York's 58-yard FG lifts Browns over Panthers, Mayfield 26-24
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Cleveland Browns are 1-0 for the first time since 2004.
Winning at the expense of former quarterback Baker Mayfield only made it a little sweeter.
Cade York kicked a 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left in his NFL debut, lifting the the Browns to a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that spoiled Mayfield's bid for vengeance after weeks of build-up and supposed barbs.
''The tone was set with the attitude of some of the guys on the other side,'' said Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett, who had two sacks. ''We were just ready to get out there and put things to bed.
''It had us a bit off the leash,'' he added, a reference to T-shirts that Mayfield's camp had produced earlier in the week.
Nick Chubb ran for 141 yards and Kareem Hunt had 70 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns as the Browns won their first road season opener in 28 years.
Mayfield, who spent four seasons with Cleveland prior to being traded in July, finished 16 of 27 for 235 yards with two touchdowns.
''We would love to have the bragging rights against those guys, but we didn't finish - mostly because we didn't start (the game) fast enough,'' Mayfield said.
Mayfield nearly pulled it off anyway.
He led the Panthers back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit with a 7-yard touchdown run, a 75-yard TD strike to Robbie Anderson and by moving his team 64 yards in seven plays to set up Eddy Pineiro's go-ahead field goal with 1:13 remaining.
But the Panthers left too much time on the clock.
Jacoby Brissett, filling in for suspended Browns star Deshaun Watson, completed passes for 13 yards to Donovan Peoples-Jones and 9 yards to Amari Cooper to set up York's winning kick, the longest for the franchise since 1984.
York, the team's fourth-round draft pick, told Brissett a few months ago at his rookie dinner that as long he gets the ball to the 40, he's in his range.
''The coach always says, `Get to the 30-yard line' in late-game situations. I made the joke about, `Just get me to the 40,''' York said.
There was a controversial call on the play prior to York's winning kick.
On third down, Brissett appeared to fake a spike and officials threw several flags stopping the action. But rather than moving the Browns out of field goal range, officials picked up the flags after a brief meeting at midfield.
''We determined that stepping back does not disqualify the quarterback from spiking the ball, and we allowed him to do that by rule,'' referee Brad Rogers said in a pool report.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule had a different interpretation.
''A quarterback pumping or mishandling a snap can't take a step back or it becomes intentional grounding,'' Rhule said. ''... I started screaming intentional grounding, a 10-second runoff and the game is about to be over. They called it and then changed it.''
The Browns harassed Mayfield early on, sacking him four times and tipping five passes at the line of scrimmage. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 also fumbled two shotgun snaps, took a delay of game penalty and threw an interception that led to Cleveland's first touchdown.
The fiery Mayfield kept his emotions mostly in check until early in the fourth quarter when - trailing 20-7 - he dropped back to pass, saw an opening and raced up the middle for a touchdown, and then celebrated by riffling the ball off the inside wall of the stadium.
Carolina's slow start cost them - they gained just 13 yards in their fist five possessions and fell behind 14-0.
Grant Delpit's interception of Mayfield led to a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to a wide open Hunt. The score came after Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson essentially tackled Amari Cooper in the end zone before the ball arrived, giving Cleveland a first-and-goal at the 1.
Hunt's 24-yard TD run gave Cleveland its biggest lead at 14-0.
Mayfield appeared to get some of his mojo back on Carolina's sixth possession, connecting on a 50-yard pass to Ian Thomas to set up a 1-yard touchdown leap by Christian McCaffrey to cut the lead in half.
But after Panthers new kicker Eddy Pineiro sent the kickoff out of bounds, the Browns were able to add a field goal to make it a 17-7 game at the half.
INJURIES
No injuries reported.
UP NEXT
Browns: Host Jets on Sunday.
