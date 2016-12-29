Week 17 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em: Matt Ryan, LeGarrette Blount, Davante Adams lead the way

Week 17 Rankings: Standard | PPR

Thank you to everyone for sticking with us this season, hopefully for all 17 weeks. We hope you won your Fantasy championship in Week 16 and are reading this just for fun, or that you are competing for a title in Week 17.

Either way, we're glad you're here.

The fun of setting your lineup in Week 17 is figuring out who will play, with teams resting players for the NFL playoffs posing the biggest challenge. It's tricky and that's not what you want at a critical time of the season.

We already know the Pittsburgh Steelers will rest their key players since they are locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC, which means Ben Roethlisberger , Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are out against Cleveland. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants should follow suit, since their seeding is decided in the NFC, with Dallas as the No. 1 seed and the Giants at No. 5.

So far, the indication is both teams will play their starters in Week 17, although we expect guys like Dak Prescott , Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant to see minimal action for the Cowboys, if they play at all at Philadelphia. For the Giants, guys like Eli Manning , Rashad Jennings and Odell Beckham could play a half at Washington to try and establish momentum, but health should be the primary concern.

We just saw some brutal injuries in Week 16 to Derek Carr (broken leg), Marcus Mariota (broken leg), Tyler Lockett (broken leg), Carlos Hyde (knee) and Cameron Brate (back), among others. Carr's injury is a potentially crushing blow to the Oakland Raiders ' chances of making a deep postseason run, which should be a cautionary tale to the teams with nothing to play for this week. But we won't know for sure who is playing until kickoff on Sunday.

We're doing something different this week with the Start of the Week. Instead of one player, we're going to highlight three, and we've chosen three guys who were instrumental in plenty of Fantasy owners making the playoffs in 2016. And all were drafted late or added off the waiver wire this year in Matt Ryan , LeGarrette Blount and Davante Adams .

These guys aren't the Fantasy MVP this year. That title likely belongs to David Johnson , although Elliott and Bell are definitely in the mix.

These three were difference-makers to your Fantasy roster and we want to highlight them heading into Week 17. It helps that Ryan, Blount and Adams should all play well in key games that could decide their playoff fate.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Start of the Week

Matt Ryan QB / Atlanta Falcons (Week 17 projected stats vs. NO) FPTS: 26.0 26.0

Ryan was the No. 19 quarterback drafted this season based on CBS Sports Average Draft Position, being selected in Round 11 on average. That ended up being a steal since he heads into this matchup against New Orleans as the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers .

Ryan had 23 Fantasy points at New Orleans in Week 3 and he's scored at least 22 points against the New Orleans Saints in four of his past five meetings. New Orleans has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, so Ryan should have another chance to solidify his NFL MVP award with the Atlanta Falcons hoping to lock up the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a victory.

I'm starting Ryan over: Drew Brees (at ATL), Cam Newton (vs. TB) and Tom Brady (at MIA)

LeGarrette Blount RB / New England Patriots (Week 17 projected stats at MIA) FPTS: 12.2 12.2

Blount comes into this game as the No. 6 Fantasy running back in standard leagues and he leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 17 to go with 285 carries for 1,110 yards. This was after he was the No. 34 running back drafted in Round 8 on average.

He's facing a Miami Dolphins defense he beat up in Week 2 for 29 carries, 123 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored or run for at least 100 yards in six of seven road games this year. The Dolphins have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in eight games in a row, and Blount should sparkle in this matchup.

The one concern would be the New England Patriots resting him, but if he plays as expected you should see a hefty workload in tandem with Dion Lewis , who is also a sleeper this week. Blount went from an afterthought on Draft Day to one of the best Fantasy options at any position this year.

I'm starting Blount over: Todd Gurley (vs. ARI), DeMarco Murray (vs. HOU) and Jay Ajayi (vs. NE)

Davante Adams WR / Green Bay Packers (Week 17 projected stats at DET) FPTS: 7.4 7.4

Adams was expected to be a star last year when Jordy Nelson went down with a torn ACL, but instead he looked lost and failed to produce at a high level opposite Randall Cobb . All that changed this year for Adams, who wasn't drafted in the majority of leagues on CBSSports.com.

He comes into this matchup with the Detroit Lions as the No. 9 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues and he should close out the regular season with a stellar performance in a game the Green Bay Packers need to win to make the playoffs. It was a close call using Adams or Michael Thomas in this spot, but Adams was more of a surprise and has better overall stats.

He had two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown against the Lions in Week 3 on two targets, and Detroit has allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past three games against Chicago, the Giants and Dallas. Nelson should be dominant this week, even if Lions cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) is active, and he will reward you once again.

I'm starting Adams over: Amari Cooper (at DEN), Demaryius Thomas (vs. OAK) and Sammy Watkins (at NYJ)

Quarterback

Start 'Em

Andrew Luck QB / Indianapolis Colts (Week 17 projected stats vs. JAC) FPTS: 22.4 22.4

The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a nice job against opposing quarterbacks all year, with only five scoring at least 20 Fantasy points and just one in their past seven games. But one of those was Luck in Week 4 in London, and he comes into this game with at least 20 Fantasy points in five games in a row. He also is averaging 24.5 Fantasy points a game at home this year and 23 points in his past five meetings with the Jaguars. Luck should end this season on a high note with another outstanding performance against Jacksonville this week.

Russell Wilson QB / Seattle Seahawks (Week 17 projected stats at SF) FPTS: 20.3 20.3

Wilson has been a dominant Fantasy quarterback the past two weeks against the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals , and he should play well again this week against the San Francisco 49ers . He only had 15 Fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 3, but Seattle should win this game behind a strong performance from their passing game. He comes into this game with 579 passing yards, seven touchdowns and one interception in his past two outings, along with 48 rushing yards, and the 49ers have allowed three of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24 Fantasy points. Wilson should be in that range this week and has Top 5 potential given the matchup.

