Hoosiers run past Ball St. for perfect non-conference start
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Stevie Scott did the heavy lifting Saturday. Peyton Ramsey played the perfect conductor.
Together, they kept Indiana in complete sync.
Scott ran for 114 yards and scored twice in his second career start while Ramsey threw for 173 yards and ran for another touchdown to lead the Hoosiers past Ball State 38-10.
''When the line creates holes, I just have to explode through them,'' Scott said. ''We've just got to keep it up, just consistency, just dominate every opponent we have and just play hard.''
He needed only 18 carries to follow last week's near-record performance with another 100-yard game. He's the fastest true freshman in school history to top the 100-yard mark in consecutive weeks.
And this time, Scott had plenty of help.
Ramsey was 20 of 27 and ran six times for 43 yards including a 5-yard score with 22 seconds left in the first half.
Freshman Ronnie Walker Jr. had an 18-yard TD run on the first carry of his college career, while Indiana's defense forced eight punts and allowed just 347 total yards.
Even the special teams got involved, with J-Shun Harris returning a punt 86 yards for the third touchdown return of his career and nearly scoring again early in the fourth quarter.
As a result, the Hoosiers are 3-0 for only the second time in a decade and will start 2019 with a six-game regular-season winning streak against non-conference foes.
Coach Tom Allen couldn't have created a better starting script.
''Huge to get the first three,'' he said. ''The way the offense did some great work in Week 1, defense really came back in Week 2, sealed the win. Week 3, all three phases came together and played well. That's what you've got to do.''
Ball State (1-2) failed to finish on another resounding note. It has now lost five straight to Big Ten schools and back-to-back games against in-state foes.
And after taking a 3-0 lead, the Cardinals never got close.
''When I say that's not Ball State football, that's not taking anything away from Indiana and the way they executed,'' coach Mike Neu said. ''But for us, that's not what we've seen from our football team through training camp and through the first couple of weeks, so we've got to learn from our mistakes.''
Indiana tied the score on a 21-yard field goal, took the lead on Scott's 1-yard TD plunge and started pulling away when Harris returned the punt for a TD to make it 17-3 early in the second quarter.
Ramsey's scoring run made it 24-3 at halftime and the Hoosiers quickly closed it out when Walker made it 31-3.
Even the Cardinals' lone touchdown came with a near blunder as a replay review was used to see if James Gilbert dropped the ball before crossing the goal line on a 27-yard TD run. The officials didn't have enough evidence to overturn it.
Scott closed out the scoring with an 11-yard run.
''He just continues to impress me,'' Allen said.
Riley Neal was 12 of 24 for 115 yards for Ball State, while Gilbert ran 16 times for 89 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ball State: One week after challenging Notre Dame in South Bend, the Cardinals struggled in Bloomington. Ball State has the potential to contend in the Mid-American Conference - but it must player better than it did Saturday.
Indiana: The Hoosiers take momentum into the conference schedule after their most complete effort of the season.
INJURY UPDATE
Ball State: Starting defensive end Sean Hammonds Jr. left in the first quarter with what appeared to be a right leg injury, came back briefly and left again for the rest of the game. Safety Lamar Anderson also left in the first half with a possible right shoulder injury. He did not return.
Indiana: The Hoosiers did not appear to suffer any significant injuries.
NOT SO SPECIAL
While the Cardinals' offense couldn't sustain drives and the defense struggled to get off the field, Ball State's biggest problem might have been special teams.
Morgan Hagee missed a 48-yard field goal after making a 49-yarder last week at Notre Dame.
And in addition to giving up the punt return to Harris, Indiana's Peyton Hendershot blocked one punt and Ball State nearly allowed another punt return for TD before running Harris out of bounds near the Ball State 5-yard line. The return was negated by an illegal block.
UP NEXT
Ball State: Returns home next weekend to face Western Kentucky.
