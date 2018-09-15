Drive Chart
LSU
AUBURN

No Text

Tracy's 42-yard FG lifts No. 12 LSU past No. 7 Auburn, 22-21

  • Sep 15, 2018

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Cole Tracy kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play to give No. 12 LSU a 22-21 victory over No. 7 Auburn on Saturday in their Southeastern Conference opener.

Joe Burrow led LSU (3-0) down the field in the final minutes with clutch plays and two pass interference calls against Auburn (2-1). That set up Tracy's field goal that was almost right down the middle and sent LSU players swarming onto the field to celebrate.

It capped a wild fourth quarter in a rivalry that has produced many of them.

Burrow hit Derrick Dillon over the outstretched arms of Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis for a 71-yard touchdown strike with 8:18 left. Burrow's two-point attempt failed, leaving Auburn up 21-19.

The LSU defense held to set up another chance with 5:38 remaining. The result was a 14-play, 52-yard drive.

A pass interference call against Jeremiah Dinson on third-and-11 kept the drive alive. Then Burrow hit Stephen Sullivan for 9 yards on fourth-and-7 to keep the offense on the field.

Burrow held his own against Auburn's more heralded Jarrett Stidham. He completed 15 of 34 passes for 249 yards, with Justin Jefferson gaining 97 yards on five catches.

Stidham was 16 of 28 for 198 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions. JaTarvious Whitlow ran for 104 yards on 22 carries.

Auburn's Anders Carlson missed a 52-yard field goal attempt wide left with nearly 13 minutes left.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: Struggled to sustain solid start offensively after outgaining 188-63 in building the 10-0 lead. But kept coming back to secure its second win over a Top 10 opponent after opening with a victory over then-No. 8 Miami.

Auburn: Stidham started out 0-for-4 passing with an interception on his first attempt, but regrouped nicely. Auburn couldn't produce late against a tough LSU defense, creating an uphill battle for a second straight SEC West title.

TARGETING

LSU safety John Battle was ejected after a targeting call early in the fourth quarter. He made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Anthony Schwartz.

UP NEXT

LSU gets a break from SEC games with a visit from Louisiana Tech.