Kirk Cousins QB / Washington Redskins (Week 17 projected stats vs. NYG) FPTS: 19.6 19.6

As expected, Cousins was great against the Chicago Bears in Week 16 with 31 Fantasy points behind 270 passing yards and one touchdown and 30 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He had 23 Fantasy points at the Giants in Week 3, and he scored 24 points against them in his last meeting at home in Week 12 last year. The Giants will likely be cautious with their players on defense given their playoff seeding is locked up with the No. 5 seed, and the Washington Redskins need to win this game to make the postseason as the No. 6 seed. Cousins should play well, and he's worth starting in all formats.

Blake Bortles QB / Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 17 projected stats at IND) FPTS: 20.3 20.3

Maybe it was Gus Bradley holding Bortles back? In his first game under interim coach Doug Marrone, Bortles played great against Tennessee with 325 passing yards and one touchdown, and he caught a 20-yard touchdown from Marqise Lee . Bortles had his best completion percentage (68.4) and passer rating (103.5) of the season, and we hope that carries over to this week against the Indianapolis Colts . He had 29 Fantasy points against the Colts in Week 4 in London, and he's averaging 26.7 points against them in his past three meetings. There have been 10 quarterbacks with at least 20 Fantasy points against Indianapolis this year, and Bortles should end his miserable 2016 with a strong showing based on how he looked in Week 16 for Marrone.

Carson Palmer QB / Arizona Cardinals (Week 17 projected stats at LAR) FPTS: 18.8 18.8

The last three quarterbacks against the Rams have scored at least 26 Fantasy points, with Ryan, Wilson and Colin Kaepernick combining for 732 passing yards, nine total touchdowns and two interceptions over that span. Palmer was knocked out of the first game with the Rams in Week 4 with a concussion, and his track record in this series isn't the best with just one game with multiple touchdowns in his past five meetings. But this isn't the same Rams defense, at least what we've seen the past three games, and the former USC quarterback should play well in his return to Los Angeles. He is worth trusting in this matchup.

Sleepers

Matthew Stafford (vs. GB): He hasn't thrown a touchdown since hurting his finger in Week 14 and has just one game with at least 20 Fantasy points in his past nine outings. But he scored 32 points at Green Bay in Week 3, and three quarterbacks have multiple touchdowns against the Packers in the past four games. He's a low-end No. 1 passer this week.

(vs. GB): He hasn't thrown a touchdown since hurting his finger in Week 14 and has just one game with at least 20 Fantasy points in his past nine outings. But he scored 32 points at Green Bay in Week 3, and three quarterbacks have multiple touchdowns against the Packers in the past four games. He's a low-end No. 1 passer this week. Jameis Winston (vs. CAR): He's coming off his first 20-point outing in Week 16 at New Orleans since Week 10, and he scored just 16 Fantasy points at Carolina in Week 5. But the Carolina Panthers have allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 19 points, and Winston should be in that range again this week.

(vs. CAR): He's coming off his first 20-point outing in Week 16 at New Orleans since Week 10, and he scored just 16 Fantasy points at Carolina in Week 5. But the have allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 19 points, and Winston should be in that range again this week. Matt Moore (vs. NE): In two games for the injured Ryan Tannehill (knee), Moore has at least 19 Fantasy points in each outing against the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills . New England has allowed just one quarterback in the past four games to score more than nine Fantasy points, but those guys were Jared Goff , Trevor Siemian and the stellar combination of Bryce Petty and Ryan Fitzpatrick . Moore should get at least 18 Fantasy points this week.

Sit 'Em

Colin Kaepernick QB / San Francisco 49ers (Week 17 projected stats vs. SEA) FPTS: 15.0 15.0

Kaepernick ended up as a great Fantasy quarterback this season, and we hope he's the starter heading into 2017 for the 49ers, with better talent around him. He started 10 games this season and scored at least 21 Fantasy points six times, with an average of 21 points over that span. But this game should be tough for him, even at home. The Seattle Seahawks are trying for the No. 2 seed in the NFC and will be motivated to win, and Kaepernick has a terrible track record in this series. In six career meetings in the regular season, Kaepernick has 49 combined Fantasy points, which is an average of 8.2 points per game. He should do better than that, but Seattle has allowed just four quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this year. It goes without saying to avoid Kaepernick in all leagues this week.

Eli Manning QB / New York Giants (Week 17 projected stats at WAS) FPTS: 9.8 9.8

It appears like Manning will play in some capacity in Week 17, but how long he's out there is uncertain since the Giants are locked into the No. 5 seed in the NFC and have nothing to play for with the playoffs starting next week. Now, they might want to build momentum for their struggling offense, but that doesn't mean Manning is a safe start for Fantasy owners. He could go off in his limited time on the field, or he could also score 15 Fantasy points or less, which he's done in five of his past six road games. He also had just 16 Fantasy points against the Redskins in Week 3, and he scored 18 points in his last trip to Washington last year in Week 12. If we knew Manning would play all four quarters then maybe he'd worth the risk as a low-end starter, but with his playing time likely limited and his track record on the road you should find another starting option this week.

Dak Prescott QB / Dallas Cowboys (Week 17 projected stats at PHI) FPTS: 18.7 18.7

The Cowboys shouldn't play Prescott this week with the No. 1 seed locked up in the NFC, and this is a meaningless game heading into the playoffs. Left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) is already out, and the last thing Dallas needs is Prescott to get hurt. Even if he does play, it could be a tough situation for him at Philadelphia, where only Rodgers scored at least 20 Fantasy points as a road quarterback, including matchups with Roethlisberger, Ryan, Cousins and Manning. Prescott scored 30 Fantasy points against the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 8, but he shouldn't touch the field for the Cowboys this week. He also should not be in your Fantasy lineup in Week 17.

Andy Dalton QB / Cincinnati Bengals (Week 17 projected stats vs. BAL) FPTS: 17.1 17.1

Dalton played his first game without A.J. Green (hamstring) and Tyler Eifert (back) in Week 16 at Houston Cougars , and it was ugly with 268 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception for 14 Fantasy points. He's now scored 17 points or less in five of his past seven games, including 14 points at Baltimore in Week 12. While Brandon LaFell , Tyler Boyd and Cody Core could certainly help Dalton make plays this week, that's not a receiving corps to trust in a meaningless game. He's a low-end No. 2 option at best in two-quarterback leagues this week.

