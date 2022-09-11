|
|
|BAL
|NYJ
Jackson throws 3 TD passes, Ravens cruise past Jets 24-9
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Lamar Jackson is betting on himself to cap another big season with a huge payday. The Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback certainly got off to a terrific start.
Jackson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Devin Duvernay, and the Ravens rolled past the New York Jets 24-9 on a rainy Sunday in the regular-season opener.
''He played a patient, veteran quarterback game,'' coach John Harbaugh said. ''He was in control of everything.''
Jackson went 17 of 30 for 213 yards, including a TD to Rashod Bateman, and had one interception. The performance came hours after ESPN reported that Jackson turned down a five-year extension offer worth more than $250 million - with $133 million guaranteed at signing.
Jackson denied the ESPN story when asked after the game by the outlet's reporter whether he turned down a $250 million guaranteed contract: ''With a guarantee? No. No, there's no truth to that.'' And then Jackson was whisked away from the podium by a Ravens media relations staffer.
Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday the sides would keep working on an extension after the season. Jackson, entering his fifth-year option on his rookie deal, gave the Ravens even more to consider.
Jackson didn't run much on Sunday, just 17 yards rushing on six carries, but he didn't need to because Joe Flacco and the Jets offense struggled to get anything going.
It was also far from a dynamic start for the Ravens, who thought the emotions and energy from the MetLife Stadium crowd on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks - the site of the former World Trade Center just across the Hudson River - played a factor.
''Exactly what we thought was exactly what happened,'' Harbaugh said. ''We were hoping to weather that first quarter.''
And then Jackson and the Ravens got going.
''It was us feeling it out out there,'' said Jackson, who didn't play in the preseason. ''We were getting back into the swing of things.''
Meanwhile, the Jets stumbled.
Flacco, starting against the team with whom he won a Super Bowl, was ineffective and wasn't helped by a few drops and lousy pass protection. He went 37 of 59 for 307 yards and a touchdown and interception - and the fans at MetLife Stadium chanted backup Mike White's name a few times in the second half.
Flacco started in place of Zach Wilson, who's out until at least Week 4 while recovering from a bone bruise and a torn meniscus.
''We just never really got into a rhythm,'' Flacco said, ''and got any energy going behind us.''
There were early signs this could be a long one for the Jets' offense.
Flacco was intercepted by Marcus Williams on the third drive. New York's defense held firm and Baltimore settled for Justin Tucker's 24-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
But the Jets missed a chance to tie early in the second quarter when Greg Zuerlein was wide left on a 45-yard attempt.
Jackson's perfectly placed pass to Duvernay for a 25-yard TD gave the Ravens a 10-point lead with 3:45 left in the first half.
The Ravens extended their lead to 17-3 on their second drive of the second half on Duvernay's second touchdown catch.
The Jets appeared to make a big play on defense late in the third quarter when D.J. Reed forced Mike Davis to fumble, but the Ravens running back recovered. On the next play, Bateman split two Jets defenders and Jackson lofted a pass that hit him in stride for a 55-yard touchdown that made it 24-3.
BUMBLING OFFENSE
Early in the fourth quarter, rookie running back Breece Hall fumbled after a 7-yard catch that would've been a first down. Marlon Humphrey recovered for the Ravens.
Two other moments were indicative of the lousy day for the Jets. One came when Flacco found a wide-open Michael Carter on fourth-and-goal from the 6 with 4:17 left, but Carter dropped the pass in the end zone.
And with 1:18 remaining, Elijah Moore appeared to have a touchdown on third down. He was called for offensive pass interference on a play during which Ravens cornerback Kyle Fuller injured his left knee and needed help off the field.
The Jets finally got into the end zone a few plays later on Tyler Conklin's 2-yard TD catch with 1 minute left, but Zuerlein missed the extra point.
''You're not going to beat a veteran team when you're not capitalizing on the momentum that you gain,'' Jets coach Robert Saleh said. ''From dropped passes to being loose with the football and missed kicks, this is a game, in my opinion, that we absolutely lost.''
SEPTEMBER MOURN
The Jets dropped their 13th straight game in the month of September, dating to the 2018 season.
