1 Avalanche At long last, someone impresses enough to overtake the Lightning for the top spot. The Avs are on an absolute tear right now, securing a point in 14 straight games (12 wins) and often kicking some serious ass in the process. 2 25-8-4

2 Lightning It's not just Colorado's dominance that has caused Tampa to fall a spot. The Bolts have been rather hot and cold lately. They won five in a row, then lost three straight, then won two in a row...then got crushed by the Red Wings. No need to panic considering it took about three months for them to falter a bit. Oh yeah, and they're about to get Nikita Kucherov back for the playoffs. No big deal. 1 26-10-2

3 Hurricanes I hope people realize how talented Marty Necas is because his ascension to the top of the Canes' lineup this season has been incredibly fun to watch. 3 25-9-3

4 Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury hasn't been at his best lately (1-4-0 with a .889 save percentage in his last five starts) and that's been a stinger for Vegas. Still, they're a great team that should be fine. 2 24-10-2

5 Panthers They should be a bit higher on the rankings list based solely on record and performance, but their VERY top-heavy division and the Aaron Ekblad injury are worth considering here as well. The Ekblad situation is gutting, but maybe they go out and make a play for Mattias Ekholm to soften the blow. -- 26-9-4

6 Maple Leafs The fact that Auston Matthews could potentially touch 40 goals in a 56-game season is beyond absurd. He's been disgusting this year. 2 25-10-3

7 Islanders I'm anxiously awaiting to see what kind of scoring help they get at the deadline. They seem like a team that would be a perfect fit for a guy like Kyle Palmieri. 3 24-10-4

8 Capitals Giving up eight goals to the Islanders is a bit of a tough look but outside of that game they've been playing pretty well lately. 1 25-9-4

9 Wild I'm interested to see what they do at the deadline. They're a good team that might be a piece or two away from being a legitimate contender. 1 23-11-2

10 Penguins It was mere weeks ago when the Penguins' front office got a makeover and there was chatter about whether the team should consider trading Sidney Crosby. Now they've won five of their last six and are climbing up the East standings while steadily getting better. 2 24-12-2

11 Oilers The one trade deadline deal I want to see is Taylor Hall going back to Edmonton but it doesn't seem likely. Still, the Oilers would be wise to add some offensive reinforcements around Connor McDavid, who's in the midst of another incredible season. 2 23-14-1

12 Jets The underlying numbers continue to suggest that the Jets would be a much worse team if they didn't have an elite goaltending and play in a weak division. They're going to make the playoffs but it's hard to consider them a contender unless they improve the defense. 1 22-13-3

13 Canadiens I'm interested to see what sort of impact Eric Staal will have in Montreal. Regardless, congrats to him for escaping Buffalo. 1 16-9-9

14 Bruins They still can't score and the defense continues to get hit hard. The bright spot right now might be the surprisingly strong play of rookie goalie Dan Vladar. But things are very ugly right now and they need help. 3 19-10-5

15 Rangers They've got points in six of their last eight (five wins) and things are starting to come together and they're a young team trending in the right direction. It's a shame that it took so long, especially in a shortened season. 1 17-15-5

16 Coyotes Arizona is still incredibly uninteresting but they may end up making the playoffs. (See below.) 6 18-15-5

17 Blues All of a sudden there's a three-team race for that final playoff spot in the West division. The Blues *should* probably win that race based on roster alone, but they've lost 11 of 13 (with four loser points) and their schedule down the stretch is a nightmare. That's good news for the Coyotes and...Sharks??? 2 16-15-6

18 Predators Not long ago the Predators were hanging out near the very bottom of this list, regularly looking like one of the most embarrassing teams in the league. Now they've won nine of 11 and have vaulted into a playoff spot. This sport is weird sometimes. 9 20-18-1

19 Stars Dallas still needs help offensively and they look disappointingly average this year. That being said, they've still got a positive goal differential and will likely be pushing for a playoff spot down the stretch. That makes it difficult to evaluate how they'll approach the deadline. -- 13-13-10

20 Blackhawks The fact that they're still even in the playoff conversation right now is impressive and surprising, but the regression we've been waiting for is here & hanging around. They've lost eight of their last 11 games. 1 17-17-5

21 Flyers They almost lost to the Sabres, and then they DID lose to the Sabres. That put an exclamation point on an absolutely horrible March in which they went 6-10-1 with only one win coming in regulation. 4 17-14-5

22 Sharks The Sharks...in a playoff race...in this economy? Nonsense! But, in all seriousness, both the Sharks and Erik Karlsson have looked surprisingly good lately. 4 17-16-4

23 Canucks They've been hit HARD by COVID-19 and it's unlikely we'll see them play hockey for a little bit. This is by far the most serious outbreak the NHL has seen this year. 5 16-18-3

24 Kings They've lost six of their last eight games and I don't think anyone should be that shocked at this regression after a hot stretch. The universe always finds a way to even things out. 1 14-16-6

25 Flames If you were hoping Darryl Sutter would fix anything in Calgary...welp. Sorry. 5 16-20-3

26 Devils Kyle Palmieri trade watch is ON. 1 13-17-6

27 Blue Jackets What are the chances that Columbus has to flip Patrik Laine at the deadline because they're shocked that John Tortorella couldn't mold an elite sniper into a grinding power forward? 3 14-18-8

28 Senators Not sure what I'm supposed to say here. They're bad. They've been bad. They're going to continue to be bad. 2 13-21-4

29 Red Wings They beat the crap out of the Lightning on Sunday, which is hilarious. Other than that...still bad. -- 13-22-5

30 Ducks If the worst team in California was ever a question, well...it's isn't anymore. But, hey, at least the new Mighty Ducks TV series is pretty fun. 2 11-21-7