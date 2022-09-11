|
|
|NO
|ATL
Saints pull off improbable comeback to beat Falcons 27-26
ATLANTA (AP) A new coach. A bunch of guys coming back from injuries. A 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
None of it flustered the New Orleans Saints, who pulled off a stunning comeback Sunday.
Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining after Jameis Winston guided a pair of lighting-quick touchdown drives, giving the Saints a 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Dennis Allen's coaching debut.
''It was exciting,'' Winston said with a smile. ''We've just got to find a way to get there quicker.''
After struggling offensively through most of the season opener, the Saints finally found their rhythm.
Winston threw for 269 yards after going down last season on Halloween with a knee injury. Michael Thomas hauled in a pair of fourth-quarter TD passes in his first game since the 2020 season, having missed an entire campaign with complications from an ankle injury.
And Lutz delivered at the end, showing he's fully recovered from a core issue that kept him out for all of 2021.
''I'm happy with our resilience,'' Winston said. ''We never gave up.''
Winston hooked up with Thomas on touchdown passes of 3 and 9 yards. The Saints converted one 2-point try, but failed on the other, leaving the Falcons clinging to a 26-24 lead.
New Orleans got the ball back one more time, taking over at its own 20 with 48 seconds remaining and no timeouts.
No problem.
Winston connected on a 40-yard pass to Jarvis Landry and a 17-yarder to Juwan Johnson to set up Lutz's winning field goal.
A personal foul on the Saints gave the Falcons a chance to pull out the victory, but Younghoe Koo's 63-yard field goal attempt was blocked as the clock ran out.
It was a stirring start to the Allen era.
Sean Payton, who coached the team for 15 years and led New Orleans to its lone Super Bowl title, surprisingly stepped down after last season.
His defensive coordinator got the job, even though Allen's first head coaching stint resulted in a record of 8-28 with the Raiders in 2012-14.
Make it 9-28.
''I hope they're not all like that,'' Allen said. ''Look, our team is tough and gritty. That's what I love about 'em. That's exactly the way they played in this game. It wasn't perfect. We've got a ton of things to clean up.''
The Falcons, who have seemingly never recovered from squandering a 28-3 lead in the 2017 Super Bowl, added another meltdown to their resume in their first game of the post-Matt Ryan era.
Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 120 yards, including a 5-yard scoring burst, and Marcus Mariota made his first start since 2019 as Ryan's replacement.
Mariota threw for 215 yards and added 72 on the ground, highlight by a 2-yard touchdown run.
But in the end, the Falcons let what seemed like a sure victory get away.
''You guys wrote our obituary back in May and you'll continue to write our obituary,'' second-year coach Arthur Smith grumbled to reporters. ''Who cares? We've got 16 games to learn from this and get better.''
Winston was sacked four times by a team that had a league-low 18 sacks a year ago. He passed for just 24 yards in the first half, but made all the throws when it really counted.
Landry had seven catches for 114 yards, and Thomas finished with five catches for 57 yards.
''It was a blessing to be back out there with the guys,'' said Thomas, who had an NFL-record 149 receptions in 2019 but was playing just his eighth game since then.
SECOND CHANCE
Lutz was kicking himself after his first field goal attempt from 44 yards hit the left upright.
He bounced back to make a 49-yarder before connecting on the game-winner.
''Obviously, coming off a miss is tough,'' Lutz said. ''But that's what we signed up to do. I'm grateful the defense gave me a chance to get back out there and the offense put me in position to make the kick. It feels really good.''
SACK ATTACK
One bright spot for the Falcons was their pass rush.
The four sacks was the most by Atlanta since its next-to-last contest of the 2020 season at Kansas City. The Falcons had an NFL-low 18 sacks a year ago, never managing more than three in a game.
Grady Jarrett was credited with 1 1/2 sacks, teaming with Lorenzo Carter on one of them. Mykal Walker and Arnold Ebiketie also had sacks.
PROMISING STARTS
Both teams got plenty of production from their first-round rookie receivers.
Drake London, the No. 8 overall selection, led the Falcons with five catches for 74 yards.
Chris Olave, the No. 11 choice by the Saints, had three receptions for 41 yards and hauled in another catch on New Orleans' successful 2-point conversion.
INJURY REPORT
Atlanta RB Damien Williams sustained a rib injury in the first quarter, forcing Patterson to take on the bulk of the running load. The Falcons activated only one other back, Avery Williams, choosing not to play rookie Tyler Allgeier.
