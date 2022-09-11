|
|
|JAC
|WAS
Wentz tosses 4 TDs, Commanders come back to beat Jaguars
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Carson Wentz went to the sideline after throwing interceptions on consecutive plays, stomped the ground and looked at coach Ron Rivera.
''Hey, you're going to have to win this,'' Rivera said. Wentz responded, ''I will,'' before walking away.
Wentz did just that, rebounding from the costly mistakes to complete his third and fourth touchdowns and lead Washington a 28-22 comeback victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in his debut for the team now known as the Commanders.
''You make a couple bad plays, it's time to go fix it,'' Wentz said. ''It's a tough stretch there to bounce back from, but guys did a good job. Everybody was rallying around each other, and obviously we got it done.''
It was Wentz's first four-TD game since the day he tore the ACL in his left knee while with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. And it came with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson on the visiting sideline in charge of the Jaguars for the first time.
''He played a heck of a football game,'' Pederson said. ''Showed a lot of composure and brought his team back. Hats off to him and his team for doing that.''
Wentz connected with Terry McLaurin on a 49-yard TD and then hit rookie Jahan Dotson in the end zone from 24 yards out to put the Commanders ahead with 1:46 left after they squandered an early lead. With fans chanting, Wentz engineered a 13-play, 90-yard drive that kept him from losing to the Jaguars in consecutive games following a similar two-turnover effort in Week 18 last year with the Indianapolis Colts.
He finished 27 of 41 for 313 yards and produced enough points to make up for two bad mistakes on the interceptions.
''To come back and respond in the way he did, I think that's the true test of his character,'' McLaurin said. ''The real key point is just the way he responded and the way he came back and stayed poised under pressure and hit the throws that he needed to to win the game.''
Jaguars second-year QB Trevor Lawrence was intercepted with 1:10 to go, ending any chance of a comeback by the team that was last in the league each of the past two seasons. Lawrence was 24 of 42 for 275 yards, a touchdown pass to James Robinson and the pick. Robinson also ran for a touchdown.
Pederson said the Jaguars beat themselves, and there were notable mistakes that kept points off the board. Lawrence overthrew Travis Etienne early on what should have been an easy TD, Jacksonville failed to convert on fourth down deep in Washington territory and kicker Riley Patterson hit the right upright on a 37-yard field goal attempt.
''We shot ourselves in the foot a lot,'' Lawrence said.
The Jaguars lost on the road for an 18th consecutive game and extended their NFL-record streak of losses to NFC opponents to 17.
SAMUEL `BACK'
After missing much of last season with a nagging groin injury, Curtis Samuel showed early why the Commanders signed him to a $34.5 million, three-year contract in 2021. Samuel caught eight passes for 55 yards and a touchdown and also ran four times for 17 yards.
When he reached the end zone on his first touchdown since Nov. 22, 2020, with Carolina, Samuel said out loud, ''I'm back.''
''Curtis, that's what we've been hoping for,'' Rivera said. ''That's the guy that we know what he's capable of and he came out and played to his ability, played to his skillset.''
WALKER MAKES HISTORY
No. 1 pick Travon Walker became the first rookie since T.J. Watt in 2017 to have an interception and a sack in his NFL debut. Walker, who came down with Wentz's second interception, said he had a pick in practice and called his dad to tell him he'd do the same for real in a game.
''It will have to be more than just one sack, one pick,'' Walker said. ''Obviously we didn't win the game so therefore a player like me that they drafted No. 1 is supposed to make plays like that, so I need to keep continuing to play better.''
STRONG START FOR KIRK
Jaguars free agent signing Christian Kirk made six catches for 117 yards, including a 49-yarder, in his first game with the team. Kirk signed a $72 million, four-year contract with Jacksonville, which spent the most money of any team in the league in free agency the past two offseasons.
BASS HONORED
Washington defensive back Mike Bass had his name and No. 41 added to the team's ring of honor at FedEx Field. Bass played seven seasons with Washington from 1969-75.
INJURIES
Jaguars: DT Foley Fatukaski was active after being limited in practice all week with a calf injury.
Commanders: Rookie DT Phidarian Mathis injured his left knee in the first quarter and was carted off the field. Rivera said the team was ''concerned'' about the severity of the injury. ... RG Wes Schweitzer left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Trai Turner, and Washington also rotated guards all game.
