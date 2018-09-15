Drive Chart
Hoosiers run past Ball St. for perfect non-conference start

  Sep 15, 2018
  • Sep 15, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Stevie Scott did the heavy lifting Saturday. Peyton Ramsey played the perfect conductor.

Together, they kept Indiana in complete sync.

Scott ran for 114 yards and scored twice in his second career start while Ramsey threw for 173 yards and ran for another touchdown to lead the Hoosiers past Ball State 38-10.

''When the line creates holes, I just have to explode through them,'' Scott said. ''We've just got to keep it up, just consistency, just dominate every opponent we have and just play hard.''

He needed only 18 carries to follow last week's near-record performance with another 100-yard game. He's the fastest true freshman in school history to top the 100-yard mark in consecutive weeks.

And this time, Scott had plenty of help.

Ramsey was 20 of 27 and ran six times for 43 yards including a 5-yard score with 22 seconds left in the first half.

Freshman Ronnie Walker Jr. had an 18-yard TD run on the first carry of his college career, while Indiana's defense forced eight punts and allowed just 347 total yards.

Even the special teams got involved, with J-Shun Harris returning a punt 86 yards for the third touchdown return of his career and nearly scoring again early in the fourth quarter.

As a result, the Hoosiers are 3-0 for only the second time in a decade and will start 2019 with a six-game regular-season winning streak against non-conference foes.

Coach Tom Allen couldn't have created a better starting script.

''Huge to get the first three,'' he said. ''The way the offense did some great work in Week 1, defense really came back in Week 2, sealed the win. Week 3, all three phases came together and played well. That's what you've got to do.''

Ball State (1-2) failed to finish on another resounding note. It has now lost five straight to Big Ten schools and back-to-back games against in-state foes.

And after taking a 3-0 lead, the Cardinals never got close.

''When I say that's not Ball State football, that's not taking anything away from Indiana and the way they executed,'' coach Mike Neu said. ''But for us, that's not what we've seen from our football team through training camp and through the first couple of weeks, so we've got to learn from our mistakes.''

Indiana tied the score on a 21-yard field goal, took the lead on Scott's 1-yard TD plunge and started pulling away when Harris returned the punt for a TD to make it 17-3 early in the second quarter.

Ramsey's scoring run made it 24-3 at halftime and the Hoosiers quickly closed it out when Walker made it 31-3.

Even the Cardinals' lone touchdown came with a near blunder as a replay review was used to see if James Gilbert dropped the ball before crossing the goal line on a 27-yard TD run. The officials didn't have enough evidence to overturn it.

Scott closed out the scoring with an 11-yard run.

''He just continues to impress me,'' Allen said.

Riley Neal was 12 of 24 for 115 yards for Ball State, while Gilbert ran 16 times for 89 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ball State: One week after challenging Notre Dame in South Bend, the Cardinals struggled in Bloomington. Ball State has the potential to contend in the Mid-American Conference - but it must player better than it did Saturday.

Indiana: The Hoosiers take momentum into the conference schedule after their most complete effort of the season.

INJURY UPDATE

Ball State: Starting defensive end Sean Hammonds Jr. left in the first quarter with what appeared to be a right leg injury, came back briefly and left again for the rest of the game. Safety Lamar Anderson also left in the first half with a possible right shoulder injury. He did not return.

Indiana: The Hoosiers did not appear to suffer any significant injuries.

NOT SO SPECIAL

While the Cardinals' offense couldn't sustain drives and the defense struggled to get off the field, Ball State's biggest problem might have been special teams.

Morgan Hagee missed a 48-yard field goal after making a 49-yarder last week at Notre Dame.

And in addition to giving up the punt return to Harris, Indiana's Peyton Hendershot blocked one punt and Ball State nearly allowed another punt return for TD before running Harris out of bounds near the Ball State 5-yard line. The return was negated by an illegal block.

UP NEXT

Ball State: Returns home next weekend to face Western Kentucky.

