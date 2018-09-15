Drive Chart
Cornelius leads No. 24 Oklahoma St. past No. 17 Boise St.

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 15, 2018

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Taylor Cornelius ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to help No. 24 Oklahoma State beat No. 17 Boise State 44-21 on Saturday.

Justice Hill ran for 123 yards and a touchdown, and Tylan Wallace had five catches for 105 yards for the Cowboys (3-0). It was one of the most important nonconference wins in Mike Gundy's 14-year tenure as coach.

Boise State's Brett Rypien passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns, but was sacked seven times and pressured throughout the day. Jordan Brailford had three sacks, Jarrell Owens had two and Devin Harper had 1.5. Oklahoma State held the Broncos (2-1) to 34 yards rushing on 31 attempts.

A blocked punt by Oklahoma State's Amen Ogbongbemiga led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Cornelius that gave the Cowboys a 14-7 lead. Oklahoma State led 17-7 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Oklahoma State's Jarrick Bernard blocked another punt, and Za'Carrius Green scored on the return to push the Cowboys' lead to 34-14.

Rypien's 5-yard touchdown pass to Chase Blakley on fourth down cut Oklahoma State lead to 34-21 late in the third quarter, but the Cowboys maintained control. Cornelius closed the scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run on which several of his teammates ganged up and pushed him over the goal line.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State: Rypien can only take the Broncos so far if he doesn't have time to throw. His quick release saved him from disaster numerous times, but the Cowboys still got to him too often and his running game was no help.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys usually have to depend on their offense to win games, but they showed they can change the game on defense and special teams, too.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma State handled a ranked non-conference opponent with a strong reputation and should make a significant leap in the Top 25 . Boise State shouldn't fall too much with a road loss to a ranked Big 12 team.

UP NEXT

Boise State plays at Wyoming on Sept. 29.

Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tech on Sept. 22.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Point After TD 4:16
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
44
Touchdown 4:16
14-T.Cornelius runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
72
yds
02:23
pos
21
43
Field Goal 11:11
49-M.Ammendola 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
74
yds
01:15
pos
21
37
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 1:30
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
34
Touchdown 1:30
4-B.Rypien complete to 86-C.Blakley. 86-C.Blakley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
03:41
pos
20
34
Point After TD 5:11
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
34
Touchdown 5:19
49-Q.Skillin punts 0 yards from BOISE 27 blocked by 24-J.Bernard. 18-Z.Green runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
2
yds
01:21
pos
14
33
Point After TD 6:40
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Touchdown 6:40
14-T.Cornelius complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
68
yds
02:29
pos
14
26
Point After TD 9:18
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 9:18
4-B.Rypien complete to 7-A.Richardson. 7-A.Richardson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:45
pos
13
20
Field Goal 13:08
49-M.Ammendola 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
97
yds
01:52
pos
7
20
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 2:16
49-M.Ammendola 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
68
yds
04:03
pos
7
17
Point After TD 8:43
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:43
14-T.Cornelius runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
7
yds
01:16
pos
7
13
Point After TD 12:08
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 12:08
5-J.Hill runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:12
pos
7
6
Point After TD 14:20
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:20
4-B.Rypien complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:55
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 19
Rushing 2 10
Passing 21 9
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 11-22 7-13
4th Down Conv 3-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 376 403
Total Plays 87 65
Avg Gain 4.3 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 34 176
Rush Attempts 31 38
Avg Rush Yards 1.1 4.6
Net Yards Passing 342 227
Comp. - Att. 39-56 16-27
Yards Per Pass 6.1 8.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-38 3-19
Penalties - Yards 5-40 4-25
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 4-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-39.3 3-37.0
Return Yards 74 69
Punts - Returns 1-16 2-37
Kickoffs - Returns 3-58 1-32
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 8/8
Extra Points 3/3 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
17 Boise State 2-1 0714021
24 Oklahoma State 3-0 017171044
O/U 67, OKLAST +2.5
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 342 PASS YDS 227
34 RUSH YDS 176
376 TOTAL YDS 403
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 380 3 0 144.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 380 3 0 144.3
B. Rypien 39/56 380 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 53 0
A. Mattison 14 53 0 16
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
J. Hightower 3 10 0 8
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Shakir 1 3 0 3
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Mahone 1 0 0 0
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Van Buren 1 -2 0 -2
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -30 0
B. Rypien 11 -30 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 1
A. Richardson 6 70 1 34
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 0
S. Modster 4 56 0 23
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 55 0
A. Butler 6 55 0 19
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 52 0
C. Thomas 8 52 0 11
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
J. Bates 4 49 0 24
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 1
J. Hightower 3 44 1 31
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 30 1
C. Blakley 6 30 1 10
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
K. Shakir 1 19 0 19
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Mattison 1 5 0 5
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Mahone 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Frazier 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Frazier 2-0 2.0 0
D. Miles 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Miles 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
H. Hoggarth 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 0
Q. Skillin 2 42.5 0 49
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 0
J. Velazquez 1 33.0 0 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 21 0
A. Mattison 2 19.5 21 0
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
J. Hightower 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
K. Shakir 1 16.0 16 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 243 1 0 148.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 243 1 0 148.9
T. Cornelius 15/26 243 1 0
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
D. Stoner 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 123 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 123 1
J. Hill 15 123 1 53
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 41 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 41 2
T. Cornelius 16 41 2 12
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
J. King 5 16 0 8
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Hubbard 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 105 0
Ty. Wallace 5 105 0 43
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 68 1
D. Stoner 5 68 1 32
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
T. Johnson 1 35 0 35
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
J. McCleskey 3 26 0 18
J. King 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. King 1 9 0 9
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Cornelius 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Brailford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
J. Brailford 3-0 3.0 0
J. Owens 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Owens 2-0 2.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
D. Harper 1-1 1.5 0
C. Bundage 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Bundage 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
3/3 5/5
M. Ammendola 3/3 48 5/5 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hockett 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 0
M. Hockett 3 37.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
C. Hubbard 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 0 0
J. Bernard 1 14.0 0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 1 10.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 BOISE 18 1:42 6 18 Punt
12:22 BOISE 49 6:57 13 42 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:03 BOISE 35 2:55 8 65 TD
12:03 BOISE 23 1:59 3 -6 Punt
8:43 BOISE 25 2:16 6 43 Downs
2:06 BOISE 19 1:58 9 31 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 BOISE 25 3:45 9 75 TD
6:40 BOISE 25 1:21 3 2 TD
5:11 BOISE 35 3:41 12 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 BOISE 25 1:05 5 5 Punt
8:12 BOISE 41 1:12 3 -2 Punt
4:16 BOISE 35 3:26 14 -16 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 OKLAST 28 0:30 3 1 Punt
5:21 OKLAST 20 2:06 6 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 OKLAST 25 2:12 6 75 TD
9:59 BOISE 7 1:16 3 7 TD
6:19 OKLAST 32 4:03 11 68 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 25 1:52 7 44 FG
9:09 OKLAST 32 2:29 8 68 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:30 OKLAST 25 1:15 14 64 FG
9:50 OKLAST 26 1:27 3 -9 Punt
6:39 OKLAST 28 2:23 5 72 TD
0:43 OKLAST 19 0:00 1 -2