Bust Alert

Philip Rivers QB / San Diego Chargers (Week 17 projected stats vs. KC) FPTS: 16.3 16.3

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to move up to the No. 2 seed in the AFC, so look for them to go all out in this matchup on the road. And they have a good track record against Rivers, who had 15 Fantasy points in Kansas City in Week 1. In his past five games against the Chiefs, Rivers is averaging just 236 passing yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. Kansas City has held the past four opposing quarterbacks in Ryan, Carr, Mariota and Siemian to a combined 31 Fantasy points, with one passing touchdown and three interceptions over that span. This could be a tough ending to a tough year for Rivers in Week 17.

Running back

Start 'Em

Bilal Powell RB / New York Jets (Week 17 projected stats vs. BUF) FPTS: 17.7 17.7

He missed practice Wednesday with an apparent knee injury that needs to be monitored prior to Sunday, but if he plays as expected he should do well against the Bills. He had a down game in Week 16 against the Patriots with 15 carries for 60 yards and two catches for 14 yards, which was a steep decline from his previous two outings with at least 15 Fantasy points against the 49ers and Dolphins. But Buffalo has been awful against opposing running backs of late, which should help Powell rebound. The Bills have allowed eight touchdowns to running backs in their past five games, with six running backs gaining 90 total yards or scoring over that span. Powell can easily be a Top 5 running back this week in all leagues.

Mark Ingram RB / New Orleans Saints (Week 17 projected stats at ATL) FPTS: 11.5 11.5

Ingram is coming off one of his best games of the season in Week 16 against Tampa Bay with 18 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 3 yards. Only once this season has he produced consecutive games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, which was Weeks 3 and 4. And that started with his first matchup against the Falcons when he had 15 carries for 77 yards and four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Ingram has a great track record against Atlanta with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in four games in a row, including six touchdowns over that span. He's also 60 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing season, and the Saints have made it clear they will make it possible for him to reach that goal.

Jacquizz Rodgers RB / Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 17 projected stats vs. CAR) FPTS: 13.0 13.0

With Doug Martin (suspended) out and Charles Sims (pectoral) on injured reserve, Rodgers should get plenty of work this week. And his workload has been telling for his Fantasy production this year. He has four games this season with at least 15 carries, and he's scored at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league in each outing. One of those games was Week 5 at Carolina when he had 30 carries for 101 yards and five catches for 28 yards, and 20-plus touches is a definite possibility this week. Luke Kuechly (concussion) is out again for the Panthers, and since he went down in Week 11, Carolina has allowed five running backs to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. Rodgers should have a big game in Week 17.

Tevin Coleman RB / Atlanta Falcons (Week 17 projected stats vs. NO) FPTS: 11.3 11.3

When Coleman has gone off, he's had big games, like Week 16 at Carolina for 19 Fantasy points in a standard league. He also scored 22 points at Oakland in Week 2 and 26 points in the first game against the Saints in Week 3. We'd love to see a similar performance in the rematch, but it's hard to expect 12 carries for 42 yards and three touchdowns and three catches for 47 yards again. More realistic would be 80 total yards and one touchdown, and he should once again do well in tandem with Devonta Freeman , who is a must-start option in all leagues. New Orleans has allowed four running backs to score at least 12 Fantasy points in a standard league in the past three games, and four times this season a pair of running backs on the same team scored at least 10 points, including the Falcons in Week 3. Look for a repeat performance in Week 17.

Thomas Rawls RB / Seattle Seahawks (Week 17 projected stats at SF) FPTS: 11.1 11.1

Rawls was able to practice Wednesday after leaving Week 16 against Arizona with a shoulder injury, but you have to keep an eye on his status prior to Sunday. If he's out and Alex Collins starts then he's a must-start option in this spot because the 49ers run defense is so atrocious. Christine Michael went off for the Seahawks against San Francisco in Week 3 with 20 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns, which is part of 14 games in a row where a running back has scored or gained 100 total yards against the 49ers, including Todd Gurley last week. Rawls has combined for nine Fantasy points in a standard league in his past three games, but he should reward Fantasy owners who play in Week 17 and have stuck with him. The matchup is too good to overlook this week.

Sleepers

Alfred Blue (at TEN): He is expected to start again for the injured Lamar Miller (ankle) and just had 90 total yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against Cincinnati. The Tennessee Titans have allowed a running back to score or gain 90 total yards in six of their past seven games.

(at TEN): He is expected to start again for the injured (ankle) and just had 90 total yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against Cincinnati. The have allowed a running back to score or gain 90 total yards in six of their past seven games. Darren Sproles (vs. DAL): He's the last man standing against a Dallas defense that could be resting players. He's scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in three games in a row and had 15 carries for 86 yards and five catches for 17 yards at Dallas in Week 8.

(vs. DAL): He's the last man standing against a Dallas defense that could be resting players. He's scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in three games in a row and had 15 carries for 86 yards and five catches for 17 yards at Dallas in Week 8. Isaiah Crowell (at PIT): Duke Johnson (ankle) is hurt, and Crowell just had 20 total touches for 58 total yards and two touchdowns against San Diego in Week 16. With the Steelers likely resting players this week, Crowell could get a full workload against reserves, which is a positive scenario.

(at PIT): (ankle) is hurt, and Crowell just had 20 total touches for 58 total yards and two touchdowns against San Diego in Week 16. With the Steelers likely resting players this week, Crowell could get a full workload against reserves, which is a positive scenario. Jerick McKinnon (vs. CHI): Matt Asiata is also a sleeper this week with Adrian Peterson (knee) not expected to play. The Bears have allowed six touchdowns to running backs in their past two games, and McKinnon has 80 total yards or a touchdown in two of his past four games.