Panthers: At Giants on Sunday.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|38:26
|21:34
|1st Downs
|23
|15
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|355
|261
|Total Plays
|74
|50
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|217
|54
|Rush Attempts
|39
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|138
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-71
|8-96
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|5-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.8
|5-50.0
|Return Yards
|54
|45
|Punts - Returns
|5-29
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-29
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|1--4
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|138
|PASS YDS
|207
|217
|RUSH YDS
|54
|355
|TOTAL YDS
|261
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|18/34
|147
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
15
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|22
|141
|0
|25
|15
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
22
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|11
|46
|1
|24
|22
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|2
|20
|0
|15
|4
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|4
|10
|0
|4
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|11
|6
|60
|0
|15
|12
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
22
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|4
|4
|24
|1
|24
|22
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|4
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|4
|2
|18
|0
|10
|3
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|6
|3
|17
|0
|9
|4
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
15
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|15
|
D. Felton 25 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Felton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 43 SS
|J. Johnson
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SAF
|G. Delpit
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 5 MLB
|A. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 90 DE
|J. Clowney
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Togiai 93 DT
|T. Togiai
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
14
FPTS
|C. York
|4/4
|58
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|4
|46.8
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 25 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Felton
|5
|5.8
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
19
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|16/27
|235
|1
|1
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
15
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|10
|33
|1
|9
|15
|
D. Moore 2 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|7
|0
|7
|7
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
19
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|5
|6
|1
|7
|19
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Anderson 3 WR
21
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|8
|5
|102
|1
|75
|21
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
7
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|3
|2
|53
|0
|50
|7
|
D. Moore 2 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Moore
|6
|3
|43
|0
|26
|7
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
15
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|4
|4
|24
|0
|21
|15
|
S. Smith 12 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Smith
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Chinn 21 SAF
|J. Chinn
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 49 LB
|F. Luvu
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 OLB
|D. Wilson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 94 DE
|H. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|2-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 71 DT
|P. Hoskins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DE
|M. Ioannidis
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 15 K
6
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|1/1
|34
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|5
|50.0
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.York kicks 61 yards from CLE 35 to CAR 4. A.Roberts to CAR 22 for 18 yards (D.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 22(14:56 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson (J.Clowney).
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 22(14:53 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey to CAR 17 for -5 yards (A.Walker).
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - CAR 17(14:08 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Anderson pushed ob at CAR 21 for 4 yards (G.Newsome; M.Emerson).
|Punt
4 & 11 - CAR 21(13:38 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to CLE 35 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Felton to CLE 35 for no gain (S.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(13:29 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 46 for 11 yards (X.Woods; B.Burns).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 46(12:47 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at CLE 48 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 48(12:03 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CAR 47 for 5 yards (M.Ioannidis; J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 47(11:17 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to CAR 43 for 4 yards (S.Thompson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 43(10:40 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper to CAR 37 for 6 yards (J.Horn).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 37(10:06 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to CAR 36 for 1 yard (M.Ioannidis; X.Woods).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CLE 36(9:26 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - CLE 36(9:20 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 36(9:17 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 40 for 4 yards (T.Bryan).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CAR 40(8:46 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CLE 44 for 16 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah; A.Walker). PENALTY on CAR-I.Thomas - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 40 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - CAR 30(8:15 - 1st) C.Hubbard up the middle to CAR 33 for 3 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah - G.Delpit).
|Fumble
3 & 13 - CAR 33(7:36 - 1st) B.Mayfield FUMBLES (Aborted) at CAR 29 - and recovers at CAR 29. B.Mayfield to CAR 32 for 3 yards (M.Garrett).
|Punt
4 & 14 - CAR 32(6:52 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 39 yards to CLE 29 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Felton to CLE 35 for 6 yards (S.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 35(6:45 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 46 for 11 yards (Y.Gross-Matos). PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CLE 25(6:12 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 25 for no gain (X.Woods).
|+15 YD
2 & 20 - CLE 25(5:47 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 40 for 15 yards (J.Horn).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CLE 40(5:04 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to K.Hunt. PENALTY on CAR-J.Horn - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 40 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(4:58 - 1st) J.Brissett scrambles right guard to CLE 47 for 2 yards (P.Hoskins).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 47(4:14 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CAR 49 for 4 yards (J.Chinn).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 49(3:39 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to CAR 43 for 6 yards (C.Henderson; X.Woods).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 43(2:58 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CAR 41 for 2 yards (M.Hartsfield; J.Horn).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLE 41(2:16 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLE 41(2:07 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper (X.Woods).
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLE 41(2:01 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 36 yards to CAR 5 - Center-C.Hughlett - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 5(1:53 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 10 for 5 yards (G.Newsome).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAR 10(1:17 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (J.Clowney).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CAR 10(1:11 - 1st) PENALTY on CAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 10 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CAR 5(1:11 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to T.Tremble. PENALTY on CLE-T.Bryan - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 5 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(1:06 - 1st) B.Mayfield to CAR 18 for -2 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at CAR 17. B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 23 for 3 yards (M.Emerson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAR 23(0:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAR 23(0:35 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 15 for -8 yards (sack split by J.Johnson and R.Harrison). PENALTY on CAR - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 7 yards - enforced at CAR 15.
|Fumble
4 & 22 - CAR 8(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 46 yards to CLE 46 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Felton MUFFS catch - recovered by CLE-H.Miller at CLE 44. H.Miller to CLE 44 for no gain (S.Thomas-Oliver).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 44(14:52 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 46 for 2 yards (F.Luvu - D.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLE 46(14:10 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Schwartz.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLE 46(14:07 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper (C.Henderson) [S.Thompson].