UP NEXT
Saints: Home opener next Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Falcons: Hit the road to face the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the first of two straight West Coast games.
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:16
|33:44
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|385
|416
|Total Plays
|57
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|201
|Rush Attempts
|19
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.9
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|234
|215
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-99
|8-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-54.4
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|12
|42
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|3-42
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|234
|PASS YDS
|215
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|201
|
|
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|416
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Winston 2 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Winston
|23/34
|269
|2
|0
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 TE
15
FPTS
|T. Hill
|4
|81
|1
|57
|15
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|9
|39
|0
|15
|6
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|4
|22
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Winston 2 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Winston
|2
|9
|0
|6
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Landry 80 WR
18
FPTS
|J. Landry
|9
|7
|114
|0
|40
|18
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
22
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|8
|5
|57
|2
|21
|22
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|5
|2
|43
|0
|26
|6
|
C. Olave 12 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Olave
|3
|3
|41
|0
|20
|9
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|4
|3
|7
|0
|15
|6
|
D. Harty 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harty
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Hill 7 TE
15
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|15
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Maye 6 FS
|M. Maye
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 30 SS
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 69 DE
|K. Street
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
7
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|2/3
|51
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|5
|54.4
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harty 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harty
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
19
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|20/33
|215
|0
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
22
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|22
|120
|1
|15
|22
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
19
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|12
|72
|1
|16
|19
|
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|7
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Williams 6 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. London 5 WR
12
FPTS
|D. London
|7
|5
|74
|0
|31
|12
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
6
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|4
|4
|49
|0
|22
|6
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|3
|3
|38
|0
|18
|6
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|7
|2
|19
|0
|11
|3
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
22
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|5
|3
|16
|0
|10
|22
|
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Grant 27 SAF
|R. Grant
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 SAF
|J. Hawkins
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 LB
|M. Walker
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 29 CB
|C. Hayward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 28 DB
|M. Ford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 LB
|A. Ogundeji
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 LB
|L. Carter
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bell 56 LB
|Q. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Rush 94 DT
|A. Rush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
14
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|4/5
|54
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|4
|45.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|3
|14.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles right end to ATL 36 for 11 yards (P.Werner).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(14:19 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 42 for 6 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ATL 42(13:45 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 42(13:41 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to P.Hesse to ATL 47 for 5 yards (P.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 47(12:57 - 1st) D.Williams right guard to ATL 49 for 2 yards (K.Street; P.Werner).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 49(12:18 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to NO 40 for 11 yards (B.Roby).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 40(11:37 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to C.Patterson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 40(11:34 - 1st) M.Mariota right end to NO 35 for 5 yards (P.Werner).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ATL 35(10:54 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to D.London. Penalty on ATL-D.Dalman - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ATL 35(10:44 - 1st) Y.Koo 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(10:40 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 26 for 1 yard (A.Terrell - R.Evans).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NO 26(10:10 - 1st) J.Winston scrambles right end pushed ob at NO 32 for 6 yards (G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NO 32(9:28 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NO 32(9:25 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 58 yards to ATL 10 - Center-Z.Wood. A.Williams to ATL 21 for 11 yards (C.Hansen).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 21(9:13 - 1st) D.Williams right tackle to ATL 21 for no gain (C.Jordan). ATL-D.Williams was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 21(8:38 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to C.Patterson.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ATL 21(8:34 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 26 for 5 yards (M.Maye).
|Punt
4 & 5 - ATL 26(7:53 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 51 yards to NO 23 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by D.Harty.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 23(7:46 - 1st) A.Kamara left end to NO 28 for 5 yards (L.Carter).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NO 28(7:12 - 1st) J.Winston pass short right to D.Harty to NO 32 for 4 yards (C.Hayward - R.Grant).
|+57 YD
3 & 1 - NO 32(6:33 - 1st) T.Hill right end pushed ob at ATL 11 for 57 yards (C.Hayward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 11(5:55 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NO 11(5:51 - 1st) T.Hill right end for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(5:44 - 1st) (Kick formation) PENALTY on NO - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(5:44 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep right to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 47 for 22 yards (P.Werner). FUMBLES (P.Werner) - touched at ATL 47 - RECOVERED by NO-B.Roby at ATL 45. B.Roby to ATL 43 for 2 yards (P.Hesse).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 43(5:33 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NO 43(5:29 - 1st) M.Ingram left end to ATL 36 for 7 yards (R.Grant; M.Ford).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - NO 36(4:52 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to ATL 30 for 6 yards (T.Horne - M.Dickerson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 30(4:16 - 1st) J.Winston pass short left to T.Hill to ATL 28 for 2 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NO 28(3:35 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to ATL 26 for 2 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NO 26(2:51 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to J.Landry [R.Grant].
