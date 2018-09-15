Drive Chart
VANDY
ND

No Text

No. 8 Notre Dame holds on for 22-17 victory over Vanderbilt

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 15, 2018

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Jalen Elliott knocked the ball loose from Vanderbilt receiver Kalija Lipscomb with 1:07 remaining to give Notre Dame a fourth-down stop and No. 8 Notre Dame held on for a 22-17 victory over the Commodores on Saturday.

Kyle Shurmur threw for 326 yards and one touchdown for Vanderbilt (2-1), rallying his team back from a 16-3 halftime deficit. His fourth-and-4 pass from the Notre Dame 31 to Lipscomb, who caught a game-high 11 passes, was nicely thrown and the receiver almost made a reaching catch at the 11. But the safety Elliott, with some help from the ground, knocked the ball loose and incomplete.

Tony Jones Jr. finished with 118 yards on 17 carries for Notre Dame (3-0). He also caught two passes from quarterback Brandon Wimbush for 56 yards.

Wimbush, who had 297 passing yards but three interceptions in the 24-16 victory against Ball State, threw for 122 yards and added 84 yards on the ground, including a 13-yard scramble for a touchdown as Notre Dame took an early 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. But despite a 2-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Ian Book to tight end Nic Weishar early in the fourth quarter for a 22-10 lead, the Irish struggled over the last three quarters and had to hold on.

Vanderbilt finished with 420 yards to 380 for the Irish, who did not turn the ball over but got three from the Commodores.

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: The Commodores couldn't get anything on the ground early against the defense coordinated by Clark Lea, a former Vanderbilt fullback. They rushed for minus 1 yard on their first eight carries before Ke'Shawn Vaughn ripped off an 18-yard run with 7:33 left before half and finished with 27 yards on 11 carries in the first half that Notre Dame led 16-3. They finished with 94 rushing yards on 27 carries

Notre Dame: After a strong start with 161 total yards while taking a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, the Irish struggled over the next two, totaling 111 with just 25 yards in the third quarter as Vanderbilt closed the deficit to 16-10. Two of three first-half drives of 10 plays by Notre Dame ended in field goals by Yoon, though the kicker missed a short kick late that would have put the Irish up by eight.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores return home Saturday to open their SEC season against South Carolina.