UP NEXT
Jaguars: Host the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.
Commanders: Visit the Detroit Lions next Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:03
|32:57
|1st Downs
|24
|26
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|13
|16
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|7-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|383
|390
|Total Plays
|62
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|85
|Rush Attempts
|18
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|260
|305
|Comp. - Att.
|24-42
|27-41
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|13-90
|6-63
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.0
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|14
|67
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-44
|Int. - Returns
|2-12
|1-1
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|260
|PASS YDS
|305
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|85
|
|
|383
|TOTAL YDS
|390
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
15
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|24/42
|275
|1
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|11
|66
|1
|22
|19
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|4
|47
|0
|27
|7
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
15
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|2
|4
|0
|6
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|12
|6
|117
|0
|49
|17
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
12
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|9
|6
|65
|0
|18
|12
|
M. Jones 11 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Jones
|6
|4
|38
|0
|12
|7
|
E. Engram 17 TE
6
FPTS
|E. Engram
|4
|4
|28
|0
|11
|6
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|4
|2
|18
|0
|23
|7
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
19
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|19
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Lloyd 33 LB
|D. Lloyd
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cisco 38 SAF
|A. Cisco
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 21 DB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 LB
|T. Walker
|3-1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 LB
|J. Allen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 DT
|D. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 DB
|R. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 45 LB
|K. Chaisson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 6 K
10
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|3/4
|45
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|3
|50.0
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
35
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|27/41
|313
|4
|2
|35
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
19
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|14
|58
|0
|13
|19
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|4
|17
|0
|11
|18
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
35
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|6
|12
|0
|8
|35
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
7
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|3
|8
|0
|5
|7
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
19
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
19
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|8
|7
|72
|0
|26
|19
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
13
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|4
|2
|58
|1
|49
|13
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|11
|8
|55
|1
|13
|18
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
7
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|6
|3
|45
|0
|27
|7
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
19
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|5
|3
|40
|2
|24
|19
|
A. Rogers 88 TE
3
FPTS
|A. Rogers
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
7
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|3
|3
|20
|0
|10
|7
|
C. Sims 89 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Bates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
W. Jackson III 3 CB
|W. Jackson III
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SAF
|D. Forrest
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|1
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 SAF
|B. McCain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DE
|J. Allen
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 NT
|D. Payne
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Butler 35 SAF
|P. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
2
FPTS
|J. Slye
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|3
|49.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|2
|22.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|2
|11.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to M.Jones [D.Payne]. PENALTY on WAS-W.Jackson - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 30(14:56 - 1st) J.Robinson right end pushed ob at JAC 32 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb). PENALTY on JAC - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 30 - No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 15 - JAC 25(14:36 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to 50 for 25 yards (D.Forrest). Penalty on WAS-B.St-Juste - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 50(14:14 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to WAS 35 for 15 yards (K.Fuller).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 35(13:39 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to WAS 13 for 22 yards (W.Jackson).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 13(12:54 - 1st) T.Lawrence up the middle to WAS 15 for -2 yards (J.Allen - E.Obada).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - JAC 15(12:10 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to T.Etienne.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - JAC 15(12:04 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to Z.Jones [D.Payne].
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - JAC 15(12:01 - 1st) R.Patterson 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 63 yards from JAC 35 to WAS 2. D.Milne to WAS 26 for 24 yards (A.Wingard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 26(11:52 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to J.Dotson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 26(11:45 - 1st) C.Samuel right guard to WAS 31 for 5 yards (D.Lloyd; F.Oluokun).
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 31(11:01 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel to WAS 44 for 13 yards (D.Williams).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 44(10:20 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Rogers pushed ob at JAC 33 for 23 yards (A.Cisco).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(9:44 - 1st) C.Wentz scrambles up the middle to JAC 30 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 30(8:58 - 1st) C.Wentz pass deep right to A.Gibson ran ob at JAC 4 for 26 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 4(8:21 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to JAC 3 for 1 yard (F.Fatukasi).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 3(7:39 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(7:36 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to JAC 27 for 2 yards (J.Smith-Williams). WAS-P.Mathis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 27(7:12 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to JAC 30 for 3 yards (B.McCain).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 30(6:33 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to JAC 37 for 7 yards (W.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 37(5:52 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right [B.St-Juste]. PENALTY on JAC-T.Lawrence - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - JAC 27(5:49 - 1st) J.Robinson right guard to JAC 32 for 5 yards (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - JAC 32(5:07 - 1st) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 23 for -9 yards (J.Allen).
|Punt
4 & 24 - JAC 23(4:32 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 61 yards to WAS 16 - Center-R.Matiscik. D.Milne to WAS 29 for 13 yards (C.Johnson - C.Muma).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 29(4:18 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to L.Thomas.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 29(4:13 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel to WAS 40 for 11 yards (A.Cisco).
