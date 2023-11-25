Another week of NFL action is here, which means more surprises are surely in store. The first 11 weeks, after all, have already given us the Browns winning seven of 10 despite shuffling quarterbacks, the once-dominant Patriots bottoming out in the AFC East, and the Broncos winning four straight. How, then, can you be sure to wager on the right players and teams in Week 12?

Saints at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Falcons -1.5, O/U 41.5

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The Saints-Falcons matchup has now been simulated 10,000 times, and the picks are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and the point-spread pick is hitting in over 50% of projections.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Falcons (PK) Saints Falcons Falcons Falcons Saints Falcons

Saints

Steelers at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Bengals -1.5, O/U 36.5

SportsLine's simulation model has ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks. The model says the Steelers (-1) cover on the road against the Bengals in almost 60% of simulations, making it one of its strongest Week 12 NFL picks.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers (-1) at Bengals Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Bengals Steelers

Steelers

Panthers at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Titans -4.5, O/U 38.5

SportsLine's projection model entered Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on a 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks dating to the 2017 season. One of the strongest bets from the simulations: The Titans (-3.5) cover the spread versus the Panthers well over 50% of the time, even with Will Levis and Tennessee's offense struggling to move the ball consistently.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Titans (-3.5) Titans Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Titans

Titans

Buccaneers at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Colts -1.5, O/U 42.5

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Larry Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein loves the Colts to cover against the Buccaneers.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Colts (-2.5) Buccaneers Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts

Colts

Patriots at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Patriots -5.5, O/U 34.5

"It seems smart to fade the Giants coming off a win, and if you back the Patriots, you get a Bill Belichick squad coming off a bye week against probably the worst team in the league. But the Patriots themselves are also one of the worst teams in the league, and you don't ever want to back one of those teams on the road, regardless of the matchup. New England also ranks 31st in sack rate, so Tommy DeVito might have some time to get comfortable in the pocket, and we saw how effective he was against Washington when he wasn't sacked. ... You have to take risks to make it through 18 weeks of survivor, but backing a bad Patriots team on the road shouldn't be one of them."

That's SportsLine expert and CBS Fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White, who's 376-290-24 (56.5%) over the last eight years in the Westgate SuperContest.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots (-3) at Giants Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots

Patriots

Jaguars at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Jaguars -1.5, O/U 45.5

"The Jaguars have lost three games this season and all three losses have come in a game where their opponent threw for at least 275 yards. I feel like C.J. Stroud is going to blow past that number on Sunday and the Texans are going to take over first place in the AFC South. Also, I don't trust Trevor Lawrence, at least when he's facing the Texans. Lawrence is 1-4 in his career against Houston and I don't see that record improving on Sunday."

CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech isn't buying the Jags atop the AFC South.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars (-1.5) at Texans Jaguars Jaguars Texans Texans Texans Texans

Texans

Browns at Broncos



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Broncos -1.5, O/U 36.5

"One underdog I have no interest in teasing is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have one of the league's best defenses, and they've held opponents to no more than three points in three separate games. But their offense is going to be a problem with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback. Denver's defense ranks 32nd in yards per play but has played better since the Jets loss, allowing only eight touchdowns in their last five games. ... I think the line is way off in this game, and I don't even trust Cleveland to cover a teased line in a low total game."

SportsLine expert and CBS Fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White is shying away from this matchup for Week 12 teasers.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Broncos (-2.5) Browns Broncos Broncos Browns Browns Broncos

Broncos

Rams at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Rams -2.5, O/U 46.5

"The Rams are coming off a comeback victory over the Seahawks, while the Cardinals lost a tough one to the Texans last week. Kyler Murray has played well in his two starts, which I think will continue here. The Cardinals will slow down Matt Stafford and gang to win it." CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco went 10-4 in straight-up picks in Week 11 and likes Arizona to win this slug-fest as part of his Week 12 picks.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Cardinals (PK) Cardinals Rams Cardinals Cardinals Rams Cardinals

Rams

Chiefs at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chiefs -10.5, O/U 44.5

"Patrick Mahomes is 9-1 vs. the Raiders, and has won five straight vs. his rivals. He's also 5-0 on the road vs. Vegas, and has thrown 16 touchdowns compared to one interception in those matchups. I'm going to guess everyone has the Chiefs winning this game, but the question is the spread. Kansas City has won three of the last four meetings against Vegas by at least 18 points. The Raiders have new life with coach Antonio Pierce, but I'm going to take a superior Chiefs team that should be out for blood. I'd even pour it on in the second half to send a message."

CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani likes K.C. to rebound after dropping a prime-time matchup with the Eagles.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-9) at Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Raiders Chiefs

Chiefs

Bills at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Eagles -3.5, O/U 47.5

"Buffalo was able to get back into the win column with a victory over the Jets, but it's hard to take much away from that game, especially with New York's quarterback situation in such disarray. I also have a ton of questions about this Bills team when it's outside of Highmark Stadium. In Buffalo, they are 5-1, but just 1-4 on the road (or London). Josh Allen's splits falter when he's on the road, and Philadelphia is one of the toughest road environments in the league. That's also not mentioning that the Eagles are looking like a Super Bowl juggernaut that just clawed to a win at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs on Monday."

CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan, who went 11-4 in ATS picks in Week 11, likes the Eagles to win again.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills at Eagles (-3) Bills Bills Eagles Eagles Bills Eagles

Eagles

Ravens at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Ravens -3.5, O/U 44.5

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is coming off a typically strong 2022 NFL season in which he went 68-54-6, returning $815 to $100 players. In addition, he is 43-17-2 on his last 62 picks in games involving the Ravens.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-3.5) at Chargers Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens

Ravens

Bears at Vikings

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC)

Open: Vikings -3.5, O/U 45

R.J. White doesn't stick only to contest picks; he is also the king of ATS projections at SportsLine. R.J.'s gone 535-450-30 on his against-the-spread NFL picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players. He's also clued into the Vikings in particular, going 58-34-4 (+2076) in his last 96 ATS picks involving Minnesota.