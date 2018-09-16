Drive Chart
Ehlinger 2 touchdown passes lead Texas over No. 22 USC 37-14

  • Sep 16, 2018

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Sam Ehlinger passed for two touchdowns, Anthony Wheeler returned a blocked field goal 46 yards for a score and Texas beat No. 22 Southern California 37-14 on Saturday night to give second-year coach Tom Herman his biggest win in burnt orange.

Texas, which had started 1-2 in four of the previous five seasons, trailed 14-3 in the first quarter before shutting down freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels and scoring 34 unanswered points.

The win could be a huge boost for a Texas (2-1) program that desperately needs one after eight years without a Big 12 title and a run of bad seasons. Herman is 9-7 with the Longhorns and got this win in front of an energized school-record crowd of 103,507 that stayed to the end and kept up deafening chants of ''Texas Fight!''

''There is a bit of release, a bit of a hump that we got over that we can win a big game, not just come close, but win,'' Herman said. ''We'll evaluate where this win stands by how we respond to it, how we play the rest of the season.''

Ehlinger threw touchdown strikes of 47 yards to Lil'Jordan Humphrey and 27 yards to Joshua Moore. Wheeler's scoop and score came in the third quarter after Texas blocked a 50-yard field goal attempt. The touchdown put the Longhorns up 30-14.

Daniels passed for 322 yards, but the Trojans (1-2) were held to minus-5 yards rushing. Texas turned USC one-dimensional and turned its defense loose, USC coach Clay Helton said.

''They wanted to see what J.T. could do in the passing game and forced our hand,'' Helton said.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: The Trojans will have to regroup to keep their season together. Daniels was sharp in spots and led USC to a pair of first-quarter touchdowns after not finding the end zone against Stanford a week earlier. Personal fouls kept a couple of Texas scoring drives alive - linebacker Porter Gustin was ejected for targeting - and short punts led directly to two Texas scores.

Texas: The Longhorns will expect to earn some respect with this win. Texas fought back from the early deficit, the defense dominated the Trojans' running game and kept up the pressure late. Ehlinger was efficient, playing his first game this season without a turnover. USC hasn't come close to living up to its preseason expectations, but it's still a traditional power and Texas pushed the Trojans around. Texas also got program win No. 900, joining Ohio State and Michigan as the only programs to reach that number.

''This needs to be the standard,'' Herman said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Trojans will fall out of the rankings after their second straight loss. Texas may need to beat No. 15 TCU next week before they can get back in as voters still might be shy about the Longhorns after their season-opening loss to Maryland and recent history.

UP NEXT:

USC returns to Pac-12 play Friday night at home against Washington State.

