The quarterfinals of the NIT are set to continue Wednesday night as Vanderbilt will host UAB and Cincinnati will host Utah Valley with the final two spots in next week's semifinals up for grabs. The winners will head to Las Vegas while the losers will be done for the year after piecing together three straight victories to reach this point in a bracket that began with 32 teams.
Up first, the Commodores and Blazers are facing off in a game that pits a scorching hot Vandy squad against one of the nation's top scorers from UAB in guard Jordan "Jelly" Walker. Then, in the nightcap, Cincinnati and second-year coach Wes Miller will look to continue building momentum ahead of the program's transition to the Big 12 next season as the Bearcats take on Utah Valley on the road. UVU won the WAC regular-season title and blocks more shots than any team in the country.
Quarterfinal action began with a couple of close games Tuesday night as North Texas took down Oklahoma State 65-59 in overtime on the road to end the Cowboys' season with a record of 20-16. The Mean Green are now 29-7 and building off of last year's NIT appearance in which they played a pair of overtime games.
In Tuesday's other game, Wisconsin continued its sudden surge by beating Oregon 61-58 behind 18 points from Max Klesmit. The Badgers dealt with their share of disappointment during the regular season but are now up to 20 wins for the year after picking up their third victory of the NIT.
Historically, the event's semifinals and final were contested at Madison Square Garden, but the NCAA announced in January that Las Vegas would host those games this season with Indianapolis landing the event in 2024. Here is a look at the full bracket.
2023 NIT scores schedule
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
- No. 2 North Texas 65, No. 1 Oklahoma State 59 (OT)
- No. 2 Wisconsin 61, No. 1 Oregon 58
Wednesday
- No. 4 UAB at No. 2 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 4 Cincinnati at Utah Valley, 9 p.m. | ESPN2
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 28 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)
- No. 2 North Texas vs. No. 2 Wisconsin
- TBD
Championship
Thursday, March 30 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)
- Semifinal winners
NIT scores from previous rounds
First round
- No. 1 Oklahoma State 69, Youngstown State 64
- No. 2 Sam Houston 58, Santa Clara 56
- No. 3 North Texas 69, Alcorn State 53
- Eastern Washington 81, No. 4 Washington State 74
- No. 1 Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58
- No. 2 Liberty 62, Villanova 57
- No. 3 Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62
- UCF 69, Florida 49
- Hofstra 88, No. 1 Rutgers 86
- No. 2 Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64
- Utah Valley 83, No. 3 New Mexico 69
- No. 4 Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72
- Morehead State 68, No. 1 Clemson 64
- No. 2 Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62
- No. 3 Michigan 90, Toledo 80
- No. 4 UAB 88, Southern Miss 60
Second round
- No. 4 Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65
- No. 2 Vanderbilt 66, No. 3 Michigan 65
- No. 2 Wisconsin 75, No. 3 Liberty 71
- No. 1 Oklahoma State 71, Eastern Washington 60
- No. 4 UAB 77, Morehead State 69
- No. 2 North Texas 75, No. 3 Sam Houston State 55
- No. 1 Oregon 68, UCF 54
- Utah Valley 81, No. 3 Colorado 69