Auburn hosts Arkansas in a second straight SEC West home game.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
36-C.Tracy 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
82
yds
05:36
pos
22
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:18
9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
plays
yds
pos
19
21
Touchdown 8:18
9-J.Burrow complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
71
yds
00:12
pos
19
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:01
36-C.Tracy 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
51
yds
04:01
pos
13
21
Point After TD 10:38
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 10:38
8-J.Stidham complete to 81-D.Slayton. 81-D.Slayton runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
55
yds
02:08
pos
10
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:31
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 1:31
25-S.Shivers runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
81
yds
02:38
pos
10
13
Point After TD 5:06
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 5:06
28-J.Whitlow runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
83
yds
03:31
pos
10
6
Field Goal 8:40
36-C.Tracy 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
95
yds
04:39
pos
10
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:59
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:59
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
33
yds
04:22
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 19
Rushing 4 5
Passing 11 10
Penalty 6 4
3rd Down Conv 8-20 4-12
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 367 322
Total Plays 77 66
Avg Gain 4.8 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 121 130
Rush Attempts 42 38
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 3.4
Net Yards Passing 246 192
Comp. - Att. 15-35 16-28
Yards Per Pass 7.0 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-3 2-6
Penalties - Yards 9-91 9-111
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-49.2 5-47.0
Return Yards 24 60
Punts - Returns 1-4 3-24
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-36
Int. - Returns 2-20 0-0
Kicking 4/5 3/4
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 3/4 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
12 LSU 3-0 733922
7 Auburn 2-1 0147021
O/U 45, AUBURN -10
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 246 PASS YDS 192
121 RUSH YDS 130
367 TOTAL YDS 322
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.1% 249 1 0 115.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.1% 249 1 0 115.3
J. Burrow 15/34 249 1 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Z. Von Rosenberg 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 69 0
N. Brossette 19 69 0 11
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
J. Burrow 10 22 0 8
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 21 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 10 21 1 9
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Jefferson 1 6 0 6
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Curry 1 2 0 2
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Dillon 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 97 0
J. Jefferson 5 97 0 33
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 71 1
D. Dillon 1 71 1 71
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
D. Anderson 3 41 0 20
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
S. Sullivan 2 12 0 9
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
N. Brossette 1 11 0 11
J. Giles 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Giles 2 10 0 6
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 7 0 7
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Marshall Jr. 0 0 0 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Phillips 0 0 0 0
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
F. Moreau 0 0 0 0
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Fournette 0 0 0 0
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Chase 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. White 2-0 0.0 0
A. Anthony 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
A. Anthony 1-2 0.5 0
Ke. Fulton 38 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ke. Fulton 1-0 0.0 0
E. Alexander 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
M. Divinity Jr. 1-1 0.5 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Logan 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lawrence 1-0 0.0 0
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
G. Delpit 1-0 0.0 1
K. Joseph 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Joseph 1-0 0.0 0
B. Fehoko 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Fehoko 0-1 0.0 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Phillips 0-1 0.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Stevens 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/4 1/1
C. Tracy 3/4 42 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 52.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 52.8 2
Z. Von Rosenberg 4 52.8 2 58
J. Growden 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 42.0 1
J. Growden 2 42.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Giles 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
J. Giles 1 4.0 4 0
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 198 1 2 114.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 198 1 2 114.0
J. Stidham 16/28 198 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 104 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 104 1
J. Whitlow 22 104 1 19
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 1
S. Shivers 7 25 1 13
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
J. Stidham 5 5 0 8
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
K. Martin 2 4 0 4
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
A. Schwartz 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
A. Schwartz 2 37 0 28
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
S. Williams 2 35 0 19
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
A. Martin 1 33 0 33
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 1
D. Slayton 3 33 1 20
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
R. Davis 3 23 0 8
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
C. Cox 3 20 0 12
J. Harris 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Harris 1 12 0 12
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
E. Stove 1 5 0 5
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Martin 0 0 0 0
J. vonEschenbach 42 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. vonEschenbach 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Davis 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
D. Davis 3-1 1.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Davidson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dean 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dean 1-0 0.0 0
De. Brown 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
De. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dinson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Atkinson 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Atkinson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
N. Coe 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Coe 1-0 0.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 1-0 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
A. Carlson 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 47.0 1
A. Siposs 5 47.0 1 55
A. Marshall 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 50.0 1
A. Marshall 1 50.0 1 50
J. vonEschenbach 42 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
J. vonEschenbach 1 49.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
J. Whitlow 1 36.0 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.0 14 0
R. Davis 3 8.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 AUBURN 34 4:22 10 34 TD
9:34 LSU 31 0:56 5 23 Punt
6:04 LSU 17 5:34 13 55 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 LSU 11 4:39 11 71 FG
5:06 LSU 25 0:46 3 -3 Punt
1:31 LSU 25 0:49 3 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 2:08 6 30 Downs
10:38 LSU 25 1:16 3 4 Punt
8:02 LSU 32 4:01 11 60 FG
1:41 LSU 47 1:26 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 LSU 35 1:57 3 8 Punt
8:30 LSU 29 0:12 1 71 TD
5:38 LSU 24 5:36 15 53 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AUBURN 25 0:30 2 41 INT
9:59 AUBURN 25 0:17 3 0 Punt
8:38 AUBURN 20 2:33 9 75 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:29 AUBURN 35 0:14 5 3 Punt
8:37 AUBURN 25 3:31 11 75 TD
4:09 AUBURN 34 2:38 10 66 TD
0:29 AUBURN 16 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 AUBURN 45 2:08 7 55 TD
9:11 AUBURN 29 0:55 3 1 Punt
3:50 AUBURN 39 2:00 5 8 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 AUBURN 10 0:00 7 56 FG Miss
10:53 AUBURN 9 2:12 6 11 Punt
8:18 AUBURN 25 2:38 4 16 Punt
