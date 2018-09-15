|
|
|BOISE
|OKLAST
Cornelius leads No. 24 Oklahoma St. past No. 17 Boise St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Taylor Cornelius ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to help No. 24 Oklahoma State beat No. 17 Boise State 44-21 on Saturday.
Justice Hill ran for 123 yards and a touchdown, and Tylan Wallace had five catches for 105 yards for the Cowboys (3-0). It was one of the most important nonconference wins in Mike Gundy's 14-year tenure as coach.
Boise State's Brett Rypien passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns, but was sacked seven times and pressured throughout the day. Jordan Brailford had three sacks, Jarrell Owens had two and Devin Harper had 1.5. Oklahoma State held the Broncos (2-1) to 34 yards rushing on 31 attempts.
A blocked punt by Oklahoma State's Amen Ogbongbemiga led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Cornelius that gave the Cowboys a 14-7 lead. Oklahoma State led 17-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Oklahoma State's Jarrick Bernard blocked another punt, and Za'Carrius Green scored on the return to push the Cowboys' lead to 34-14.
Rypien's 5-yard touchdown pass to Chase Blakley on fourth down cut Oklahoma State lead to 34-21 late in the third quarter, but the Cowboys maintained control. Cornelius closed the scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run on which several of his teammates ganged up and pushed him over the goal line.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boise State: Rypien can only take the Broncos so far if he doesn't have time to throw. His quick release saved him from disaster numerous times, but the Cowboys still got to him too often and his running game was no help.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys usually have to depend on their offense to win games, but they showed they can change the game on defense and special teams, too.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oklahoma State handled a ranked non-conference opponent with a strong reputation and should make a significant leap in the Top 25 . Boise State shouldn't fall too much with a road loss to a ranked Big 12 team.
UP NEXT
Boise State plays at Wyoming on Sept. 29.
Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tech on Sept. 22.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|21
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|11-22
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|376
|403
|Total Plays
|87
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|34
|176
|Rush Attempts
|31
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|342
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|39-56
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|8.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-38
|3-19
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.3
|3-37.0
|Return Yards
|74
|69
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|2-37
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-58
|1-32
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|8/8
|Extra Points
|3/3
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|342
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|34
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|376
|TOTAL YDS
|403
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
|B. Rypien
|39/56
|380
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|14
|53
|0
|16
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|3
|10
|0
|8
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
|B. Rypien
|11
|-30
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Richardson 7 WR
|A. Richardson
|6
|70
|1
|34
|
S. Modster 8 WR
|S. Modster
|4
|56
|0
|23
|
A. Butler 81 WR
|A. Butler
|6
|55
|0
|19
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|8
|52
|0
|11
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|4
|49
|0
|24
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|3
|44
|1
|31
|
C. Blakley 86 TE
|C. Blakley
|6
|30
|1
|10
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Frazier 8 LB
|J. Frazier
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Miles 91 DE
|D. Miles
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Hoggarth 96 K
|H. Hoggarth
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Skillin 49 P
|Q. Skillin
|2
|42.5
|0
|49
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|1
|33.0
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Mattison 22 RB
|A. Mattison
|2
|19.5
|21
|0
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|15/26
|243
|1
|0
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hill 5 RB
|J. Hill
|15
|123
|1
|53
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|16
|41
|2
|12
|
J. King 27 RB
|J. King
|5
|16
|0
|8
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
|Ty. Wallace
|5
|105
|0
|43
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|5
|68
|1
|32
|
T. Johnson 13 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
J. McCleskey 1 WR
|J. McCleskey
|3
|26
|0
|18
|
J. King 27 RB
|J. King
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brailford 94 DE
|J. Brailford
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
J. Owens 93 DE
|J. Owens
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|3/3
|48
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hockett 59 P
|M. Hockett
|3
|37.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bernard 24 S
|J. Bernard
|1
|14.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|1
|10.0
|0
|0
-
NH
COLO
14
45
4th 4:24 PACN
-
SJST
20OREG
22
35
4th 3:49 PACN
-
EMICH
BUFF
21
28
3rd 10:23 ESP+
-
BTHN
FAU
14
36
3rd 13:30
-
IDST
CAL
9
28
3rd 7:01 PACN
-
DEST
WMICH
0
28
2nd 7:16 ESP+
-
1BAMA
MISS
28
7
2nd 10:52 ESPN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
23
10
2nd 10:08 ESP+
-
ALAM
CINCY
0
35
2nd 6:07 ESP3
-
OREGST
NEVADA
7
30
2nd 6:39 ESPU
-
ARKST
TULSA
9
7
2nd 4:39 CBSSN
-
WKY
LVILLE
0
0
1st 5:00
-
MA
FIU
0
7
1st 10:05 beIN
-
MIZZOU
PURDUE
9
7
1st 5:26
-
AKRON
NWEST
0
7
1st 3:48
-
NOIOWA
IOWA
0
7
1st 3:54
-
LALAF
16MISSST
3
7
1st 0:54 ESPN2
-
LAMON
TXAM
0
7
1st 2:27 SECN
-
EWASH
WASHST
0
6
1st 9:44 PACN
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
7
1st 13:30
-
CSTCAR
CAMP
58
21
Final ESP3
-
ODU
CHARLO
25
28
Final ESP3
-
BC
WAKE
41
34
Final ESPN
-
TNTECH
UTAHST
12
73
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
MEMP
22
59
Final ESPN
-
RI
UCONN
49
56
Final
-
GAS
2CLEM
7
38
Final ESPNU
-
HAWAII
ARMY
21
28
Final CBSSN
-
21MIAMI
TOLEDO
49
24
Final ESPN2
-
UTEP
TENN
0
24
Final SECN
-
5OKLA
IOWAST
37
27
Final ABC
-
RUT
KANSAS
14
55
Final
-
TROY
NEB
24
19
Final
-
MTSU
3UGA
7
49
Final ESPNews
-
FSU
CUSE
7
30
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
11PSU
10
63
Final FS1
-
MURYST
UK
10
48
Final SECN+
-
BALLST
IND
10
38
Final BTN
-
TEMPLE
MD
35
14
Final BTN
-
GATECH
PITT
19
24
Final
-
TULANE
UAB
24
31
Final FBOOK
-
DAVIS
9STNFRD
10
30
Final PACN
-
VANDY
8ND
17
22
Final NBC
-
LEH
NAVY
21
51
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
19MICH
20
45
Final BTN
-
12LSU
7AUBURN
22
21
Final CBS
-
CMICH
NILL
16
24
Final ESP+
-
17BOISE
24OKLAST
21
44
Final ESPN
-
MIAOH
MINN
3
26
Final BTN
-
DUKE
BAYLOR
40
27
Final FS1
-
SFLA
ILL
25
19
Final
-
BYU
6WISC
24
21
Final ABC
-
COLOST
FLA
10
48
Final SECN
-
TXSA
KSTATE
17
41
Final
-
NTEXAS
ARK
44
17
Final SECN
-
EKY
BGREEN
35
42
Final ESP3
-
WOFF
WYO
14
17
Final
-
HOU
TXTECH
49
63
Final FOX
-
OHIO
UVA
31
45
Final ESP2
-
22USC
TEXAS
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
4OHIOST
15TCU
0
058.5 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
10WASH
UTAH
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
PRARIE
UNLV
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
FRESNO
UCLA
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
23ARIZST
SDGST
0
048 O/U
+5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SUT
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
USM
APLST
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
18UCF
UNC
0
0
ESPNU
-
ECU
13VATECH
0
0
ESP3
-
14WVU
NCST
0
0
ESPNU
-
MRSHL
SC
0
0
ESPU