No. 2 Clemson's plays amid storm for 38-7 win vs Ga Southern

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 15, 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) A week of worry at No. 2 Clemson over a powerhouse storm ended in victory in front of a supportive full house at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (3-0) got a career-best 162 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Travis Etienne to defeat Georgia Southern 38-7 on Saturday, capping an unusual week for Clemson - the only major college team in the Carolinas and Virginia that did not call off its game because of Florence.

Coach Dabo Swinney was grateful the weather held out and the fans showed up.

''I really didn't know what to expect,'' Swinney said. ''We almost had a full house.'' Elsewhere in South Carolina, the slow-moving tropical storm was displacing people and destroying property.

''There's still a tremendous amount of devastation people are dealing with,'' Swinney said. ''But I told our guys, maybe we can somebody's mind off things they're going through today.''

Trevor Lawrence threw for 194 yards including a 57-yard score to fellow freshman Justyn Ross in its first-ever meeting with Georgia Southern (2-1) of the Sun Belt Conference.

Clemson officials did move the game up to noon instead of its planned 3:30 p.m. ET start in deference to Florence, which was at one point a Category 4 hurricane.

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott thought his players were locked in at practice this week and not worried about the approaching storm. ''I didn't really get a sense overall there were a lot of distractions,'' he said. ''Coach Swinney was pretty confident to them that we were going to get an opportunity to play.''

At kickoff, though, the crowd of 79,844 had sunny skies and mild breezes for tailgates like many football Saturdays. Conditions changed by halftime with bands of grey clouds over the stadium and the wind picking up. Florence's drenching rains were forecast to hit the area later tonight and Sunday.

It was a long, fatiguing, ''Will they or won't they?'' week, with people debating whether Clemson should even.

The Tigers start did not seem focused. Clemson had two of its three turnovers in the opening quarter on Kelly Bryant's interception and Adam Choice's fumble. Throw in Greg Huegel's missed field goal - his first of two on the day - and the Tigers were tied 0-0 against an opponent they were favored to beat by five touchdowns after the opening quarter.

Clemson's offense finally kicked in in the second quarter with Etienne ending a 93-yard drive on a fourth-and-goal TD from the 1.

Lawrence followed with his long touchdown throw to Ross and Bryant came back in a series later to lead a scoring drive with Tavien Feaster's 1-yard touchdown.

Clemson's defense shut down Georgia Southern's option offense. The Eagles came in fourth in the country averaging 326 yards rushing its first two games. They managed just 20 yards and one first down the first two quarters.

Clemson outgained Georgia Southern 595 to 140. The Tigers defense finished with five sacks, two of them by end Austin Bryant.

Bryant said his side of the ball was not frustrated early on with Clemson's missed scoring chances. ''We were desperate to help our teammates,'' he said. ''We've played hard, but we've only scratched the surface.''

The players got a boost from the loud crowd, Scott said.

''Earlier in the week, you didn't know who was going to show up,'' he said. ''As coaches and team we were not surprised (with the crowd.) That's rare.''

Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts, from Clinton about 90 minutes southeast of Clemson, was pleased that the Eagles worked hard throughout even in defeat. ''It's something we can learn from on the off week and get better at,'' he said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Southern: The Eagles don't yet have enough to match up with Power Five teams like the Tigers. Georgia Southern's next win, though, will surpass its victory total from last year.

Clemson: The Tigers had very little to gain in this one, except perhaps preserving their mid-season off week by not having to cancel the game with Georgia Southern due to Florence.

INJURY

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant did not return for the second half after he fell hard in the second quarter. Bryant went back in in the period, but was taken to the locker room. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on ESPN Bryant told him he was breathing heavy.

Swinney said after the game Bryant had a chest bruise and would be OK.

UP NEXT

Georgia Southern is off next week before starting Sun Belt Conference play against Arkansas State on Sept. 29.

