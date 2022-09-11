|
|
|KC
|ARI
Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs hammer Cardinals 44-21
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Kansas City coach Andy Reid looked slightly perplexed during Sunday's postgame press conference when asked why his quarterback Patrick Mahomes is so good in season openers.
Reid didn't notice any difference.
''He's pretty good all the time,'' he said with a slight grin. ''We're lucky to have him.''
Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught two touchdown passes and the Chiefs rolled to an impressive 44-21 road win over the Arizona Cardinals in the opener for both teams.
The game was never in doubt after the opening minutes, with Mahomes picking apart the Cardinals' defense with his usual array of good decisions and deft passing touch. The quarterback was playing his first NFL game against Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes in college at Texas Tech and now leads the Cardinals.
The student put on quite a show for his mentor: The 2018 MVP threw three touchdown passes on Kansas City's first three drives.
After his fourth touchdown, he turned toward the Cardinals' sideline for a little trash talk, holding up four fingers to remind them of the damage he had already caused against the Arizona defense.
Mahomes said no matter how successful he becomes, he'll always feel like the underdog. He's now 5-0 in season openers, throwing 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
''I'm just a guy from Texas Tech they said couldn't play in the NFL,'' Mahomes said. ''I've always had that mindset of proving we're the Kansas City Chiefs, we still can win the AFC Championship, win the AFC West and win the Super Bowl.''
Tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his 30th career game with at least 100 yards receiving. Kansas City outgained Arizona 488 yards to 282. Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes.
''We always believed we were going to go out there and put on a show,'' Mahomes said. ''Guys did that.''
The onslaught started in a hurry.
Kansas City jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the opening drive, capping an 11-play, 75-yard march with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce. The Chiefs pushed ahead 14-0 later in the first on a nifty play from Mahomes, who threw an underhanded shovel pass to Edwards-Helaire for the 3-yard score.
The Chiefs led 23-7 by halftime after Harrison Butker, who missed part of the first half with a left ankle injury, made a 54-yard field goal with two seconds left in the second quarter.
Kansas City - which is trying to make the AFC title game for a fifth straight season - had a 37-7 advantage by the fourth quarter.
It was a rough start for Arizona, which also suffered through a brutal ending to 2021. The Cardinals have lost six of seven games dating to last season, including the playoffs.
''They beat us in every way,'' Kingsbury said. ''There is no denying it, no hiding from it. We didn't execute in any phase and they played at a high level.''
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was playing his first game since being rewarded with a $230.5 million, five-year contract during the offseason. He finished 22-of-34 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns, though much of that production came when the Chiefs already had control of the game.
''You can either start sulking about it or look in the mirror for what it is,'' Murray said. ''It's a long season. We got punched in the mouth. How do you respond?''
The Cardinals came into Week 1 missing some of their best players. Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the season's first six games after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Star defensive lineman J.J. Watt was inactive because of a calf injury.
SAFETY KICKER
Butker left the game in the first quarter because of an ankle injury, so the Chiefs turned to safety Justin Reid to handle the job.
He actually did OK.
Reid was made 1 of 2 attempts on extra points and also blasted a kickoff through the back of the end zone for a touchback. The safety was prepared for his role as the emergency kicker: He made an extra point during a preseason game.
Butker returned late in the second quarter.
READY TO GO
Mahomes completed touchdown passes on the first three drives of Kansas City's season. He's the second quarterback to do that since at least 1991. The other was Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers in 2011.
INJURIES
Chiefs: RG Trey Smith (ankle) left the game in the first half and didn't return. ... CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) left the game in the second half. ... Mahomes fell on his left wrist during the first quarter, which is his non-throwing arm. The quarterback said he was sore, but postgame tests didn't reveal any structural damage.
Cardinals: Arizona entered the game with a banged-up roster, especially considering this is the first week of the season. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), CB Trayvon Mullen (toe), OL Justin Pugh (neck) and Watt were all inactive because of injuries.
UP NEXT
Chiefs: Host the Chargers on Thursday night.
