Another day, another notable 49ers injury to monitor. This time, it's wideout Deebo Samuel, who injured his hamstring during the second half of San Francisco's Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Samuels underwent further evaluation on Monday, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel will be out "at least a couple of weeks." San Francisco will host Washington next week on "Monday Night Football." It will then face the Falcons in Atlanta in Week 7 before a Week 8 bye.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter with the 49ers trailing, 23-21. Samuel stayed on the ground for several moments after committing the 49ers' second turnover of the quarter. He fumbled the ball while running after a catch, and the turnover led to a Seattle field goal.

The 49ers responded with consecutive scoring drives. The first ended with a Brock Purdy touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks, who was recently signed to help the 49ers navigate through their injuries at receiver. The second drive was capped off by Eddy Pineiro's 44-yard field goal that proved to be the game-winning score.

San Francisco received a big game from Mike Evans, who caught seven passes for 113 yards and a score despite having two fractured ribs.

Evans and Cooks will have to continue to pick up the slack in Samuel's absence during the next several weeks. Samuel, 30, has had a successful reunion with the 49ers, who re-signed him this offseason after he spent the 2025 season with the Commanders. He's currently tied for second on the team with three touchdown catches and is second in receptions. He also has four runs that have resulted in first downs.

Despite their injuries, the 49ers are one of only three teams that are still undefeated. San Francisco currently has a two-game cushion over the rest of the field in the NFC West division.