|No Good
4 & 6 - NO 26(2:46 - 1st) W.Lutz 44 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Left Upright - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(2:42 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to ATL 46 for 12 yards (M.Maye).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 46(2:03 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-P.Turner - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 46 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 5 - ATL 49(1:37 - 1st) C.Patterson up the middle to NO 44 for 5 yards (K.Street).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 44(0:55 - 1st) C.Patterson left end to NO 37 for 7 yards (P.Werner).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 37(0:13 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to NO 35 for 2 yards (C.Jordan).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 35(15:00 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle to NO 33 for 2 yards (C.Jordan).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 33(14:22 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to A.Williams pushed ob at NO 25 for 8 yards (P.Werner).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 25(13:41 - 2nd) C.Patterson right tackle to NO 17 for 8 yards (M.Maye - T.Mathieu).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 17(12:59 - 2nd) C.Patterson right tackle to NO 5 for 12 yards (M.Maye).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 5(12:17 - 2nd) C.Patterson up the middle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:12 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(12:12 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 27 for 2 yards (A.Terrell).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NO 27(11:37 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 29 for 2 yards (A.Rush; R.Grant).
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - NO 29(11:02 - 2nd) J.Winston scrambles left tackle to NO 32 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|Punt
4 & 3 - NO 32(10:23 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 47 yards to ATL 21 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21(10:15 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London pushed ob at ATL 27 for 6 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 27(9:32 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 32 for 5 yards (M.Maye - J.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 32(8:48 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Pitts.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ATL 32(8:42 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to ATL 35 for 3 yards (D.Davis; K.Street). PENALTY on ATL-J.Matthews - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 32 - No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 20 - ATL 22(8:13 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Hodge to ATL 33 for 11 yards (P.Werner).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 33(7:33 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to A.Firkser to ATL 39 for 6 yards (B.Roby).
|Punt
4 & 3 - ATL 39(6:59 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 51 yards to NO 10 - Center-L.McCullough. D.Harty pushed ob at NO 22 for 12 yards (D.Marlowe).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22(6:45 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 28 for 6 yards (R.Evans).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NO 28(6:12 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 30 for 2 yards (A.Ebiketie). PENALTY on ATL-A.Rush - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at NO 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 33(5:47 - 2nd) J.Winston sacked at NO 25 for -8 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+11 YD
2 & 18 - NO 25(5:10 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at NO 36 for 11 yards (M.Ford).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NO 36(4:40 - 2nd) J.Winston sacked at NO 30 for -6 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|Punt
4 & 13 - NO 30(3:55 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 52 yards to ATL 18 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18(3:47 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to ATL 27 for 9 yards (P.Werner). PENALTY on NO-P.Werner - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at ATL 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(3:18 - 2nd) M.Mariota scrambles up the middle to ATL 48 for 6 yards (M.Maye - M.Davenport).
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 48(2:35 - 2nd) C.Patterson right end pushed ob at NO 37 for 15 yards (M.Maye).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37(2:00 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to NO 33 for 4 yards (D.Davis - C.Jordan).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 33(1:22 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to C.Patterson to NO 32 for 1 yard (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ATL 32(1:14 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts (B.Roby).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ATL 32(1:10 - 2nd) Y.Koo 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(1:06 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short middle to J.Landry to NO 30 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NO 30(0:49 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to J.Landry (J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 30(0:43 - 2nd) J.Winston sacked at NO 18 for -12 yards (sack split by L.Carter and G.Jarrett).
|Punt
4 & 17 - NO 18(0:36 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 56 yards to ATL 26 - Center-Z.Wood. A.Williams to ATL 39 for 13 yards (P.Werner).
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 39(0:23 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep middle to D.London to NO 30 for 31 yards (B.Roby).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 30(0:15 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts to NO 22 for 8 yards (P.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ATL 22(0:04 - 2nd) M.Mariota spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
3 & 2 - ATL 22(0:03 - 2nd) Y.Koo 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Kamara left end to NO 30 for 5 yards (G.Jarrett; R.Grant).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NO 30(14:26 - 3rd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 31 for 1 yard (C.Hayward; A.Ogundeji).
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - NO 31(13:46 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to C.Olave to NO 42 for 11 yards (D.Alford) [L.Carter].