Cardinals: Travel to face the Raiders next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:42
|25:18
|1st Downs
|33
|18
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|22
|12
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-8
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|488
|282
|Total Plays
|66
|63
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|103
|Rush Attempts
|27
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|360
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|30-39
|24-38
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|5-49
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|5
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-1
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-54.0
|5-51.0
|Return Yards
|89
|67
|Punts - Returns
|5-44
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-45
|2-68
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|6-6 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|5-5 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|360
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|488
|TOTAL YDS
|282
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
44
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|30/39
|360
|5
|0
|44
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
12
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|12
|62
|1
|22
|12
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
22
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|7
|42
|0
|18
|22
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
7
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|4
|22
|0
|18
|7
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
44
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|3
|5
|0
|4
|44
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
26
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|9
|8
|121
|1
|35
|26
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
11
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|8
|6
|79
|0
|20
|11
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|4
|4
|44
|0
|17
|8
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
22
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|3
|3
|32
|2
|25
|22
|
S. Moore 24 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|4
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
7
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|4
|3
|27
|0
|18
|7
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|6
|3
|16
|1
|8
|10
|
N. Gray 83 TE
2
FPTS
|N. Gray
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|
J. Watson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 DB
|R. Fenton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 8 DE
|C. Dunlap
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 26 DB
|D. Bush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lammons 29 DB
|C. Lammons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DE
|T. Wharton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DE
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. McDuffie 21 CB
|T. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 DB
|J. Thornhill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|54.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Moore 24 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
12
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Moore 24 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Moore
|4
|10.3
|15
|0
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
23
FPTS
|K. Murray
|22/34
|193
|2
|0
|23
|
T. McSorley 19 QB
2
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|2/4
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
23
FPTS
|K. Murray
|5
|29
|0
|21
|23
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|4
|28
|0
|16
|8
|
J. Conner 6 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Conner
|10
|26
|1
|8
|15
|
T. McSorley 19 QB
2
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|3
|20
|0
|14
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
13
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|9
|7
|63
|0
|24
|13
|
M. Brown 2 WR
14
FPTS
|M. Brown
|6
|4
|43
|1
|26
|14
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|4
|3
|33
|0
|22
|8
|
J. Conner 6 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Conner
|6
|5
|29
|0
|11
|15
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
11
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|4
|2
|14
|1
|8
|11
|
A. Green 18 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Green
|4
|2
|13
|0
|8
|3
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Thompson 34 DB
|J. Thompson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
Z. Collins 25 LB
|Z. Collins
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 57 OLB
|N. Vigil
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 LB
|I. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Lawrence 90 DT
|R. Lawrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Dogbe 91 DE
|M. Dogbe
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 DE
|M. Golden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 52 LB
|V. Dimukeje
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 DE
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Matthew 35 CB
|C. Matthew
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
1
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|5
|51.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|2
|34.0
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
13
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 34 for 9 yards (B.Murphy - B.Baker).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - KC 34(14:27 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at KC 35 for 1 yard (M.Wilson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 35(13:52 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 42 for 7 yards (B.Baker; M.Dogbe).
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - KC 42(13:15 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left end pushed ob at ARI 40 for 18 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 40(12:36 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Hardman.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KC 40(12:30 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to ARI 30 for 10 yards (B.Baker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 30(11:54 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon to ARI 27 for 3 yards (D.Kennard).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 27(11:11 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to ARI 27 for no gain (B.Murphy).
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - KC 27(10:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at ARI 9 for 18 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 9(9:47 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - KC 9(9:43 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Golden].
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback. KC-H.Butker was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(9:37 - 1st) K.Murray right end to ARI 24 for -1 yards (N.Bolton). Penalty on ARI - Illegal Shift - declined.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 24(9:16 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles left end to ARI 34 for 10 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARI 34(8:36 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARI 27 for -7 yards (L.Sneed).
