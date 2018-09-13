Drive Chart
Brown throws 5 TDs, BC beats Wake Forest, 41-34

  Sep 13, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Anthony Brown kept beating Wake Forest's defensive backs with long throws. That helped Boston College beat the Demon Deacons - and Hurricane Florence.

Brown threw two of his career-high five touchdown passes to Jeff Smith, and BC defeated Wake Forest 41-34 on Thursday night in a game that started two hours early with the hurricane approaching.

''Everybody was on point with what we were doing and everybody was in tune with what we had to execute,'' Brown said.

Brown was 16 of 25 for a career-best 304 yards with touchdowns of 27 and 71 yards to Smith, plus TDs of 35 yards to Kobay White, 29 yards to Tom Sweeney and 40 yards to Ben Glines for the Eagles (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Brown sensed that Wake Forest was determined to not let AJ Dillon, the ACC's leading rusher, run wild by creeping its safeties closer to the line of scrimmage.

''If you don't,'' Brown said, ''he's going to run the ball.''

He did anyway: Dillon finished with 185 yards rushing and scored a 45-yard touchdown on the third play from scrimmage.

''We knew we wanted to throw the ball tonight, and we knew there would be opportunities in the play-action game because the safeties would be violently coming into the box'' to counter Dillon, BC coach Steve Addazio said.

Freshman Sam Hartman was 20 of 45 for 214 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Demon Deacons (2-1, 0-1). His 5-yard score to Jack Freudenthal with 1:33 left made it a seven-point game, but White recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Matt Colburn rushed for 117 yards with a 2-yard touchdown run, Malik Grate recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for another score, and Nick Sciba kicked two field goals for Wake Forest.

Kickoff was moved up to the early evening in an attempt to beat the oncoming, 400-mile-wide storm that was creeping toward the coast some 200 miles from Winston-Salem. While there were occasional gusts of wind blowing across the field, it was a rain-free night with the first half played in sun conditions.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles entered the season as a trendy potential challenger to No. 2 Clemson in the ACC's Atlantic Division. With Brown turning play-action passes into long touchdowns, BC is off to its best start since it was 8-0 in 2007 - the year the Eagles climbed to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and made the first of two consecutive league championship games.

''Honestly, we started preparing for this game in the summer,'' Brown said. ''It was just a feeling of relief, to finally get to this game.''

Wake Forest: This one will sting the Demon Deacons, who had this game circled for months as their opportunity to establish themselves as division contenders. Instead, the secondary's knack for giving up long touchdown passes - Tulane hit on two 50-plus-yard TDs in the opener - wound up costing them.

''Our eyes were in the wrong place,'' coach Dave Clawson said. ''It isn't getting better. It's getting worse.''

STAR WATCH

Dillon cracked triple figures in rushing for the seventh time in eight games dating to last season. BC improved to 8-2 in the 10 games since he took over as the starter midway through 2017.

DOWNTOWN BROWN

Brown surpassed his previous career bests of 279 yards passing and four touchdowns, both set two weeks ago against Massachusetts. ''That's what a big-time player should do, and he did it,'' Addazio said about Brown.

KEY STATS

Wake Forest entered having allowed one sack in two previous games, but Hartman was brought down four times by a BC defense that was averaging 3 1/2 sacks. ... Smith finished with six catches for a career-best 145 yards.

HISTORY

These schools played a 3-0 game three years ago in Boston. This was the exact opposite of that - the highest-scoring game in a series that dates to 1941. It surpassed the 65 combined points scored in 2005, a 35-30 win by BC.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Visits Purdue next Saturday.

