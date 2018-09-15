Drive Chart
McSorley's 5 touchdowns lead Penn State's rout of Kent State

  • Sep 15, 2018

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Penn State coach James Franklin has some advice for young quarterbacks looking for study tips.

Watch Trace McSorley.

One of the most decorated quarterbacks in program history, McSorley accounted for five touchdowns in No. 11 Penn State's 63-10 rout of Kent State on Saturday.

The senior became the Nittany Lions' career leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and just the second Penn State quarterback to rush for 1,000 career yards.

The Heisman Trophy hopeful completed 11 of 22 passes for 229 yards with an interception and ran for three touchdowns for the Nittany Lions (3-0), who led 28-10 at halftime. McSorley surpassed Daryll Clark's 22 rushing scores and leads the program with 24. He also joined Michael Robinson as a 1,000-yard rusher with an 18-yard run in the first quarter.

''That's all he does is win,'' Franklin said. ''And it's because of all those things that he doesn't get enough credit for. It's how he supports the guys. It's how he is when they make mistakes. It's how he is when they make big plays.''

There were plenty of both against the Golden Flashes (1-2), who allowed 643 total yards and crossed midfield just twice after scoring on their first possession.

DeAndre Thompkins caught four passes for 101 yards and hauled in 40-yard touchdown pass from McSorley to begin the rout. Miles Sanders rushed for 86 yards on 14 carries while McSorley scored on runs of 1, 2 and 13 yards. McSorley threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Polk with 2:37 to play in the third quarter before yielding his spot to backup Sean Clifford.

Mark Allen, Ricky Slade and Johnathan Thomas added rushing touchdowns for the Nittany Lions and Daniel George caught a late touchdown pass from Clifford.

But with Big Ten play looming, a handful of miscues jumped out to Franklin.

While Penn State didn't lose a fumble, backs put the ball on the ground twice and wideouts again dropped a handful of passes. Three touchdowns were negated by penalties of which the Nittany Lions committed nine overall for 109 yards.

''That's something that's plagued us the last two weeks, penalties taking back big plays,'' McSorley said. ''But in the moment, if it's a hold or something up front, it's just talking to that guy, being like, `Hey, move on the the next one' making sure they're not letting it affect them too much.''

Woody Barrett completed 20 of 38 passes with 176 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Mike Carrigan for the Golden Flashes. Matthew Trickett added a field goal.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kent State: The Golden Flashes hung around for a bit in the first half, but they struggled to protect Barrett and couldn't cover Penn State's speedy receivers. Overall, Kent State allowed seven sacks and committed 10 penalties for 83 yards, not a recipe for winning.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions got to rest most of their starters early enough with a short week and Friday night road trip to Illinois looming. The schedule has forced Franklin to cancel his team's planned off day on Monday in order to prepare, so the extra rest in the second half should help. Franklin will need to find a way to clean up a host of mistakes with one less day.

OFF THE MAT

Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller appeared to suffer an injury in the second quarter when his head bounced off the ground as he dove to make a stop behind the line. He returned in the second half to post two sacks and finished with three tackles for loss.

MORE HISTORY

Clifford made history of his own.

His 95-yard touchdown pass to George is the longest play from scrimmage in program history and the longest since former Penn State coach Bob Higgins caught a 92-yard touchdown pass in 1919.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

An explosive offensive showcase should keep Penn State about where it is.

UP NEXT

Kent State visits Ole Miss on Saturday.