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 42(13:10 - 3rd) T.Hill right tackle to ATL 49 for 9 yards (R.Grant).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - NO 49(12:37 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short right to J.Landry to ATL 43 for 6 yards (A.Terrell; R.Evans).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 43(11:58 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to M.Thomas to ATL 39 for 4 yards (R.Grant).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NO 39(11:23 - 3rd) M.Ingram left end to ATL 32 for 7 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 32(10:47 - 3rd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to M.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 32(10:43 - 3rd) J.Winston sacked at ATL 41 for -9 yards (M.Walker).
|+10 YD
3 & 19 - NO 41(10:01 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short right to C.Olave to ATL 31 for 10 yards (D.Alford).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NO 31(9:20 - 3rd) W.Lutz 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:15 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus ran ob at ATL 34 for 9 yards.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 34(8:45 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 45 for 11 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45(8:09 - 3rd) C.Patterson right end to ATL 46 for 1 yard (D.Davis).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 46(7:35 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to O.Zaccheaus ran ob at NO 41 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 41(6:58 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to O.Zaccheaus. PENALTY on NO-M.Maye - Defensive Pass Interference - 39 yards - enforced at NO 41 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 2(6:52 - 3rd) C.Gossett reported in as eligible. M.Mariota up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:49 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(6:49 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 40 for 15 yards (A.Ogundeji; R.Grant).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(6:08 - 3rd) T.Hill right end to NO 44 for 4 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NO 44(5:28 - 3rd) J.Winston pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara (R.Grant).
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NO 44(5:23 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short right to M.Ingram to NO 45 for 1 yard (J.Hawkins - M.Walker) [T.Graham]. FUMBLES (M.Walker) - RECOVERED by ATL-R.Evans at NO 46. R.Evans to NO 36 for 10 yards (C.Ruiz).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(5:11 - 3rd) C.Patterson right tackle to NO 34 for 2 yards (C.Granderson).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 34(4:29 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass deep right to D.London to NO 19 for 15 yards (B.Roby).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 19(4:00 - 3rd) M.Mariota right end to NO 14 for 5 yards (J.Evans).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ATL 14(3:27 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to P.Hesse (J.Evans).
|Fumble
3 & 5 - ATL 14(3:23 - 3rd) M.Mariota scrambles left end to NO 5 for 9 yards (T.Mathieu - M.Maye). FUMBLES (M.Maye) - RECOVERED by NO-T.Mathieu at NO 5.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 5(3:11 - 3rd) A.Kamara left end to NO 7 for 2 yards (J.Hawkins - R.Evans).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NO 7(2:35 - 3rd) M.Ingram up the middle to NO 9 for 2 yards (Q.Bell; M.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NO 9(1:58 - 3rd) J.Winston pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NO 9(1:55 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 59 yards to ATL 32 - Center-Z.Wood. A.Williams to 50 for 18 yards (J.Gray).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 50(1:41 - 3rd) C.Patterson right end to NO 43 for 7 yards (D.Onyemata). PENALTY on ATL-K.McGary - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 20 - ATL 40(1:21 - 3rd) M.Mariota scrambles left end pushed ob at NO 44 for 16 yards (M.Lattimore). PENALTY on NO-J.Evans - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NO 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 39(1:02 - 3rd) A.Williams right guard to NO 34 for 5 yards (P.Werner).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 34(0:37 - 3rd) A.Williams left tackle to NO 32 for 2 yards (C.Jordan - D.Onyemata).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 32(15:00 - 4th) M.Mariota right end to NO 27 for 5 yards (M.Maye).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 27(14:20 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Hodge pushed ob at NO 9 for 18 yards (B.Roby).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 9(13:40 - 4th) C.Patterson right guard to NO 4 for 5 yards (K.Elliss).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ATL 4(12:55 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL-P.Hesse - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ATL 9(12:55 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to A.Firkser.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ATL 9(12:51 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to B.Edwards. Penalty on ATL-E.Wilkinson - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - ATL 9(12:45 - 4th) Y.Koo 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(12:41 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep right to J.Johnson pushed ob at ATL 49 for 26 yards (A.Terrell).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(12:12 - 4th) J.Winston pass short middle to A.Kamara to ATL 34 for 15 yards (M.Ford; J.Hawkins).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34(11:43 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep left to J.Landry to ATL 3 for 31 yards (R.Grant).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NO 3(11:16 - 4th) J.Winston pass short left to M.Thomas for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:12 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Winston pass to C.Olave is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(11:12 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London [D.Davis].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 25(11:06 - 4th) C.Patterson left guard to ATL 29 for 4 yards (C.Granderson).