Wake Forest: Plays host to No. 8 Notre Dame next Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:33
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
34
Touchdown 1:33
10-S.Hartman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
52
yds
03:09
pos
41
33
Point After TD 8:48
98-J.Tessitore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
27
Touchdown 8:48
13-A.Brown complete to 19-B.Glines. 19-B.Glines runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:25
pos
40
27
Field Goal 11:16
96-N.Sciba 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
69
yds
02:06
pos
34
27
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:29
98-J.Tessitore extra point is no good
plays
yds
pos
34
24
Touchdown 13:29
13-A.Brown complete to 6-J.Smith. 6-J.Smith runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
92
yds
00:00
pos
34
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:39
98-J.Tessitore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Touchdown 8:39
13-A.Brown complete to 89-T.Sweeney. 89-T.Sweeney runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
78
yds
03:27
pos
27
24
Field Goal 12:13
96-N.Sciba 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
75
yds
02:37
pos
21
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:01
98-J.Tessitore extra point is good. Team penalty on WF Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 3:01
13-A.Brown complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
78
yds
01:07
pos
20
21
Point After TD 4:14
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 4:14
10-S.Hartman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
81
yds
02:36
pos
14
20
Point After TD 8:56
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 9:06
95-G.Carlson punts 0 yards from BC 36 blocked by 34-D.Kemp. 13-M.Grate runs no gain for a touchdown.
3
plays
7
yds
01:45
pos
14
13
Point After TD 12:11
98-J.Tessitore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 12:11
13-A.Brown complete to 6-J.Smith. 6-J.Smith runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
56
yds
01:22
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:24
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:24
22-M.Colburn runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
27
yds
02:03
pos
7
6
Point After TD 13:53
98-J.Tessitore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:53
2-A.Dillon runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
52
yds
01:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 28
Rushing 9 17
Passing 9 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-16 5-22
4th Down Conv 0-0 6-7
Total Net Yards 523 487
Total Plays 69 105
Avg Gain 7.6 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 220 298
Rush Attempts 44 60
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 5.0
Net Yards Passing 303 189
Comp. - Att. 16-25 20-45
Yards Per Pass 12.1 4.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 4-25
Penalties - Yards 4-35 3-35
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 5 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 8-40.8 7-44.4
Return Yards 141 107
Punts - Returns 2-9 5-14
Kickoffs - Returns 6-128 4-93
Int. - Returns 2-4 0-0
Kicking 5/6 6/6
Extra Points 5/6 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boston College 3-0 71471341
Wake Forest 2-1 71431034
O/U 58, WAKE +6
BB&T Field Winston-Salem, NC
 303 PASS YDS 189
220 RUSH YDS 298
523 TOTAL YDS 487
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 304 5 0 232.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 304 5 0 232.1
A. Brown 16/25 304 5 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
33 185 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 185 1
A. Dillon 33 185 1 45
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 42 0
J. Smith 3 42 0 30
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
A. Brown 3 5 0 6
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Levy 1 2 0 2
D. Jones 16 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Jones 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 145 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 145 2
J. Smith 6 145 2 71
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 1
T. Sweeney 5 58 1 29
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 1
B. Glines 2 45 1 40
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 1
K. White 1 35 1 35
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Walker 1 17 0 17
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Lewis 1 4 0 4
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Garrison 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Ray 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 4.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 4.0
W. Ray 4-0 4.0 0
W. Harris 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
W. Harris 0-0 0.0 1
H. Cheevers 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Cheevers 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Tessitore 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/6
J. Tessitore 0/0 0 5/6 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 40.8 3
G. Carlson 8 40.8 3 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 26.5 44 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 26.5 44 0
M. Walker 4 26.5 44 0
D. Jones 16 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
D. Jones 1 14.0 14 0
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
K. White 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
M. Walker 2 4.5 9 0
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 214 2 2 90.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 214 2 2 90.2
S. Hartman 20/45 214 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 117 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 117 1
M. Colburn II 23 117 1 35
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 116 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 116 0
C. Carney 18 116 0 42
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 65 0
S. Hartman 19 65 0 23
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 93 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 93 0
G. Dortch 9 93 0 22
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 1
S. Surratt 3 50 1 32
S. Claude 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
S. Claude 2 32 0 26
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
M. Colburn II 2 16 0 9
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Carney 1 9 0 9
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Chapman 1 9 0 9
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 1
J. Freudenthal 2 5 1 5
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Whiteheart 1 1 0 1
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Washington 0 0 0 0
W. Jones 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Jones 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Basham Jr. 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Basham Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Strnad 0-1 0.5 0
C. Wade Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Wade Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Bassey 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
N. Sciba 2/2 27 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.4 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 44.4 4
D. Maggio 7 44.4 4 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wade Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 23 0
C. Wade Jr. 2 18.0 23 0
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.5 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 28.5 31 0
G. Dortch 2 28.5 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 2.8 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 2.8 8 0
G. Dortch 5 2.8 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 BC 48 1:00 3 52 TD
11:55 BC 33 2:16 6 9 Punt
7:52 BC 16 1:09 3 6 Punt
4:10 BC 28 1:20 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:54 BC 1 1:37 6 42 Punt
13:33 BC 44 1:22 4 56 TD
10:51 BC 29 1:45 3 7 TD
8:52 BC 35 1:55 4 7 Punt
4:08 BC 22 1:07 3 78 TD
1:56 BC 35 0:37 4 11 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 BC 22 3:27 8 78 TD
7:18 BC 20 1:59 6 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:40 BC 8 0:00 5 92 TD
11:13 BC 25 2:25 6 75 TD
5:52 BC 9 0:58 3 6 Punt
1:31 WAKE 38 0:49 3 -16
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 WAKE 25 1:54 7 8 INT
9:31 WAKE 7 1:30 7 25 Punt
6:27 WAKE 33 2:03 8 67 TD
2:38 WAKE 43 0:30 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 WAKE 28 0:38 3 16 INT
12:11 WAKE 25 1:06 3 0 Punt
6:50 WAKE 19 2:36 10 81 TD
3:01 WAKE 25 0:57 4 0 Punt
1:08 WAKE 16 0:36 2 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 WAKE 16 2:37 7 75 FG
8:31 WAKE 31 1:05 6 10 Punt
5:08 WAKE 6 4:23 15 86 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 WAKE 26 2:06 10 69 FG
8:40 WAKE 28 2:36 8 26 Punt
4:42 WAKE 48 3:09 14 52 TD
