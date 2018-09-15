Drive Chart
Murray and No. 5 Oklahoma hold off Iowa State 37-27

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 15, 2018

AMES, Iowa (AP) At times it felt as though it might happen all over again to Oklahoma, which couldn't shake pesky Iowa State for the second consecutive year.

This time the Sooners survived - thanks to an All-America-type performance from their new star quarterback.

Kyler Murray threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns and the fifth-ranked Sooners held off Iowa State 37-27 on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Marquise Brown had 191 yards receiving and a TD for the Sooners (3-0, 1-0 Big 12), who extended the nation's longest road winning streak to 17 games while avenging a stunning home loss to the Cyclones a year ago.

''This is one before the season you kind of circle a little bit,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''Not because of what happened last year, but you just knew with the way the schedule fell this was going to be critical. Third game, lot of new guys, tough venue, tough opponent, first Big 12 game. There was just a lot riding on this game. Our guys rose up and made the big plays when it counted.''

Iowa State (0-2, 0-1) didn't make it easy for the Sooners, rallying from a 14-point deficit to make it 34-27 late in the third quarter. But the Sooners killed nearly eight minutes on a drive that ended with a 42-yard field goal from Austin Seibert with 2:51 left, and Parnell Motley's interception with 1:11 to go sealed it.

Backup Zeb Noland threw for a career-high 360 yards and a pair of long touchdown passes to Hakeem Butler for the Cyclones (0-2, 0-1), who were without starting quarterback Kyle Kempt (knee).

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said Kempt will also miss next week's game. Noland showed he's more than capable in a relief role.

''I thought we settled in,'' Campbell said. ''I thought we played much better in the second half than the first half.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: Murray, who was 21 of 29 passing while running for a team-high 77 yards, breezed through his first start on the road against a conference opponent - and he and Brown looked like one of the most dangerous duos in the country. ''That kid is really special,'' Campbell said of Murray. But the Sooners have to be a bit concerned about their defense, which had no answer for the 6-foot-6 Butler.

Iowa State: The Cyclones' offense showed some life after a dismal showing last week in a 13-3 loss to Iowa, led by Butler's 174 yards receiving on five catches. But what should be troubling for the rest of the Big 12 is that this was a pretty good defense that Murray and the Sooners carved up. Oklahoma gained 519 yards against the Cyclones, who allowed just 20.9 points a game in 2017.

WITHOUT ANDERSON

Saturday was Oklahoma's first game without star back Rodney Anderson, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Murray led the way with 15 carries and Trey Sermon gained 74 yards on 13 attempts, including a 22-yard TD run to put the Sooners up 31-17. Marcelias Sutton had 21 yards on nine carries, including an impressive leap over an Iowa State defender, but was shaken up in the second half on a hard tackle.

PIVOTAL POINT

Iowa State woke up a near-sellout crowd when Butler broke four tackles on his way to a 51-yard TD reception early in the second quarter - one play after the Cyclones forced a fumble and recovered it. Oklahoma didn't flinch, instead marching 75 yards in 10 plays in a drive capped when Murray found CeeDee Lamb for a 5-yard TD. The Sooners did it again to close the half, going 74 yards in 10 plays to make it a 24-10 game at halftime on another TD pass from Murray. ''He continues to have a good feel. He's always looking to throw it. When he has to (run), he's dynamic,'' Riley said.

THE NUMBERS

David Montgomery ran for 82 yards on 21 tries for Iowa State. ... Seibert was a difference maker, hitting three field goals and blasting two punts for an average of 48.5 yards. ...Oklahoma was 5 of 5 in the red zone. ...The Sooners improved to 75-6-2 against the Cyclones in the most lopsided series in Division I. ...Brown had 189 of his yards in the first two quarters, setting a school record for a half.

HE SAID IT

''When he's doing that to other people, I'm not surprised. He's not going to get hit. He's way too elusive, he's way too smart. He knows how to read defenses. It's showing up in his play,'' Oklahoma linebacker Curtis Bolton on Murray.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts Army next week in its final nonconference game.

