,'' Brown said. ''We needed that to take the life out of the building.''
Philadelphia sealed the win on Hurts' sneak that converted a fourth-and-1 from the Detroit 40 with 50 seconds left.
Sanders finished with 96 yards rushing and was one of three Philadelphia running backs to score.
The Lions started strong, opening the game with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and forcing Philadelphia to turn it over on downs.
Hurts, though, proved to be too tough to stop on the ground and through the air.
He had 50 yards rushing in the first quarter, the highest total by a Philadelphia quarterback since Michael Vick ran for 2 more yards in the opening quarter of a 2013 game against the New York Giants.
''He's very slick,'' said Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, a former Oklahoma State star who faced Hurts at Oklahoma. ''Obviously, he's progressed in the league.''
When Hurts threw, Brown was clearly his go-to receiver with 10 receptions on 13 targets. No one else on the team had more than four targets, or three catches.
Brown made a quick return on the team's investment with the most yards receiving by a player in his Philadelphia debut. The Eagles traded the No. 18 pick and a third-round choice to Tennessee for Brown and signed him to a four-year contract worth at least $57 million.
Goff was 21 of 37 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and an interception that James Bradberry returned 27 yards for a score that put the Eagles ahead 21-7 in the second quarter.
''We could have scored 50 out there,'' said Goff, who made some difficult throws and missed some open receivers. ''That's a really good team, give them credit, but we shot ourselves in the foot all day.''
Detroit's D'Andre Swift, who is from Philadelphia, had a career-high 144 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries.
''I'm glad we fought back and I told the guys that we didn't play well and only lost by three, so that's a positive,'' coach Dan Campbell said. ''But we can't accept that and be happy to lose by three. We have a lot to clean up.''
EJECTED
Lions defensive back Tracy Walker was ejected for swiping in a scrum with the Eagles after hitting Hurts near his head as he went to the turf late in the third quarter. When Walker hit Hurts above the shoulders after he went down on a run into Detroit territory, Philadelphia players came to their quarterback's defense. Walker responded by swiping at tight end Dallas Goedert's helmet and that ended his game.
''I just let my team down, Walker said. ''Me, as a team captain, I've just got to be better. I was hot-headed at the moment.''
INSTANT IMPACT
Brown wasn't the only player to perform well in his Eagles debut. Bradberry, who signed in May, picked off a pass that was deflected by linebacker Kyzir White, who signed in April.
''It was great to see new Eagles doing that,'' coach Nick Sirianni said. ''That's why we brought them here.''
BROTHERLY LOVE
Detroit receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. At about the same time on Sunday afternoon, his brother, Equanimeous, had a touchdown reception to help Chicago beat San Francisco.
INJURIES
Eagles: DE Derek Barnett limped off the field in the third quarter and was evaluated in a tent behind the sideline.
Lions: DT Levi Onwuzurike (back) went on injured reserve, hurting the depth where the team can't afford to lose players.
UP NEXT
Eagles: Host Minnesota on Monday, Sept. 19.
Lions: Host Washington on Sunday.
---
Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:34
|28:26
|1st Downs
|27
|23
|Rushing
|13
|9
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-17
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|455
|386
|Total Plays
|72
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|216
|181
|Rush Attempts
|39
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|239
|205
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|21-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|10-61
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|4-46.3
|Return Yards
|78
|15
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|3-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-38
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|239
|PASS YDS
|205
|
|
|216
|RUSH YDS
|181
|
|
|455
|TOTAL YDS
|386
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|18/32
|243
|0
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
17
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|13
|96
|1
|24
|17
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|17
|90
|1
|16
|24
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|5
|20
|1
|7
|11
|
B. Scott 35 RB
7
FPTS
|B. Scott
|4
|10
|1
|8
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
25
FPTS
|A. Brown
|13
|10
|155
|0
|54
|25
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
9
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|4
|3
|60
|0
|27
|9
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|4
|2
|12
|0
|8
|11
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
17
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|2
|2
|9
|0
|11
|17
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
1
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
N. Togiai 83 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Togiai
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 6 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Smith
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 90 DT
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
8
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|23
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|45.7
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|3
|12.7
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Goff
|21/37
|215
|2
|1
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Swift 32 RB
26
FPTS
|D. Swift
|15
|144
|1
|50
|26
|
J. Williams 30 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Williams
|11
|28
|2
|7
|15
|
J. Goff 16 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Goff
|2
|9
|0
|10
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
20
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|12
|8
|64
|1
|29
|20
|
D. Chark 4 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Chark
|8
|4
|52
|1
|22
|15
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|7
|4
|38
|0
|16
|7
|
D. Swift 32 RB
26
FPTS
|D. Swift
|3
|3
|31
|0
|25
|26
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|3
|1
|28
|0
|28
|3
|
J. Williams 30 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Williams
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|15
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 5 DB
|D. Elliott
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 53 DE
|C. Harris
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 98 DT
|I. Buggs
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 33 DB
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 2 DE
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 19 K
5
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|4
|46.3
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|3
|5.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to DET 24 for -1 yards (K.White).