INJURIES
Ravens: LT Ja'Wuan James, who started in place of the injured Ronnie Stanley, was carted off the field with what was initially called a left ankle injury but Harbaugh later confirmed was a torn Achilles tendon. It's the same injury that sidelined him all last season. ... Fuller is having an MRI on Monday.
Jets: CB Michael Carter II left with a hip injury in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Host the Miami Dolphins next Sunday in their home opener.
Jets: Travel to Cleveland to face the Browns next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:30
|32:30
|1st Downs
|13
|24
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|8
|18
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|2-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|274
|378
|Total Plays
|53
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|83
|Rush Attempts
|21
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|211
|295
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|37-59
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-29
|6-81
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.5
|6-42.2
|Return Yards
|50
|78
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|2-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Int. - Returns
|1-33
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|295
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|274
|TOTAL YDS
|378
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
25
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|17/30
|213
|3
|1
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Drake 23 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Drake
|11
|31
|0
|8
|5
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
25
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|6
|17
|0
|8
|25
|
M. Davis 28 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Davis
|2
|11
|0
|10
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hill
|2
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Bateman 7 WR
13
FPTS
|R. Bateman
|5
|2
|59
|1
|55
|13
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|4
|4
|54
|2
|25
|21
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
10
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|7
|5
|52
|0
|17
|10
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|4
|2
|19
|0
|11
|3
|
K. Drake 23 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Drake
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|5
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
1
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hill
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|
I. Likely 80 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Likely
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Wallace 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Wallace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Williams 32 FS
|M. Williams
|10-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
P. Queen 6 LB
|P. Queen
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 DB
|C. Clark
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Harrison 40 LB
|M. Harrison
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 18 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 LB
|O. Oweh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Pierce 58 DT
|M. Pierce
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Means 60 LB
|S. Means
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Armour-Davis 5 CB
|J. Armour-Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
6
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|6
|48.5
|3
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|8.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Flacco 19 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Flacco
|37/59
|307
|1
|1
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Davis 84 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Davis
|9
|6
|77
|0
|17
|13
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
9
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|8
|4
|52
|0
|19
|9
|
E. Moore 8 WR
9
FPTS
|E. Moore
|7
|5
|49
|0
|24
|9
|
M. Carter 32 RB
17
FPTS
|M. Carter
|9
|7
|40
|0
|11
|17
|
B. Hall 20 RB
9
FPTS
|B. Hall
|10
|6
|38
|0
|16
|9
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|6
|5
|37
|0
|13
|8
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
11
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|7
|4
|14
|1
|6
|11
|
L. Cager 81 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Cager
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 LB
|Q. Williams
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 6 FS
|J. Whitehead
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 MLB
|K. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|1
|
J. Johnson II 52 LB
|J. Johnson II
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 94 DE
|S. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 14 K
3
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/2
|45
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|6
|42.2
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|24.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|15.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 68 yards from BAL 35 to NYJ -3. B.Berrios to NYJ 22 for 25 yards (J.Ross).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 22(14:55 - 1st) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 41 for 19 yards (M.Williams; C.Clark).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 41(14:29 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to Mi.Carter.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 41(14:25 - 1st) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 46 for 5 yards (M.Harrison).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 46(14:01 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right [C.Campbell]. PENALTY on NYJ-J.Flacco - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 46.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NYJ 36(13:53 - 1st) B.Mann punts 45 yards to BAL 19 - Center-T.Hennessy. D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 28 for 9 yards (T.Hennessy).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 28(13:42 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to R.Bateman pushed ob at BAL 32 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 32(13:21 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay to BAL 36 for 4 yards (C.Mosley).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 36(12:41 - 1st) L.Jackson right tackle to BAL 40 for 4 yards (C.Mosley - J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 40(12:01 - 1st) K.Drake right end to BAL 40 for no gain (Qu.Williams).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 40(11:19 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 48 for 8 yards (D.Reed).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 48(10:40 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to BAL 49 for 1 yard (C.Mosley - J.Martin).
