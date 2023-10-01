Mike Tomlin's team has had worse starts. The Steelers have started 1-4 twice under Tomlin since 2019 and rebounded to avoid losing seasons both times. But while his team is currently 2-2, Tomlin is seeking comfort, especially after watching his offense struggle throughout Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans.

Tomlin didn't hold back afterwords when asked if he would consider making any changes prior to next Sunday's home game against the Ravens.

"Hell yeah, there's going to be changes," Tomlin said afterwords, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Tomlin will likely make changes to the offense after it failed to perform for a third time in four outings. The Steelers' offense gained just 53 yards in the first half on Sunday and failed to score a touchdown against a Texans' defense that was 22nd in the NFL in points allowed entering the game. Making matters worse was quarterback Kenny Pickett leaving the game late in the third quarter with a knee injury.

What changes can Tomlin make? He can start by either monitoring or adjusting the play calling duties of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who has been under heavy criticism for the majority of his three seasons as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator.

Canada can only do so much, though, as any play that has a chance at working won't work if it's not executed by the players on the field. The Steelers' offensive line, specifically, has underachieved this season despite the highly-touted additions of former Eagles starter Isaac Seumalo and rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones. Pittsburgh's offensive line hasn't been the same since former offensive line coach Mike Munchak left Pittsburgh in 2018.

With that in mind, Pittsburgh would be wise to either alter the coaching duties on the offensive line while also bringing in veterans from the outside (veteran tackle La'el Collins are among the currently available veterans).

Roles could change, too, specifically at running back. The Steelers could expand Jaylen Warren's role, but again, if there is no line to run through, it doesn't matter if Pittsburgh had the 1997 version of Jerome Bettis in the backfield. If anything, the Steelers need to create more opportunities for the passing game, whether that's more designed routes for Warren or tight ends Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward, whose contributions to the passing game so far have been all but invisible.

More so, the Steelers need to find a way to get George Pickens more involved. Gone are the days where he should have just seven targets, which was the case on Sunday. A coach's job is to get the ball to his best players, and that's simply not happening in Pittsburgh.

Whatever the biggest reason may be, the fact remains that the Steelers' offense simply isn't getting it done. While that's obviously not a good thing, the fact that Tomlin acknowledges that fact and is apparently going to do something about it is an encouraging sign for the Steelers moving forward.