Akron visits Iowa State next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:55
43-A.Seibert 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
57
yds
07:40
pos
37
27
Field Goal 10:46
96-C.Assalley 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
98
yds
00:17
pos
34
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:20
43-A.Seibert 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
50
yds
03:18
pos
34
24
Point After TD 6:40
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 6:40
32-D.Montgomery runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:40
pos
31
23
Point After TD 9:20
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 9:20
4-T.Sermon runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
02:28
pos
30
17
Point After TD 11:48
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 11:48
4-Z.Noland complete to 18-H.Butler. 18-H.Butler runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
79
yds
00:47
pos
24
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:05
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 0:05
1-K.Murray complete to 87-M.Tease. 87-M.Tease runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
94
yds
04:31
pos
23
10
Point After TD 7:47
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 7:47
1-K.Murray complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
05:28
pos
16
10
Point After TD 13:15
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 13:15
4-Z.Noland complete to 18-H.Butler. 18-H.Butler runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
51
yds
00:10
pos
10
9
Field Goal 13:45
96-C.Assalley 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
58
yds
03:15
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:43
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 3:43
1-K.Murray complete to 5-M.Brown. 5-M.Brown runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
90
yds
02:06
pos
9
0
Field Goal 8:26
43-A.Seibert 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
77
yds
03:44
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 20
Rushing 10 6
Passing 13 12
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-11 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 510 436
Total Plays 68 65
Avg Gain 7.5 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 171 87
Rush Attempts 39 29
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 3.0
Net Yards Passing 339 349
Comp. - Att. 21-29 25-36
Yards Per Pass 11.7 9.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 1-11
Penalties - Yards 5-60 4-35
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-48.5 3-41.7
Return Yards 39 0
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-32 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-7 0-0
Kicking 7/7 5/5
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 3/3 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
5 Oklahoma 2-0 101410337
Iowa State 0-1 01014327
O/U 54, IOWAST +18
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 339 PASS YDS 349
171 RUSH YDS 87
510 TOTAL YDS 436
Oklahoma
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.4% 348 3 0 207.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.4% 348 3 0 207.4
Ky. Murray 21/29 348 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 77 0
Ky. Murray 15 77 0 15
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 74 1
T. Sermon 13 74 1 22
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 21 0
M. Sutton 9 21 0 7
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Pledger 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 191 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 191 1
M. Brown 9 191 1 75
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
G. Calcaterra 2 41 0 28
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 1
C. Lamb 3 36 1 19
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
C. Meier 1 32 0 32
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
A. Miller 1 17 0 17
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 1
M. Tease 2 15 1 8
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
M. Sutton 2 14 0 11
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Sermon 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Ke. Murray 1-0 1.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Motley 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
A. Seibert 3/3 42 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 48.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 48.5 1
A. Seibert 2 48.5 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Terry 40 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
J. Terry 1 9.0 9 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
T. Brown 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Lamb 1 0.0 0 0
Iowa State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 360 2 1 166.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 360 2 1 166.2
Z. Noland 25/36 360 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 82 1
D. Montgomery 21 82 1 16
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
K. Nwangwu 3 10 0 8
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
S. Croney Jr. 4 6 0 4
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
Z. Noland 1 -11 0 -11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 174 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 174 2
H. Butler 5 174 2 57
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 66 0
D. Jones 9 66 0 17
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
L. Akers 1 37 0 37
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
M. Eaton 4 32 0 16
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
C. Allen 2 23 0 21
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
T. Milton 2 16 0 9
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Montgomery 1 7 0 7
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Croney Jr. 1 5 0 5
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Kolar 0 0 0 0
J. Martin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Martin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Eisworth 1-0 0.0 0
J. Grant 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Ja. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
C. Assalley 2/2 34 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Dunn 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 1
C. Dunn 3 41.7 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Milton 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 OKLA 29 3:44 10 68 FG
5:49 OKLA 10 2:06 4 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 OKLA 25 0:00 1 28 Fumble
13:15 OKLA 25 5:28 10 75 TD
4:36 OKLA 26 4:31 10 74 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 31 2:16 5 4 Punt
11:48 OKLA 33 2:28 6 60 TD
6:38 OKLA 36 3:18 7 52 FG
1:38 OKLA 33 0:54 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:35 OKLA 28 7:40 12 32 FG
1:11 OKLA 40 0:38 2 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 25 2:41 6 46 Downs
8:22 IOWAST 25 2:25 7 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:43 IOWAST 25 3:15 11 58 FG
13:25 IOWAST 49 0:10 1 51 TD
7:47 IOWAST 25 3:11 7 -4 Punt
0:05 IOWAST 25 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 IOWAST 21 0:47 3 77 TD
9:20 IOWAST 25 2:40 8 68 TD
3:20 IOWAST 25 1:35 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:37 IOWAST 13 0:17 12 46 FG
2:51 IOWAST 25 1:33 10 34 INT
NCAA FB Scores