|USC
|TEXAS
Ehlinger 2 touchdown passes lead Texas over No. 22 USC 37-14
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Sam Ehlinger passed for two touchdowns, Anthony Wheeler returned a blocked field goal 46 yards for a score and Texas beat No. 22 Southern California 37-14 on Saturday night to give second-year coach Tom Herman his biggest win in burnt orange.
Texas, which had started 1-2 in four of the previous five seasons, trailed 14-3 in the first quarter before shutting down freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels and scoring 34 unanswered points.
The win could be a huge boost for a Texas (2-1) program that desperately needs one after eight years without a Big 12 title and a run of bad seasons. Herman is 9-7 with the Longhorns and got this win in front of an energized school-record crowd of 103,507 that stayed to the end and kept up deafening chants of ''Texas Fight!''
''There is a bit of release, a bit of a hump that we got over that we can win a big game, not just come close, but win,'' Herman said. ''We'll evaluate where this win stands by how we respond to it, how we play the rest of the season.''
Ehlinger threw touchdown strikes of 47 yards to Lil'Jordan Humphrey and 27 yards to Joshua Moore. Wheeler's scoop and score came in the third quarter after Texas blocked a 50-yard field goal attempt. The touchdown put the Longhorns up 30-14.
Daniels passed for 322 yards, but the Trojans (1-2) were held to minus-5 yards rushing. Texas turned USC one-dimensional and turned its defense loose, USC coach Clay Helton said.
''They wanted to see what J.T. could do in the passing game and forced our hand,'' Helton said.
THE TAKEAWAY
USC: The Trojans will have to regroup to keep their season together. Daniels was sharp in spots and led USC to a pair of first-quarter touchdowns after not finding the end zone against Stanford a week earlier. Personal fouls kept a couple of Texas scoring drives alive - linebacker Porter Gustin was ejected for targeting - and short punts led directly to two Texas scores.
Texas: The Longhorns will expect to earn some respect with this win. Texas fought back from the early deficit, the defense dominated the Trojans' running game and kept up the pressure late. Ehlinger was efficient, playing his first game this season without a turnover. USC hasn't come close to living up to its preseason expectations, but it's still a traditional power and Texas pushed the Trojans around. Texas also got program win No. 900, joining Ohio State and Michigan as the only programs to reach that number.
''This needs to be the standard,'' Herman said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Trojans will fall out of the rankings after their second straight loss. Texas may need to beat No. 15 TCU next week before they can get back in as voters still might be shy about the Longhorns after their season-opening loss to Maryland and recent history.
UP NEXT:
USC returns to Pac-12 play Friday night at home against Washington State.
Texas hosts No. 15 TCU next Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|290
|366
|Total Plays
|64
|82
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|-5
|160
|Rush Attempts
|16
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.3
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|295
|206
|Comp. - Att.
|30-48
|16-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|6.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-27
|4-28
|Penalties - Yards
|10-99
|7-46
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-31.0
|4-36.3
|Return Yards
|77
|24
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-55
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|7/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|295
|PASS YDS
|206
|
|
|-5
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|290
|TOTAL YDS
|366
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|30/48
|322
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|7
|10
|1
|23
|
A. Ware 28 RB
|A. Ware
|4
|8
|0
|6
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|2
|3
|1
|3
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|3
|-26
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|9
|168
|0
|53
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|4
|71
|0
|40
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|4
|36
|0
|16
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
T. Sidney 13 WR
|T. Sidney
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
T. Petite 82 TE
|T. Petite
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|3
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Ware 28 RB
|A. Ware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Smith 35 LB
|C. Smith
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gustin 45 LB
|P. Gustin
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Rector 89 DL
|C. Rector
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tell III 7 S
|M. Tell III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pollard 28 S
|C. Pollard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Harris 27 CB
|A. Harris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