(vs. CHI): is also a sleeper this week with (knee) not expected to play. The Bears have allowed six touchdowns to running backs in their past two games, and McKinnon has 80 total yards or a touchdown in two of his past four games. Mike Gillislee (at NYJ): LeSean McCoy (illness) is expected to play, but if he's out then Gillislee would be a must-start option in all leagues. With McCoy, Gillislee is still a potential No. 2 running back given the Jets poor run defense of late, which has allowed three running backs to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in the past three games. He has at least nine Fantasy points in three of his past four outings.

(at NYJ): (illness) is expected to play, but if he's out then Gillislee would be a must-start option in all leagues. With McCoy, Gillislee is still a potential No. 2 running back given the Jets poor run defense of late, which has allowed three running backs to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in the past three games. He has at least nine Fantasy points in three of his past four outings. DeAngelo Williams (vs. CLE): Williams or Fitzgerald Toussaint could be in line for a big game this week with Bell not expected to play since the Steelers are locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC. In the past two years when Bell has been out with an injury or suspension, Williams has 10 games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in 13 outings.

Sit 'Em

Jeremy Hill RB / Cincinnati Bengals (Week 17 projected stats vs. BAL) FPTS: 10.1 10.1

Hill is dealing with a knee injury, which caused him to miss practice Wednesday and limited him to just seven carries for 8 yards and no catches in Week 16 at Houston. He will likely be limited again in a meaningless game against Baltimore, so use caution if you have to rely on him this week. He also had just 12 carries for 21 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, although he surprised us with six catches for 61 yards in the first game without Giovani Bernard (knee). He has six catches combined in his four games since then for 51 yards, so don't expect a big impact in the passing game this week. It would not be a surprise if Hill is inactive this week.

Rashad Jennings RB / New York Giants (Week 17 projected stats at WAS) FPTS: 4.1 4.1

Like Manning, we're playing a guessing game with the Giants this week and how much they will play their regulars, but Jennings doesn't have enough upside to trust in a Fantasy championship game. He has one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in his past five outings, and he's been held to 45 rushing yards or less in four games in a row. This is the perfect scenario for the Giants to lean on rookie Paul Perkins , who has run better than Jennings of late and is coming off a solid performance in Week 16 at the Eagles with 77 total yards. Perkins is a sleeper in Week 17, but Jennings is someone to avoid.

Zach Zenner FB / Detroit Lions (Week 17 projected stats vs. GB) FPTS: 4.8 4.8

We'd love to see Theo Riddick (wrist) back for this crucial game for the Lions, and if he returns then Zenner's Fantasy value is basically crushed. But if Zenner gets the majority of touches again for the Lions this week like he did in Week 16 at Dallas you should expect different results after he had 12 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 25 yards. It was just the second time this year Zenner had double digits in touches, and the Packers have allowed just one running back to score double digits in Fantasy points in the past five games.

Ronnie Hillman RB / San Diego Chargers (Week 17 projected stats vs. KC) FPTS: 10.6 10.6

We'll see if Melvin Gordon (hip) can return this week after being out the past two games, but now we know Kenneth Farrow (shoulder) is also out after being put on injured reserve. That could leave Hillman in a featured role, but we can't trust him in Week 17 against the Chiefs. Now, Kansas City has allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row, but the San Diego Chargers have struggled the past two games without Gordon and should have a tough time again. Hillman might be headed for a heavy workload, but he should be left on your bench.

Bust Alert

Ezekiel Elliott RB / Dallas Cowboys (Week 17 projected stats at PHI) FPTS: 10.4 10.4

It would be shocking if the Cowboys let Elliott play this week with the No. 1 seed in the NFC locked up, and if he does play he should have a minimal workload. Why risk it? He can obviously post a quality stat line with few touches, so take that into account, but Dallas should keep Elliott safe in bubble wrap until the playoffs. He's done his job for Fantasy owners with 322 carries for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns and 32 catches for 363 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored double digits in Fantasy points in every game this year. But his last regular season game should be Week 16 against Detroit, and we hope the Cowboys don't risk an injury with him in Week 17 against the Eagles.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em

Michael Thomas WR / New Orleans Saints (Week 17 projected stats at ATL) FPTS: 8.7 8.7

Like we said above, Thomas and Adams have been the two best late-round/Waiver Wire receivers this year based on where they will finish this season. Thomas comes into Week 17 as the No. 11 receiver in standard leagues with 82 catches for 981 yards and eight touchdowns, and he has seven games with double digits in Fantasy points. His first ever game with at leas 10 Fantasy points was against the Falcons in Week 3 when he had seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he should once again be heavily involved in this matchup, along with teammate Brandin Cooks . Both should be considered must-start options in this potential shootout on the road.

Steve Smith WR / Baltimore Ravens (Week 17 projected stats at CIN) FPTS: 5.0 5.0

Sunday is expected to be the last game for Smith in his storied 16-year NFL career after he said Wednesday he is "89 percent sure" he plans to retire. And we expect him to go out with a dynamic performance. He needs 237 yards to pass Tim Brown for sixth on the all-time receiving list, and it would be fun to see him get there. That likely won't happen, but he should play well against the Cincinnati Bengals coming out of the slot, where he should be peppered with targets. Slot receivers have done well against Cincinnati this year, and Smith is coming off a solid game against the Steelers with seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's scored in two games in a row and we expect him to end his career with a three-game scoring streak this week.

Sammy Watkins WR / Buffalo Bills (Week 17 projected stats at NYJ) FPTS: 7.4 7.4

Watkins gets a slight downgrade with the quarterback switch from Tyrod Taylor to EJ Manuel , but it shouldn't matter much against the Jets. Watkins is coming off his best game of the season against the Dolphins with seven catches for 154 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and the Jets have allowed 14 receivers to score double digits in Fantasy points this year, including Marquise Goodwin and Greg Salas for Buffalo in Week 2 when Watkins was out. Watkins made one start with Manuel in 2015 and had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Cincinnati, and he should have the chance for another game with double digits in Fantasy points this week. Don't pass on Watkins just because Taylor was benched.

