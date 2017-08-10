Jets' Hackenberg racks up interceptions in practice but Todd Bowles isn't worried

Second-year New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg didn't attempt a single regular-season pass as a rookie last season, but he was drafted in the second round for a reason: to earn the starting job, perhaps as soon as 2017. And while we shouldn't read too much into a few training camp practices, fans never want to read about their quarterback handing out interceptions like free cheese samples at the grocery store.

Hackenberg tossed two picks Wednesday -- a day after he tossed two others -- according to the New York Daily News.

Good news: Hackenberg has just four picks during camp.

Bad news: They came in a 24-hour period, and there were already plenty of concerns about whether he was an NFL-caliber quarterback.

Journeyman quarterback Josh McCown, 38, outplayed Hackenberg in the spring after being signed in March. This was around the same time that Hackenberg's inability to hit the intended target took on a life of its own; during three OTAs, he hit reporters with errant throws on at least two occasions, threw two interceptions and could have thrown six others.

It's not all bad, however; NJ.com's Connor Hughes wrote in June that the second-year quarterback has improved his footwork, which was an issue last season. He's also making better decisions.

"I think that's an area where I can improve on and that's something that I want to focus on," Hackenberg said. "I think it's not being the gunslinger in terms of, like, I own that. But I want to be able to frame the game and understand, like what I was saying, understand when you can take those risks and when you can't."

As for Hackenberg's four picks in two days, Jets coach Todd Bowles isn't worried.

"It's practice," Bowles said. "The defense has got to get turnovers. I'd be concerned if they weren't. They got two today, but we're cleaning some things up, and we're learning as we go. It's going to be up and down every day, so we'll just go from there."

This is more fodder for skeptical Jets fans who didn't like the Hackenberg pick from the time his name was announced on draft night in 2016. But he can assuage those concerns with a strong showing this preseason. The starting job remains up for grabs with Hackenberg, McCown and Bryce Petty battling for the right to lead a Jets team that could be among the league's worst this season.