|J. Houston Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jimmons 93 DL
|L. Jimmons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dorton 44 DL
|M. Dorton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 4 CB
|O. Griffin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 LB
|H. Echols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Langley 24 CB
|I. Langley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Marshall 8 CB
|I. Marshall
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Iosefa 56 LB
|J. Iosefa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jones 13 LB
|L. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 CB
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lockett 23 CB
|J. Lockett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lichtenstein 97 DL
|J. Lichtenstein
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Budrovich 46 P
|R. Budrovich
|3
|35.7
|1
|40
|
C. Tilbey 36 P
|C. Tilbey
|3
|26.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|27.5
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|2
|11.0
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|15/33
|223
|2
|0
|
J. Heard 13 WR
|J. Heard
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Watson 5 RB
|T. Watson
|18
|72
|0
|9
|
D. Young 32 RB
|D. Young
|12
|57
|0
|12
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|17
|35
|1
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
|L. Humphrey
|4
|84
|1
|47
|
C. Johnson 9 WR
|C. Johnson
|6
|79
|0
|29
|
J. Moore 14 WR
|J. Moore
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
A. Beck 47 TE
|A. Beck
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Heard 13 WR
|J. Heard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Watson 5 RB
|T. Watson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jamison 17 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wheeler 45 LB
|A. Wheeler
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 33 LB
|G. Johnson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Boyd 2 DB
|K. Boyd
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Davis 18 DB
|D. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 90 DL
|C. Omenihu
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 29 DB
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 4 DB
|A. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hager 44 DL
|B. Hager
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCulloch 23 LB
|J. McCulloch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Locke III 11 DB
|P. Locke III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 97 DL
|C. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|3/3
|46
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|4
|36.3
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 17 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
10WASH
UTAH
21
7
4th 5:21 ESPN
-
PRARIE
UNLV
14
34
4th 8:38
-
FRESNO
UCLA
16
14
3rd 7:30 FS1
-
23ARIZST
SDGST
14
17
3rd 3:45 CBSSN
-
SUT
ARIZ
17
24
3rd 14:51 PACN
-
CSTCAR
CAMP
58
21
Final ESP3
-
ODU
CHARLO
25
28
Final ESP3
-
BC
WAKE
41
34
Final ESPN
-
TNTECH
UTAHST
12
73
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
MEMP
22
59
Final ESPN
-
21MIAMI
TOLEDO
49
24
Final ESPN2
-
UTEP
TENN
0
24
Final SECN
-
5OKLA
IOWAST
37
27
Final ABC
-
RUT
KANSAS
14
55
Final
-
TROY
NEB
24
19
Final
-
RI
UCONN
49
56
Final
-
GAS
2CLEM
7
38
Final ESPNU
-
HAWAII
ARMY
21
28
Final CBSSN
-
MTSU
3UGA
7
49
Final ESPNews
-
BALLST
IND
10
38
Final BTN
-
KENTST
11PSU
10
63
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
MD
35
14
Final BTN
-
MURYST
UK
10
48
Final SECN+
-
FSU
CUSE
7
30
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
PITT
19
24
Final
-
TULANE
UAB
24
31
Final FBOOK
-
DAVIS
9STNFRD
10
30
Final PACN
-
VANDY
8ND
17
22
Final NBC
-
MIAOH
MINN
3
26
Final BTN
-
SFLA
ILL
25
19
Final
-
CMICH
NILL
16
24
Final ESP+
-
17BOISE
24OKLAST
21
44
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BAYLOR
40
27
Final FS1
-
BYU
6WISC
24
21
Final ABC
-
SMU
19MICH
20
45
Final BTN
-
12LSU
7AUBURN
22
21
Final CBS
-
LEH
NAVY
21
51
Final CBSSN
-
TXSA
KSTATE
17
41
Final
-
WOFF
WYO
14
17
Final
-
COLOST
FLA
10
48
Final SECN
-
EKY
BGREEN
35
42
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
ARK
44
17
Final SECN
-
HOU
TXTECH
49
63
Final FOX
-
OHIO
UVA
31
45
Final ESP2
-
NH
COLO
14
45
Final PACN
-
SJST
20OREG
22
35
Final PACN
-
IDST
CAL
23
45
Final PACN
-
BTHN
FAU
28
49
Final
-
EMICH
BUFF
28
35
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
SALA
31
41
Final ESP+
-
1BAMA
MISS
62
7
Final ESPN
-
OREGST
NEVADA
35
37
Final ESPU
-
ARKST
TULSA
29
20
Final CBSSN
-
ALAM
CINCY
7
63
Final ESP3
-
DEST
WMICH
0
68
Final ESP+
-
MIZZOU
PURDUE
40
37
Final
-
LALAF
16MISSST
10
56
Final ESPN2
-
AKRON
NWEST
39
34
Final
-
WKY
LVILLE
17
20
Final
-
LAMON
TXAM
10
48
Final SECN
-
NOIOWA
IOWA
14
38
Final
-
MA
FIU
24
63
Final beIN
-
EWASH
WASHST
24
59
Final PACN
-
4OHIOST
15TCU
40
28
Final ABC
-
22USC
TEXAS
14
37
Final FOX
-
NMEX
NMEXST
42
25
Final
-
USM
APLST
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
18UCF
UNC
0
0
ESPNU
-
ECU
13VATECH
0
0
ESP3
-
14WVU
NCST
0
0
ESPNU
-
MRSHL
SC
0
0
ESPU