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 40(3:33 - 1st) J.Dotson right end to WAS 30 for -10 yards (J.Allen). End around
|+9 YD
2 & 20 - WAS 30(2:46 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 39 for 9 yards (D.Lloyd).
|Penalty
3 & 11 - WAS 39(2:04 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-T.Walker - Neutral Zone Infraction - 6 yards - enforced at WAS 39 - No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 45(1:39 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel to JAC 43 for 12 yards (A.Cisco).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43(0:58 - 1st) C.Samuel left end to JAC 42 for 1 yard (D.Lloyd). End around
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 42(0:16 - 1st) J.McKissic left end to JAC 41 for 1 yard (K.Chaisson).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - WAS 41(15:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to T.McLaurin pushed ob at JAC 32 for 9 yards (A.Cisco).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 32(14:19 - 2nd) A.Gibson left tackle to JAC 28 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun - J.Allen).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 28(13:35 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Gibson to JAC 22 for 6 yards (T.Walker) [R.Jenkins].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 22(12:52 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to L.Thomas (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 22(12:46 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin [D.Smoot].
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WAS 22(12:41 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic. PENALTY on JAC-D.Smoot - Roughing the Passer - 11 yards - enforced at JAC 22 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 11(12:39 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to L.Thomas to JAC 7 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 7(11:52 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.Dotson for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(11:47 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to J.Robinson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 25(11:41 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to JAC 30 for 5 yards (J.Davis - K.Fuller).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 30(10:59 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 5 - JAC 30(10:53 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 51 yards to WAS 19 - Center-R.Matiscik. D.Milne to WAS 28 for 9 yards (K.Chaisson).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 28(10:42 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 27 for -1 yards (D.Hamilton).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WAS 27(10:01 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (R.Robertson-Harris).
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - WAS 27(9:56 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to J.McKissic to WAS 31 for 4 yards (S.Griffin).
|Punt
4 & 7 - WAS 31(9:16 - 2nd) T.Way punts 42 yards to JAC 27 - Center-C.Cheeseman. J.Agnew to JAC 29 for 2 yards (J.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 29(9:07 - 2nd) T.Etienne right end to JAC 45 for 16 yards (J.Davis - W.Jackson). PENALTY on JAC - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - JAC 24(8:38 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - JAC 24(8:30 - 2nd) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 18 for -6 yards (J.Davis). PENALTY on WAS-K.Fuller - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 24 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 29(7:59 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones [J.Allen]. PENALTY on WAS-K.Fuller - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at JAC 29 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 50(7:54 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Agnew to WAS 44 for 6 yards (M.Sweat).
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 44(7:16 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to WAS 32 for 12 yards (D.Forrest).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 32(6:34 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep left to T.Etienne to WAS 9 for 23 yards (B.McCain).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 9(5:50 - 2nd) T.Lawrence scrambles left end pushed ob at WAS 3 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - JAC 3(5:09 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - JAC 3(5:07 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to Z.Jones.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - JAC 3(5:03 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to T.Etienne.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 3(4:59 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 16 for 13 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(4:19 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel to WAS 17 for 1 yard (T.Walker).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 17(3:35 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 27 for 10 yards (D.Williams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27(2:50 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 35 for 8 yards (T.Campbell; D.Lloyd).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WAS 35(2:11 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at WAS 36 for 1 yard (A.Gotsis).
|+25 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 36(2:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Gibson to JAC 39 for 25 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 39(1:32 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas (F.Fatukasi).
|Fumble
2 & 10 - WAS 39(1:30 - 2nd) C.Samuel left tackle to JAC 39 for no gain (J.Allen). FUMBLES (J.Allen) - RECOVERED by JAC-F.Oluokun at JAC 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 34(1:22 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 34(1:18 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk pushed ob at JAC 43 for 9 yards (J.Davis).