|Punt
4 & 1 - BAL 49(9:56 - 1st) J.Stout punts 40 yards to NYJ 11 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 11(9:49 - 1st) Br.Hall right end to NYJ 9 for -2 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - NYJ 9(9:11 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to Br.Hall to NYJ 12 for 3 yards (C.Clark).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NYJ 12(8:31 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to E.Moore. PENALTY on BAL-M.Humphrey - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 12 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 17(8:27 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 18 for 1 yard (P.Queen).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYJ 18(7:51 - 1st) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 18 for no gain (M.Pierce).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYJ 18(7:16 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NYJ 18(7:12 - 1st) B.Mann punts 48 yards to BAL 34 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 34(7:05 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to I.Likely.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 34(7:02 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 35 for 1 yard (M.Clemons; C.Mosley).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAL 35(6:13 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to I.Likely.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAL 35(6:08 - 1st) J.Stout punts 48 yards to NYJ 17 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 17(6:01 - 1st) J.Flacco pass deep left to E.Moore to NYJ 41 for 24 yards (M.Williams).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 41(5:21 - 1st) Mi.Carter right end pushed ob at NYJ 44 for 3 yards (M.Harrison). PENALTY on NYJ-L.Cager - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 42.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - NYJ 32(5:07 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short middle intended for L.Cager INTERCEPTED by M.Williams at NYJ 46. M.Williams to NYJ 13 for 33 yards (J.Flacco).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 13(4:56 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to NYJ 14 for -1 yards (C.Lawson).
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 14(4:08 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson to NYJ 6 for 8 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAL 6(3:24 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to I.Likely (Q.Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BAL 6(3:19 - 1st) J.Tucker 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:16 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to Br.Hall [J.Houston].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:11 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to Br.Hall.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:07 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short right to G.Wilson to NYJ 34 for 9 yards (O.Oweh - C.Campbell) [P.Queen].
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 34(2:00 - 1st) B.Mann punts 50 yards to BAL 16 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 16(1:53 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at BAL 27 for 11 yards (A.Gardner).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 27(1:12 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Hill to BAL 29 for 2 yards (K.Alexander).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 29(0:25 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to BAL 32 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAL 32(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to R.Bateman (J.Whitehead).
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAL 32(14:56 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 56 yards to NYJ 12 - Center-N.Moore. B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 29 for 17 yards (D.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(14:45 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Davis to NYJ 44 for 15 yards (M.Williams) [M.Humphrey].
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(14:18 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to BAL 45 for 11 yards (M.Harrison; P.Queen).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(13:37 - 2nd) Br.Hall left tackle to BAL 41 for 4 yards (J.Madubuike; M.Humphrey).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 41(13:01 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to Mi.Carter to BAL 33 for 8 yards (J.Houston).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(12:20 - 2nd) Br.Hall up the middle to BAL 33 for no gain (C.Campbell; J.Madubuike).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 33(11:40 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at BAL 27 for 6 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYJ 27(11:00 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to E.Moore (B.Stephens).
|No Good
4 & 4 - NYJ 27(10:54 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(10:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 40 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 40(10:17 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to NYJ 49 for 11 yards (Qu.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 49(9:43 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at NYJ 49 for 0 yards (Qu.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 49(8:59 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 49 for -2 yards (sack split by J.Johnson and J.Martin).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BAL 49(8:16 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to R.Bateman [C.Lawson].
|Punt
4 & 12 - BAL 49(8:08 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 40 yards to NYJ 11 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 11(8:01 - 2nd) Br.Hall right end pushed ob at NYJ 25 for 14 yards (K.Fuller).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:36 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYJ 30 for 5 yards (M.Harrison).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 30(6:54 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to Br.Hall to NYJ 36 for 6 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(6:17 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 30 for -6 yards (J.Houston).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - NYJ 30(5:32 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 29 for -1 yards (C.Campbell).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NYJ 29(4:55 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin.
|Punt
4 & 17 - NYJ 29(4:50 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 41 yards to BAL 30 - Center-T.Hennessy. D.Duvernay to BAL 38 for 8 yards (J.Hardee).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 38(4:41 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to D.Robinson. PENALTY on NYJ-L.Joyner - Defensive Pass Interference - 32 yards - enforced at BAL 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 30(4:35 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews (A.Gardner).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 30(4:29 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Hill to NYJ 25 for 5 yards (C.Mosley). BAL-J.James was injured during the play.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 25(3:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right to D.Duvernay for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:45 - 2nd) Mi.Carter right guard to NYJ 30 for 5 yards (J.Bynes).
