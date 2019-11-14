NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 11: Proven computer model unveils best predictions

The Week 11 NFL schedule features several fierce divisional matchups, including an AFC East battle between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins are surprisingly looking for their third straight victory, while Buffalo looks to remain in the NFL playoff picture after suffering its third loss of the season last week against the Browns. But which team will cover, and which should be among your top NFL predictions this week? This is the second meeting between the two teams this season, with Buffalo winning the first matchup, 31-21. The latest Week 11 NFL odds list the Bills as six-point favorites over the Dolphins, who have covered the spread in their last five games.

Is Dolphins vs. Bills one of the most exportable Week 11 NFL lines? Or is there value on another divisional matchup like Falcons vs. Panthers (-5.5) or Jaguars vs. Colts (-3)? All of the Week 11 NFL spreads are below, and SportsLine's proven computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 11 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 29-18 run that dates back to last season.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 11 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 11 NFL predictions are in. We can tell you one of the model's strongest picks of the week comes in the Saints vs. Buccaneers (+5.5) game at Raymond James Stadium. Drew Brees and the Saints (7-2) were stunned last week, losing at home to the Falcons, 26-9. Despite their disappointing defeat, the Saints remain one of the league's most consistent teams against the spread, having covered in six of their last seven games.

The model expects Brees and company to bounce back in a major way this week in what should be a high-scoring affair, especially since Tampa Bay is 0-5 against the spread in its last five contests. The over-under sits at 50.5 points, the second-highest total on the Week 11 NFL schedule. A high-scoring matchup will certainly benefit the Saints, who have won 10 of their last 12 games on the road. Plus, the Buccaneers have struggled to cover the spread at home recently, doing so in just one of their last six games at Raymond James Stadium. SportsLine's model shows New Orleans covering in over 60 percent of simulations, while the over (50.5) clears with several points to spare.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 11 NFL schedule.

Week 11 NFL odds