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARI 27(8:01 - 1st) A.Lee punts 52 yards to KC 21 - Center-A.Brewer. M.Hardman ran ob at 50 for 29 yards (S.Anderson). PENALTY on KC-D.Bush - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at KC 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 14(7:43 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to KC 17 for 3 yards (Z.Allen; B.Baker).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - KC 17(7:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to J.Smith-Schuster. PENALTY on ARI-Z.Allen - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at KC 17 - No Play. Penalty on ARI-Z.Allen - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - KC 32(7:01 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at ARI 43 for 25 yards (Z.Collins).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 43(6:25 - 1st) M.Valdes-Scantling left end pushed ob at ARI 46 for -3 yards (Z.Collins).
|+20 YD
2 & 13 - KC 46(5:45 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to ARI 26 for 20 yards (J.Thompson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 26(5:03 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to ARI 19 for 7 yards (N.Vigil - M.Wilson).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - KC 19(4:25 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to ARI 18 for 1 yard (R.Lawrence - Z.Collins). PENALTY on ARI-J.Ledbetter - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 19 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 14(4:03 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to ARI 3 for 11 yards (B.Baker).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KC 3(3:24 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to C.Edwards-Helaire for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 1st) J.Reid extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 1st) J.Reid kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(3:20 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 27 for 2 yards (M.Danna; W.Gay).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 27(2:44 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to J.Conner to ARI 38 for 11 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 38(2:06 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 38(2:02 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 47 for 9 yards (L.Sneed).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 47(1:22 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 49 for 2 yards (M.Danna).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - ARI 49(0:45 - 1st) K.Murray FUMBLES (Aborted) at ARI 44 - and recovers at ARI 41.
|+24 YD
2 & 18 - ARI 41(0:04 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep right to G.Dortch to KC 35 for 24 yards (T.McDuffie).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 35(15:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to G.Dortch pushed ob at KC 31 for 4 yards (L.Sneed).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 31(14:27 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle pushed ob at KC 23 for 8 yards (L.Sneed).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 23(13:52 - 2nd) K.Murray up the middle pushed ob at KC 2 for 21 yards (R.Fenton).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 2(13:09 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:05 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:05 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(13:05 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to KC 26 for 1 yard (M.Dogbe - B.Baker).
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - KC 26(12:25 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to KC 43 for 17 yards (J.Thompson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 43(11:47 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 43 for no gain (Z.Collins).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KC 43(11:07 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to ARI 49 for 8 yards (M.Wilson). FUMBLES (M.Wilson) - ball out of bounds at ARI 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - KC 49(10:34 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman pushed ob at ARI 41 for 8 yards (B.Murphy). PENALTY on ARI-J.Thompson - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 26(10:20 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at ARI 19 for 7 yards (B.Murphy).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - KC 19(9:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to ARI 12 for 7 yards (M.Wilson - M.Dogbe).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 12(9:01 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to ARI 6 for 6 yards (N.Vigil).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 6(8:16 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to N.Gray (M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - KC 6(8:10 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left end pushed ob at ARI 4 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - KC 4(7:37 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(7:32 - 2nd) J.Reid extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 2nd) J.Reid kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(7:32 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to G.Dortch to ARI 28 for 3 yards (R.Fenton - W.Gay).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 28(6:58 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to J.Conner to ARI 31 for 3 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARI 31(6:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to A.Green (C.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARI 31(6:14 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 57 yards to KC 12 - Center-A.Brewer. S.Moore pushed ob at KC 25 for 13 yards (S.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(6:03 - 2nd) J.McKinnon left tackle to KC 30 for 5 yards (M.Dogbe - B.Baker).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - KC 30(5:21 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 35 for 5 yards (E.Turner).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 35(4:35 - 2nd) J.McKinnon up the middle to KC 36 for 1 yard (R.Lawrence - Z.Collins).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - KC 36(3:58 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to KC 42 for 6 yards (J.Thompson).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KC 42(3:15 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.McKinnon [M.Golden].
|Punt
4 & 3 - KC 42(3:11 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 58 yards to end zone - Center-J.Winchester - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 20(3:03 - 2nd) J.Conner left end ran ob at ARI 26 for 6 yards (R.Fenton).
|+26 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 26(2:29 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep left to M.Brown to KC 48 for 26 yards (J.Reid).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 48(2:00 - 2nd) J.Conner left end to KC 49 for -1 yards (C.Jones). FUMBLES (C.Jones) - and recovers at ARI 47.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ARI 47(1:28 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to G.Dortch to KC 39 for 14 yards (L.Sneed). FUMBLES (L.Sneed) - and recovers at KC 39. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle - Shotgun) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - ARI 47(1:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to G.Dortch (R.Fenton) [L.Sneed].