|+50 YD
2 & 11 - DET 24(14:27 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to PHI 26 for 50 yards (D.Slay).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 26(13:38 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to PHI 19 for 7 yards (D.Slay; K.White).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - DET 19(13:02 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to PHI 15 for 4 yards (J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 15(12:22 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Chark.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DET 15(12:19 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-L.Stenberg - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 15 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - DET 20(12:19 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-L.Stenberg - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 20 - No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 20 - DET 25(12:19 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to PHI 14 for 11 yards (M.Epps; A.Maddox).
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - DET 14(11:40 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson pushed ob at PHI 5 for 9 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - DET 5(11:01 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to PHI 1 for 4 yards (M.Epps).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DET 1(10:23 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 1st) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(10:18 - 1st) J.Hurts left end pushed ob at PHI 33 for 8 yards (D.Elliott).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 33(9:35 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to PHI 44 for 11 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 44(8:47 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert [M.Hughes].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PHI 44(8:44 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to K.Gainwell.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - PHI 44(8:42 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-D.Goedert - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 44 - No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 15 - PHI 39(8:42 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle pushed ob at DET 45 for 16 yards (D.Elliott).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(7:57 - 1st) M.Sanders right end to DET 40 for 5 yards (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PHI 40(7:23 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PHI 40(7:17 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
4 & 5 - PHI 40(7:13 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Brown (A.Oruwariye).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(7:10 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to DET 39 for -2 yards (M.Epps).
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - DET 39(6:32 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to DET 45 for 6 yards (J.Sweat; D.Slay).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DET 45(6:02 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown [J.Sweat].
|Punt
4 & 6 - DET 45(5:58 - 1st) J.Fox punts 37 yards to PHI 18 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 18(5:51 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-Q.Watkins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 18 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 13(5:51 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to PHI 23 for 10 yards (T.Walker - M.Hughes).
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 23(5:09 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to PHI 41 for 18 yards (T.Walker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 41(4:43 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith ran ob at DET 48 for 11 yards (J.Okudah). PENALTY on PHI-J.Mailata - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PHI 41 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 31(4:17 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 34 for 3 yards (I.Buggs).
|+11 YD
2 & 17 - PHI 34(3:35 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to M.Sanders to PHI 45 for 11 yards (J.Okudah).
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 45(2:49 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles left end to DET 45 for 10 yards (T.Walker).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(2:13 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to DET 27 for 18 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 27(1:32 - 1st) J.Hurts right end to DET 25 for 2 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 25(0:46 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to K.Gainwell to DET 21 for 4 yards (M.Rodriguez - A.Anzalone).
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 21(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to DET 5 for 16 yards (T.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PHI 5(14:33 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (T.Walker).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 5(14:30 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to DET 2 for 3 yards (A.Bryant).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 2(13:46 - 2nd) J.Hurts right end to DET 1 for 1 yard (A.Anzalone - M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - PHI 1(13:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles right end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(12:56 - 2nd) D.Swift right end to DET 26 for 1 yard (J.Davis).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - DET 26(12:24 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 28 for 2 yards (T.Edwards; A.Maddox).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DET 28(11:53 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Chark.
|Punt
4 & 7 - DET 28(11:50 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 54 yards to PHI 18 - Center-S.Daly. B.Covey to PHI 29 for 11 yards (W.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(11:37 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 40 for 11 yards (J.Okudah - T.Walker).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40(11:05 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 49 for 9 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PHI 49(10:22 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to N.Togiai.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - PHI 49(10:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PHI 44(10:17 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left [C.Board].
|Punt
4 & 6 - PHI 44(10:12 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 46 yards to DET 10 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Raymond pushed ob at DET 22 for 12 yards (Z.McPhearson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 22(10:04 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 22(10:01 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DET 22(9:57 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to A.St. Brown (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 10 - DET 22(9:52 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 46 yards to PHI 32 - Center-S.Daly. B.Covey to PHI 34 for 2 yards (M.Hughes).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 34(9:44 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to PHI 46 for 12 yards (D.Elliott - T.Walker).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(9:15 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to DET 41 for 13 yards (J.Okudah; T.Walker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 41(8:48 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to DET 33 for 8 yards (C.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PHI 33(8:25 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left. Ball thrown away.
