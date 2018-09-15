|
|
|LSU
|AUBURN
Tracy's 42-yard FG lifts No. 12 LSU past No. 7 Auburn, 22-21
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Cole Tracy kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play to give No. 12 LSU a 22-21 victory over No. 7 Auburn on Saturday in their Southeastern Conference opener.
Joe Burrow led LSU (3-0) down the field in the final minutes with clutch plays and two pass interference calls against Auburn (2-1). That set up Tracy's field goal that was almost right down the middle and sent LSU players swarming onto the field to celebrate.
It capped a wild fourth quarter in a rivalry that has produced many of them.
Burrow hit Derrick Dillon over the outstretched arms of Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis for a 71-yard touchdown strike with 8:18 left. Burrow's two-point attempt failed, leaving Auburn up 21-19.
The LSU defense held to set up another chance with 5:38 remaining. The result was a 14-play, 52-yard drive.
A pass interference call against Jeremiah Dinson on third-and-11 kept the drive alive. Then Burrow hit Stephen Sullivan for 9 yards on fourth-and-7 to keep the offense on the field.
Burrow held his own against Auburn's more heralded Jarrett Stidham. He completed 15 of 34 passes for 249 yards, with Justin Jefferson gaining 97 yards on five catches.
Stidham was 16 of 28 for 198 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions. JaTarvious Whitlow ran for 104 yards on 22 carries.
Auburn's Anders Carlson missed a 52-yard field goal attempt wide left with nearly 13 minutes left.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: Struggled to sustain solid start offensively after outgaining 188-63 in building the 10-0 lead. But kept coming back to secure its second win over a Top 10 opponent after opening with a victory over then-No. 8 Miami.
Auburn: Stidham started out 0-for-4 passing with an interception on his first attempt, but regrouped nicely. Auburn couldn't produce late against a tough LSU defense, creating an uphill battle for a second straight SEC West title.
TARGETING
LSU safety John Battle was ejected after a targeting call early in the fourth quarter. He made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Anthony Schwartz.
UP NEXT
LSU gets a break from SEC games with a visit from Louisiana Tech.
Auburn hosts Arkansas in a second straight SEC West home game.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|19
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|6
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-20
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|367
|322
|Total Plays
|77
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|130
|Rush Attempts
|42
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|246
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|15-35
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|6.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-3
|2-6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-91
|9-111
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-49.2
|5-47.0
|Return Yards
|24
|60
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|3-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-36
|Int. - Returns
|2-20
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/5
|3/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|3/4
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|246
|PASS YDS
|192
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|367
|TOTAL YDS
|322
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|15/34
|249
|1
|0
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|19
|69
|0
|11
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|10
|22
|0
|8
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|10
|21
|1
|9
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|5
|97
|0
|33
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|1
|71
|1
|71
|
D. Anderson 11 WR
|D. Anderson
|3
|41
|0
|20
|
S. Sullivan 10 WR
|S. Sullivan
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
N. Brossette 4 RB
|N. Brossette
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Giles 7 WR
|J. Giles
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 18 TE
|F. Moreau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Fournette 27 RB
|L. Fournette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anthony 46 LB
|A. Anthony
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
Ke. Fulton 38 WR
|Ke. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 99 NT
|E. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
|M. Divinity Jr.
