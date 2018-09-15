Drive Chart
Perry with 3 touchdowns, leads Navy past Lehigh 51-21

  • Sep 15, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Quarterback Malcolm Perry ran for 223 yards with three touchdowns and Navy renewed its rivalry with Lehigh by rolling to a 51-21 victory Saturday.

Perry spent the afternoon dodging and spinning around defenders in the Midshipmen's triple-option offense that amassed 629 total yards. The junior set the tone with touchdown runs from 5 and 24 yards in the opening quarter. He had another deft 30-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Perry also threw a 49-yard pass to slotback CJ Williams that set up a 1-yard run by Zach Abey, who has six touchdowns. Williams has three receptions for 104 yards.

Sophomore Myles Fells had a 52-yard score on his first career carry that provided a 28-7 lead with 10:39 left in the half.

The Mountain Hawks (1-2) played without tailback Dominick Bragalone, who is the school's all-time leading rusher with 3,722 career yards. He suffered a head injury last week against Villanova.

Freshman tailback Rashawn Allen replaced Bragalone and ran for 147 yards on 16 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown run on Lehigh's first play from scrimmage and another 26-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Mountain Hawks quarterback Brad Mayes was 19 of 31 for 158 yards with three interceptions.

Navy (2-1) starting safety and defensive captain Sean Williams was out with a head injury suffered last week against Memphis. Navy safety Jacob Springer started in his place and had a first-quarter interception that set up a touchdown.

Lehigh, a member of the Football Championship Subdivision, and Navy first met in 1889. The teams had not played since 1987. The Midshipmen lead the all-time series 15-6-1.

THE TAKEAWAY

Lehigh: The Mountain Hawks are the two-time defending Patriot League champions and should be battled tested for conference play. The emergence of Allen and the return Bragalone could give Lehigh one of the most dominant running attacks in the FCS.

Navy: The Midshipmen have allowed seven touchdowns of 30 yards or more in three games, but they forced five turnovers against Lehigh. Navy is also difficult to stop once its triple-option gets rolling.

UP NEXT

Lehigh: The Mountain Hawks play Pennsylvania in the the second of three consecutive non-conference road games Sept. 22.