Indiana: Can celebrate its second 4-0 start since 1991 - if it beats No. 25 Michigan State at home next Saturday.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:11
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 10:11
21-S.Scott runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
38
yds
01:39
pos
10
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:08
22-M.Hagee extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 2:08
34-J.Gilbert runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
02:26
pos
9
31
Point After TD 8:52
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 8:52
23-R.Walker runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
68
yds
03:42
pos
3
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:22
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 0:22
3-P.Ramsey runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
72
yds
02:51
pos
3
23
Point After TD 12:26
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 12:48
38-N.Snyder punts 39 yards from BALL 47. 5-J.Harris runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
22
yds
02:07
pos
3
16
Point After TD 14:55
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 14:55
21-S.Scott runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
89
yds
04:39
pos
3
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:51
82-L.Justus 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
70
yds
03:03
pos
3
3
Field Goal 11:05
22-M.Hagee 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
61
yds
03:55
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 26
Rushing 11 13
Passing 7 9
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 4-14 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 331 457
Total Plays 67 76
Avg Gain 4.9 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 204 255
Rush Attempts 39 44
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 5.8
Net Yards Passing 127 202
Comp. - Att. 14-28 24-32
Yards Per Pass 4.5 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-16 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-75 5-45
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-41.9 4-43.8
Return Yards 17 169
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-103
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 3-66
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/3 6/6
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball State 1-2 307010
Indiana 3-0 3217738
O/U 61, IND -15
Memorial Stadium Bloomington, IN
 127 PASS YDS 202
204 RUSH YDS 255
331 TOTAL YDS 457
Ball State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Neal 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 115 0 0 90.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 115 0 0 90.3
R. Neal 12/24 115 0 0
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 28 0 1 58.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 28 0 1 58.8
D. Plitt 2/4 28 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 89 1
J. Gilbert 16 89 1 27
R. Neal 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
R. Neal 10 35 0 23
M. Hurt Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
M. Hurt Jr. 5 28 0 13
M. Dunner 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
M. Dunner 4 23 0 14
J. Hall 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Hall 2 21 0 15
C. Huntley 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Huntley 2 8 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lacanaria 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
C. Lacanaria 4 40 0 13
M. Dunner 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
M. Dunner 1 30 0 30
T. Hohlt 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
T. Hohlt 1 22 0 22
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Gilbert 2 17 0 11
N. Givan 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
N. Givan 1 7 0 7
H. Littles 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
H. Littles 1 7 0 7
J. Hall 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Hall 1 6 0 6
Ke. Williams 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
Ke. Williams 1 6 0 6
C. Huntley 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Huntley 1 5 0 5
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Miller 1 3 0 3
M. Hurt Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Hurt Jr. 0 0 0 0
Y. Tyler 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Y. Tyler 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Daw 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Daw 8-0 0.0 0
B. Martin 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Martin 7-0 0.0 0
J. White 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. White 5-1 0.0 0
B. Anderson II 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Anderson II 5-0 0.0 0
C. Albright 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Albright 5-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Thomas 4-3 0.0 0
R. Wilborn 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Wilborn 4-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 4-0 0.0 0
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Cosby 4-1 0.0 0
L. Anderson 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Anderson 3-0 0.0 0
S. Hall 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Hall 3-0 0.0 0
M. Larsen 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Larsen 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jennette III 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Jennette III 2-1 0.0 0
H. Grenda 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Grenda 2-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
M. Robinson Jr. 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Robinson Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hannah 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hannah 1-0 0.0 0
C. Crumb 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Crumb 1-0 0.0 0
M. Walton 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Walton 0-1 0.0 0
T. Potts 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Potts 0-1 0.0 0
F. Schroeder 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Schroeder 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hagee 22 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
M. Hagee 1/2 31 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.9 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 41.9 1
N. Snyder 7 41.9 1 49
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
B. Cosby 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dunner 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
M. Dunner 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 173 0 0 127.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 173 0 0 127.9
P. Ramsey 20/27 173 0 0
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 29 0 0 128.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 29 0 0 128.7
M. Penix Jr. 4/5 29 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 114 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 114 2
S. Scott 18 114 2 18
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 43 1
P. Ramsey 6 43 1 16
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 41 1
R. Walker Jr. 9 41 1 18
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
W. Philyor 1 29 0 29
M. Fiacable 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Fiacable 2 17 0 18
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
M. Penix Jr. 3 13 0 12
C. Nelson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
C. Nelson 2 5 0 3
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Majette 1 -3 0 -3
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
R. Taylor 2 -4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Timian 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 0
L. Timian 5 56 0 19
M. Bjorson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
M. Bjorson 2 31 0 22
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
N. Westbrook 2 25 0 20
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
P. Hendershot 3 22 0 8
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
R. Taylor 3 21 0 11
W. Philyor 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
W. Philyor 3 19 0 14
S. Scott 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
S. Scott 3 12 0 5
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Fryfogle 1 8 0 8
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Harris II 1 6 0 6
M. Majette 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Majette 1 2 0 2
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Dorris 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Jones 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
R. Jones 4-0 1.0 0
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
T. Roof 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Roof 4-0 1.0 0
M. Ball 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Ball 4-0 0.0 0
J. Bowen 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bowen 3-0 0.0 0
J. Crawford 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Crawford 3-1 1.0 0
J. Burgess 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Burgess 3-0 0.0 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 3-0 0.0 0
T. Allen 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Allen 3-0 0.0 0
D. Willis Jr. 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Willis Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
I. James 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
I. James 2-0 0.0 1
M. Barwick 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Barwick 2-0 0.0 0
A. Riggins 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Riggins 2-0 0.0 0
D. Matthews 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 2-0 0.0 0
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Head Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
Ca. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ca. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
M. Mcfadden 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Mcfadden 2-0 0.0 0
R. Layne 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Layne 1-0 0.0 0
T. Reece 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Reece 1-0 0.0 0
K. Samuels 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Samuels 1-0 0.0 0
M. McGinnis 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McGinnis 1-0 0.0 0
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Stallings IV 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bryant 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Bryant 0-1 0.0 0
J. Robinson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
L. Justus 1/1 21 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.8 1
H. Whitehead 4 43.8 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Taylor 2 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 28 0
R. Taylor 3 22.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Harris II 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.8 86 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 25.8 86 1
J. Harris II 4 25.8 86 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 25 3:55 11 61 FG
7:42 BALLST 19 2:42 8 51 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 BALLST 25 2:07 5 22 TD
12:26 BALLST 25 1:41 5 16 Punt
8:03 BALLST 18 1:43 3 5 Punt
4:40 BALLST 20 1:18 5 8 Punt
0:22 BALLST 25 0:05 2 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 BALLST 27 1:21 3 7 Punt
8:52 BALLST 25 2:53 6 42 Punt
4:34 BALLST 40 2:26 7 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 BALLST 18 2:03 4 -15 Punt
10:11 BALLST 25 0:39 3 0 Punt
2:17 BALLST 4 1:48 8 63
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 IND 12 3:03 12 85 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:55 IND 31 4:39 12 70 TD
10:36 BALLST 43 2:21 7 32 Fumble
6:10 IND 33 1:21 4 19 Punt
3:13 IND 28 2:51 9 72 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 IND 28 0:35 3 3 Punt
12:34 IND 17 3:42 11 83 TD
5:49 IND 20 1:07 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:02 IND 18 1:25 6 21 Punt
11:50 BALLST 38 1:39 3 38 TD
9:21 IND 40 6:53 12 57 Downs
