Terrell Owens, Randy Moss headline 15 finalists for Hall of Fame class of 2018

From 108 to 27 to 15. The list of candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018 continues to shrink.

On Tuesday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame whittled down the list of candidates for the Class of 2018 to 15 all-time greats. The process started with 108 nominees in September. In November, the list was trimmed to 27 semifinalists. On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame named their 15 finalists. The modern-era list is headlined by a pair of inside linebackers in Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, and a pair of receivers in Randy Moss and Terrell Owens.

Here's the entire list:

Ray Lewis -- linebacker for the Ravens Brian Urlacher -- linebacker for the Bears Edgerrin James -- running back for the Colts, Cardinals, and Seahawks Randy Moss -- wide receiver for the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Titans, and 49ers Terrell Owens -- wide receiver for the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills, and Bengals Isaac Bruce -- wide receiver for the Rams and 49ers John Lynch -- safety for the Buccaneers and Broncos Brian Dawkins -- defensive back for the Eagles and Broncos Ty Law -- defensive back for the Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, and Broncos Everson Walls -- defensive back for the Cowboys, Giants, and Browns

Tony Boselli -- tackle for the Jaguars

Joe Jacoby -- tackle and guard for the Redskins

Steve Hutchinson -- guard for the Seahawks, Vikings, and Titans

Alan Faneca -- guard and tackle for the Steelers, Jets, and Cardinals Kevin Mawae -- center and guard for the Seahawks, Jets, and Titans



The list grows to 18 when you include:

Bobby Beathard ( contributor finalist Robert Brazile ( seniors committee finalist Jerry Kramer (seniors committee finalist)



Back in August, our John Breech guessed which five modern-era finalists will end up making it into the Hall of Fame this year:

Terrell Owens Ray Lewis Alan Faneca John Lynch Don Coryell

Four of those five guys are still alive, with Coryell getting left out. Owens is the biggest name on that list considering he should already be in the Hall of Fame and he hasn't been shy about letting everyone know how he feels about getting snubbed. Lynch, the current general manager of the 49ers, is also a notable name considering how well things are going for him lately. Earlier this season, he acquired Jimmy Garoppolo in at trade with the Patriots and as a result, the 49ers appear to be on the rise with their new franchise quarterback. Now, he has a chance to be named a Hall of Famer.

The 2018 class will be announced the day before Super Bowl LII. Anywhere between 4-8 people will gain entrance into the Hall of Fame.

So, who ya got?