March Madness 2018: Conference tournament brackets, tourney schedule, times
It's March and the madness begins with conference tournaments
A quick glance of the calendar will tell you that March is finally here and for college basketball fans that means we've almost made it to March Madness -- the most exciting time of the year.
Or maybe it's here already.
Probably the vast majority of you out there use the term March Madness to mean the NCAA Tournament, (officially the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship). But March Madness really begins when conference tournaments start since they are often just as crazy and unpredictable of the NCAA Tournament itself.
Think of conference tournaments as de facto play-in games for the Big Dance and the stakes are the same -- win or go home.
Conference tournament season is already underway and over the next several days 32 conference tournament champions will be crowned and tickets will be punched for The Big Dance. And on March 11 -- the national hoops holiday known as Selection Sunday -- the 36 at-large bids will be handed out and we'll have our field 68 for the NCAA Tournament.
Once the NCAA Tournament begins on March 13, March Madness will officially be underway, but the road to get there goes through the conference tournaments.
We'll keep track of all the conference tournaments here with links to each league's bracket and updating scores. And we'll also have all the teams who earn automatic bids here as they come in over the next 11 days.
March is here so let the madness begin.
Thursday's conference tournaments
- Atlantic Sun: Semifinals
- Big South: Quarterfinals
- Big Ten: Second round
- MAAC: First round
- Missouri Valley: First round
- Ohio Valley: Quarterfinals
- Patriot League: Quarterfinals
|2018 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2018 Champion
|AAC
|Orlando, Fla.
|March 8-11
|
|ACC
|Brooklyn
|March 6-10
|
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6 & 10
|
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|Feb. 26-March 4
|
|Big East
|New York
|March 7-10
|
|Big Sky
|Reno, Nev.
|March 6, 8-10
|
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1-4
|
|Big Ten
|New York
|Feb. 28-March 4
|
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 7-10
|
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 8-10
|
|Colonial
|North Charleston, S.C.
|March 3-6
|
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 7-10
|
|Horizon League
|Detroit
|March 2-6
|
|Ivy League
|Philadelphia
|March 10-11
|
|MAAC
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 1-5
|
|MAC
|Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 5, 7-10
|
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 5-10
|
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 1-4
|
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|Feb. 28, March 3 & 6
|
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|Feb. 28, March 1-3
|
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
|
|SEC
|St. Louis
|March 7-11
|
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 1-5
|
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 7-11
|
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 3-6
|
|Sun Belt
|New Orleans
|March 7-11
|
|SWAC
|Houston
|March 6, 9-10
|
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 1-6
|
