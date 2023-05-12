How about another gift of NFL action on Christmas Day? For the second time in league history, the NFL is set to play a Christmas Day tripleheader. The first one occurred just last season, but this year's action promises to provide juicy, divisional rivalries all day long.

Below, you'll find the full rundown and previews for this intense Christmas Day slate:

Raiders at Chiefs

1 p.m. ET on CBS, Nickelodeon | Stream: Paramount+

The revamped Las Vegas Raiders, much more molded in head coach Josh McDaniels' Patriots West vision, will spend Christmas Day at the home of their AFC West tormenters, the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, in the second annual "NFL Nickmas Game." The Chiefs are 17-3 against the Raiders under head coach Andy Reid, tied for the second-best record in a divisional matchup since 2013, when Kansas City hired Big Red.

Best record in divisional matchup since 2013

Matchup W-L Patriots vs Jets 18-2 Packers vs Bears 17-3 Chiefs vs Raiders 17-3*

* Spans Andy Reid's tenure with Chiefs

Gone from Las Vegas are quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller, replaced by former Patriots in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, plus a second-round draft selection in Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. On paper, the Raiders have a better cast of pass-catchers next to receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow in 2023 in addition to a passer who grew up in McDaniels' system. Running back Josh Jacobs returns on the franchise tag after leading the league in rushing with 1,653 yards in 2022.

However, the changes could be in vain since Patrick Mahomes has won nine of his 10 career starts against the Silver and Black.

Patrick Mahomes career vs. Raiders

W-L 9-1* Pass YPG 304.0 TD-INT 27-3 Passer Rating 112.5

* The Chiefs have scored at least 28 points in all 10 starts

This contest could have significant AFC West and AFC playoff implications, so this one is certainly worth the time after opening presents and eating cookies.

Giants at Eagles

4:30 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: fuboTV

The New York Giants have the opportunity to use Christmas Day as a measuring stick to see how improved their 2023 roster is compared to the 2022 unit that lost all three matchups against the defending NFC champions Eagles in reigning NFL Coach of the Year Brian Daboll's first season. This game is also a matchup to see if the Giants can do something they haven't accomplished in a decade, since 2013: win in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have won their last 10 home games against the G-Men, including a 38-7 thrashing of New York in the NFC Divisional Playoffs last season. Adding Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller and third-round rookie Jalin Hyatt -- who won the Biletnikoff Award last season for being the best wide receiver in college football -- should drastically improve their limited passing game from a year ago, but the degree of said improvement remains to seen. Philly returns its top corners from a year ago while continuing to grow stronger along its defensive line with its first-round selections of two Georgia Bulldog national champions: defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ninth overall) and outside linebacker Nolan Smith (30th overall).

Both squads locked in their quarterbacks as the face of their respective franchises this offseason, with the Eagles 2022 MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts briefly becoming the highest-paid player in the league (five years, $255 million) and Daniel Jones (four years, $160 million) now being paid the same as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

This Christmas showdown will go a long way in determining how the NFC East race will shake out over the 2023 regular season's final weeks.

Ravens at 49ers

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC | Stream: fuboTV

The third and final installment of NFL action on Christmas Day provides a rare matchup between two playoff teams with completely different quarterback situations. The Baltimore Ravens made Lamar Jackson the NFL's highest-paid player on an annual basis after signing him to a five-year, $260 million contract extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the 49ers' quarterback picture is murky after Brock Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury in San Francisco's season-ending loss in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan maintains Purdy will be ready by the start of training camp, but who knows what the 49ers quarterback room will look like deep into the season given its injury history. One of two former third overall draft picks could be starting by the time this game rolls around: Trey Lance (the 49ers' third overall pick in 2021) or Sam Darnold (the Jets' third overall pick in 2018). Whoever is taking snaps for the 49ers will once again possess a loaded offensive cast of weapons with running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and tight end George Kittle.

The Ravens finally spent some resources on Jackson's wide receiver corps, signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a fully-guaranteed, one-year deal worth $15 million. They also used their first round pick to select one of the 2023 NFL Draft's best route-runners, Boston College's Zay Flowers, 22nd overall. In addition to those two and new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jackson has his sights set on a historically lofty 2023 goal: throw for 6,000 yards. By the time this game rolls around, it will be vividly clear if that target is in reach or if Jackson can actually lead the NFL in passing yards at all in Year 1 of a new offensive system.

These two franchises famously went toe-to-toe in Super Bowl XLVII with John Harbaugh's Ravens barely holding off younger brother Jim Harbaugh's 49ers, 34-31. The only time the Ravens and 49ers have squared off since San Francisco hired Shanahan in 2017 was in Week 13 of the 2019 season. That's when Jackson was in the process of becoming the NFL's unanimous NFL MVP. Baltimore survived at home thanks to a buzzer-beating, 49-yard field goal by All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker. There's a chance this game could be equally as exciting four seasons later.