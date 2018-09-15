|
|
|UTEP
|TENN
Chandler's big day helps Tennessee trounce UTEP 24-0
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt's reaction to Ty Chandler's third-quarter breakaway revealed just how much work the Volunteers still must do as they enter Southeastern Conference competition.
Chandler rushed for 158 yards and had an 81-yard touchdown Saturday to spark a Tennessee offense that had struggled with missed opportunities in a 24-0 victory over UTEP.
''He got out there and did a good job finishing that run,'' Pruitt said. ''It's a good thing he did because I'm not sure we wouldn't have gotten another penalty (otherwise) before we got it in the end zone, so I'm glad he got in the end zone.''
Tennessee's red-zone troubles prevented the Vols from pulling away from a 31-point underdog until the second half.
UTEP (0-3) hasn't led all season and has lost 15 consecutive games, the longest active skid of any Football Bowl Subdivision team. The Miners haven't won a game since beating North Texas in their 2016 season finale.
Tennessee (2-1) knows it must play better from here on out because the competition gets much tougher. Tennessee hosts Florida next weekend in its SEC opener.
''Now the real season starts,'' Pruitt said.
Chandler's big-play ability and Tennessee's improving defense made sure the Vols never faced a serious threat from UTEP.
On Tennessee's first play from scrimmage in the second half, Chandler ran through a giant hole on the left side of the line and raced down the sideline untouched for the Volunteers' longest run from scrimmage since LaMarcus Coker's 87-yarder in a 39-10 victory over Vanderbilt in 2006. The touchdown extended Tennessee's lead to 17-0.
Chandler had carried the ball just once this season before Saturday. He didn't play in a 59-3 blowout of East Tennessee State last week after Pruitt said he got his ''bell rung'' early in a season-opening 40-14 loss to No. 14 West Virgini a. In his return to action Saturday, Chandler needed just 12 carries to gain his 158 yards.
''It felt great,'' Chandler said. ''It's just a blessing to be back out there. I was excited to be out there playing with those other guys and just doing my part and doing everything I can.''
Tennessee's Jarrett Guarantano was 12 of 16 for 168 yards with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings. Tennessee's defense never allowed UTEP's offense to get beyond the Vols' 33-yard line.
''We were down by 10 at the half and had the football to start the second half,'' UTEP coach Dana Dimel said. ''You feel like a drive there can get you back into the spot you need to be. But we go three-and-out and give up the big play on defense. That was a big two series in the ballgame, a big swing of momentum.''
UTEP stayed relatively close until halftime because Tennessee scored a total of three points on its first two trips to the red zone.
The Vols settled for Brent Cimaglia's 38-yard field goal with 2:39 left in the first quarter after a chop-block penalty nullified Chandler's 7-yard touchdown run. On Tennessee's next drive, Jeremy Banks fumbled on second-and-1 from the UTEP 3.
Tennessee had entered the day as one of just five Football Bowl Subdivision teams that hadn't lost a turnover this season.
THE TAKEAWAY
UTEP: Miners quarterback Kai Locksley can make things happen with his mobility, but his lack of passing accuracy remains a major concern. Locksley went 9 of 22 for 39 yards Saturday and has completed just 41.8 percent of his passes this season. Dimel said after the game that Locksley had been dealing with an illness this week. UTEP entered Saturday with the lowest passing efficiency rating of any FBS team.
Tennessee: Pruitt said the Vols hadn't practiced particularly well this week, and that was evident from the mistakes they made in the red zone. Tennessee had done a nice job of avoiding penalties and turnovers before this game. This team has little margin for error as it enters SEC play, so those mistakes must be corrected.
HELPING EVACUEES
The announced attendance of 87,074 included 1,067 Hurricane Florence evacuees who were given free tickets before the game.
Tenea Strayhorn of Beaufort, North Carolina , said the game provided a ''perfect distraction'' that allowed evacuees such as herself to think about something other than the storm for a few hours.
NEXT UP
UTEP hosts New Mexico State on Saturday.
Tennessee hosts Florida on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|24
|Rushing
|4
|14
|Passing
|2
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|134
|498
|Total Plays
|51
|69
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|345
|Rush Attempts
|28
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.9
|Net Yards Passing
|39
|153
|Comp. - Att.
