March Madness 2018: Conference tournament brackets, tourney schedule, times

It's March and the madness begins with conference tournaments

A quick glance of the calendar will tell you that March is finally here and for college basketball fans that means we've almost made it to March Madness -- the most exciting time of the year.

Or maybe it's here already.

Probably the vast majority of you out there use the term March Madness to mean the NCAA Tournament, (officially the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship). But March Madness really begins when conference tournaments start since they are often just as crazy and unpredictable of the NCAA Tournament itself.

Think of conference tournaments as de facto play-in games for the Big Dance and the stakes are the same -- win or go home.

Conference tournament season is already underway and over the next several days 32 conference tournament champions will be crowned and tickets will be punched for The Big Dance. And on March 11 -- the national hoops holiday known as Selection Sunday -- the 36 at-large bids will be handed out and we'll have our field 68 for the NCAA Tournament.

Once the NCAA Tournament begins on March 13, March Madness will officially be underway, but the road to get there goes through the conference tournaments.

We'll keep track of all the conference tournaments here with links to each league's bracket and updating scores. And we'll also have all the teams who earn automatic bids here as they come in over the next 11 days.

March is here so let the madness begin.

Thursday's conference tournaments

2018 conference tournaments
ConferenceTournament siteDates2018 Champion
AACOrlando, Fla.March 8-11
ACCBrooklynMarch 6-10
America EastCampus sitesMarch 3, 6 & 10
Atlantic 10Washington D.C.March 7-11
Atlantic SunCampus sitesFeb. 26-March 4
Big EastNew YorkMarch 7-10
Big SkyReno, Nev.March 6, 8-10
Big SouthCampus sitesFeb. 27, March 1-4
Big TenNew YorkFeb. 28-March 4
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 7-10
Big WestAnaheimMarch 8-10
ColonialNorth Charleston, S.C.March 3-6
Conference USAFrisco, TexasMarch 7-10
Horizon LeagueDetroitMarch 2-6
Ivy LeaguePhiladelphiaMarch 10-11
MAACAlbany, N.Y.March 1-5
MACCampus sites
Cleveland, Ohio		March 5, 7-10
MEACNorfolk, Va.March 5-10
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 1-4
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 7-10
NortheastCampus sitesFeb. 28, March 3 & 6
Ohio ValleyEvansville, Ind.Feb. 28, March 1-3
Pac-12Las VegasMarch 7-10
PatriotCampus sitesFeb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
SECSt. LouisMarch 7-11
SouthernAsheville, N.CMarch 1-5
SouthlandKaty, TexasMarch 7-11
SummitSioux Falls, S.D.March 3-6
Sun BeltNew OrleansMarch 7-11
SWACHoustonMarch 6, 9-10
WACLas VegasMarch 7-10
West CoastLas VegasMarch 1-6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES