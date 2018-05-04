Jets' Christian Hackenberg reportedly working with QB guru to 'start from scratch'

Another offseason, another story about a struggling quarterback rebuilding his throwing mechanics. This time, the quarterback in question might be too far gone to save.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (remember him?) is working with quarterback guru Jeff Christensen to revamp his throwing mechanics. Garafolo's report came on the same day that the Jets decided to release Bryce Petty -- not Hackenberg -- to make room for No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold, who is expected to compete with Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater for the starting job.

"(Hackenberg) has been working with Jeff Christensen, who's a passing coach, a throwing coach, who has worked with Jimmy Garoppolo in the past, Kirk Cousins in the past, Ryan Tannehill in the past," Garoppolo reported on NFL Network. "Christensen, I talked to him today, did not want to get into detail about what Hackenberg has been doing, but said he's had over 50 sessions with him to this point, and then by the time he's done with him in the next couple weeks, will be 60 sessions with him. They've had to start from scratch on his throwing motion."

If you've ever seen Hackenberg throw a football, this report probably doesn't come as much of a surprise. Hackenberg, the 51st overall pick in 2016, has yet to play in a regular season game even though the Jets have been starved for a quarterback. His preseason numbers have been uninspiring. In the 2016 preseason, he went 17 of 47 (36.2 percent) for 159 yards (3.4 yards per attempt), one touchdown, two picks, and a 35.7 passer rating. Last preseason, he went 42 of 74 (56.8 percent) for 372 yards (5.0 yards per attempt), two touchdowns, two picks, and a 68.1 passer rating.

Some reports of progress emerged from training camp last summer, but those reports were preceded by reports of interceptions and errant passes drilling reporters.

The Christian Hackenberg Experience pic.twitter.com/CszEeSyUOt — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) June 13, 2017

Now, after two seasons without any meaningful playing time, Hackenberg appears to be on his final days in New York. Though the Jets let Petty go, they're still carrying far too many quarterbacks in McCown, Bridgewater, Hackenberg, and now Darnold. Darnold's obviously a lock to make the roster while Bridgewater and McCown are firmly situated ahead of Hackenberg in the pecking order. McCown might be old, but he's the steady veteran presence the Jets probably want to have around to mentor Darnold. Bridgewater might be coming off a serious knee injury, but unlike Hackenberg, he's demonstrated the ability to play quarterback at a high level in the NFL.

That likely leaves Hackenberg as the odd man out -- unless, of course, his sessions go so well with Christensen that his mechanics go from clunky to smooth and then he dazzles in the preseason. But again, that seems like an unlikely outcome. Working with well-established quarterback gurus can lead to slight positive changes -- tweaks, really -- that show up in real games, but it's rare, if not impossible, for NFL quarterbacks to completely change their throwing motion in one offseason and then put them to use in live action with pass rushers bearing down on them. In the heat of the moment, most quarterbacks usually revert back to their old habits.

Meanwhile, let's check in on Darnold at rookie minicamp.