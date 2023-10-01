Another week of NFL action is nearly in the books, and just like that, almost a quarter of the 2023 season is complete. Week 4 was particularly eventful, from the Bills trouncing Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, to the Broncos scoring 24 unanswered against the Bears, to the Texans effortlessly routing the Steelers.

As we review the busy schedule, here's a look at some of the biggest winners and losers of Week 4:

The Bills quarterback had a rough start to 2023, but he all but single-handedly halted the Tua Tagovailoa hype train by outdueling the Dolphins' MVP front-runner at home, guiding a 48-20 victory in which he slung it to Stefon Diggs with ease. Miami may still be a title contender considering its offensive star power, but it's probably time to start questioning the Vic Fangio-led defense.

Loser: the Bears

Par for the course! But this week might've been even worse than the hapless 41-10 drubbing at the hands of the Chiefs. Up three scores on the winless Broncos, Chicago proceeded to cough up 24 unanswered points, with Justin Fields spoiling his own four-touchdown breakout with two fourth-quarter turnovers and the coaches deciding against a late go-ahead field-goal try.

In the two games since his sideline "spat" with close friend Jalen Hurts, the Eagles star has racked up 18 catches for 306 yards and two scores, both of which came deep against the Commanders to help Philly survive Washington, 34-31, in overtime.

Loser: the Steelers

Remember when everyone was picking Pittsburgh to surprise out of the AFC North in the preseason? Fun times. QB Kenny Pickett left Sunday's blowout loss to the Texans (!) due to injury, but even before that, the entire operation remained dysfunctional. Coach Mike Tomlin vowed afterward that changes will be coming, but most people could've told you weeks ago that change was overdue.

A week after the Eagles' front slowed his redemption tour, Mayfield was back at it against another tough defense in the Saints, clearly outplaying Derek Carr on the road and thriving even after Mike Evans left due to injury to send Tampa Bay to 3-1. He's still controlling the ball better than anticipated, making the Buccaneers a sleeper to make noise in the NFC playoff picture.

Speaking of NFC South QBs, Ridder is headed in the opposite direction of Mayfield, throwing back-to-back picks in a preseason-like loss to the Jaguars in London. Eight starts in, he's yet to truly elevate the offense, and his teammates are growing frustrated.

On a day he was without Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, plus got little efficiency from his running mates in the backfield, the Ravens QB had no trouble shouldering the load for Baltimore against the Browns, scoring four times and completing all but four of his passes to bury the Deshaun Watson-less rivals. It hasn't always been pretty, but a 3-1 start in a new system is promising.

Loser: the Bengals

Aside from the fact Baltimore is 3-1 without fully hitting its stride, Cincinnati can't seem to get out of its own way, falling 27-3 to the Titans. Is Joe Burrow healthy enough to be playing? Because whatever he's putting on the field right now is not worthwhile. Their offense simply cannot push the ball downfield, and now Tee Higgins has a rib injury that could sideline him for multiple games.

Rinse and repeat. The rookie fifth-rounder has been just as, if not better than, the rehabbing Cooper Kupp since Week 1, and that includes Sunday's clutch nine-catch outing against the Colts, in which he had 163 yards and the game-winning score. Talk about an unexpected safety valve in Los Angeles, where he's primed to be a favorite target for years to come.