Notre Dame: The Irish play their first road game of the season Saturday at Wake Forest.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:22
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
22
Touchdown 7:22
14-K.Shurmur complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
121
yds
03:42
pos
16
22
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:04
12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 81-M.Boykin. Penalty on ND 83-C.Claypool Pass interference declined.
plays
yds
pos
10
22
Touchdown 11:04
12-I.Book complete to 82-N.Weishar. 82-N.Weishar runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
10
22
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:11
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
16
Touchdown 0:11
5-K.Vaughn runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
47
yds
02:44
pos
9
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
98-R.Guay 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
72
yds
01:12
pos
3
16
Field Goal 1:20
19-J.Yoon 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
51
yds
03:50
pos
0
16
Field Goal 7:38
19-J.Yoon 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
34
yds
01:05
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:58
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 0:58
7-B.Wimbush scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
94
yds
05:21
pos
0
9
Field Goal 11:05
19-J.Yoon 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
91
yds
03:49
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 24
Rushing 5 14
Passing 14 7
Penalty 4 3
3rd Down Conv 5-13 5-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 420 380
Total Plays 70 74
Avg Gain 6.0 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 94 245
Rush Attempts 27 48
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 5.1
Net Yards Passing 326 135
Comp. - Att. 26-43 16-26
Yards Per Pass 7.6 5.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-60 6-63
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-46.0 5-59.6
Return Yards 54 68
Punts - Returns 2-27 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 2-27 2-66
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kicking 3/4 4/5
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 1/2 3/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Vanderbilt 2-0 037717
8 Notre Dame 2-0 1060622
O/U 52, ND -13.5
Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
 326 PASS YDS 135
94 RUSH YDS 245
420 TOTAL YDS 380
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 326 1 1 127.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 326 1 1 127.2
K. Shurmur 26/43 326 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 54 1
K. Vaughn 10 54 1 18
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 49 0
K. Blasingame 13 49 0 14
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Wakefield 2 9 0 6
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
C. Johnson 1 -6 0 -6
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
K. Shurmur 1 -12 0 -12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 111 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 111 1
J. Pinkney 5 111 1 26
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 89 0
K. Lipscomb 11 89 0 20
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
C. Bolar 2 43 0 30
D. Tennyson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
D. Tennyson 1 21 0 20
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
C. Pierce 1 20 0 20
S. Dobbs 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
S. Dobbs 2 19 0 18
B. Anderson 16 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
B. Anderson 1 17 0 17
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Johnson 1 13 0 13
T. Ellis 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Ellis 1 6 0 6
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Vaughn 1 2 0 2
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Blasingame 1 2 0 2
J. Williams 8 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Griffin 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Griffin 8-0 0.0 0
L. Wiley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
L. Wiley 7-3 0.0 0
D. Sheffield 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Sheffield 7-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Smith 5-2 0.0 0
J. Williams 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
D. Moore 4-4 0.0 0
T. Daley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Daley 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Jones 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Z. Jones 2-2 0.0 0
Da. Odeyingbo 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Da. Odeyingbo 2-0 0.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Tidd 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hebert 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Hebert 2-1 0.0 0
R. Haynie 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Haynie 2-0 0.0 0
A. George 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. George 2-1 0.0 0
C. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Wright 1-1 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Mintze 1-2 0.0 0
L. Vecchio 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Vecchio 1-0 0.0 0
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. DeVault-Smith 1-0 0.0 0
A. Rector 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Rector 1-0 0.0 0
C. Peart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Peart 1-0 0.0 0
D. Birchmeier 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Birchmeier 1-0 0.0 0
A. Orji 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Orji 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Thome 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 1
P. Thome 4 46.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 14 0
J. Wakefield 2 13.5 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ellis 36 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 20 0
T. Ellis 2 13.5 20 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 122 0 0 101.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 122 0 0 101.1
B. Wimbush 13/23 122 0 0
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 1 0 246.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 1 0 246.4
I. Book 3/3 13 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 118 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 118 0
T. Jones Jr. 17 118 0 20
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 84 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 84 1
B. Wimbush 19 84 1 17
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 46 0
J. Armstrong 11 46 0 9
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
I. Book 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 56 0
T. Jones Jr. 2 56 0 32
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
A. Mack 3 25 0 10
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
C. Claypool 1 17 0 17
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Boykin 1 14 0 14
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Wright 1 9 0 9
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 6 0
C. Finke 5 6 0 8
N. Weishar 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 1
N. Weishar 2 4 1 2
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Austin 1 4 0 4
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Young 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Tranquill 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
D. Tranquill 9-0 0.0 0
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 6-1 0.0 1
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Gilman 5-0 0.0 0
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Coney 4-1 0.0 0
H. Griffith 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. Griffith 4-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Elliott 4-2 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Bilal 4-2 0.0 0
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Love 3-0 0.0 0
J. Tillery 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Tillery 2-0 1.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 2-2 0.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Okwara 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bonner 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bonner 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kareem 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dew-Treadway 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dew-Treadway 1-0 0.0 0
D. Studstill 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Studstill 1-0 0.0 0
N. Boykin 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Boykin 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hinish 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hayes 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hayes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/4 1/1
J. Yoon 3/4 46 1/1 10
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
J. Doerer 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 59.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 59.6 2
T. Newsome 5 59.6 2 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 33.0 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 33.0 48 0
M. Young 2 33.0 48 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
C. Finke 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 VANDY 8 4:25 8 41 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:54 VANDY 31 0:43 3 -10 Punt
12:33 VANDY 20 1:36 3 -1 Punt
9:40 VANDY 20 0:49 3 3 Punt
7:33 VANDY 25 2:09 7 75 Fumble
1:15 VANDY 25 1:12 7 65 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VANDY 25 5:04 10 51 FG Miss
6:59 VANDY 13 2:07 8 28 INT
2:55 ND 47 2:44 5 47 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:04 VANDY 25 3:42 10 75 TD
3:39 VANDY 20 2:26 10 49 Downs
0:05 VANDY 10 0:00 1 11 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 ND 18 3:49 11 74 FG
6:19 ND 6 5:21 15 94 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 ND 29 1:27 4 13 Punt
10:51 ND 35 1:03 3 3 Punt
8:43 ND 35 1:05 6 49 FG
5:10 ND 20 3:50 9 50 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:52 ND 25 2:42 7 16 Punt
4:47 ND 1 1:41 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 ND 25 0:00 11 75 TD
7:12 ND 49 3:29 6 37 FG Miss
1:07 ND 31 0:55 3 -4 Punt
NCAA FB Scores