DeSean Jackson WR / Washington Redskins (Week 17 projected stats vs. NYG) FPTS: 6.2 6.2

Pierre Garcon WR / Washington Redskins (Week 17 projected stats vs. NYG) FPTS: 6.2 6.2

We had the Redskins duo in this spot last week, and they delivered with a combined nine catches for 208 yards on 12 targets at Chicago, with both scoring at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league. This is now three times in the past six games where both receivers have scored at least nine points, with Jackson scoring double digits in points five times during that stretch and Garcon twice. In Week 3 at the Giants, Jackson had five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and Garcon had five catches for 59 yards on seven targets. The Giants should definitely rest some starters on defense in this meaningless game for them, including standout cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back), which will help Jackson and Garcon. The Redskins need to win for the playoffs, and Jackson and Garcon should help lead the way.

Allen Robinson WR / Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 17 projected stats at IND) FPTS: 9.7 9.7

Marqise Lee WR / Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 17 projected stats at IND) FPTS: 8.4 8.4

It was frustrating to see Robinson play as well as he did in Week 16 against Tennessee with nine catches for 147 yards on 12 targets, which matched his season high for receptions and was easily his best yardage total. In his first game under Marrone, the offense was more creative, and Robinson moved around the formation more than any time this season, according to reports, which begs the question of where was this all year? Part of that creativity was Lee throwing a touchdown pass to Bortles, and he also finished with three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Lee now has at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in four of his past six starts, so he's trustworthy this week, and Robinson should play well again based on last week's new wrinkles. He also has a good track record against the Colts with 80 receiving yards or a touchdown against them in three games in a row.

J.J. Nelson WR / Arizona Cardinals (Week 17 projected stats at LAR) FPTS: 8.0 8.0

Nelson has turned into a solid Fantasy option of late, and he comes into this game with a touchdown in four games in a row and at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in each game over that span. He has a nice track record this year when he gets at least seven targets, which has happened four times, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points in each of those games, including two in a row. We hope he sees plenty of Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines , which is a favorable matchup, and Palmer should give Nelson his seven targets, leading to another quality performance in Week 17.

Sleepers

Cameron Meredith (at MIN): We've laid it out for you the past couple of weeks that Meredith is clicking right now out of the slot with Matt Barkley , and he has 18 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets in his past two outings against Green Bay and Washington. The Minnesota Vikings have struggled with slot receivers this year, and Meredith should have another solid stat line this week.

(at MIN): We've laid it out for you the past couple of weeks that Meredith is clicking right now out of the slot with , and he has 18 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets in his past two outings against Green Bay and Washington. The have struggled with slot receivers this year, and Meredith should have another solid stat line this week. Adam Thielen (vs. CHI): Thielen has been building momentum for weeks now, and he exploded in Week 16 at Green Bay with 12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. He also had 10 Fantasy points in Week 14 at Jacksonville before hurting his neck in Week 15 against Indianapolis. The Bears have allowed four receivers to score at least nine Fantasy points in the past three games, and Thielen has the chance to stay hot for one more week in the season finale.

(vs. CHI): Thielen has been building momentum for weeks now, and he exploded in Week 16 at Green Bay with 12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. He also had 10 Fantasy points in Week 14 at Jacksonville before hurting his neck in Week 15 against Indianapolis. The Bears have allowed four receivers to score at least nine Fantasy points in the past three games, and Thielen has the chance to stay hot for one more week in the season finale. Kenny Stills (vs. NE): Stills has scored in three games in a row, including two with Moore under center, and he appears to be the go-to receiver for the backup quarterback. He has four catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets for Moore, and Stills also scored in Week 2 at New England with two catches for 39 yards on four targets. The Dolphins will likely be chasing points in this matchup, and Stills is a Hail Mary play as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats.

(vs. NE): Stills has scored in three games in a row, including two with Moore under center, and he appears to be the go-to receiver for the backup quarterback. He has four catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets for Moore, and Stills also scored in Week 2 at New England with two catches for 39 yards on four targets. The Dolphins will likely be chasing points in this matchup, and Stills is a Hail Mary play as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. DeAndre Hopkins (at TEN): Hopkins doesn't really qualify as a sleeper, but I wanted to write him about him this week, so here he is. He's obviously been a bust this season, mostly due to his quarterback situation, but the Titans are a slump buster as Robinson proved last week. Tom Savage should feature Hopkins in this game to get that rapport going heading into the playoffs, and Jason McCourty (chest/shoulder) will likely be out again. Hopkins has Top 20 appeal this week.

(at TEN): Hopkins doesn't really qualify as a sleeper, but I wanted to write him about him this week, so here he is. He's obviously been a bust this season, mostly due to his quarterback situation, but the Titans are a slump buster as Robinson proved last week. should feature Hopkins in this game to get that rapport going heading into the playoffs, and (chest/shoulder) will likely be out again. Hopkins has Top 20 appeal this week. Golden Tate (vs. GB): Like Hopkins, Tate isn't much of a sleeper, but I needed a spot for him. The Packers have allowed eight receivers to score or gain 100 receiving yards in the past four games, and they allow the most Fantasy points to the position. We could see Marvin Jones or Anquan Boldin also play well here, but Tate is the most likely Lions player to succeed in Week 17. He's a must-start option given the matchup.

Sit 'Em

Michael Crabtree WR / Oakland Raiders (Week 17 projected stats at DEN) FPTS: 6.2 6.2

Amari Cooper WR / Oakland Raiders (Week 17 projected stats at DEN) FPTS: 6.1 6.1

It was tough to trust Cooper and Crabtree against the Denver Broncos when Carr was healthy, but he's out for the season now with a broken leg. That stinks for the Raiders heading into the playoffs, and it should make for a long day against Denver's secondary on the road. In three career meetings against the Broncos, Cooper has 10 catches for 103 yards and no touchdowns. Denver has allowed just six touchdowns to opposing receivers, and only six have scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. In his past three meetings with the Broncos, Crabtree had 10 catches for 100 yards and no touchdowns, and this should be a tough week for Oakland's passing game, especially with Matt McGloin under center. Cooper and Crabtree are No. 3 Fantasy receivers at best this week.