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARI 47(1:17 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 41 yards to KC 12 - Center-A.Brewer. S.Moore to KC 20 for 8 yards (D.Gardeck - E.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 42(0:58 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to G.Dortch pushed ob at KC 37 for 5 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARI 37(0:53 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to A.Isabella (J.Thornhill).
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 37(0:46 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to G.Dortch to KC 34 for 3 yards (J.Reid).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - ARI 34(0:40 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to J.Conner [G.Karlaftis].
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(0:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to KC 46 for 12 yards (J.Thompson) [Z.Allen].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 46(0:27 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to J.Smith-Schuster.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - KC 46(0:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to ARI 36 for 18 yards (D.Gardeck).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 36(0:14 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 36(0:11 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce [D.Gardeck].
|Field Goal
3 & 10 - KC 36(0:07 - 2nd) H.Butker 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Reid kicks 63 yards from KC 35 to ARI 2. E.Benjamin to ARI 26 for 24 yards (M.Burton - J.Reid).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(14:53 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 27 for 1 yard (L.Sneed).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 27(14:19 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to G.Dortch to ARI 37 for 10 yards (W.Gay).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 37(13:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-K.Beachum - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARI 32(13:43 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - ARI 32(13:36 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to A.Green to ARI 37 for 5 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 37(13:03 - 3rd) K.Murray sacked at ARI 26 for -11 yards (C.Dunlap).
|Punt
4 & 21 - ARI 26(12:19 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 54 yards to KC 20 - Center-A.Brewer. S.Moore to KC 25 for 5 yards (V.Dimukeje; E.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(12:07 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce to ARI 40 for 35 yards (M.Wilson).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - KC 40(11:28 - 3rd) P.Mahomes FUMBLES (Aborted) at ARI 44 - touched at ARI 44 - recovered by KC-C.Edwards-Helaire at ARI 42. C.Edwards-Helaire to ARI 40 for 2 yards (Z.Collins; M.Dogbe).
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - KC 40(10:51 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to S.Moore to ARI 10 for 30 yards (B.Baker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 10(10:07 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling [Z.Allen]. PENALTY on ARI-M.Wilson - Defensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at ARI 10 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KC 1(10:02 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN [V.Dimukeje].
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 3rd) J.Reid kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(9:55 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to M.Brown (J.Thornhill).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 25(9:48 - 3rd) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 30 for 5 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARI 30(9:10 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to A.Green (Ja.Watson).
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARI 30(9:04 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 51 yards to KC 19 - Center-A.Brewer. S.Moore to KC 34 for 15 yards (D.Gardeck).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(8:49 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 38 for 4 yards (M.Golden).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KC 38(8:10 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Hardman.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - KC 38(8:05 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to ARI 36 for 26 yards (I.Simmons).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(7:21 - 3rd) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to ARI 32 for 4 yards (J.Thompson).
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - KC 32(6:39 - 3rd) J.McKinnon up the middle to ARI 14 for 18 yards (B.Baker).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 14(5:55 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to ARI 7 for 7 yards (B.Baker) [Z.Allen].
|Penalty
2 & Goal - KC 7(5:14 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson to ARI 3 for 4 yards (Z.Collins; J.Ledbetter). PENALTY on KC-C.Humphrey - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 7 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - KC 12(4:48 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to ARI 2 for 10 yards (N.Vigil).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KC 2(4:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:56 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 3rd) J.Reid kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(3:56 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 33 for 8 yards (N.Bolton).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 33(3:29 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to J.Conner pushed ob at ARI 36 for 3 yards (W.Gay).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 36(2:59 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to J.Conner to ARI 40 for 4 yards (N.Bolton).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 40(2:34 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to J.Conner to ARI 48 for 8 yards (B.Cook).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 48(1:55 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to E.Benjamin to KC 48 for 4 yards (L.Sneed).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 48(1:29 - 3rd) E.Benjamin up the middle to KC 32 for 16 yards (R.Fenton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 32(0:59 - 3rd) E.Benjamin up the middle to KC 32 for no gain (F.Clark).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 32(0:28 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to E.Benjamin pushed ob at KC 25 for 7 yards (N.Bolton).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - ARI 25(15:00 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to KC 24 for 1 yard (N.Bolton; C.Dunlap).
|+14 YD
4 & 2 - ARI 24(14:20 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to G.Dortch to KC 10 for 14 yards (J.Thornhill - R.Fenton). KC-W.Gay was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 10(13:43 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to KC 6 for 4 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARI 6(13:09 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARI 6(13:01 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to Z.Ertz (G.Karlaftis).