Texas hosts No. 15 TCU next Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:42
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
37
Point After TD 6:25
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
30
Point After TD 10:45
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
23
Touchdown 10:45
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-J.Moore. 14-J.Moore runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
79
yds
04:07
pos
14
22
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
17-C.Dicker 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
47
yds
02:17
pos
14
16
Field Goal 10:43
17-C.Dicker 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
22
yds
02:24
pos
14
13
Point After TD 13:23
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 13:23
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 84-L.Humphrey. 84-L.Humphrey runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
14
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:33
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 0:33
29-V.Malepeai runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
53
yds
02:31
pos
13
3
Field Goal 6:23
17-C.Dicker 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
77
yds
04:25
pos
7
3
Point After TD 10:48
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:48
7-S.Carr runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
04:12
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 26
Rushing 2 10
Passing 13 11
Penalty 1 5
3rd Down Conv 6-15 10-19
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 290 366
Total Plays 64 82
Avg Gain 4.5 4.5
Net Yards Rushing -5 160
Rush Attempts 16 48
Avg Rush Yards -0.3 3.3
Net Yards Passing 295 206
Comp. - Att. 30-48 16-34
Yards Per Pass 6.1 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-27 4-28
Penalties - Yards 10-99 7-46
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-31.0 4-36.3
Return Yards 77 24
Punts - Returns 2-22 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-55 1-24
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/3 7/7
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
22 USC 1-2 1400014
Texas 2-1 31321037
O/U 47, TEXAS -3.5
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
 295 PASS YDS 206
-5 RUSH YDS 160
290 TOTAL YDS 366
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 322 0 1 114.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 322 0 1 114.7
J. Daniels 30/48 322 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 10 1
S. Carr 7 10 1 23
A. Ware 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
A. Ware 4 8 0 6
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 1
V. Malepeai 2 3 1 3
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -26 0
J. Daniels 3 -26 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 168 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 168 0
A. St. Brown 9 168 0 53
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 0
V. Jones Jr. 4 71 0 40
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
T. Vaughns 4 36 0 16
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
M. Pittman Jr. 3 18 0 7
T. Sidney 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Sidney 2 12 0 8
T. Petite 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Petite 2 9 0 9
J. Falo 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Falo 2 6 0 5
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 4 0
S. Carr 3 4 0 4
A. Ware 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Ware 0 0 0 0
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
V. Malepeai 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Smith 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 9-0 0.0 0
P. Gustin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 2.0
P. Gustin 6-1 2.0 0
C. Rector 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Rector 6-1 0.0 0
M. Tell III 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Tell III 5-1 0.0 0
C. Pollard 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Pollard 4-1 0.0 0
A. Harris 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Harris 3-1 0.0 0
T. Hufanga 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Hufanga 3-1 0.0 0
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Houston Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
L. Jimmons 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Jimmons 2-0 0.0 0
M. Dorton 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Dorton 2-0 0.0 0
O. Griffin 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Griffin 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tuipulotu 1-0 0.0 0
H. Echols 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Echols 1-0 0.0 0
I. Langley 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Langley 1-0 0.0 0
I. Marshall 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
I. Marshall 1-2 0.0 0
J. Iosefa 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Iosefa 1-0 0.0 0
L. Jones 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
G. Johnson 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lockett 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lockett 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lichtenstein 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lichtenstein 0-1 0.0 0
B. Pili 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Pili 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
C. McGrath 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Budrovich 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 1
R. Budrovich 3 35.7 1 40
C. Tilbey 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 26.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 26.3 1
C. Tilbey 3 26.3 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 27.5 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 27.5 34 0
V. Jones Jr. 2 27.5 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 22 0
T. Vaughns 2 11.0 22 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 223 2 0 122.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 223 2 0 122.2
S. Ehlinger 15/33 223 2 0
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 192.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 192.4
J. Heard 1/1 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 72 0
T. Watson 18 72 0 9
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 57 0
D. Young 12 57 0 12
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 35 1
S. Ehlinger 17 35 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 84 1
L. Humphrey 4 84 1 47
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
C. Johnson 6 79 0 29
J. Moore 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 1
J. Moore 1 27 1 27
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
A. Beck 2 25 0 15
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
S. Ehlinger 1 11 0 11
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
De. Duvernay 1 9 0 9
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Heard 0 0 0 0
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Watson 0 0 0 0
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Jamison 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
B. Jones 7-1 0.0 0
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Wheeler 6-0 0.0 0
G. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
G. Johnson 5-0 1.0 0
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 5-0 0.0 1
D. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
C. Omenihu 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Omenihu 2-0 1.0 0
J. Thompson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Cook 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Cook 2-0 0.0 0
B. Hager 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Hager 1-2 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 1-0 0.0 0
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Locke III 1-0 0.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Foster 1-0 0.0 0
C. Nelson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Nelson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Brown 1-0 1.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sterns 1-0 0.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Graham 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
C. Dicker 3/3 46 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 36.3 1
R. Bujcevski 4 36.3 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
D. Jamison 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USC 25 4:12 10 85 TD
6:19 USC 25 1:59 6 15 Punt
3:04 USC 47 2:31 8 53 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 USC 39 0:00 2 -5 INT
10:33 USC 21 3:13 11 76 Downs
3:19 TEXAS 48 0:51 3 -14 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 USC 25 0:46 3 2 Punt
8:03 USC 17 1:25 4 51 Downs
6:25 USC 25 1:50 3 3 Punt
1:42 USC 30 1:15 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 USC 8 3:43 9 48 Punt
5:31 TEXAS 37 2:00 7 23 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 TEXAS 25 4:25 12 67 FG
4:12 TEXAS 16 0:59 4 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:33 TEXAS 25 0:00 7 80 TD
13:07 TEXAS 49 2:24 5 22 FG
7:14 TEXAS 3 3:47 7 6 Punt
2:20 TEXAS 49 2:17 10 22 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 TEXAS 26 4:07 11 74 TD
9:52 TEXAS 44 1:39 7 39 Fumble
6:25 TEXAS 35 0:00 1 0
4:25 TEXAS 50 2:43 9 46 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:20 TEXAS 24 0:00 8 32 Punt
8:28 TEXAS 6 2:46 5 15 Punt
3:24 TEXAS 35 2:55 5 20