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - ATL 29(10:26 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to ATL 42 for 13 yards (K.Elliss).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(9:43 - 4th) C.Patterson left end to ATL 40 for -2 yards (C.Jordan - D.Davis).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - ATL 40(8:56 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Hodge to ATL 49 for 9 yards (P.Werner).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 49(8:12 - 4th) C.Patterson right tackle to 50 for 1 yard (S.Tuttle - C.Jordan).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - ATL 50(7:12 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ATL 45(7:12 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 41 yards to NO 14 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by D.Harty.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NO 14(7:05 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep right to C.Olave ran ob at NO 34 for 20 yards.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34(6:41 - 4th) J.Winston pass short middle to J.Landry to NO 41 for 7 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NO 41(6:11 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson.
|+21 YD
3 & 3 - NO 41(6:07 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep left to M.Thomas to ATL 38 for 21 yards (A.Terrell).
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - NO 38(5:29 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to A.Kamara to ATL 48 for -10 yards (M.Walker).
|+20 YD
2 & 20 - NO 48(4:53 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep middle to M.Thomas to ATL 28 for 20 yards (J.Hawkins).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 28(4:11 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas. ATL-C.Hayward was injured during the play. PENALTY on ATL-A.Ogundeji - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 28 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 5 - NO 23(4:08 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep left to J.Landry to ATL 9 for 14 yards (R.Grant).
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - NO 9(3:42 - 4th) J.Winston pass short left to M.Thomas for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:38 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ingram rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS. Penalty on NO-A.Trautman - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:38 - 4th) M.Mariota scrambles up the middle to ATL 32 for 7 yards (D.Davis).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 32(2:51 - 4th) C.Patterson right guard to ATL 40 for 8 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 40(2:07 - 4th) C.Patterson left guard to ATL 46 for 6 yards (P.Werner).
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 46(2:03 - 4th) M.Mariota left end to ATL 44 for -2 yards (P.Werner).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ATL 44(1:59 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to O.Zaccheaus. PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 44 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 49(1:52 - 4th) C.Patterson up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (K.Elliss; M.Davenport).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 50(1:47 - 4th) M.Mariota left end to NO 42 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu; M.Lattimore).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ATL 42(1:40 - 4th) M.Mariota FUMBLES (Aborted) at NO 42 - and recovers at NO 45. M.Mariota to NO 42 for 3 yards (D.Davis).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - ATL 42(0:54 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NO 42 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ATL 47(0:54 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 37 yards to NO 10 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by D.Harty. PENALTY on ATL-L.McCullough - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 10.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20(0:48 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep left to J.Landry ran ob at ATL 40 for 40 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 40(0:38 - 4th) J.Winston spiked the ball to stop the clock. PENALTY on NO-J.Winston - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 40.
|+17 YD
2 & 20 - NO 50(0:38 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep middle to J.Johnson to ATL 33 for 17 yards (J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NO 33(0:24 - 4th) J.Winston spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NO 33(0:23 - 4th) W.Lutz 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:19 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to K.Pitts.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 25(0:14 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to K.Pitts.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - ATL 25(0:10 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to C.Patterson to ATL 35 for 10 yards (D.Davis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(0:06 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to C.Patterson to ATL 40 for 5 yards (T.Mathieu). PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at ATL 40.
|No Good
1 & 10 - ATL 45(0:02 - 4th) Y.Koo 63 yard field goal is BLOCKED (P.Turner) - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion - recovered by ATL-B.Pinion at ATL 49. B.Pinion to 50 for 1 yard (Z.Baun - J.Gray).
-
TB
DAL
19
3
4th 3:14 NBC
-
DEN
SEA
0
044 O/U
+6.5
Mon 8:15pm ABC
-
BUF
LAR
31
10
Final NBC
-
BAL
NYJ
24
9
Final CBS
-
CLE
CAR
26
24
Final CBS
-
IND
HOU
20
20
Final/OT CBS
-
JAC
WAS
22
28
Final FOX
-
NE
MIA
7
20
Final CBS
-
NO
ATL
27
26
Final FOX
-
PHI
DET
38
35
Final FOX
-
PIT
CIN
23
20
Final/OT CBS
-
SF
CHI
10
19
Final FOX
-
GB
MIN
7
23
Final FOX
-
KC
ARI
44
21
Final CBS
-
LV
LAC
19
24
Final CBS
-
NYG
TEN
21
20
Final FOX