Rishard Matthews WR / Tennessee Titans (Week 17 projected stats vs. HOU) FPTS: 5.2 5.2

Matthews has been a great Fantasy receiver this season, and he heads into Week 17 with either 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in seven of his past eight games, including two in a row. But he also heads into this game with a backup quarterback in Matt Cassel , who is starting for the injured Mariota. And that should make you nervous, especially in a tough matchup. Matthews did have two catches for 82 yards at Houston in Week 4, but the Houston Texans are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers this year. If Mariota was starting then it would be worth the risk to start Matthews, but Cassel should lower his value and limit his production.

Taylor Gabriel WR / Atlanta Falcons (Week 17 projected stats vs. NO) FPTS: 8.7 8.7

Gabriel did not fare well in Week 16 at Carolina in the first game back for Julio Jones , who missed the previous two outings with a toe injury. After scoring at least 12 Fantasy points in 6-of-7 games prior to facing the Panthers, Gabriel had three catches for 15 yards on four targets. Now, clearly he was productive with Jones as well, but it's just hard to trust him this week when Jones and Mohamed Sanu are both active. It's not a horrific matchup against the Saints, but your best bet is to treat Gabriel like a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most formats this week. He's also dealing with shoulder and foot injuries in this matchup, and his playing time could be limited in advance of the playoffs.

Emmanuel Sanders WR / Denver Broncos (Week 17 projected stats vs. OAK) FPTS: 10.0 10.0

Demaryius Thomas can be in this spot as well since the Broncos might use two quarterbacks this week in Siemian and rookie Paxton Lynch . The latter could make it tough for Sanders and Thomas to produce at a high level, but Sanders is the riskier option given his boom-or-bust season to date. He comes into Week 17 with four games of at least 10 Fantasy points in a standard league and seven games with four points or less, including Week 9 at Oakland with five catches for 47 yards on 11 targets. Sanders also has three games in his past four meetings with the Raiders with seven Fantasy points or less, and he's just a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week given the uncertainty at quarterback in Denver.

Robby Anderson WR / New York Jets (Week 17 projected stats vs. BUF) FPTS: 4.9 4.9

Anderson was raking in stats when Petty was under center for the Jets with three games of at least 10 Fantasy points in a standard league prior to Week 16 at New England, but Petty (shoulder) was hurt against the Patriots, meaning Fitzpatrick is back as the starter. Even with Brandon Marshall (back) potentially out this week, we can't trust Anderson with Fitzpatrick. He's a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert

Alshon Jeffery WR / Chicago Bears (Week 17 projected stats at MIN) FPTS: 6.7 6.7

We'll put Jeffery back in this spot again this week given his matchup with the Vikings and likely standout cornerback Xavier Rhodes . We doubt Rhodes and Terence Newman go against coach Mike Zimmer's game plan this week like Week 16 against the Packers when they, not Zimmer, decided not to shadow Jordy Nelson with Rhodes. Expect Rhodes on Jeffery, who played better than expected in Week 16 against the Redskins with five catches for 92 yards on 10 targets, and he now has 11 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets in the two games following his four-game suspension. He scored against Minnesota in Week 8 with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, but his touchdown came with Rhodes on the sideline for that play. Jeffery is still worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but don't be surprised if he struggles in this matchup.

Tight end

Start 'Em

Zach Ertz TE / Philadelphia Eagles (Week 17 projected stats vs. DAL) FPTS: 5.7 5.7

Ertz was a huge letdown in Week 16 against the Giants with just two catches for 33 yards on two targets. He came into that game with three games in a row with at least eight targets, six catches and 79 yards, so a lot of Fantasy owners were disappointed at the wrong time. We expect him to rebound this week against the Cowboys, even though he had just four catches for 19 yards on four targets at Dallas in Week 8. Three tight ends in the past five games against the Cowboys ( Jordan Reed , Brate and Eric Ebron ) have either scored or gained 90 receiving yards, so look for Ertz to follow suit, especially if Dallas starts to rest players on defense heading into the playoffs.

Kyle Rudolph TE / Minnesota Vikings (Week 17 projected stats vs. CHI) FPTS: 6.1 6.1

Rudolph has been great this season, and he comes into this game second among tight ends in targets (117), fourth in receptions (72), fifth in yards (723) and tied for fourth in touchdowns (six). He is the No. 6 tight end in standard leagues, and he should close the year with another quality outing against the Bears. He has at least nine Fantasy points in two of his past three outings, and Chicago has allowed four tight ends in the past seven games to score at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league.

Martellus Bennett TE / New England Patriots (Week 17 projected stats at MIA) FPTS: 6.2 6.2

Bennett has picked things up of late with a touchdown in two of his past three games, and he should close the regular season with another strong performance against a Dolphins defense that has been brutal against tight ends of late. Bennett had five catches for 114 yards and a touchdown on six targets against Miami in Week 2, and the Dolphins have allowed five tight ends in the past seven games to score at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league, including Charles Clay in Week 16 with eight catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Look for Tom Brady to lean on Bennett in this matchup.

Sleepers

Charles Clay (at NYJ): Like Watkins, there's a downgrade from Taylor to Manuel at quarterback, but Clay is playing great coming into this game and has a fantastic matchup against the Jets, who have allowed seven touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games. Clay has scored at least 11 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and Manuel should still lead him to a quality performance this week.

Dennis Pitta (at CIN): Pitta just had his third game this season with at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league with eight catches for 75 yards on 11 targets at the Steelers. He still has just one game with a touchdown this year, which was Week 13 against Miami, but this is a good matchup to trust him if you've been streaming tight ends. The Bengals are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, although Pitta had just three catches for 34 yards on five targets when these teams first played in Week 12. He's better in PPR than standard formats, but this is a week where he could deliver another decent stat line.

