No. 8 Notre Dame holds on for 22-17 victory over Vanderbilt
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Jalen Elliott knocked the ball loose from Vanderbilt receiver Kalija Lipscomb with 1:07 remaining to give Notre Dame a fourth-down stop and No. 8 Notre Dame held on for a 22-17 victory over the Commodores on Saturday.
Kyle Shurmur threw for 326 yards and one touchdown for Vanderbilt (2-1), rallying his team back from a 16-3 halftime deficit. His fourth-and-4 pass from the Notre Dame 31 to Lipscomb, who caught a game-high 11 passes, was nicely thrown and the receiver almost made a reaching catch at the 11. But the safety Elliott, with some help from the ground, knocked the ball loose and incomplete.
Tony Jones Jr. finished with 118 yards on 17 carries for Notre Dame (3-0). He also caught two passes from quarterback Brandon Wimbush for 56 yards.
Wimbush, who had 297 passing yards but three interceptions in the 24-16 victory against Ball State, threw for 122 yards and added 84 yards on the ground, including a 13-yard scramble for a touchdown as Notre Dame took an early 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. But despite a 2-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Ian Book to tight end Nic Weishar early in the fourth quarter for a 22-10 lead, the Irish struggled over the last three quarters and had to hold on.
Vanderbilt finished with 420 yards to 380 for the Irish, who did not turn the ball over but got three from the Commodores.
THE TAKEAWAY
Vanderbilt: The Commodores couldn't get anything on the ground early against the defense coordinated by Clark Lea, a former Vanderbilt fullback. They rushed for minus 1 yard on their first eight carries before Ke'Shawn Vaughn ripped off an 18-yard run with 7:33 left before half and finished with 27 yards on 11 carries in the first half that Notre Dame led 16-3. They finished with 94 rushing yards on 27 carries
Notre Dame: After a strong start with 161 total yards while taking a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, the Irish struggled over the next two, totaling 111 with just 25 yards in the third quarter as Vanderbilt closed the deficit to 16-10. Two of three first-half drives of 10 plays by Notre Dame ended in field goals by Yoon, though the kicker missed a short kick late that would have put the Irish up by eight.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt: The Commodores return home Saturday to open their SEC season against South Carolina.
Notre Dame: The Irish play their first road game of the season Saturday at Wake Forest.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|5
|14
|Passing
|14
|7
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|420
|380
|Total Plays
|70
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|245
|Rush Attempts
|27
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|326
|135
|Comp. - Att.
|26-43
|16-26
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|5.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|6-63
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.0
|5-59.6
|Return Yards
|54
|68
|Punts - Returns
|2-27
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-27
|2-66
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kicking
|3/4
|4/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/2
|3/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|326
|PASS YDS
|135
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|245
|
|
|420
|TOTAL YDS
|380
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Shurmur 14 QB
|K. Shurmur
|26/43
|326
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|10
|54
|1
|18
|
K. Blasingame 23 RB
|K. Blasingame
|13
|49
|0
|14
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
K. Shurmur 14 QB
|K. Shurmur
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pinkney 80 TE
|J. Pinkney
|5
|111
|1
|26
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|11
|89
|0
|20
|
C. Bolar 83 WR
|C. Bolar
|2
|43
|0
|30
|
D. Tennyson 4 WR
|D. Tennyson
|1
|21
|0
|20
|
C. Pierce 19 WR
|C. Pierce
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
S. Dobbs 84 TE
|S. Dobbs
|2
|19
|0
|18
|
B. Anderson 16 DB
|B. Anderson
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Ellis 36 WR
|T. Ellis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Blasingame 23 RB
|K. Blasingame
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Williams 8 DB
|J. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Griffin 40 LB
|J. Griffin
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wiley 5 DB
|L. Wiley
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sheffield 21 DB
|D. Sheffield
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 25 LB
|J. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 8 DB
|J. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Daley 3 DB
|T. Daley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jones 6 DB
|Z. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|Da. Odeyingbo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DL
|C. Tidd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hebert 42 LB
|K. Hebert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Haynie 4 DB
|R. Haynie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 DB
|A. George