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 30(3:14 - 2nd) Mi.Carter up the middle to BAL 48 for 22 yards (S.Means).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(2:34 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Berrios to BAL 45 for 3 yards (P.Queen).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 45(2:00 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to B.Berrios to BAL 32 for 13 yards (M.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(1:26 - 2nd) Br.Hall left tackle to BAL 27 for 5 yards (C.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYJ 27(1:20 - 2nd) Mi.Carter up the middle to BAL 27 for no gain (J.Houston).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 27(1:16 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to BAL 21 for 6 yards (M.Williams - M.Pierce). FUMBLES (M.Pierce) - recovered by NYJ-G.Wilson at BAL 28. G.Wilson to BAL 27 for 1 yard (K.Hamilton).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYJ 27(0:28 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Drake right guard to BAL 27 for 2 yards (J.Franklin-Myers - C.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAL 27(14:22 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right [C.Lawson].
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 27(14:15 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles left end ran ob at BAL 35 for 8 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(13:34 - 3rd) J.Hill right tackle to BAL 36 for 1 yard (K.Alexander - J.Martin).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAL 36(12:58 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAL 36(12:50 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to R.Bateman.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAL 36(12:44 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 64 yards to end zone - Center-N.Moore - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(12:38 - 3rd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 15 for -5 yards (sack split by P.Queen and J.Madubuike).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NYJ 15(11:56 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short right to Mi.Carter to NYJ 15 for no gain (J.Madubuike).
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - NYJ 15(11:16 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYJ 24 for 9 yards (M.Humphrey - C.Clark).
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYJ 24(10:30 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 20 yards to NYJ 44 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(10:24 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to K.Drake ran ob at NYJ 29 for 15 yards (L.Joyner).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(9:49 - 3rd) L.Jackson left end to NYJ 23 for 6 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 23(9:13 - 3rd) K.Drake right tackle to NYJ 17 for 6 yards (C.Mosley).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 17(8:29 - 3rd) K.Drake left end to NYJ 18 for -1 yards (M.Carter). NYJ-M.Carter was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 18(8:03 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles left end to NYJ 17 for 1 yard (J.Franklin-Myers).
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - BAL 17(7:20 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to D.Duvernay for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:14 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left tackle to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (M.Pierce).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYJ 26(6:38 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to E.Moore.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NYJ 26(6:30 - 3rd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 20 for -6 yards (J.Madubuike). PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 26 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(6:06 - 3rd) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 33 for 2 yards (M.Harrison).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 33(5:31 - 3rd) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 39 for 6 yards (M.Humphrey - C.Clark).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 39(4:54 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis [P.Queen].
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 39(4:48 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 49 yards to BAL 12 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-B.Echols.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 12(4:37 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to D.Robinson.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 12(4:34 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 27 for 15 yards (Qu.Williams - C.Mosley).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 27(3:51 - 3rd) K.Drake right tackle to BAL 35 for 8 yards (C.Mosley).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 35(3:12 - 3rd) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 43 for 8 yards (D.Reed). FUMBLES (D.Reed) - and recovers at BAL 45.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(2:14 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to R.Bateman for 55 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 70 yards from BAL 35 to NYJ -5. B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 18 for 23 yards (J.Armour-Davis). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Martin - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at NYJ 18.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(2:01 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Davis to NYJ 26 for 17 yards (M.Humphrey; C.Clark).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(1:25 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore pushed ob at NYJ 34 for 8 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - NYJ 34(1:03 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYJ 36 for 2 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(0:38 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to Br.Hall.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 36(0:33 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short middle to C.Davis to NYJ 48 for 12 yards (M.Williams - J.Armour-Davis).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(0:08 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Berrios ran ob at BAL 40 for 12 yards.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(15:00 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short middle to G.Wilson to BAL 25 for 15 yards (M.Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:38 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short middle to B.Berrios to BAL 22 for 3 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 22(14:13 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short middle to Br.Hall to BAL 16 for 6 yards (C.Clark). FUMBLES (C.Clark) - RECOVERED by BAL-M.Humphrey at BAL 15.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 15(14:03 - 4th) K.Drake left guard to BAL 23 for 8 yards (Qu.Williams).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - BAL 23(13:17 - 4th) L.Jackson right end to BAL 28 for 5 yards (C.Mosley). PENALTY on BAL-I.Likely - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 23 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - BAL 13(12:49 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 17 for 4 yards (C.Mosley - M.Carter).