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLE 46(14:01 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 46 yards to CAR 8 - Center-C.Hughlett - fair catch by A.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 8(13:54 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 16 for 8 yards (M.Emerson).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 16(13:23 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 20 for 4 yards (A.Wright - J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 20(12:42 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to S.Smith (A.Wright).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 20(12:37 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to I.Thomas (P.Winfrey).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 20(12:33 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep middle intended for S.Smith INTERCEPTED by G.Delpit at CAR 38. G.Delpit to CAR 42 for -4 yards (S.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 42(12:26 - 2nd) J.Brissett scrambles left tackle to CAR 40 for 2 yards (B.Burns).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 40(11:40 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end ran ob at CAR 35 for 5 yards (C.Littleton).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - CLE 35(11:02 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep left intended for A.Cooper INTERCEPTED by X.Woods [B.Burns] at CAR 0. X.Woods to CAR 31 for 31 yards (H.Bryant). PENALTY on CAR-C.Henderson - Defensive Pass Interference - 34 yards - enforced at CAR 35 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 1(10:53 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:49 - 2nd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 2nd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(10:49 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 16 for -9 yards (sack split by T.Togiai and J.Clowney).
|No Gain
2 & 19 - CAR 16(10:07 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|+12 YD
3 & 19 - CAR 16(10:02 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.Anderson ran ob at CAR 28 for 12 yards (M.Emerson).
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAR 28(9:31 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 58 yards to CLE 14 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Felton to CLE 22 for 8 yards (S.Chandler; G.Ricci).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 22(9:19 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett sacked at CLE 13 for -9 yards (D.Wilson).
|+10 YD
2 & 19 - CLE 13(8:32 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 23 for 10 yards (D.Jackson).
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - CLE 23(7:49 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 38 for 15 yards (D.Jackson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(7:05 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 46 for 8 yards (B.Burns).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CLE 46(6:17 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to H.Bryant (M.Hartsfield).
|+25 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 46(6:10 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle pushed ob at CAR 29 for 25 yards (J.Chinn).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 29(5:29 - 2nd) A.Schwartz right end pushed ob at CAR 24 for 5 yards (J.Chinn).
|+24 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 24(4:52 - 2nd) K.Hunt up the middle for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 2nd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 2nd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(4:46 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (D.Ward).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 25(4:39 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at CAR 32 for 7 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 32(4:02 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 48 for 16 yards (M.Emerson).
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 48(3:33 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to I.Thomas to CLE 2 for 50 yards (J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 2(2:45 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to T.Tremble to CLE 1 for 1 yard (G.Delpit).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 1(1:59 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 2nd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 63 yards from CAR 35 to CLE 2 - out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 40(1:57 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 40(1:52 - 2nd) K.Hunt up the middle to CLE 42 for 2 yards (F.Luvu; M.Ioannidis).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CLE 42(1:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 42 - No Play.
|+24 YD
3 & 13 - CLE 37(1:17 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to K.Hunt to CAR 39 for 24 yards (D.Brown). PENALTY on CAR-X.Woods - Low Block - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 24(1:07 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to CAR 18 for 6 yards (D.Brown; X.Woods).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 18(0:47 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle pushed ob at CAR 9 for 9 yards (J.Horn).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLE 9(0:40 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 9(0:34 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to CAR 8 for 1 yard (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CLE 8(0:29 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CLE 8(0:24 - 2nd) C.York 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:21 - 2nd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on CLE-H.Miller - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 35 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) C.York kicks 70 yards from CLE 30 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(0:21 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 25(0:15 - 2nd) B.Mayfield kneels to CAR 24 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 68 yards from CAR 35 to CLE -3. J.Ford to CLE 26 for 29 yards (S.Chandler; M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 26(14:55 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Felton [Y.Gross-Matos].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 26(14:52 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 29 for 3 yards (B.Burns; D.Brown).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - CLE 29(14:11 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 39 for 10 yards (F.Luvu).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(13:30 - 3rd) N.Chubb right end to CLE 44 for 5 yards (X.Woods; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 44(13:07 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 47 for 3 yards (X.Woods; M.Ioannidis).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 47(12:22 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 48 for 1 yard (S.Thompson; X.Woods).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 48(11:41 - 3rd) J.Brissett up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (S.Thompson; P.Hoskins).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 50(11:03 - 3rd) A.Schwartz right end pushed ob at CAR 35 for 15 yards (X.Woods).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(10:23 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right end to CAR 15 for 20 yards (X.Woods; M.Haynes).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 15(9:39 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to CAR 11 for 4 yards (D.Wilson; J.Chinn).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CLE 11(8:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 11 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CLE 16(8:33 - 3rd) K.Hunt left guard to CAR 16 for no gain (B.Burns).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CLE 16(7:50 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to H.Bryant.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - CLE 16(7:46 - 3rd) C.York 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 3rd) C.York kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to CAR 1. A.Roberts to CAR 18 for 17 yards (J.Ford).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 18(7:37 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 22 for 4 yards (A.Walker; J.Clowney).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CAR 22(6:59 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson. PENALTY on CLE-M.Emerson - Defensive Pass Interference - 6 yards - enforced at CAR 22 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 28(6:54 - 3rd) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 32 for 4 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAR 32(6:16 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 26 for -6 yards (M.Garrett).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CAR 26(5:30 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 19 for -7 yards (M.Garrett). FUMBLES (M.Garrett) [M.Garrett] - and recovers at CAR 21.
