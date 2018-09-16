Drive Chart
WASH
UTAH

No. 10 Washington shuts down Utah in 21-7 victory

  • Sep 16, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Myles Gaskin ran for 143 yards on 30 carries and added a touchdown, and Washington's defense forced three turnovers as the No. 10 Huskies beat Utah 21-7 on Saturday night.

Jake Browning threw for 155 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Aaron Fuller led the way with 108 yards on six catches. Washington (2-1, 1-0 Pac-12) beat the Utes for a third straight season, and holds an 11-1 lead in the all-time series.

The Huskies tallied 327 total yards, and did just enough to keep Utah at arm's length after halftime.

''We didn't score the points we'd probably like to score, but I know the quality of defense we just went against,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said. ''At the end of the day, this is going to give our offense some confidence.''

Zack Moss rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Tyler Huntley threw for just 138 yards with one interception and added 40 yards on the ground.

Moss was limited by a first-half ankle injury. He got it re-taped and finished out the game, but his role in the Utah offense was diminished after halftime.

''We're just trying to get the most out of him we can,'' Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''He's a tough kid and he's giving everything he's got, but he's still not right.''

Utah (2-1, 0-1 Pac-12) lost its conference opener for the first time since 2014. The Utes fell to 0-4 all-time against ranked Washington teams after generating 261 total yards.

Utah started all three fourth quarter drives inside the Washington 35 yard line, but went 0-of-3 on fourth down on each drive.

''The bottom line is we had some chances and didn't capitalize,'' Whittingham said. ''When you play a team that good, you better capitalize on those opportunities.''

Washington struck on its opening drive. The Huskies went up 7-0 after Gaskin broke loose for a 38-yard scoring run down the sideline.

Utah answered before the end of the first quarter, tying the game at 7-all when Moss eluded a pair of tacklers and scored on a 4-yard run.

Washington came right back and scored on its next drive, taking a 14-7 lead when Browning scored on a 1-yard keeper. Andre Baccellia set it up when he raced 37 yards to the Utah 2-yard line two plays earlier.

Utah moved within field goal range in the final minute of the first half, but came away empty-handed after Jordan Miller picked off pass from Huntley with nine seconds remaining.

Washington extended its lead to 21-7 on a 6-yard scoring catch by Ty Jones midway through the third quarter. The Huskies cashed in after Taylor Rapp recovered a fumble by Britain Covey following a first-down catch at the Utah 44. The Utes' ensuing drive also ended in a turnover. This time, Bronson Boyd coughed up the ball after a first-down catch.

''There a lot of things that play a part, but we just had drive killers,'' Huntley said. ''I definitely give credit to Washington's defense. They definitely played hard all four quarters. They swarm to the ball. They did a good job of making plays at the right time.''

Utah could not take advantage of starting a pair of drives inside the Washington 30 yard line in the fourth quarter. Pita Tonga returned an interception to the 11, and a 21-yard punt from Race Porter put the ball on the 28. Utah turned it over on downs to end both drives.

''They turned up the dial,'' Petersen said, referring to his team's fourth-quarter defense. ''We got their best when we needed their best.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: Washington's defense is once again one of the better units in the Pac-12. The Huskies kept the Utes from seriously threatening after the first quarter and their defense stuffed Utah after an interception and a bad punt gave the Utes excellent starting field position deep in Washington territory on consecutive fourth-quarter drives.

Utah: A mishmash of bad reads and turnovers show that Utah's offense has not taken the step forward that the Utes hoped for this season. Huntley threw an interception that ended a Utah drive that moved into field goal range just before halftime. Britain Covey and Bronson Boyd fumbled following first down catches to end back-to-back third quarter drives.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Washington will likely move up a spot or two with a pair of top-10 teams (Auburn, Wisconsin) losing this weekend.

UP NEXT

Washington hosts Arizona State on Saturday.

