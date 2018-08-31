NFL Week 4 preseason scores, updates: Mayfield and Jackson look sharp, McCarron struggling

Congratulations, everyone! We made it to the end of the 2018 preseason, which means the regular season is only a week away. It's almost time for real football.

But before we can officially move onto Week 1, there are 16 games to be played on Thursday night, as all 32 teams close out the preseason. Per usual, the vast majority of starters will not play with the regular season a week away.

With that being said, that doesn't mean all important players won't play. In Detroit, we have No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield starting for the Browns. In Chicago, the Bills' quarterbacks have one final chance to claim the starting job. In Denver, former first-round Paxton Lynch will be given a half to prove he belongs on the Broncos' roster while Chad Kelly looks to prove his worth as the team's backup. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, Christian Hackenberg is playing against the team that took him in the second round.

Below, you'll find all the updates you need throughout the night.

Scores, schedule

Thursday

Browns at Lions, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Falcons (GameTracker)

Jets at Eagles (GameTracker)

Patriots at Giants (GameTracker)

Colts at Bengals (GameTracker)

Redskins at Ravens (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Buccaneers (GameTracker)

Panthers at Steelers (GameTracker)

Rams at Saints (GameTracker)

Bills at Bears (GameTracker)

Vikings at Titans (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Texans (GameTracker)

Packers at Chiefs (GameTracker)

Broncos at Cardinals, 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Chargers at 49ers, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Raiders at Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Baker Mayfield, Browns start fast

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, won't start for the Browns when the season begins with Tyrod Taylor locked in as the starter, but he did get the chance to start against the Lions on Thursday. Playing with and against backups, Mayfield immediately proved that he doesn't belong on the field with the type of players who start Week 4 preseason games.

On the team's opening series, Mayfield went 3 of 4 for 55 yards. Here he is connecting with "Hard Knocks" star Devon Cajuste for a 41-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage.

Speaking of Cajuste, he caught two passes for 48 yards on the series. The drive, which went 80 yards on nine plays, ended with a three-yard run by rookie Nick Chubb, who rushed for 30 yards on five carries.

The Browns' offense, with two highly touted rookies, steamrolled the Lions' defense. That's not an unexpected outcome, but it's still nice for the Browns to see as they try to make the leap from bad to competitive.

Mayfield, who played the entire first half before getting yanked, finished 9 of 16 for 138 yards (8.6 YPA) and a 84.9 passer rating. He led the Browns to 17 points, with only two of his five drives ending without points.

Lamar Jackson's success continues

After three lackluster preseason outings to begin his career, Jackson finally performed like a first-round pick on Saturday, going 7 of 10 for 98 yards, a touchdown, and a 134.6 passer rating. His success continued early on during Thursday's game.

Getting the start against the Redskins, Jackson led the Ravens on a 13-play, 81-yard touchdown drive. On that drive, Jackson went 4 of 4 for 33 yards. He capped off the series with a touchdown run from in close.

Drawing conclusions from anything that happens in the fourth week of the preseason is dangerous, but that touchdown is a perfect example of what Jackson brings to the Ravens offense. Obviously, Joe Flacco is a better quarterback right now, but once Jackson adapts to the NFL and learns how to become a better pocket passer, his athleticism is going to allow the Ravens to become much more exotic and interesting.

Jackson would finish the first half 9 of 15 for 109 yards (7.3 YPA) and an 82.4 passer rating. Did he miss a couple throws? Yep. But hid he show improved accuracy, anticipation, and timing? Yep. Consider the outing a success.

With Jackson showing signs of improvement, the Ravens might decide to trade away Robert Griffin III instead of keeping three quarterbacks on the roster. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has more:

Nice half of football for Lamar Jackson. Ravens were already open to trading RGIII prior to this outing. They wont give Griffin away, or cut him, but the Rams, Jags, Cowboys, Dolphins, Panthers or whoever else could land him for 5 that moves to a 4 based on PT/performance — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 31, 2018

AJ McCarron is healthy, but performing poorly

When McCarron was signed by the Bills in free agency, he thought he was going to compete for the Bills' starting quarterback job. He certainly got the chance to compete for the starting job, but he appears to have been passed by both Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen after two preseason outings that can be best described as "meh" and a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the team's third preseason game.

McCarron returned to action on Thursday, starting against all of the Bears' backups, and he came out firing ... to the wrong team.

On the off chance he still has a chance to win the starting job, that pick-six won't help. On the far more likely chance that the Bills are hoping to be able to trade McCarron, that pick-six also won't help.

McCarron is expected to play the entire game, so he still has chance to make amends. But even if he does, it's probably not the best sign he's playing the entire fourth preseason game, which is usually reserved for players trying to earn a spot on the final roster.

At halftime, McCarron is 5 of 13 for 39 yards (3.0 YPA), no touchdowns, one pick, and a 7.0 passer rating.

Cameron Meredith shows what he has to offer

The Saints stole Cameron Meredith from the Bears even though he's coming back from an ugly knee injury because of what he did before that the injury robbed him of his 2017 season. The year prior, Meredith caught 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns, even though his quarterbacks for the majority of that season were Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley. If he's healthy, he can serve as a reliable possession receiver and a nice complement to Michael Thomas.

The thing is, it's been a rough preseason for Meredith. Entering Thursday night, he'd caught a grand total of zero passes.

Finally, on Thursday night, he showed what he's capable of. In the first half, Meredith caught two passes for 72 yards, including this 56-yard bomb ...

.@Cam_I_Am81 puts a move on his defender and Taysom Hill delivers a nice deep ball to put us in scoring position! The 56-yarder is Meredith's first reception of this preseason 🙌 #LARvsNO pic.twitter.com/p9NLVAVvY1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 31, 2018

... and this touchdown.

If Meredith is healthy, he might just become one of the more underrated signings of the offseason. The fourth week of the preseason might not matter much, but it was step in the right direction for a player coming back from a devastating injury.