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 43(1:14 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones pushed ob at WAS 39 for 18 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 39(1:08 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to E.Engram to WAS 32 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 32(0:46 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones pushed ob at WAS 24 for 8 yards (W.Jackson).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 24(0:42 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to Z.Jones to WAS 9 for 15 yards (W.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - JAC 9(0:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 9 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - JAC 14(0:37 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk.
|-5 YD
2 & 14 - JAC 14(0:32 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to WAS 11 for 3 yards (D.Forrest). FUMBLES (D.Forrest) - ball out of bounds at WAS 19. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - JAC 19(0:27 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to Z.Jones (D.Forrest).
|No Good
4 & 19 - JAC 19(0:20 - 2nd) R.Patterson 37 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27(0:16 - 2nd) C.Wentz kneels to WAS 26 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin (S.Griffin).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 25(14:55 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 36 for 11 yards (F.Oluokun).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(14:17 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 34 for -2 yards (J.Allen - F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WAS 34(13:32 - 3rd) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 26 for -8 yards (T.Walker).
|+6 YD
3 & 20 - WAS 26(12:47 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 32 for 6 yards (A.Cisco).
|Punt
4 & 14 - WAS 32(12:06 - 3rd) T.Way punts 48 yards to JAC 20 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(11:58 - 3rd) J.Robinson right tackle to JAC 28 for 8 yards (B.McCain - C.Holcomb). WAS-B.McCain was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - JAC 28(11:30 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 35 for 7 yards (W.Jackson).
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 35(10:56 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to C.Kirk to WAS 16 for 49 yards (K.Fuller).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 16(10:13 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at WAS 3 for 13 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JAC 3(9:39 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to WAS 3 for no gain (J.Allen).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 3(8:54 - 3rd) C.Van Lanen reported in as eligible. T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Robinson for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:50 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Lawrence pass to E.Engram is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(8:50 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 26 for 1 yard (R.Robertson-Harris).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - WAS 26(8:30 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 32 for 6 yards (S.Griffin). PENALTY on JAC - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 6 yards - enforced at WAS 26 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 32(8:04 - 3rd) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 35 for 3 yards (T.Campbell - R.Robertson-Harris).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 35(7:37 - 3rd) C.Wentz scrambles right tackle to WAS 43 for 8 yards (D.Smoot).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WAS 43(7:04 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WAS 43(6:59 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to J.Bates.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WAS 43(6:54 - 3rd) T.Way punts 57 yards to end zone - Center-C.Cheeseman - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(6:45 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 21 for 1 yard (M.Sweat).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - JAC 21(6:07 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram pushed ob at JAC 32 for 11 yards (D.Forrest).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 32(5:36 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones [D.Payne].
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 32(5:30 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 33 for 1 yard (J.Smith-Williams).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 33(4:48 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones to JAC 43 for 10 yards (K.Fuller).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(4:11 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to 50 for 7 yards (W.Jackson).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 50(3:35 - 3rd) J.Agnew right end pushed ob at WAS 44 for 6 yards (C.Toohill; D.Forrest). PENALTY on WAS-D.Forrest - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 29(3:05 - 3rd) T.Etienne right end to WAS 29 for no gain (J.Davis; D.Wise). WAS-D.Forrest was injured during the play. PENALTY on JAC-L.Fortner - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 29 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - JAC 39(2:36 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to WAS 32 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb; J.Reaves).
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - JAC 32(1:58 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram pushed ob at WAS 25 for 7 yards (J.Reaves).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - JAC 25(1:24 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk (D.Payne).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - JAC 25(1:20 - 3rd) R.Patterson 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 25(1:16 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep middle intended for C.Samuel INTERCEPTED by D.Williams at JAC 27. D.Williams to JAC 27 for no gain (C.Samuel). PENALTY on JAC-R.Robertson-Harris - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - WAS 30(1:07 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at WAS 34 for 4 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 34(0:42 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 37 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun; T.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(15:00 - 4th) J.McKissic right tackle to WAS 39 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAS 39(14:24 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left intended for J.Dotson INTERCEPTED by T.Campbell at WAS 48. T.Campbell pushed ob at WAS 45 for 3 yards (J.Dotson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 45(14:19 - 4th) J.Robinson right tackle to WAS 43 for 2 yards (D.Payne; C.Holcomb).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 43(13:40 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to WAS 31 for 12 yards (W.Jackson) [M.Sweat].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 31(13:00 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle [C.Toohill]. PENALTY on JAC-T.Lawrence - Intentional Grounding - 12 yards - enforced at WAS 31. Washington challenged the forward pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+17 YD
2 & 22 - JAC 43(12:55 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to WAS 26 for 17 yards (B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 26(12:13 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk (D.Payne) [M.Sweat].
