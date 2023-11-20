Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season has provided plenty of drama, from the Bears hanging with the Lions to the Giants getting a rebound from emergency quarterback Tommy DeVito. But the latest round of regular-season action has also brought another wave of unfortunate injuries. Here's a roundup of the latest big names to go down around the league:

QB

C.J. Stroud (Texans) left for a single play against the Cardinals after absorbing a hard hit, with backup Davis Mills entering in relief. Stroud did not receive an injury designation, however, and returned after a quick check-in from trainers.

Geno Smith (Seahawks) suffered an injury to his throwing arm after guiding a 16-7 lead over the Rams, showing frustration while trying to stretch the arm after a hit from Aaron Donald. Seattle quickly ruled him questionable to return with an elbow issue, and backup Drew Lock took over under center with 18 seconds left in the third quarter. Smith did return, however, for the final drive of the game in the losing effort. Head coach Pete Carroll said that Smith will "make it back." When asked if that means for Thursday's matchup against San Francisco, the coach said, "I would think so."

Sam Howell (Commanders) received medical attention on the sidelines after enduring several hard hits to the upper body on a touchdown run against the Giants. He was quickly cleared of a potential concussion, however, and remained in the game. Veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett is Washington's backup.

RB

Aaron Jones (Packers) suited up against the Chargers despite a lingering hamstring issue, only to manage just five carries before suffering a knee injury. The former Pro Bowler needed help to leave the field and was then carted to the locker room, replaced by A.J. Dillon. Green Bay ruled him questionable to return, then downgraded him to out, but coach Matt LaFleur said after the Packers' win over Los Angeles that he doesn't expect the injury to be a long-term issue.

De'Von Achane (Dolphins) returned from injured reserve -- and a four-game absence -- but limped to the sidelines after his second touch of the first quarter against the Raiders. Miami ruled him questionable to return with a knee injury, and while he later returned to the sidelines from a locker-room visit, he was replaced on the field indefinitely by Raheem Mostert. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Achane is day-to-day. While he hasn't been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the Jets, he's not been given the green light either, so his status is worth monitoring.

Kenneth Walker III (Seahawks) took four carries against the Rams before leaving with an oblique injury. He was seen walking on the sidelines shortly afterward but ruled doubtful to return. Rookie Zach Charbonnet, who entered Week 11 with just over 200 rushing yards on the year, replaced Walker as Seattle's top ball carrier. Following the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Walker suffered an "oblique strain that was legit" and could miss time.

D'Onta Foreman (Bears) remained a headliner of Chicago's backfield against the Lions, even with Khalil Herbert back from injured reserve, but managed just 14 yards on the ground before suffering an ankle injury. He walked off with a limp and attempted to run on the sidelines but did not return to the field after the Bears ruled him questionable.

WR

Tyreek Hill (Dolphins) briefly left Miami's game against the Raiders while nursing a hand injury and was ruled questionable to return, but he took the field again soon afterward, securing seven catches for 80 yards and a score before halftime. Hill has left multiple games this year, only to return in all of them.

Cooper Kupp (Rams) had just a single catch against the Seahawks before suffering an ankle injury while blocking. The former All-Pro, who battled a lingering hamstring injury earlier this year, received attention on the sidelines after limping off, then left the game for further evaluation in the locker room. He was ruled questionable to return. NFL Media reported on Monday that Kupp suffered a low ankle sprain and will be evaluated going forward.

Darius Slayton (Giants) had a big impact against the Commanders, hauling in a deep score from Tommy DeVito, before exiting with an arm injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest halfway through the third quarter.

EDGE

Joey Bosa (Chargers) appeared to injure his right leg or foot while held in a block during a first-quarter pass-rushing attempt against the Packers. He limped to the sidelines and was carted to the locker room, then ruled questionable to return.

DB

Talanoa Hufanga (49ers), who emerged as a ballhawk for San Francisco's secondary in 2022, left early against the Buccaneers with a knee injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters on Monday that the All-Pro suffered a season-ending ACL tear.