(at CIN): Pitta just had his third game this season with at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league with eight catches for 75 yards on 11 targets at the Steelers. He still has just one game with a touchdown this year, which was Week 13 against Miami, but this is a good matchup to trust him if you've been streaming tight ends. The Bengals are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, although Pitta had just three catches for 34 yards on five targets when these teams first played in Week 12. He's better in PPR than standard formats, but this is a week where he could deliver another decent stat line. Coby Fleener (at ATL): It would be so like Fleener to play well this week with many Fantasy leagues already over, but the matchup sets up for him to produce. One of his best games this season was Week 3 against the Falcons when he had seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and Atlanta has allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to tight ends this year. Fleener has one game with eight Fantasy points in his past five outings, but don't be surprised if he ends his disappointing campaign on a high note. He's a low-end starting option this week.

(at ATL): It would be so like Fleener to play well this week with many Fantasy leagues already over, but the matchup sets up for him to produce. One of his best games this season was Week 3 against the Falcons when he had seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and Atlanta has allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to tight ends this year. Fleener has one game with eight Fantasy points in his past five outings, but don't be surprised if he ends his disappointing campaign on a high note. He's a low-end starting option this week. Brandon Myers (vs. CAR): Winston has 27 passing touchdowns this year, and 11 have gone to his tight ends. Brate has eight of them, but he's not playing this week because of his back injury. Myers will see an expanded role now and is a Hail Mary play in deeper leagues based on the matchup against the Panthers, who allow the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends. He had six targets for two catches and 21 yards in Week 16 at New Orleans when Brate got hurt.

Sit 'Em

Eric Ebron TE / Detroit Lions (Week 17 projected stats vs. GB) FPTS: 6.6 6.6

Ebron had one of his best games of the season in Week 16 at Dallas with eight catches for 93 yards on 12 targets. But prior to that outing he had combined for nine Fantasy points in a standard league in his previous four contests. He had five catches for 69 yards on eight targets at Green Bay in Week 3, and a similar performance is likely, which gives him some appeal as a low-end starter in PPR. But since he rarely scores touchdowns with just one on the season and one vs. the Packers in his past four meetings, he will likely remain in single digits in Fantasy points again.

Dion Sims TE / Miami Dolphins (Week 17 projected stats vs. NE) FPTS: 2.6 2.6

Sims struggled with a tough matchup in Week 16 at Buffalo with two catches for 10 yards on three targets, which ended a four-game stretch where he scored four touchdowns. He should have another tough outing against the Patriots, who have only allowed four touchdowns to tight ends this year. Sims is touchdown dependent, and if he doesn't score it will be a tough game for him. He had some sleeper appeal last week, but that's out the window in this matchup, even at home.

Jason Witten TE / Dallas Cowboys (Week 17 projected stats at PHI) FPTS: 1.9 1.9

Witten will likely be a victim of his team's playoff implications this week with minimal production, which is the reason for his low projections. He actually scored a rare touchdown against the Eagles in Week 8 with two catches for 16 yards, and that's one of only three touchdowns for Witten on the season. Like we said with Prescott and Elliott, the Cowboys should not risk their starters getting hurt in this matchup, so don't expect Witten to do much in this meaningless game on the road.

Bust Alert

Antonio Gates TE / San Diego Chargers (Week 17 projected stats vs. KC) FPTS: 6.1 6.1

Gates, 36, said Wednesday he plans to return in 2017, which takes the pressure off him this week to break Tony Gonzalez's record for career touchdowns for tight ends. He has 110, which is one behind Gonzalez for the most all time. He likely would have fell short this week since the Chiefs are stingy with production to tight ends and have allowed just two touchdowns to the position. Also, the best game for a tight end against Kansas City this year is Pittsburgh Panthers 's Jesse James with seven Fantasy points in a standard league, including matchups with Greg Olsen , Brate and Delanie Walker . Gates also had a bad game against the Chiefs with three catches for 20 yards on four targets in Week 1, and he's averaging 3.75 Fantasy points in a standard league against Kansas City in his past four meetings. He delivered a tremendous stat line in Week 16 at Cleveland with eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, but this week he and Hunter Henry should struggle against the Chiefs.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Texans (at TEN)

Week 17 projected stats: 10.4 FPTS

The Texans DST scored 13 Fantasy points against the Titans in Week 4 when Mariota was healthy, but now he's out with a broken leg. Facing Cassel should be a dream scenario, but the only concern would be Houston potentially resting players for the playoffs. Heading into Sunday, the plan is for everyone to play, so the Texans should be able to harass Cassel, and this DST has scored at least 11 Fantasy points in three games in a row, with four interceptions, six sacks and an average of just 16 points per game allowed. The Titans have allowed the last three opposing DSTs to score at least 10 Fantasy points as well.

Sleepers

Steelers (vs. CLE): Seven teams in a row have scored at least 13 Fantasy points against the Cleveland Browns , including three with at least 24 points. Over that span, Cleveland has four interceptions, 40 sacks, five fumbles and scored 20 points or less in each outing. The Steelers are still a great starting option even if they rest players given the matchup.

, including three with at least 24 points. Over that span, Cleveland has four interceptions, 40 sacks, five fumbles and scored 20 points or less in each outing. The Steelers are still a great starting option even if they rest players given the matchup. Bills (at NYJ): We'll find out if the loss of Rex Ryan helps or hurts the defense in this matchup, but the Jets are starting Fitzpatrick, which is always a plus. Four DSTs in a row have scored at least 10 Fantasy points against the Jets, including Miami and New England in the past two games with at least 22 points. The last time the Bills DST had a matchup this favorable was Week 15 against the Browns, and they scored 13 Fantasy points.

Cardinals (at LAR): The Cardinals DST has fallen into sleeper territory because they have just one game with double digits in Fantasy points in their past six outings, which is awful. A game against the Rams should change that. Los Angeles allows the most Fantasy points to opposing DSTs, and nine teams in a row have scored at least 11 Fantasy points, including four in a row with at least 16 points. Goff has been sacked at least three times in each of his past five starts, and he has seven interceptions over that span. This should be a big rebound game for the Cardinals DST.