Clemson opens Atlantic Coast Conference play at Georgia Tech next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:03
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 2:03
26-A.Choice runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
73
yds
01:51
pos
7
37
Point After TD 6:06
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 6:06
9-T.Etienne runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
46
yds
00:29
pos
7
30
Point After TD 13:54
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 13:54
4-S.Werts runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
46
yds
00:44
pos
6
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:43
92-G.Huegel 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
39
yds
02:32
pos
0
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:53
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:53
28-T.Feaster runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
02:49
pos
0
20
Point After TD 5:19
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:19
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
01:39
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:43
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:43
9-T.Etienne runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
93
yds
05:23
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 27
Rushing 3 13
Passing 3 14
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-14 7-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 113 585
Total Plays 52 77
Avg Gain 2.2 7.6
Net Yards Rushing 80 309
Rush Attempts 43 46
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 6.7
Net Yards Passing 33 276
Comp. - Att. 3-9 21-31
Yards Per Pass 3.7 8.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-27 1-10
Penalties - Yards 4-20 7-65
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 8-39.0 1-32.0
Return Yards 10 2
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-2
Kickoffs - Returns 1-10 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-0 0-0
Kicking 1/3 6/8
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 0/2 1/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ga. Southern 2-1 00077
2 Clemson 3-0 02131438
O/U 49, CLEM -31.5
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 33 PASS YDS 276
80 RUSH YDS 309
113 TOTAL YDS 585
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
O. Fortune 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 0 0 436.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 0 0 436.0
O. Fortune 1/1 40 0 0
S. Werts 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 20 0 0 46.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 20 0 0 46.0
S. Werts 2/8 20 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 27 0
W. Fields 14 27 0 6
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
C. Wright 5 20 0 9
M. Garrett 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
M. Garrett 6 19 0 5
S. Werts 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 10 1
S. Werts 17 10 1 6
M. LaRoche 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. LaRoche 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Kennedy III 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
W. Kennedy III 1 40 0 40
O. Fortune 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
O. Fortune 2 20 0 11
C. Ransom 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Ransom 0 0 0 0
C. Brown 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Brown 0 0 0 0
D. Bargnare 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Bargnare 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Duncan Jr. 8-1 0.0 0
T. Allen 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Allen 6-1 0.0 0
J. Bowdry 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Bowdry 4-2 0.0 0
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
R. Byrd 4-0 0.0 1
R. Johnson III 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson III 4-0 0.0 0
L. Ecton 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Ecton 3-0 0.0 0
L. Hunt 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Hunt 3-0 0.0 0
J. Liptrot 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Liptrot 3-0 0.0 0
T. Bradley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Bradley 3-0 0.0 0
T. Phillips 96 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Phillips 3-1 0.0 0
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Harris Jr. 3-0 1.0 0
M. Washington 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Washington 2-0 0.0 0
T. Reese 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Reese 2-1 0.0 0
M. Brinson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Brinson 2-1 0.0 0
T. Vliem 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Vliem 1-3 0.0 0
S. Freeman 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Freeman 1-2 0.0 0
Q. Griffin 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
K. Vildor 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
K. Vildor 1-1 0.0 1
B. Josue 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Josue 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
J. Birdsong 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Birdsong 1-0 0.0 0
D. Springer 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Springer 1-0 0.0 0
D. Cooper 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Cooper 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ferguson 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Ferguson 0-2 0.0 0
A. Parker 46 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Parker 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
T. Bass 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bauerle 84 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 39.0 2
M. Bauerle 8 39.0 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
W. Kennedy III 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 194 1 1 155.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 194 1 1 155.8
T. Lawrence 12/19 194 1 1
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 68 0 1 107.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 68 0 1 107.1
K. Bryant 7/10 68 0 1
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 200.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 200.8
C. Brice 2/2 24 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 162 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 162 2
T. Etienne 16 162 2 40
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 1
A. Choice 7 49 1 32
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 32 1
T. Feaster 10 32 1 8
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
K. Bryant 6 27 0 17
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
L. Dixon 5 26 0 11
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Lawrence 2 13 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 103 1
J. Ross 3 103 1 57
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
H. Renfrow 2 44 0 31
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
M. Richard 2 26 0 17
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
B. Galloway 1 20 0 20
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
T. Feaster 2 18 0 9
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
Ca. Smith 1 17 0 17
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Thompson 1 11 0 11
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Higgins 2 11 0 6
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
A. Rodgers 2 9 0 6
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
W. Swinney 1 7 0 7
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Kendrick 1 6 0 6
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Chalk 1 6 0 6
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Chase 1 4 0 4
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Powell 1 4 0 4
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Etienne 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
C. Ferrell 5-2 2.0 0
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
T. Lamar 5-6 0.0 0
K. Joseph 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Joseph 4-0 0.0 0
JD. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
JD. Davis 4-0 0.0 0
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Simmons 3-1 0.0 0
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
A. Bryant 3-0 2.0 0
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Lawrence 3-1 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Muse 3-2 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 3-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 2-0 0.0 0
Ju. Davis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ju. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Wilkins 1-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Huggins 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Huggins 1-0 0.0 0
X. Kelly 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
X. Kelly 1-1 0.0 0
L. Rudolph 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Rudolph 1-0 0.0 0
N. Rowell 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Rowell 1-0 0.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
X. Thomas 1-0 1.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Terrell 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Ja. Williams 0-2 0.0 0
Jo. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Jo. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
J. Foster 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Foster 0-1 0.0 0
Ch. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Ch. Smith 0-2 0.0 0
C. Register 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Register 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/3 5/5
G. Huegel 1/3 37 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
W. Spiers 1 32.0 0 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
A. Rodgers 2 1.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 GAS 24 2:59 5 18 Punt
4:48 GAS 22 2:36 5 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 GAS 48 0:00 3 7 Punt
8:43 GAS 25 1:33 4 7 Punt
5:19 GAS 25 1:29 3 8 Punt
0:53 GAS 25 0:20 2 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 25 1:37 3 -2 Punt
10:36 GAS 25 2:59 5 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:19 GAS 30 4:03 8 30 Fumble
14:38 CLEM 46 0:44 2 46 TD
12:33 GAS 42 5:55 11 18 Downs
6:00 GAS 17 1:57 4 2 Punt
2:03 GAS 25 0:36 2 4
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 25 2:23 8 -1 INT
9:26 CLEM 15 4:31 12 83 FG Miss
2:04 CLEM 39 1:27 5 13 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 CLEM 7 5:23 13 93 TD
6:58 CLEM 30 1:39 4 70 TD
3:42 CLEM 24 2:49 8 76 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 GAS 44 2:32 7 9 FG
7:26 CLEM 22 3:02 9 48 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 GAS 49 0:07 2 3 INT
13:54 CLEM 25 1:13 3 1 Punt
6:35 GAS 46 0:29 2 46 TD
3:54 CLEM 27 1:51 6 73 TD
