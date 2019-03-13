College basketball rankings: Virginia is No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Gonzaga loses to Saint Mary's

Gonzaga went from the No. 1 team in the country to a school no longer guaranteed to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in a span of 40 basketball minutes Tuesday night. That's what losing a game by 13 points that you were projected to win by 15 can do.

Final score: Saint Mary's 60, Gonzaga 47.

The Gaels are a bubble-shrinking bid-stealer.

"We were told to pull off a miracle by people who don't know us," said Saint Mary's center Jordan Hunter, who finished 12 points and 15 rebounds. "We didn't need a miracle. We knew we could beat them."

OK, Jordan Hunter. OK.

So now the Zags will be 30-3 on Selection Sunday with wins over Duke and Washington -- and losses to Tennessee, North Carolina and Saint Mary's. They're 4-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities and 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities. Clearly, that's good -- especially considering they still only have one loss to a school currently ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. But, undeniably, Gonzaga is now at risk of slipping to a No. 2 seed because it's in the clubhouse with maybe six or seven teams capable of passing them with great performances in their power-conference tournaments. Long story not so long, I still have Gonzaga as a No. 1 seed -- for now. But it's very possible the Zags' resume will be outdone by too many schools in the coming days. And if you're wondering why I dropped Gonzaga below North Carolina, here's why: UNC is 9-5 in Quadrant 1 opportunities; Gonzaga is 4-3. UNC is 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities; Gonzaga is 10-3. So the Tar Heels have a better winning percentage in both places -- plus a 103-90 victory over Gonzaga -- which is why Virginia is No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings while UNC is No. 2 and Gonzaga is No. 3.