Navy: The Midshipmen resume their American Athletic Conference schedule at SMU on Sept. 22.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:13
36-E.Mish extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
51
Touchdown 0:13
10-T.Monaco complete to 83-C.Richardson. 83-C.Richardson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
38
yds
03:07
pos
20
51
Field Goal 6:04
16-B.Moehring 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
65
yds
04:45
pos
14
51
Point After TD 14:26
36-E.Mish extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
48
Touchdown 14:26
26-R.Allen runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
02:40
pos
13
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:44
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
48
Touchdown 2:44
7-G.Lewis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
52
yds
01:54
pos
7
47
Point After TD 5:27
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
41
Touchdown 5:27
10-M.Perry runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
04:09
pos
7
40
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:07
16-B.Moehring 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
2
plays
24
yds
00:13
pos
7
34
Field Goal 5:50
16-B.Moehring 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
47
yds
04:09
pos
7
31
Point After TD 10:39
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 10:39
23-M.Fells runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
83
yds
04:11
pos
7
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:00
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 1:00
9-Z.Abey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
73
yds
02:02
pos
7
20
Point After TD 6:55
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 6:55
10-M.Perry runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
28
yds
00:46
pos
7
13
Point After TD 11:10
36-E.Mish extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:10
26-R.Allen runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:13
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:23
16-B.Moehring extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:23
10-M.Perry runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
67
yds
03:33
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 26
Rushing 6 21
Passing 9 4
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 6-13
4th Down Conv 2-3 2-3
Total Net Yards 330 629
Total Plays 65 76
Avg Gain 5.1 8.3
Net Yards Rushing 162 484
Rush Attempts 25 62
Avg Rush Yards 6.5 7.8
Net Yards Passing 168 145
Comp. - Att. 22-40 6-14
Yards Per Pass 4.2 10.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-25 8-63
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 2 6
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 5 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 5-51.0 2-39.5
Return Yards 35 53
Punts - Returns 2-5 2-18
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 3-31
Int. - Returns 1-13 3-4
Kicking 3/3 9/9
Extra Points 3/3 6/6
Field Goals 0/0 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Lehigh 1-2 7001421
Navy 2-1 211314351
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MD
 168 PASS YDS 145
162 RUSH YDS 484
330 TOTAL YDS 629
Lehigh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Mayes 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 158 0 3 84.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 158 0 3 84.7
B. Mayes 19/31 158 0 3
T. Monaco 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 16 1 0 84.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 16 1 0 84.9
T. Monaco 3/9 16 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Allen 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 147 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 147 2
R. Allen 16 147 2 75
E. Chadbourn 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
E. Chadbourn 4 9 0 4
J. Buskirk 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Buskirk 2 7 0 7
B. Mayes 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
B. Mayes 2 3 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Kelsey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
S. Kelsey 4 42 0 17
J. Portorreal 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 41 0
J. Portorreal 7 41 0 11
C. Bianchini 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
C. Bianchini 5 36 0 11
D. Bibbens 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
D. Bibbens 2 26 0 15
A. Dambach 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
A. Dambach 2 14 0 12
R. Allen 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
R. Allen 1 13 0 13
C. Richardson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
C. Richardson 1 2 1 2
D. Scassera 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Scassera 0 0 0 0
A. Snyder 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Snyder 0 0 0 0
M. Gargano 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Gargano 0 0 0 0
R. Falcone 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Falcone 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. O'Neil 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. O'Neil 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Mish 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
E. Mish 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Mish 36 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 51.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 51.0 4
E. Mish 5 51.0 4 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. McCloskey 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
S. McCloskey 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Floyd 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
J. Floyd 2 2.5 5 0
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 80 0 0 214.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 80 0 0 214.4
G. Lewis 4/5 80 0 0
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
22.2% 65 0 1 60.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
22.2% 65 0 1 60.7
M. Perry 2/9 65 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 223 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 223 3
M. Perry 19 223 3 62
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 52 1
M. Fells 1 52 1 52
G. Lewis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 1
G. Lewis 7 45 1 14
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 41 0
C. Williams 6 41 0 17
T. Walker 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
T. Walker 4 33 0 13
M. Martin 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
M. Martin 5 28 0 13
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
N. Smith 4 18 0 6
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
T. Maloy 3 13 0 10
Z. Abey 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 1
Z. Abey 5 12 1 4
T. King-El 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
T. King-El 1 11 0 11
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
K. Makekau 2 7 0 9
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
D. Morris 2 3 0 3
A. Gargiulo 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
A. Gargiulo 2 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 104 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 104 0
C. Williams 3 104 0 49
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
R. Mitchell 1 24 0 24
J. Smith 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Smith 1 12 0 12
M. Cooper 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Cooper 1 5 0 5
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Maloy 0 0 0 0
T. Jackson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Z. Abey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Abey 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Cromartie 1-0 1.0 0
J. Polu 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Polu 1-0 0.0 0
W. Little 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Little 1-0 0.0 0
C. Acie 14 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Acie 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ryan 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Ryan 0-0 0.0 1
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Springer 0-0 0.0 1
E. Nash 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Nash 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Moehring 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 6/6
SEASON FG XP
3/3 6/6
B. Moehring 3/3 45 6/6 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 1
O. White 2 39.5 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lee 36 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
J. Lee 1 12.0 12 0
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
C. Williams 1 15.0 15 0
D. Fagot 50 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
D. Fagot 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 10 0
J. Springer 2 9.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 LEH 25 0:13 1 75 TD
7:46 LEH 13 0:00 1 87 INT
6:55 LEH 25 3:48 11 48 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:53 LEH 21 0:28 3 6 Punt
10:39 LEH 25 0:30 2 19 Fumble
5:46 LEH 25 1:58 3 9 Punt
1:29 LEH 15 1:03 10 22 INT
0:03 LEH 35 0:00 1 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LEH 25 0:00 1 75 INT
12:45 LEH 24 2:58 6 18 Punt
5:27 LEH 25 0:33 4 10 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:44 LEH 25 2:40 10 75 TD
12:12 LEH 42 1:13 3 4 Punt
5:59 LEH 25 0:50 3 2 Punt
3:20 NAVY 32 3:07 10 32 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 NAVY 33 3:33 7 67 TD
11:05 NAVY 37 3:08 7 9 Punt
7:41 LEH 28 0:46 2 28 TD
3:02 NAVY 27 2:02 4 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 NAVY 17 4:11 7 83 TD
9:59 LEH 44 4:09 8 32 FG
3:35 NAVY 4 1:57 5 11 INT
0:20 LEH 44 0:13 2 24 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 LEH 29 2:03 5 12 Downs
9:36 NAVY 15 4:09 10 85 TD
4:38 NAVY 48 1:54 4 52 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:26 NAVY 8 2:07 5 12 Punt
10:49 NAVY 23 4:45 9 50 FG
4:55 NAVY 19 1:27 4 13 Fumble