|+27 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 33(8:19 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at DET 6 for 27 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PHI 6(7:56 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - PHI 6(7:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DET 6 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - PHI 11(7:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at DET 11 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 6(7:52 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end pushed ob at DET 1 for 5 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 1(7:38 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(7:34 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 29 for 4 yards (M.Williams).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DET 29(7:00 - 2nd) D.Swift right end to DET 30 for 1 yard (M.Epps). PENALTY on DET-T.Hockenson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - DET 19(6:36 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left intended for T.Hockenson INTERCEPTED by J.Bradberry (K.White) [M.Tuipulotu] at DET 27. J.Bradberry for 27 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(6:26 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 26 for 1 yard (K.White).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - DET 26(5:54 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Chark to DET 30 for 4 yards (D.Slay).
|+28 YD
3 & 5 - DET 30(5:20 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep left to J.Reynolds to PHI 42 for 28 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 42(4:39 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - DET 42(4:34 - 2nd) D.Swift left tackle to PHI 29 for 13 yards (M.Epps).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 29(3:59 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to PHI 16 for 13 yards (M.Epps).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(3:20 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to Ja.Williams to PHI 14 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DET 14(2:44 - 2nd) D.Swift left end to PHI 7 for 7 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DET 7(2:03 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to PHI 7 for no gain (M.Epps - J.Davis).
|+7 YD
4 & Goal - DET 7(2:00 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. D.Swift left end for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 2nd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 59 yards from DET 35 to PHI 6. Q.Watkins to PHI 22 for 16 yards (J.Woods; D.Barnes).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22(1:51 - 2nd) K.Gainwell up the middle to PHI 28 for 6 yards (C.Harris).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 28(1:27 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to K.Gainwell to PHI 36 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 36(0:58 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 32 for -4 yards (T.Walker).
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - PHI 32(0:54 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end to PHI 42 for 10 yards (C.Harris).
|+54 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 42(0:46 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Brown to DET 4 for 54 yards (W.Harris).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 4(0:19 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to DET 5 for -1 yards (A.Anzalone - M.Hughes).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PHI 5(0:14 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to K.Gainwell.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PHI 5(0:11 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Brown (I.Buggs).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PHI 5(0:09 - 2nd) J.Elliott 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks 64 yards from DET 35 to PHI 1. Q.Watkins to PHI 18 for 17 yards (T.Walker; K.Joseph).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 18(14:53 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 17 for -1 yards (C.Harris - M.Rodriguez).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 17(14:18 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to PHI 22 for 5 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 22(13:32 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 32 for 10 yards (J.Okudah).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 32(13:05 - 3rd) K.Gainwell up the middle to PHI 39 for 7 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 39(12:39 - 3rd) K.Gainwell up the middle to PHI 40 for 1 yard (C.Harris; A.Hutchinson).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 40(11:55 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Pascal ran ob at PHI 47 for 7 yards (D.Barnes).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(11:34 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at DET 29 for 24 yards (T.Walker - J.Okudah). PENALTY on DET-A.Anzalone - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DET 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 14(11:08 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles right tackle to DET 6 for 8 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 6(10:45 - 3rd) K.Gainwell up the middle to DET 2 for 4 yards (T.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 2(10:25 - 3rd) K.Gainwell left tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 3rd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(10:21 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 27 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - DET 27(9:44 - 3rd) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 25 for -2 yards (H.Reddick).
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - DET 25(9:04 - 3rd) D.Swift up the middle pushed ob at DET 41 for 16 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(8:30 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 43 for 2 yards (F.Cox).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DET 43(7:54 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to Ja.Williams [F.Cox]. PHI-D.Barnett was injured during the play.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - DET 43(7:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI-F.Cox - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at DET 43 - No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - DET 48(7:49 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Chark pushed ob at PHI 39 for 13 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 39(7:16 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to K.Raymond [J.Sweat].
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - DET 39(7:10 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson to PHI 23 for 16 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 23(6:22 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to A.St. Brown.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 23(6:18 - 3rd) D.Swift up the middle to PHI 20 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - DET 20(5:41 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles left end to PHI 10 for 10 yards (T.Edwards).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 10(4:57 - 3rd) Ja.Williams left tackle to PHI 4 for 6 yards (J.Hargrave - M.Epps).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 4(4:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to J.Reynolds.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - DET 4(4:14 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 3rd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks onside 14 yards from DET 35 to DET 49. Z.McPhearson (didn't try to advance) to DET 49 for no gain (T.Walker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 49(4:08 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at DET 43 for 6 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PHI 43(3:28 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to DET 43 for no gain (J.Okudah).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 43(2:45 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles right tackle to DET 38 for 5 yards (T.Walker). PENALTY on DET-T.Walker - Disqualification - 15 yards - enforced at DET 38. Penalty on DET-T.Walker - Unnecessary Roughness - declined.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 23(2:16 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to DET 1 for 22 yards (C.Harris; J.Okudah).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 1(1:45 - 3rd) B.Scott up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 3rd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(1:41 - 3rd) D.Swift left tackle to DET 29 for 4 yards (T.Edwards).
