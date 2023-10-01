Jaguars vs. Falcons score, takeaways: Josh Allen makes history in London as Jacksonville rolls to Week 4 win

The Jaguars looked quite comfortable Sunday in London. Playing in their 10th game there, the Jaguars parlayed a 17-0 halftime lead into a 23-7 Week 4 win over the Falcons. Jacksonville is now 2-2 on the year, while the Falcons are also 2-2 after a 2-0 start.

Jacksonville's dominant performance was led by linebacker Josh Allen, whose three sacks on Sunday is the most by any player at Wembley Stadium. His strip-sack of Desmond Ridder on Atlanta's final drive clinched the win for the Jaguars, who are now 5-5 in London games.

The Jaguars dominated on both sides of the ball in the game's opening half. Trevor Lawrence opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown pass to former Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley. The Jaguars defense scored the game's second touchdown on Darious Williams' 61-yard pick-six off Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, who threw interceptions on back-to-back plays.

Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson's 38-yard run on the opening drive of the second half set up Ridder's 15-yard touchdown pass to Drake London. London nearly scored again late in the fourth quarter, but he wasn't able to keep both feet in bounds on a fourth-and-3 play with 6:05 left. The Jaguars, who led 20-7 at the time of London's near score, essentially put the game away when Brandon McManus connected on his third field goal of the day moments later.

Here's a closer look at the Jaguars' convincing win.

Why the Jaguars won

Led by Allen, the Jaguars defense dominated the game. The unit sacked Ridder four times while forcing him to commit three turnovers. Jacksonville's defense was especially good in the first quarter when they allowed the Falcons to gain just five yards on nine plays.

The Jaguars also received a solid performance from Lawrence, who took care of the ball while completing 23 of 30 passes. He also made plays on the ground that included his 22-yard run on the Jaguars' first scoring drive.

Why the Falcons lost

After giving up several big plays in the first half, Atlanta's defense was largely solid for most the game. The unit came up with a big stop just before halftime when defensive tackle David Onymata stuffed Lawrence on a fourth-down run after Andre Cisco's pick of Ridder gave the Jaguars the ball deep in Falcons territory.

As good as the Falcons' defense was, it couldn't make up for an offense that gave up a score and recorded just 287 total yards. Their offense also failed to capitalize on Robinson's 137 total yards that included 105 yards on just 14 carries.

Turning point

Down 17-7, the Falcons had a chance to come up with a big stop with the Jaguars facing a third-and-7 on their own 26 yard-line on the final play of the third quarter. Atlanta was unable to make a stop, though, as Lawrence hit Christian Kirk (who led both teams with eight catches for 84) for an 11-yard gain and a first down. The completion helped set up a McManus field goal that extended the Jaguars' lead to 13 points.

Jacksonville then stopped the Falcons on fourth down on their ensuing drive.

Play of the game

Lawrence's touchdown pass to Ridley was a thing of beauty. On the play, Lawrence evaded pressure before hitting Ridley on a route that Lawrence said his teammate "ad libbed."

Quotable

"That was honestly a great play. It was funny. He honestly just kind of ad libbed and he saw it open. The corner stayed low, and just he just took it and kept rolling. It wasn't even the design of the play. Great players make plays like that. We were on the same page, and it's just fun to play with that guy." -- Lawrence on his touchdown pass to Ridley

What's next

The Jaguars will make history next weekend by becoming the first team to play back-to-back games in London. Jacksonville's opponent next weekend is the three-time defending champion Buffalo Bills, who were upset by the Jaguars the last time these two teams played back in 2021.

Atlanta will host the Texans next Sunday. It will be the Falcons' first look at Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft who has enjoyed a solid start to his pro career.