Utah has a bye week before traveling to Washington State on Sept. 29.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:37
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 8:37
3-J.Browning complete to 20-T.Jones. 20-T.Jones runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
03:44
pos
20
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:49
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 11:49
3-J.Browning runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:21
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Point After TD 11:10
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:10
9-M.Gaskin runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
02:33
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 13
Rushing 6 7
Passing 10 6
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 5-13 9-19
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-3
Total Net Yards 311 247
Total Plays 65 68
Avg Gain 4.8 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 172 123
Rush Attempts 41 29
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 4.2
Net Yards Passing 139 124
Comp. - Att. 14-24 20-39
Yards Per Pass 5.8 3.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-16 2-14
Penalties - Yards 5-35 6-55
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 7-38.4 5-45.6
Return Yards 21 98
Punts - Returns 2-21 5-77
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-21
Kicking 3/3 1/1
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
10 Washington 1-1 777021
Utah 2-0 70007
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
 139 PASS YDS 124
172 RUSH YDS 123
311 TOTAL YDS 247
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 155 1 1 118.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 155 1 1 118.0
J. Browning 14/24 155 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 143 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 143 1
M. Gaskin 30 143 1 38
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 37 0
A. Baccellia 1 37 0 37
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
S. Ahmed 3 5 0 3
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
S. McGrew 1 4 0 4
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
C. McClatcher 1 0 0 0
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -14 1
J. Browning 3 -14 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 108 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 108 0
A. Fuller 6 108 0 41
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
A. Baccellia 3 33 0 12
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. McClatcher 1 9 0 9
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
T. Jones 1 6 1 6
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Sample 0 0 0 0
Q. Pounds 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Q. Pounds 0 0 0 0
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 -1 0
M. Gaskin 3 -1 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
G. Gaines 2-0 2.0 0
J. McIntosh 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McIntosh 1-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Miller 1-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
P. Henry 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Porter 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 38.4 1
R. Porter 7 38.4 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 12 0
A. Fuller 2 10.5 12 0
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 138 0 1 77.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 138 0 1 77.9
T. Huntley 20/38 138 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 67 1
Z. Moss 13 67 1 11
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 0
T. Huntley 11 40 0 28
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
A. Shyne 2 14 0 11
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
B. Covey 3 2 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 54 0
B. Covey 8 54 0 16
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 46 0
S. Nacua 8 46 0 11
B. Boyd 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Boyd 1 15 0 15
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
D. Simpkins 1 14 0 14
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Fotheringham 1 5 0 5
C. Haller 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Haller 1 4 0 4
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Br. Kuithe 0 0 0 0
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jackson 0 0 0 0
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Dixon 0 0 0 0
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Enis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Tafua 1-0 1.0 0
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Tonga 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
M. Gay 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 2
M. Wishnowsky 5 45.6 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 15.4 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 15.4 28 0
B. Covey 5 15.4 28 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 WASH 35 2:33 5 65 TD
8:58 WASH 37 3:06 7 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 WASH 25 0:00 8 75 TD
9:48 WASH 42 1:24 4 10 Punt
5:31 WASH 2 4:01 10 54 Punt
0:09 WASH 11 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 25 1:44 3 9 Punt
12:21 UTAH 44 3:44 9 44 TD
5:42 WASH 33 1:50 4 11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:45 WASH 17 0:59 9 25 INT
11:24 WASH 2 1:16 3 5 Punt
6:04 WASH 20 3:19 7 14 Punt
0:36 WASH 31 0:00 1 -1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 25 1:09 3 -1 Punt
11:10 UTAH 25 2:01 4 0 Punt
5:40 UTAH 20 5:19 12 67 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 UTAH 25 1:49 3 10 Punt
8:12 UTAH 36 2:31 6 19 Punt
1:16 UTAH 33 1:01 9 -22 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 UTAH 27 0:36 3 17 Fumble
8:37 UTAH 25 2:08 6 22 Fumble
3:41 UTAH 10 1:45 6 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 WASH 11 1:16 4 9 Downs
10:00 WASH 28 3:50 9 8 Downs
2:33 WASH 42 1:50 7 11 Downs
NCAA FB Scores