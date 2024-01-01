As has become tradition, the Week 18 NFL schedule features only divisional matchups, with many carrying postseason implications. Several teams who've yet to lock up playoff berths face win-and-in scenarios in which they can clinch their respective divisions such as Jacksonville, Tampa and Buffalo. Jaguars vs. Titans has the Jags as 3.5-point road favorites in the latest Week 18 NFL odds, and Jacksonville has won the last three matchups. Meanwhile, Buccaneers vs. Panthers (+5.5) will see Tampa Bay going for an eighth cover against Carolina in their last 11 meetings.

On Sunday night, Bills vs. Dolphins (+3) is pivotal for Buffalo as it could be as high as the No. 2 AFC seed or it could miss out on the postseason entirely. The Bills have won 11 of the last 12 matchups, and their 28-point victory earlier this year will surely make them appealing in Week 18 NFL bets. All of the Week 18 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL picks now.

Top Week 18 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's Week 18 NFL picks is that the Lions (-4) cover the spread at home versus the Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Detroit has already clinched the division and can't be worse than the No. 3 seed, but it also has a slim chance to grab the No. 2 seed so the motivation is still there. Minnesota needs a victory, plus lots of help, in order to land the final NFC playoff seed, but it has questions at the quarterback position. Jaren Hall was replaced mid-game last week by Nick Mullens, but the latter finished with a 13.7 QBR, on a scale of 0 to 100.

Over the last five games, Minnesota has six passing touchdowns versus 11 interceptions, under three different starting QBs. The Vikings have not covered in any of those five games, while Detroit has covered in each of its last three games. The Lions have also dominated against the spread in the head-to-head series, covering in each of the last six matchups. The model has that streak reaching seven with points to spare, as Detroit (-4) covers nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 18 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-3.5) cover on the road versus Tennessee in a 1 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff. The Titans were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago, and they've failed to cover in both games since that happened. Meanwhile, the Jags -- who have not yet clinched a playoff berth -- will lock up the AFC South with a victory, providing all the incentive in the world for a great performance.

The Jags are coming off a dominating 26-0 shutout of the Panthers, and while it was a subpar opponent, Jacksonville also was without Trevor Lawrence. The team played its cleanest game of the year with no turnovers and just one penalty, and it got to pull many of its starters late, so it should be well-rested. The Jaguars also have several betting trends in their favor as they are 7-3 ATS as favorites, which is the fifth-best cover percentage, and they are 6-2 ATS away from home. The model has Jacksonville (-3.5) covering well over 50% of the time, while the Under (40) hits in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 18 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Saturday, Jan. 6

Steelers at Ravens (+4, 38)

Texans at Colts (-1, 47)

Sunday, Jan. 7

Buccaneers at Panthers (+5.5, 37.5)

Browns at Bengals (-5, 39.5)

Vikings at Lions (-4, 44.5)

Jets at Patriots (-2, 32.5)

Falcons at Saints (-3.5, 41.5)

Jaguars at Titans (+3.5, 40)

Seahawks at Cardinals (+3, 47.5)

Bears at Packers (-3, 44)

Broncos at Raiders (-2.5, 38)

Chiefs at Chargers (-1.5, 35.5)

Eagles at Giants (+5.5, 42)

Rams at 49ers (-4.5, 42.5)

Cowboys at Commanders (+13.5, 45.5)

Bills at Dolphins (+3, 50)