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - ARI 6(12:58 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:52 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Murray pass to Z.Ertz is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 54 yards from ARI 35 to KC 11. S.Moore pushed ob at KC 34 for 23 yards (E.Turner).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(12:48 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 45 for 11 yards (J.Thompson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 45(12:05 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to 50 for 5 yards (L.Fotu).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - KC 50(11:26 - 4th) I.Pacheco left tackle to ARI 47 for 3 yards (V.Dimukeje).
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - KC 47(10:45 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to ARI 39 for 8 yards (J.Thompson).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - KC 39(10:02 - 4th) I.Pacheco left tackle pushed ob at ARI 20 for 19 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 20(9:20 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Ju.Watson.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - KC 20(9:16 - 4th) I.Pacheco right tackle to ARI 21 for -1 yards (Z.Collins - B.Baker).
|+18 YD
3 & 11 - KC 21(8:31 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon to ARI 3 for 18 yards (J.Thompson).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KC 3(7:43 - 4th) I.Pacheco right tackle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(7:39 - 4th) J.Reid kicks 57 yards from KC 35 to ARI 8. E.Benjamin to KC 48 for 44 yards (Ja.Watson; J.Reid).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 48(7:30 - 4th) E.Benjamin left tackle to KC 41 for 7 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 41(6:58 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to A.Green to KC 33 for 8 yards (K.Saunders).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 33(6:25 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to E.Benjamin pushed ob at KC 11 for 22 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 11(5:52 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 11(5:49 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to KC 6 for 5 yards (C.Dunlap).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - ARI 6(5:15 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:11 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Murray pass to A.Green is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 67 yards from ARI 35 to KC -2. I.Pacheco to KC 30 for 32 yards (J.Ward). PENALTY on KC-D.Harris - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at KC 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 10(5:05 - 4th) QB-#4 Henne in at QB C.Henne to KC 10 for no gain. FUMBLES - and recovers at KC 10. C.Henne to KC 7 for -3 yards. Handoff to I.Pacheco to KC 10 for 3 yards (Z.Allen; C.Thomas).
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - KC 10(4:24 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 32 for 22 yards (J.Thompson). ARI-M.Wilson was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 32(3:37 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 34 for 2 yards (L.Fotu).
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - KC 34(2:53 - 4th) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 30 for -4 yards (R.Lawrence). FUMBLES (R.Lawrence) - and recovers at KC 30.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - KC 30(2:08 - 4th) J.McKinnon left tackle to KC 28 for -2 yards (C.Matthew; Z.Collins).
|Punt
4 & 14 - KC 28(2:00 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 50 yards to ARI 22 - Center-J.Winchester. G.Dortch to ARI 21 for -1 yards (E.Lee; Ja.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 21(1:46 - 4th) QB #19-McSorely in at QB. (Shotgun) T.McSorley up the middle to ARI 22 for 1 yard (D.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARI 22(1:22 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to A.Isabella.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - ARI 22(1:18 - 4th) T.McSorley scrambles right end ran ob at ARI 36 for 14 yards (D.Bush).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 36(1:11 - 4th) T.McSorley scrambles left end to ARI 41 for 5 yards (C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARI 41(0:48 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete short middle to E.Benjamin [T.Wharton].
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 41(0:44 - 4th) S.Harlow to ARI 40 for -1 yards. FUMBLES - recovered by ARI-T.McSorley at ARI 36. T.McSorley pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 43 for 2 yards (J.Williams).
|+10 YD
4 & 3 - ARI 43(0:21 - 4th) T.McSorley pass short middle to A.Isabella to KC 47 for 10 yards (C.Lammons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 47(0:03 - 4th) T.McSorley sacked at ARI 45 for -8 yards (T.Wharton).