Penn State travels to Illinois on Friday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:09
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
63
Touchdown 1:09
20-J.Thomas runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
90
yds
01:11
pos
10
62
Point After TD 6:55
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
56
Touchdown 6:55
14-S.Clifford complete to 86-D.George. 86-D.George runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
156
yds
01:12
pos
10
55
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:37
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
49
Touchdown 2:37
9-T.McSorley complete to 10-B.Polk. 10-B.Polk runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:50
pos
10
48
Point After TD 7:42
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 7:42
4-R.Slade runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
41
yds
00:35
pos
10
41
Point After TD 10:05
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 10:05
8-M.Allen runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
03:03
pos
10
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:04
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 0:04
9-T.McSorley runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
43
yds
00:21
pos
10
27
Field Goal 0:40
82-M.Trickett 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
10
yds
00:43
pos
10
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:09
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 1:09
9-T.McSorley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
30
yds
03:00
pos
7
20
Point After TD 5:07
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:07
9-T.McSorley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
62
yds
03:02
pos
7
13
Point After TD 9:43
82-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:43
15-W.Barrett complete to 87-M.Carrigan. 87-M.Carrigan runs 47 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on PSU 42-E.Jordan Offside declined.
14
plays
75
yds
03:08
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:51
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:51
9-T.McSorley complete to 3-D.Thompkins. 3-D.Thompkins runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
02:09
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 26
Rushing 7 14
Passing 8 10
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 7-20 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 174 647
Total Plays 77 70
Avg Gain 2.3 9.2
Net Yards Rushing 41 297
Rush Attempts 37 45
Avg Rush Yards 1.1 6.6
Net Yards Passing 133 350
Comp. - Att. 21-40 14-25
Yards Per Pass 3.3 14.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 7-47 1-6
Penalties - Yards 10-83 9-95
Touchdowns 1 9
Rushing TDs 0 6
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 11-36.8 2-48.5
Return Yards 72 145
Punts - Returns 0-0 5-93
Kickoffs - Returns 3-46 1-52
Int. - Returns 1-26 0-0
Kicking 2/2 9/9
Extra Points 1/1 9/9
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kent State 1-2 730010
11 Penn State 3-0 217211463
O/U 64.5, PSU -35
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 133 PASS YDS 350
41 RUSH YDS 297
174 TOTAL YDS 647
Kent State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Barrett 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 176 1 0 100.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 176 1 0 100.2
W. Barrett 20/38 176 1 0
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 4 0 0 66.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 4 0 0 66.8
D. Crum 1/2 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
D. Crum 3 23 0 10
J. Shaw 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
J. Shaw 10 22 0 10
W. Matthews 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
W. Matthews 4 16 0 5
J. Rankin 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
J. Rankin 3 0 0 2
W. Barrett 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -18 0
W. Barrett 16 -18 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Dixon 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
A. Dixon 5 59 0 18
M. Carrigan 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 58 1
M. Carrigan 3 58 1 47
I. McKoy 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
I. McKoy 3 21 0 19
J. Rankin 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Rankin 2 18 0 12
J. Shaw 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
J. Shaw 3 14 0 15
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Lawrence-Burke 1 4 0 4
K. Price 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Price 1 4 0 4
T. Harrell 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 2 0
T. Harrell 3 2 0 5
Z. Tyson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Tyson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Sherald 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Sherald 1-0 1.0 0
J. Silva 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Silva 1-0 0.0 0
E. Hines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Hines 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Trickett 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
M. Trickett 1/1 24 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Trickett 82 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
11 36.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 36.8 2
M. Trickett 11 36.8 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rankin 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 19 0
J. Rankin 3 15.3 19 0
J. Shaw 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Shaw 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Penn State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 229 2 1 158.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 229 2 1 158.3
T. McSorley 11/22 229 2 1
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 141 1 0 604.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 141 1 0 604.8
S. Clifford 3/3 141 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 86 0
M. Sanders 14 86 0 13
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 84 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 84 1
J. Thomas 3 84 1 69
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 62 1
Ma. Allen 11 62 1 19
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 54 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 54 3
T. McSorley 9 54 3 18
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
S. Clifford 2 10 0 6
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 1
R. Slade 5 1 1 2
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Hamler 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 101 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 101 1
D. Thompkins 4 101 1 40
D. George 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 95 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 95 1
D. George 1 95 1 95
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 55 1
B. Polk 2 55 1 41
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
P. Freiermuth 2 35 0 23
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
Z. Kuntz 1 32 0 18
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
M. Sanders 3 30 0 19
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
K. Hamler 1 22 0 22
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ju. Johnson 0 0 0 0
J. Holland 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Holland 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
S. Miller 2-0 2.0 0
J. Oweh 28 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Oweh 2-0 2.0 0
E. Jordan 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Jordan 1-0 1.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Y. Gross-Matos 1-0 1.0 0
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Wade 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 9/9
SEASON FG XP
0/0 9/9
J. Pinegar 0/0 0 9/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 48.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 48.5 0
B. Gillikin 2 48.5 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 52.0 52 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 52.0 52 0
K. Hamler 1 52.0 52 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 32 0
D. Thompkins 3 20.7 32 0
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
K. Hamler 1 33.0 33 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
T. Castro-Fields 1 -2.0 -2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 KENTST 25 3:08 14 75 TD
9:40 KENTST 45 1:18 3 2 Punt
5:07 KENTST 25 0:52 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:09 KENTST 25 0:46 5 23 Punt
10:29 KENTST 20 2:06 8 11 Punt
6:51 KENTST 20 2:56 9 37 Punt
1:23 PSU 7 0:43 5 -2 FG
0:02 KENTST 17 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 25 1:38 3 -6 Punt
9:59 KENTST 27 1:36 3 -5 Punt
7:35 KENTST 8 1:00 5 -52 Punt
2:37 KENTST 25 2:22 5 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 KENTST 27 4:02 9 23 Punt
6:55 KENTST 25 4:25 7 35 Punt
1:00 KENTST 18 0:37 2 8
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PSU 25 2:09 6 75 TD
8:09 PSU 25 3:02 10 75 TD
4:09 KENTST 31 3:00 8 30 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 KENTST 49 3:08 8 10 Punt
8:16 PSU 35 1:15 3 7 Punt
3:48 PSU 12 2:14 5 10 INT
0:25 KENTST 43 0:21 4 43 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 PSU 43 3:03 8 57 TD
8:17 KENTST 41 0:35 2 41 TD
6:27 PSU 30 3:50 9 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PSU 50 2:35 6 23 Downs
8:07 PSU 2 1:12 3 95 TD
2:20 PSU 20 1:11 4 80 TD
NCAA FB Scores