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 11 LB
|C. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Vecchio 29 DL
|L. Vecchio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
|B. DeVault-Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rector 26 LB
|A. Rector
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Peart 9 LB
|C. Peart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Birchmeier 91 DL
|D. Birchmeier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 24 LB
|A. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Thome 93 P
|P. Thome
|4
|46.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|2
|13.5
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ellis 36 WR
|T. Ellis
|2
|13.5
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wimbush 7 QB
|B. Wimbush
|13/23
|122
|0
|0
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|3/3
|13
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|17
|118
|0
|20
|
B. Wimbush 7 QB
|B. Wimbush
|19
|84
|1
|17
|
J. Armstrong 8 WR
|J. Armstrong
|11
|46
|0
|9
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|2
|56
|0
|32
|
A. Mack 86 TE
|A. Mack
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Boykin 81 WR
|M. Boykin
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Wright 89 TE
|B. Wright
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|5
|6
|0
|8
|
N. Weishar 82 TE
|N. Weishar
|2
|4
|1
|2
|
K. Austin 4 WR
|K. Austin
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Tranquill 23 LB
|D. Tranquill
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coney 4 LB
|T. Coney
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 DB
|H. Griffith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Love 27 CB
|J. Love
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DL
|J. Tillery
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bonner 55 DL
|J. Bonner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 97 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Studstill 14 S
|D. Studstill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Boykin 16 DB
|N. Boykin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Newsome 85 P
|T. Newsome
|5
|59.6
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|2
|33.0
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
-
17BOISE
24OKLAST
21
44
4th 2:50 ESPN
-
SMU
19MICH
20
38
4th 5:35 BTN
-
SFLA
ILL
17
19
4th 3:47
-
DUKE
BAYLOR
40
20
4th 2:37 FS1
-
LEH
NAVY
21
51
4th 0:13 CBSSN
-
12LSU
7AUBURN
19
21
4th 8:18 CBS
-
EKY
BGREEN
35
34
3rd 0:00 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
ARK
37
10
3rd 6:10 SECN
-
WOFF
WYO
14
10
4th 1:38
-
TXSA
KSTATE
7
41
4th 7:27
-
COLOST
FLA
10
34
4th 13:16 SECN
-
HOU
TXTECH
35
49
3rd 7:15 FOX
-
OHIO
UVA
28
38
3rd 7:42 ESP2
-
SJST
20OREG
6
21
3rd 14:07 PACN
-
BTHN
FAU
0
29
1st 0:00
-
IDST
CAL
0
7
2nd 12:10 PACN
-
EMICH
BUFF
0
14
2nd 10:45 ESP+
-
NH
COLO
0
28
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
CSTCAR
CAMP
58
21
Final ESP3
-
ODU
CHARLO
25
28
Final ESP3
-
BC
WAKE
41
34
Final ESPN
-
TNTECH
UTAHST
12
73
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
MEMP
22
59
Final ESPN
-
GAS
2CLEM
7
38
Final ESPNU
-
HAWAII
ARMY
21
28
Final CBSSN
-
RI
UCONN
49
56
Final
-
MTSU
3UGA
7
49
Final ESPNews
-
UTEP
TENN
0
24
Final SECN
-
21MIAMI
TOLEDO
49
24
Final ESPN2
-
5OKLA
IOWAST
37
27
Final ABC
-
RUT
KANSAS
14
55
Final
-
FSU
CUSE
7
30
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
11PSU
10
63
Final FS1
-
MURYST
UK
10
48
Final SECN+
-
TEMPLE
MD
35
14
Final BTN
-
TROY
NEB
24
19
Final
-
BALLST
IND
10
38
Final BTN
-
GATECH
PITT
19
24
Final
-
TULANE
UAB
24
31
Final FBOOK
-
DAVIS
9STNFRD
10
30
Final PACN
-
VANDY
8ND
17
22
Final NBC
-
MIAOH
MINN
3
26
Final BTN
-
CMICH
NILL
16
24
Final ESP+
-
BYU
6WISC
24
21
Final ABC
-
1BAMA
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
OREGST
NEVADA
0
067 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
ARKST
TULSA
0
072.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
048 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
DEST
WMICH
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
CINCY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
MIZZOU
PURDUE
0
066.5 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm
-
NOIOWA
IOWA
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
AKRON
NWEST
0
046.5 O/U
-21
Sat 7:30pm
-
LAMON
TXAM
0
066 O/U
-27.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MA
FIU
0
065.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
LALAF
16MISSST
0
063 O/U
-34
Sat 7:30pm ESPN2
-
WKY
LVILLE
0
054 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm
-
22USC
TEXAS
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
EWASH
WASHST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
4OHIOST
15TCU
0
058.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
PRARIE
UNLV
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
10WASH
UTAH
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
23ARIZST
SDGST
0
048 O/U
+5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
FRESNO
UCLA
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
SUT
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
USM
APLST
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
18UCF
UNC
0
0
ESPNU
-
ECU
13VATECH
0
0
ESP3
-
14WVU
NCST
0
0
ESPNU
-
MRSHL
SC
0
0
ESPU