Indiana: Can celebrate its second 4-0 start since 1991 - if it beats No. 25 Michigan State at home next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|11
|13
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|331
|457
|Total Plays
|67
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|204
|255
|Rush Attempts
|39
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|127
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|14-28
|24-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|6.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-16
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.9
|4-43.8
|Return Yards
|17
|169
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-103
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|3-66
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|6/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|127
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|204
|RUSH YDS
|255
|
|
|331
|TOTAL YDS
|457
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gilbert 34 RB
|J. Gilbert
|16
|89
|1
|27
|
R. Neal 15 QB
|R. Neal
|10
|35
|0
|23
|
M. Hurt Jr. 24 RB
|M. Hurt Jr.
|5
|28
|0
|13
|
M. Dunner 4 RB
|M. Dunner
|4
|23
|0
|14
|
J. Hall 12 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
C. Huntley 36 RB
|C. Huntley
|2
|8
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lacanaria 11 WR
|C. Lacanaria
|4
|40
|0
|13
|
M. Dunner 4 RB
|M. Dunner
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
T. Hohlt 84 WR
|T. Hohlt
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Gilbert 34 RB
|J. Gilbert
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
N. Givan 88 TE
|N. Givan
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Littles 16 WR
|H. Littles
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Hall 12 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Ke. Williams 89 WR
|Ke. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Huntley 36 RB
|C. Huntley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Miller 86 WR
|R. Miller
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Hurt Jr. 24 RB
|M. Hurt Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Y. Tyler 85 WR
|Y. Tyler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 9 LB
|B. Martin
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 2 LB
|J. White
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 51 LB
|C. Albright
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 6 LB
|J. Thomas
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilborn 11 LB
|R. Wilborn
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 32 LB
|J. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Anderson 10 S
|L. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hall 56 DE
|S. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Larsen 29 S
|M. Larsen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jennette III 35 DE
|J. Jennette III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Grenda 50 LB
|H. Grenda
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 3 CB
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson Jr. 33 LB
|M. Robinson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hannah 24 S
|M. Hannah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crumb 42 DT
|C. Crumb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walton 7 CB
|M. Walton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Potts 16 CB
|T. Potts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Schroeder 52 DE
|F. Schroeder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hagee 22 K
|M. Hagee
|1/2
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Dunner 4 RB
|M. Dunner
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|20/27
|173
|0
|0
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|4/5
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott 21 RB
|S. Scott
|18
|114
|2
|18
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|6
|43
|1
|16
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|9
|41
|1
|18
|
W. Philyor 22 WR
|W. Philyor
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
M. Fiacable 7 QB
|M. Fiacable
|2
|17
|0
|18
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|3
|13
|0
|12
|
C. Nelson 26 RB
|C. Nelson
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
M. Majette 24 RB
|M. Majette
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
R. Taylor 2 QB
|R. Taylor
|2
|-4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Timian 25 WR
|L. Timian
|5
|56
|0
|19
|
M. Bjorson 89 TE
|M. Bjorson
|2
|31
|0
|22
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|3
|22
|0
|8
|
R. Taylor 2 QB
|R. Taylor
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
W. Philyor 22 WR
|W. Philyor
|3
|19
|0
|14
|
S. Scott 21 RB
|S. Scott
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Harris II 5 WR
|J. Harris II
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Majette 24 RB
|M. Majette
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Dorris 83 TE
|A. Dorris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Jones 7 LB
|R. Jones
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Roof 45 LB
|T. Roof
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Ball 42 DB
|M. Ball
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowen 54 DL
|J. Bowen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 9 DB
|J. Crawford
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 1 DB
|J. Burgess
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 44 LB
|T. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis Jr. 43 LB
|D. Willis Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. James 13 DB
|I. James
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Barwick 51 DL
|M. Barwick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riggins 28 DB
|A. Riggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 27 DB
|D. Matthews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Jones 34 LB
|Ca. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mcfadden 47 LB
|M. Mcfadden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Layne 17 DB
|R. Layne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reece 97 DL
|T. Reece
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Samuels 52 DL
|K. Samuels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McGinnis 55 LB
|M. McGinnis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 91 DL
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|1/1
|21
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|4
|43.8
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Taylor 2 QB
|R. Taylor
|3
|22.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harris II 5 WR
|J. Harris II
|4
|25.8
|86
|1