|+29 YD
2 & 6 - DET 29(1:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at PHI 42 for 29 yards (D.Slay).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 42(0:27 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to K.Raymond. PENALTY on PHI-T.Edwards - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 37(0:21 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - DET 37(0:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson to PHI 26 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Philadelphia challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - DET 26(15:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift pushed ob at PHI 1 for 25 yards (T.Edwards; J.Bradberry).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DET 1(14:19 - 4th) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 4th) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 4th) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(14:16 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 37 for 12 yards (C.Harris) [M.Hughes].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 37(13:46 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 40 for 3 yards (I.Buggs).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PHI 40(12:59 - 4th) PENALTY on PHI - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PHI 35(12:57 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PHI 35(12:51 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith (A.Bryant) [J.Cominsky].
|Punt
4 & 12 - PHI 35(12:49 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 48 yards to DET 17 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Raymond to DET 20 for 3 yards (Z.McPhearson).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(12:37 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to DET 38 for 18 yards (M.Epps).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(12:06 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DET 45 for 7 yards (J.Sweat).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DET 45(11:36 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to J.Reynolds.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DET 45(11:30 - 4th) J.Goff FUMBLES (Aborted) at DET 39 - and recovers at DET 39. J.Goff sacked at DET 35 for -10 yards (sack split by F.Cox and B.Graham).
|Punt
4 & 13 - DET 35(10:49 - 4th) J.Fox punts 48 yards to PHI 17 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 17(10:41 - 4th) J.Hurts right end to PHI 19 for 2 yards (J.Hughes).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 19(10:02 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 17 for -2 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - PHI 17(9:09 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles right tackle to PHI 19 for 2 yards (J.Cominsky; A.Anzalone).
|Punt
4 & 8 - PHI 19(8:31 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 43 yards to DET 38 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Raymond to DET 49 for 11 yards (K.Johnson; P.Johnson). PENALTY on DET-K.Joseph - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 38.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28(8:19 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to DET 33 for 5 yards (T.Edwards).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - DET 33(7:45 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to DET 34 for 1 yard (M.Williams).
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - DET 34(7:09 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Chark to DET 47 for 13 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 47(6:32 - 4th) D.Swift right tackle to DET 47 for no gain (H.Reddick; M.Tuipulotu).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DET 47(6:03 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at PHI 48 for 5 yards (A.Maddox).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - DET 48(5:32 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to PHI 41 for 7 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 41(4:58 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 41(4:52 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to K.Raymond.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - DET 41(4:48 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson. PENALTY on PHI-C.Gardner-Johnson - Defensive Pass Interference - 11 yards - enforced at PHI 41 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(4:44 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to PHI 25 for 5 yards (J.Sweat).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DET 25(4:22 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to PHI 22 for 3 yards (K.White).
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - DET 22(3:56 - 4th) J.Goff pass deep right to D.Chark for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:51 - 4th) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:51 - 4th) A.Seibert kicks 51 yards from DET 35 to PHI 14. Q.Watkins to PHI 19 for 5 yards (C.Board).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 19(3:49 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 22 for 3 yards (A.McNeill; I.Buggs).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 22(3:03 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 27 for 5 yards (J.Okudah).
|+24 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 27(2:21 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to DET 49 for 24 yards (J.Okudah).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 49(2:00 - 4th) B.Scott right end to DET 48 for 1 yard (A.Anzalone).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - PHI 48(1:55 - 4th) B.Scott left tackle to DET 40 for 8 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 40(1:50 - 4th) B.Scott up the middle to DET 40 for no gain (M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - PHI 40(1:06 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to DET 39 for 1 yard (D.Barnes).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 39(0:50 - 4th) PENALTY on PHI - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at DET 39 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 44(0:37 - 4th) J.Hurts kneels to DET 45 for -1 yards.
-
TB
DAL
19
3
4th 3:14 NBC
-
DEN
SEA
0
044 O/U
+6.5
Mon 8:15pm ABC
-
BUF
LAR
31
10
Final NBC
-
BAL
NYJ
24
9
Final CBS
-
CLE
CAR
26
24
Final CBS
-
IND
HOU
20
20
Final/OT CBS
-
JAC
WAS
22
28
Final FOX
-
NE
MIA
7
20
Final CBS
-
NO
ATL
27
26
Final FOX
-
PHI
DET
38
35
Final FOX
-
PIT
CIN
23
20
Final/OT CBS
-
SF
CHI
10
19
Final FOX
-
GB
MIN
7
23
Final FOX
-
KC
ARI
44
21
Final CBS
-
LV
LAC
19
24
Final CBS
-
NYG
TEN
21
20
Final FOX