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - JAC 26(12:08 - 4th) R.Patterson 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|INT Return
1 & 10 - WAS 25(12:04 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle intended for A.Gibson INTERCEPTED by T.Walker at WAS 20. T.Walker to WAS 11 for 9 yards (C.Wentz).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 63 yards from JAC 35 to WAS 2. D.Milne to WAS 22 for 20 yards (C.Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 22(11:38 - 4th) C.Wentz scrambles left end to WAS 25 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 25(11:04 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 24 for -1 yards (D.Williams).
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - WAS 24(10:18 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to L.Thomas pushed ob at JAC 49 for 27 yards (T.Campbell).
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 49(9:43 - 4th) C.Wentz pass deep right to T.McLaurin for 49 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:36 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS. Penalty on WAS - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(9:36 - 4th) T.Etienne left tackle ran ob at WAS 48 for 27 yards (B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 48(9:36 - 4th) T.Etienne left end pushed ob at WAS 48 for no gain (B.St-Juste).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48(8:55 - 4th) T.Etienne left tackle to WAS 45 for 3 yards (D.Payne).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 45(8:14 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to WAS 42 for 3 yards (P.Butler; W.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - JAC 42(7:27 - 4th) T.Lawrence sacked at WAS 48 for -6 yards (D.Payne).
|Punt
4 & 10 - JAC 48(6:54 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 38 yards to WAS 10 - Center-R.Matiscik - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 10(6:48 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 22 for 12 yards (R.Jenkins; D.Williams). PENALTY on WAS-A.Norwell - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 10 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - WAS 5(6:20 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (F.Oluokun). PENALTY on JAC-F.Oluokun - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 5 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 10(6:17 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at WAS 15 for 5 yards (S.Griffin).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 15(5:51 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 22 for 7 yards (R.Jenkins; S.Griffin).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 22(5:22 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Dotson to WAS 31 for 9 yards (S.Griffin).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 31(4:57 - 4th) J.McKissic left guard to WAS 36 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 36(4:30 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to C.Sims [J.Allen].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 36(4:25 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to D.Milne.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - WAS 36(4:21 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to L.Thomas to 50 for 14 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 50(3:35 - 4th) C.Samuel left guard to JAC 39 for 11 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39(2:52 - 4th) A.Gibson left tackle to JAC 32 for 7 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 32(2:08 - 4th) A.Gibson left tackle to JAC 26 for 6 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(2:00 - 4th) A.Gibson left guard to JAC 24 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAS 24(1:56 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel.
|+24 YD
3 & 8 - WAS 24(1:52 - 4th) C.Wentz pass deep left to J.Dotson for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:46 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz pass to J.McKissic is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(1:46 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to JAC 33 for 8 yards (W.Jackson). WAS-J.Allen was injured during the play.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - JAC 33(1:34 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to E.Engram. PENALTY on WAS-B.McCain - Defensive Pass Interference - 12 yards - enforced at JAC 33 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 45(1:30 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC-W.Little - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - JAC 40(1:30 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 40(1:25 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk ran ob at JAC 44 for 4 yards (B.St-Juste) [C.Toohill].
|No Gain
3 & 11 - JAC 44(1:19 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass deep left intended for C.Kirk INTERCEPTED by D.Forrest [M.Sweat] at WAS 25. D.Forrest pushed ob at WAS 26 for 1 yard (E.Engram).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(1:10 - 4th) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 31 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 31(1:06 - 4th) C.Lucas reported in as eligible. A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 33 for 2 yards (D.Hamilton).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - WAS 33(1:00 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC-F.Fatukasi - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 38(1:00 - 4th) C.Wentz kneels to WAS 38 for no gain.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 38(0:37 - 4th) C.Wentz kneels to WAS 37 for -1 yards.