Raiders (at DEN): The Raiders defense might have to carry the team now that Carr is out, and they could be facing a rookie quarterback for part of the game in Lynch, who has two touchdowns and one interception with nine sacks in three appearances this year. The Broncos have allowed eight DSTs in a row to score at least 10 Fantasy points, including the Raiders in Week 9 with 12 points behind one interception, two sacks and a fumble recovery. The Raiders DST has also scored at least 10 Fantasy points in five of their past seven games.

Redskins (vs. NYG): The Redskins defense is coming off a strong game against the Bears in Week 16 with five interceptions from Barkley. The Redskins DST has also scored at least 10 Fantasy points in two of its past three games, and they had 10 points at the Giants in Week 3 with two interceptions, two sacks and a fumble recovery. With the Giants expected to rest several players in a must-win game for Washington, look for the Redskins DST to play well in this matchup.

Sit 'Em

Giants (at WAS)

Week 17 projected stats: 8.2 FPTS

The Giants defense has played great this season, and the DST comes into this game having scored at least 13 Fantasy points in three of their past five games, including an interception in four games in a row. But the Giants will likely be resting players this week in advance of the playoffs, and the Giants DST scored just four Fantasy points against the Redskins in Week 3. The Redskins also just had a near flawless game against the Bears in Week 16 with no turnovers or sacks while scoring 41 points. This is not the week to trust the Giants DST.

Kicker

Start 'Em

Dustin Hopkins K / Washington Redskins (Week 17 projected stats vs. NYG) FPTS: 9.5 9.5

The last time Hopkins faced the Giants was in Week 3 in New York when he made five field goals and two extra points for 17 Fantasy points, which is one of seven games this season for him with double digits in points, including two in his past four outings overall. He has at least nine Fantasy points in 5-of-7 home games, and the Giants have allowed six kickers to score at least 10 Fantasy points this year.

Sleepers

Matt Prater (vs. GB): He's coming off two sub-par games against the Giants and Cowboys, both on the road, but in his previous five games he scored at least 10 Fantasy points in four of those outings, including two at home. He had 11 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 3, and the Packers have allowed seven kickers to score at least nine points this year.

(vs. GB): He's coming off two sub-par games against the Giants and Cowboys, both on the road, but in his previous five games he scored at least 10 Fantasy points in four of those outings, including two at home. He had 11 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 3, and the Packers have allowed seven kickers to score at least nine points this year. Caleb Sturgis (vs. DAL): He only had six Fantasy points at home last week against the Giants, but he's scored at least nine points in 5-of-7 games in Philadelphia this year. He had 13 Fantasy points at Dallas in Week 8, and the Cowboys could be resting players on defense this week with the No. 1 seed in the NFC locked up.

(vs. DAL): He only had six Fantasy points at home last week against the Giants, but he's scored at least nine points in 5-of-7 games in Philadelphia this year. He had 13 Fantasy points at Dallas in Week 8, and the Cowboys could be resting players on defense this week with the No. 1 seed in the NFC locked up. Kai Forbath (vs. CHI): The past two kickers against the Bears in Mason Crosby and Hopkins have combined for five field goals and eight extra points, and Chicago has allowed five kickers in a row to make multiple field goals. Forbath wasn't with the Vikings when they faced the Bears in Week 8, but he's 14-of-14 on field goals since joining the team in Week 11, including three games with at least eight Fantasy points in his past four outings.

Sit 'Em

Brandon McManus K / Denver Broncos (Week 17 projected stats vs. OAK) FPTS: 8.4 8.4

We had McManus in this spot last week, and he scored just six Fantasy points, which is the fifth game in a row with single digits in points. He hasn't had multiple field goals in three games in a row, and he shockingly has just two games this season with double digits in Fantasy points at home, which were in Week 2 and Week 5. He did score 10 Fantasy points at Oakland in Week 9, but the Raiders have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing kickers in the past five weeks, with just three field goals and 11 extra points over that span. The Broncos offense is struggling coming into this game, and McManus is hard to trust in Week 17.

Full Disclosure from Week 16

Todd Gurley has been a bust this season, but he delivered for Fantasy owners in Week 16 as the Start of the Week. He had 23 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 20 yards for 14 Fantasy points in a standard league, which is only the fifth time he's scored double digits in Fantasy points this year.

Our positive start suggestions, including sleepers, were Kirk Cousins, Andrew Luck, Ben Roethlisberger, Colin Kaepernick, Blake Bortles, DeSean Jackson, Cameron Meredith, Antonio Gates, Charles Clay, the Patriots DST and the Chargers DST. We also said to sit, among others, Eli Manning, Carson Palmer, Matthew Stafford, Brandon Marshall, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrelle Pryor.

We missed on start recommendations in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Ty Montgomery. And we said to sit some guys who played well, including Tevin Coleman, Isaiah Crowell, Steve Smith, Jason Witten and Eric Ebron.

Gurley played well in Week 16. And this week we expect Matt Ryan, LeGarrette Blount and Davante Adams to finish strong as our final Start of the Week suggestions.

Full Disclosure

Start of the Week: Todd Gurley, RB, Rams

Fantasy points: 14

Position rank: 13

Recommended starts who made us look good

Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins

Fantasy points: 31

Position rank: 4

Andrew Luck, QB, Colts

Fantasy points: 28

Position rank: 8

Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers

Fantasy points: 15

Position rank: 3

Recommended sits who made us look good

Eli Manning, QB, Giants

Fantasy points: 14

Position rank: 21

Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions

Fantasy points: 12

Position rank: 26

Terrelle Pryor, WR, Browns

Fantasy points: 3

Position rank: 62

Recommended starts who made us look bad

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers

Fantasy points: 12

Position rank: 24

Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers

Fantasy points: 5

Position rank: 39

Ty Montgomery, WR, Packers

Fantasy points: 3

Position rank: 59

Recommended sits who made us look bad

Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons

Fantasy points: 19

Position rank: 8

Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns

Fantasy points: 17

Position rank: 10

Steve Smith, WR, Ravens