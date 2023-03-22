The quarterfinals of the NIT are set to continue Wednesday night as Vanderbilt will host UAB and Cincinnati will host Utah Valley with the final two spots in next week's semifinals up for grabs. The winners will head to Las Vegas while the losers will be done for the year after piecing together three straight victories to reach this point in a bracket that began with 32 teams.

Up first, the Commodores and Blazers are facing off in a game that pits a scorching hot Vandy squad against one of the nation's top scorers from UAB in guard Jordan "Jelly" Walker. Then, in the nightcap, Cincinnati and second-year coach Wes Miller will look to continue building momentum ahead of the program's transition to the Big 12 next season as the Bearcats take on Utah Valley on the road. UVU won the WAC regular-season title and blocks more shots than any team in the country.

Quarterfinal action began with a couple of close games Tuesday night as North Texas took down Oklahoma State 65-59 in overtime on the road to end the Cowboys' season with a record of 20-16. The Mean Green are now 29-7 and building off of last year's NIT appearance in which they played a pair of overtime games.

In Tuesday's other game, Wisconsin continued its sudden surge by beating Oregon 61-58 behind 18 points from Max Klesmit. The Badgers dealt with their share of disappointment during the regular season but are now up to 20 wins for the year after picking up their third victory of the NIT.

Historically, the event's semifinals and final were contested at Madison Square Garden, but the NCAA announced in January that Las Vegas would host those games this season with Indianapolis landing the event in 2024. Here is a look at the full bracket.

2023 NIT scores schedule

Quarterfinals



Tuesday

No. 2 North Texas 65, No. 1 Oklahoma State 59 (OT)

No. 2 Wisconsin 61, No. 1 Oregon 58

Wednesday

No. 4 UAB at No. 2 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 4 Cincinnati at Utah Valley, 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 28 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

No. 2 North Texas vs. No. 2 Wisconsin

TBD

Championship

Thursday, March 30 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

Semifinal winners

NIT scores from previous rounds

First round

No. 1 Oklahoma State 69, Youngstown State 64

No. 2 Sam Houston 58, Santa Clara 56

No. 3 North Texas 69, Alcorn State 53

Eastern Washington 81, No. 4 Washington State 74

No. 1 Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58

No. 2 Liberty 62, Villanova 57

No. 3 Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62

UCF 69, Florida 49

Hofstra 88, No. 1 Rutgers 86

No. 2 Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64

Utah Valley 83, No. 3 New Mexico 69

No. 4 Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72

Morehead State 68, No. 1 Clemson 64

No. 2 Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62

No. 3 Michigan 90, Toledo 80

No. 4 UAB 88, Southern Miss 60

Second round