|9-23
|13-19
|Yards Per Pass
|1.7
|8.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-14
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|12-39.3
|6-39.0
|Return Yards
|25
|5
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|0/0
|4/4
|Extra Points
|0/0
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|39
|PASS YDS
|153
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|345
|
|
|134
|TOTAL YDS
|498
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|9/22
|39
|0
|0
|
R. Metz 12 QB
|R. Metz
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hughes 19 RB
|T. Hughes
|5
|33
|0
|18
|
Q. Wadley 4 RB
|Q. Wadley
|8
|33
|0
|9
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|9
|24
|0
|9
|
K. Johnson 7 WR
|K. Johnson
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Fields 25 RB
|J. Fields
|4
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Foster 5 WR
|K. Foster
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
W. Redix 10 WR
|W. Redix
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Lucero 18 TE
|D. Lucero
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
F. McKee 35 FB
|F. McKee
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Johnson 7 WR
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Juniel 2 WR
|T. Juniel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Wadley 4 RB
|Q. Wadley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Rone 36 DB
|J. Rone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Busey 9 WR
|A. Busey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Dimel 38 FB
|W. Dimel
|2
|-4
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 46 P
|M. Crawford
|12
|39.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Juniel 2 WR
|T. Juniel
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Juniel 2 WR
|T. Juniel
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|12/16
|168
|1
|0
|
K. Chryst 19 QB
|K. Chryst
|1/3
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|12
|158
|1
|81
|
M. London 31 RB
|M. London
|9
|74
|0
|28
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|13
|49
|1
|14
|
J. Banks 33 RB
|J. Banks
|9
|45
|0
|23
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|6
|20
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Palmer 84 WR
|J. Palmer
|2
|64
|0
|53
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|4
|51
|0
|29
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|3
|22
|1
|14
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. London 31 RB
|M. London
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Kirkland Jr. 34 LB
|D. Kirkland Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bituli 35 LB
|D. Bituli
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|1/1
|38
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|6
|39.0
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|3
|1.7
|13
|0
-
SFLA
ILL
17
19
4th 5:51
-
MIAOH
MINN
3
26
4th 0:00 BTN
-
SMU
19MICH
20
38
4th 8:03 BTN
-
DUKE
BAYLOR
40
20
4th 3:39 FS1
-
12LSU
7AUBURN
19
21
4th 8:18 CBS
-
LEH
NAVY
14
51
4th 0:29 CBSSN
-
17BOISE
24OKLAST
21
44
4th 4:16 ESPN
-
EKY
BGREEN
35
34
3rd 1:31 ESP3
-
WOFF
WYO
14
10
4th 2:09
-
TXSA
KSTATE
7
41
4th 10:35
-
NTEXAS
ARK
37
10
3rd 6:25 SECN
-
COLOST
FLA
10
34
4th 13:25 SECN
-
HOU
TXTECH
35
49
3rd 7:46 FOX
-
OHIO
UVA
28
38
3rd 9:27 ESP2
-
EMICH
BUFF
0
14
2nd 11:23 ESP+
-
BTHN
FAU
0
29
1st 0:33
-
IDST
CAL
0
7
2nd 14:51 PACN
-
SJST
20OREG
6
21
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
NH
COLO
0
28
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
CSTCAR
CAMP
58
21
Final ESP3
-
ODU
CHARLO
25
28
Final ESP3
-
BC
WAKE
41
34
Final ESPN
-
TNTECH
UTAHST
12
73
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
MEMP
22
59
Final ESPN
-
HAWAII
ARMY
21
28
Final CBSSN
-
GAS
2CLEM
7
38
Final ESPNU
-
MURYST
UK
10
48
Final SECN+
-
RI
UCONN
49
56
Final
-
BALLST
IND
10
38
Final BTN
-
TEMPLE
MD
35
14
Final BTN
-
UTEP
TENN
0
24
Final SECN
-
FSU
CUSE
7
30
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
11PSU
10
63
Final FS1
-
RUT
KANSAS
14
55
Final
-
TROY
NEB
24
19
Final
-
5OKLA
IOWAST
37
27
Final ABC
-
MTSU
3UGA
7
49
Final ESPNews
-
21MIAMI
TOLEDO
49
24
Final ESPN2
-
GATECH
PITT
19
24
Final
-
TULANE
UAB
24
31
Final FBOOK
-
DAVIS
9STNFRD
10
30
Final PACN
-
VANDY
8ND
17
22
Final NBC
-
BYU
6WISC
24
21
Final ABC
-
CMICH
NILL
16
24
Final ESP+
-
1BAMA
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
OREGST
NEVADA
0
067 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
ARKST
TULSA
0
072.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
048 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
CINCY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
DEST
WMICH
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
LVILLE
0
054 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
NOIOWA
IOWA
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
AKRON
NWEST
0
046.5 O/U
-21
Sat 7:30pm
-
LAMON
TXAM
0
066 O/U
-27.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MA
FIU
0
065.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
LALAF
16MISSST
0
063 O/U
-34
Sat 7:30pm ESPN2
-
MIZZOU
PURDUE
0
066.5 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm
-
22USC
TEXAS
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
EWASH
WASHST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
4OHIOST
15TCU
0
058.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
PRARIE
UNLV
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
10WASH
UTAH
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
23ARIZST
SDGST
0
048 O/U
+5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
FRESNO
UCLA
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
SUT
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
USM
APLST
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
18UCF
UNC
0
0
ESPNU
-
ECU
13VATECH
0
0
ESP3
-
14WVU
NCST
0
0
ESPNU
-
MRSHL
SC
0
0
ESPU