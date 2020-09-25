Things did not go as well as we would have liked in Week 2. Somehow the Steelers didn't cover against Jeff Driskel against the Broncos and the Saints didn't really show up Monday night. So that leaves us at 3-3 on the season, but we did hit our teaser at least! I'm going to expand the number of plays we make this week because I feel a little better about this slate than I did about last week's -- for whatever that's worth.

Cardinals -5.5 vs. Lions

The Lions have not won a game since October and if anything they find ways to lose. The defense has no bite or teeth whatsoever and they are coming up against a juggernaut on the other side of the field. I love the Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury offense and I just don't see too many ways that the Lions get enough stops to lose by less than a touchdown.

Browns -7 vs. Washington

Matchups are everything in this league, and while the Washington Football Team has a fearsome front seven, it is vulnerable against the run. You can road grade them and the best way to keep Chase Young off of Baker Mayfield is to give him a heavy dose of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. And Browns coach Kevin Stefanski knows as much. The double-tight-end attack and the heavy personnel in the run game will carry the day. Washington is incredibly limited on offense and especially cannot play from behind. This Browns regime isn't worried about making Mayfield look like a stud or making Odell Beckham look like a fantasy football champion. Their old school hard hat approach will serve them well and a bad Washington offensive line that is now without its best pass protector and will suffer even more against the likes of Myles Garrett and Sheldon Richardson.

Two-team teaser: Colts -4.5 vs. Jets | 49ers +2 at Giants

By now you know what I think of the two New York football teams. They stink. Neither really has an identity on either side of the ball and both have already seen their best players part via trades, injuries or opt out. They aren't going to play a lot of close games unless they are playing horrible opponents, and unfortunately for them, they aren't this week. The 49ers even with Nick Mullens are a superior team to the Giants and the Saquon Barkley loss is devastating. If I'm getting points here I am more than good to go. The Jets defense is in disarray right now; they don't have anybody who can make plays. The Colts' superior offensive line will be enough to grind out a win by at least a touchdown

Two-team teaser: Steelers +2 vs. Texans | Pats +.5 vs. Raiders

This is another instance where I would not hesitate to take either of these games against the spread, but I like them even more in teasers. Because Big Ben is a little rusty and because the Steelers offense lacks an identity now I'll hesitate on taking that game straight up and allow myself to bank a couple of points. TJ Watt will destroy the lacking right side of the Texans offensive line. This really might be a blowout. I'm not buying the Raiders -- specifically not buying the Raiders defense -- and I think they will get road-graded here by New England. The Patriots don't give up five passing touchdowns very often. That is an elite secondary and Belichick will find a way to take away Darren Waller (if he plays after missing multiple practices). Josh Jacobs can only do so much by himself and there aren't a whole lot of other viable options for them right now. Derek Carr can dink and dunk the ball down the field but New England will win by at least a point.