|Punt
4 & 17 - CAR 21(4:38 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 61 yards to CLE 18 - Center-J.Jansen. D.Felton to CLE 33 for 15 yards (G.Ricci; T.Tremble).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 33(4:24 - 3rd) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 34 for 1 yard (B.Burns; C.Littleton).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 34(3:52 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - CLE 34(3:49 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to CLE 41 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - CLE 41(2:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 41 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CLE 36(2:44 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 49 yards to CAR 15 - Center-C.Hughlett. A.Roberts pushed ob at CAR 25 for 10 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(2:35 - 3rd) D.Moore left end to CAR 32 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 32(1:54 - 3rd) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 33 for 1 yard (J.Phillips; J.Clowney).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 33(1:14 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 36 for 3 yards (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 36(0:39 - 3rd) B.Mayfield Aborted. P.Elflein FUMBLES at CAR 31 - recovered by CAR-C.McCaffrey at CAR 32. C.McCaffrey to CLE 36 for 32 yards (D.Ward; J.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 36(0:15 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (M.Garrett).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 36(0:10 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CLE 33 for 3 yards (A.Wright).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - CAR 33(15:00 - 4th) C.McCaffrey right guard to CLE 24 for 9 yards (R.Harrison).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 24(14:28 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to CLE 12 for 12 yards (J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 12(13:47 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CLE 7 for 5 yards (J.Elliott; J.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CAR 7(13:04 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - CAR 7(12:58 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles up the middle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 4th) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(12:51 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 27 for 2 yards (B.Burns).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 27(12:11 - 4th) J.Brissett scrambles left end to CLE 31 for 4 yards (B.Roy).
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 31(11:31 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Schwartz to 50 for 19 yards (D.Wilson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 50(10:45 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right end pushed ob at CAR 34 for 16 yards (J.Chinn).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 34(10:02 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to CAR 25 for 9 yards (J.Horn).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 25(9:17 - 4th) K.Hunt up the middle to CAR 23 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 23(8:31 - 4th) K.Hunt left end to CAR 19 for 4 yards (B.Burns - S.Thompson).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 19(7:43 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to CAR 17 for 2 yards (S.Thompson).
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 17(7:01 - 4th) K.Hunt up the middle to CAR 18 for -1 yards (H.Anderson).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CLE 18(6:17 - 4th) C.York 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 4th) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(6:13 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep middle to R.Anderson for 75 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 4th) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 25(6:02 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to CLE 30 for 5 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on CLE-J.Hudson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - CLE 20(5:36 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 28 for 8 yards (D.Wilson; D.Brown).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 28(4:59 - 4th) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 31 for 3 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 31(4:13 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 36 for 5 yards (D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(3:27 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 38 for 2 yards (S.Thompson; M.Haynes).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CLE 38(2:42 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper. PENALTY on CAR-J.Horn - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 38 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 43(2:36 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 42 for -1 yards (H.Anderson).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 42(2:32 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass short left to N.Chubb to CLE 44 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CLE 44(2:26 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CLE 44(2:21 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 56 yards to end zone - Center-C.Hughlett - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(2:14 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 46 for 26 yards (G.Delpit).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 46(2:00 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to 50 for 4 yards (A.Walker).
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 50(1:36 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CLE 29 for 21 yards (J.Johnson). PENALTY on CLE-J.Johnson - Horse Collar Tackle - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 29.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CAR 14(1:27 - 4th) B.Mayfield FUMBLES (Aborted) at CLE 15 - and recovers at CLE 15.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CAR 15(1:24 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CLE 15 for no gain (J.Owusu-Koramoah; J.Johnson).
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - CAR 15(1:20 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CLE 16 for -1 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - CAR 16(1:17 - 4th) E.Pineiro 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 25(1:13 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones. PENALTY on CAR-B.Burns - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(1:09 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 38 for -2 yards (M.Haynes) [F.Luvu].
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - CLE 38(0:47 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Peoples-Jones to CAR 49 for 13 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 49(0:29 - 4th) J.Brissett spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 49(0:29 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CAR 40 for 9 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CLE 40(0:13 - 4th) J.Brissett spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - CLE 40(0:13 - 4th) C.York 58 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 4th) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(0:08 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to CAR 26 for 1 yard. Lateral to D.Moore to CAR 22 for -4 yards (M.Garrett).