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 17(12:01 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 34 for 17 yards (M.Carter).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 34(11:13 - 4th) K.Drake right guard to BAL 38 for 4 yards (A.Gardner - S.Thomas).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 38(10:25 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to T.Wallace.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BAL 38(10:18 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to I.Likely.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAL 38(10:15 - 4th) J.Stout punts 43 yards to NYJ 19 - Center-N.Moore. B.Berrios to NYJ 32 for 13 yards (G.Stone - Da.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(10:06 - 4th) J.Flacco pass deep middle to C.Davis to NYJ 49 for 17 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(9:45 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 49(9:41 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to T.Conklin to BAL 45 for 6 yards (M.Williams - C.Clark).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - NYJ 45(9:05 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to E.Moore pushed ob at BAL 37 for 8 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(8:44 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin (B.Washington).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 37(8:40 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to G.Wilson to BAL 28 for 9 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 28(8:10 - 4th) J.Flacco up the middle to BAL 28 for no gain (C.Clark).
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - NYJ 28(7:32 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to C.Davis to BAL 21 for 7 yards (K.Fuller).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(7:08 - 4th) Mi.Carter left end to BAL 21 for no gain (S.Means; M.Harrison). PENALTY on NYJ-G.Fant - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 21 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - NYJ 31(6:59 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to C.Davis to BAL 22 for 9 yards (B.Stephens).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 22(6:38 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to BAL 17 for 5 yards (K.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 17(5:59 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to Br.Hall to BAL 14 for 3 yards (P.Queen).
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - NYJ 14(5:17 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore ran ob at BAL 10 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 10(4:53 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson (B.Stephens).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 10(4:49 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to Br.Hall to BAL 6 for 4 yards (C.Clark).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NYJ 6(4:28 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - NYJ 6(4:22 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to Mi.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 7(4:17 - 4th) K.Drake right end to BAL 19 for 12 yards (J.Whitehead; C.Mosley). PENALTY on BAL-J.Proche - Offensive Holding - 4 yards - enforced at BAL 7 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 14 - BAL 3(4:11 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to P.Ricard to BAL 10 for 7 yards (K.Alexander - C.Mosley).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 10(3:30 - 4th) K.Drake left end to BAL 11 for 1 yard (S.Rankins; M.Clemons).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BAL 11(2:49 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep left intended for D.Robinson INTERCEPTED by D.Reed at BAL 43. D.Reed to BAL 43 for no gain (D.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(2:42 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to Br.Hall [B.Washington].
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 43(2:37 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to Br.Hall pushed ob at BAL 27 for 16 yards (O.Oweh).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(2:31 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore to BAL 22 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYJ 22(2:11 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NYJ 22(2:07 - 4th) J.Flacco sacked at BAL 31 for -9 yards (B.Washington). PENALTY on BAL-K.Fuller - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 22 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 17(2:00 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short middle to Mi.Carter to BAL 12 for 5 yards (P.Queen; M.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYJ 12(1:38 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 12(1:33 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to B.Berrios [M.Pierce].
|Penalty
4 & 5 - NYJ 12(1:22 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to E.Moore for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. BAL-K.Fuller was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYJ-E.Moore - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 12 - No Play.
|+19 YD
4 & 15 - NYJ 22(1:18 - 4th) J.Flacco pass deep right to G.Wilson pushed ob at BAL 3 for 19 yards (K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NYJ 3(1:11 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NYJ 3(1:07 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 3(1:04 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:00 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 4th) B.Mann kicks onside 7 yards from NYJ 35 to NYJ 42. K.Welch (didn't try to advance) to NYJ 42 for no gain.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 42(0:59 - 4th) L.Jackson kneels to NYJ 43 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 43(0:17 - 4th) L.Jackson kneels to NYJ 44 for -1 yards.
