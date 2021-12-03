We are going big this week my friends. Yeah, we only went 1-1 last week but we were all over the Eagles owning the Giants and they did except on the scoreboard. They dominated time of possession and yardage and bossed that game for four quarters but turnovers and red zone silly play-calling and a bunch of dropped passes killed us. But fear not, we shall feast against the Giants this week and I feel we are ready for a playoff push.

Our overall record picking every game has been very stout the last three weeks after a couple of weeks where the entire league went bonkers and our best is yet to come. At 17-12, we have ample room for improvement and it starts now:

Colts -9 at Texans

Indy had blown some games against top teams, but it won't wilt here. The Colts have a strong TD differential and make plays on both sides of the ball and Frank Reich will handle this game with ease. The Texans are over and have been for weeks and Jonathan Taylor will eat here, big time. Houston is a total mess and is playing out the string. Indianapolis has too much speed and too much talent and will suffocate a Texans offense that has few discernable strengths.

Cincy is balanced and confident and playing at home. The Chargers ain't ready for this. The Bengals' studly short passing game is built to mitigate Joey Bosa, they get a ton of YAC and they will run for 200 yards on the Chargers' sorry defense. L.A. is wasting Justin Herbert's talent and Joe Lombardi's play-calling is atrocious. They refuse to push the ball downfield and Cincy will get to Herbert with the pass rush. The Bengals will hold the ball all day long and will be highly efficient in the pass game and pick the Chargers' defense apart.

49ers -3.5 at Seahawks

What do the Seahawks do well? Seriously? Anything? San Fran is playing dominant physical football again and even without Deebo Samuel the Niners will get the job done. Jimmy Garoppolo has been very solid, Nick Bosa is getting off again and the Seahawks have big issues on the OL and defending the run as well. Kyle Shanahan will be ready for this and George Kittle is gonna have a big day at the expense of Jamal Adams or whomever else the Seahawks try to put on him. Two teams going in very different directions. Russell Wilson has not been right since he came back from his finger injury. Pete Carroll looks lost these days.

Dolphins -3 vs. Giants

I was on the wrong side last week against the Giants. But I was right -- a total of 264 net yards of offense with Freddie Kitchens taking over play-calling duties. Woo-hoo! Daniel Jones is struggling, Saquon Barkley is getting hit behind the line a ton and the Fins are playing great defense the last month. Tua Tagovailoa will spray the ball around and get it out quickly and Jaylen Waddle will have a huge game with YAC here. The Giants are not an impressive operation. Miami will hold the ball and turn the Giants over. Miami's defensive speed and pass rush in sub packages will give Jones (or whoever plays quarterback for New York, with Jones dealing with a neck injury) fits.

Eagles -6.5 at Jets

I'm going to keep riding with the Eagles. Very physical team, very good in the trenches. They will learn from the mistakes of a week ago where just running the ball, kicking field goals and not getting too cute in the red zone would have allowed them to win and cover easily. The Jets' defense is a joke, and Zach Wilson will turn it over three times against this front. Jalen Hurts will bounce back, the Eagles will run for 250 yards, easy, and win this game going away. The Jets are a total mess.