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 9 S
|G. Delpit
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Joseph 1 CB
|K. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 91 DE
|B. Fehoko
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tracy 36 K
|C. Tracy
|3/4
|42
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|4
|52.8
|2
|58
|
J. Growden 38 P
|J. Growden
|2
|42.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Giles 7 WR
|J. Giles
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|16/28
|198
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|22
|104
|1
|19
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|7
|25
|1
|13
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|5
|5
|0
|8
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|2
|37
|0
|28
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|2
|35
|0
|19
|
A. Martin 20 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
D. Slayton 81 WR
|D. Slayton
|3
|33
|1
|20
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|3
|23
|0
|8
|
C. Cox 27 FB
|C. Cox
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
J. Harris 85 TE
|J. Harris
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. vonEschenbach 42 DE
|J. vonEschenbach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Davis 57 LB
|D. Davis
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DL
|M. Davidson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dean 12 DB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Brown 5 DL
|De. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Atkinson 48 LB
|M. Atkinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 49 LB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Coe 91 DL
|N. Coe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DL
|T. Truesdell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|5
|47.0
|1
|55
|
A. Marshall 41 P
|A. Marshall
|1
|50.0
|1
|50
|
J. vonEschenbach 42 DE
|J. vonEschenbach
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|3
|8.0
|14
|0
-
NH
COLO
14
45
4th 2:30 PACN
-
SJST
20OREG
22
35
4th 1:08 PACN
-
BTHN
FAU
14
36
3rd 12:20
-
IDST
CAL
9
28
3rd 5:14 PACN
-
EMICH
BUFF
21
28
3rd 7:45 ESP+
-
ARKST
TULSA
10
7
2nd 4:26 CBSSN
-
OREGST
NEVADA
7
30
2nd 4:23 ESPU
-
ALAM
CINCY
0
42
2nd 6:01 ESP3
-
1BAMA
MISS
28
7
2nd 10:18 ESPN
-
DEST
WMICH
0
28
2nd 3:12 ESP+
-
TXSTSM
SALA
23
10
2nd 9:02 ESP+
-
LALAF
16MISSST
3
14
1st 0:00 ESPN2
-
NOIOWA
IOWA
0
7
1st 0:00
-
MA
FIU
0
7
1st 9:58 beIN
-
WKY
LVILLE
0
0
1st 2:00
-
MIZZOU
PURDUE
10
7
1st 4:48
-
AKRON
NWEST
0
7
1st 2:27
-
LAMON
TXAM
3
7
1st 1:08 SECN
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
7
1st 11:52
-
EWASH
WASHST
0
0
1st 9:31 PACN
-
4OHIOST
15TCU
0
0
1st 13:28 ABC
-
CSTCAR
CAMP
58
21
Final ESP3
-
ODU
CHARLO
25
28
Final ESP3
-
BC
WAKE
41
34
Final ESPN
-
TNTECH
UTAHST
12
73
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
MEMP
22
59
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
MD
35
14
Final BTN
-
MURYST
UK
10
48
Final SECN+
-
KENTST
11PSU
10
63
Final FS1
-
UTEP
TENN
0
24
Final SECN
-
21MIAMI
TOLEDO
49
24
Final ESPN2
-
FSU
CUSE
7
30
Final ESPN
-
GAS
2CLEM
7
38
Final ESPNU
-
5OKLA
IOWAST
37
27
Final ABC
-
HAWAII
ARMY
21
28
Final CBSSN
-
RI
UCONN
49
56
Final
-
MTSU
3UGA
7
49
Final ESPNews
-
BALLST
IND
10
38
Final BTN
-
RUT
KANSAS
14
55
Final
-
TROY
NEB
24
19
Final
-
GATECH
PITT
19
24
Final
-
TULANE
UAB
24
31
Final FBOOK
-
DAVIS
9STNFRD
10
30
Final PACN
-
VANDY
8ND
17
22
Final NBC
-
LEH
NAVY
21
51
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
19MICH
20
45
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
MINN
3
26
Final BTN
-
CMICH
NILL
16
24
Final ESP+
-
17BOISE
24OKLAST
21
44
Final ESPN
-
BYU
6WISC
24
21
Final ABC
-
SFLA
ILL
25
19
Final
-
12LSU
7AUBURN
22
21
Final CBS
-
DUKE
BAYLOR
40
27
Final FS1
-
COLOST
FLA
10
48
Final SECN
-
TXSA
KSTATE
17
41
Final
-
NTEXAS
ARK
44
17
Final SECN
-
WOFF
WYO
14
17
Final
-
EKY
BGREEN
35
42
Final ESP3
-
HOU
TXTECH
49
63
Final FOX
-
OHIO
UVA
31
45
Final ESP2
-
22USC
TEXAS
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
10WASH
UTAH
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
PRARIE
UNLV
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
23ARIZST
SDGST
0
048 O/U
+5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
FRESNO
UCLA
0
052 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
SUT
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
USM
APLST
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
18UCF
UNC
0
0
ESPNU
-
ECU
13VATECH
0
0
ESP3
-
14WVU
NCST
0
0
ESPNU
-
MRSHL
SC
0
0
ESPU