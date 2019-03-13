College basketball rankings: Virginia is No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Gonzaga loses to Saint Mary's
The Zags were 15-point favorites who lost by 13 in the title game of the WCC Tournament
Gonzaga went from the No. 1 team in the country to a school no longer guaranteed to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in a span of 40 basketball minutes Tuesday night. That's what losing a game by 13 points that you were projected to win by 15 can do.
Final score: Saint Mary's 60, Gonzaga 47.
The Gaels are a bubble-shrinking bid-stealer.
"We were told to pull off a miracle by people who don't know us," said Saint Mary's center Jordan Hunter, who finished 12 points and 15 rebounds. "We didn't need a miracle. We knew we could beat them."
OK, Jordan Hunter. OK.
So now the Zags will be 30-3 on Selection Sunday with wins over Duke and Washington -- and losses to Tennessee, North Carolina and Saint Mary's. They're 4-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities and 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities. Clearly, that's good -- especially considering they still only have one loss to a school currently ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. But, undeniably, Gonzaga is now at risk of slipping to a No. 2 seed because it's in the clubhouse with maybe six or seven teams capable of passing them with great performances in their power-conference tournaments. Long story not so long, I still have Gonzaga as a No. 1 seed -- for now. But it's very possible the Zags' resume will be outdone by too many schools in the coming days. And if you're wondering why I dropped Gonzaga below North Carolina, here's why: UNC is 9-5 in Quadrant 1 opportunities; Gonzaga is 4-3. UNC is 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities; Gonzaga is 10-3. So the Tar Heels have a better winning percentage in both places -- plus a 103-90 victory over Gonzaga -- which is why Virginia is No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings while UNC is No. 2 and Gonzaga is No. 3.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 16-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take an eight-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament.
|1
|28-2
|2
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 16-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke (twice). North Carolina is 14-1 in its past 15 games heading into the ACC Tournament.
|1
|26-5
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss to Saint Mary's in the title game of the WCC Tournament. Gonzaga is 21-1 in its past 22 games.
|2
|30-3
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left.
|--
|26-5
|5
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at North Carolina. Duke is 3-3 since Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury.
|--
|26-5
|6
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 13-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Auburn. All four of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|27-4
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a nine-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 16-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Michigan. Michigan State is 7-1 in its past eight games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|9
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Vanderbilt. LSU will take a five-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Cincinnati. Houston is 14-1 in its past 15 games heading into the AAC Tournament.
|--
|29-2
|11
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 17-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Michigan State. Michigan is 6-4 in its past 10 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|26-5
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Wake Forest. Florida State is 12-1 in its past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina.
|--
|25-6
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 16-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win at Northwestern. Purdue is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|23-8
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State.
|--
|28-3
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's win over Miami. Virginia Tech is 5-2 in its past seven games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Virginia and FSU.
|--
|23-7
|16
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 13-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Oklahoma. Kansas State will take a three-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|24-7
|17
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 16-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Baylor. Kansas is 6-2 in its past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
|--
|23-8
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 13-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming to Illinois at Madison Square Garden - after Friday's win over Minnesota. Maryland is 5-3 in its past eight games with two of the losses in that stretch coming to Michigan.
|--
|22-9
|19
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 14-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win over Ohio State. Wisconsin is 11-3 in its past 14 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|20
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming at Northern Illinois - after Friday's win over Bowling Green. Buffalo will take a nine-game winning streak into the MAC Tournament.
|--
|28-3
|21
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 21-0 against Southern Conference opponents en route to winning the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|29-4
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities -- with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina -- after Sunday's loss to Houston. Cincinnati is 13-3 in its past 16 games heading into the AAC Tournament.
|--
|25-6
|23
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams after Saturday's win over Tennessee. Auburn is 6-1 in its past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky.
|--
|22-9
|24
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-75 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 6-2 in its past eight games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at Tennessee and at Auburn.
|--
|22-9
|25
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 15-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Seton Hall. Villanova is 3-5 in its past eight games heading into the Big East Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|26
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Georgetown. Marquette will take a four-game losing streak into the Big East Tournament.
|--
|23-8
-
