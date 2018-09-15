Drive Chart
HAWAII
ARMY

No Text

Hopkins, Army knock off previously unbeaten Hawaii 28-21

  Sep 15, 2018
  • Sep 15, 2018

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald received all the headlines heading into Saturday's game at Army.

McDonald led the nation with 1,165 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes for a Hawaii offense that averages 48 points per game.

But, it was Kelvin Hopkins, who shone in Army's 28-21 win. The junior quarterback rushed for two first-half touchdowns and a career-high 110 yards as Army knocked off unbeaten Hawaii (3-1). Hopkins completed 6-of-10 passes for 162 yards, becoming the first Army quarterback in 30 games to rush for 100 yards and pass for 100 yards.

''It's a team game and I just wanted to do my part,'' Hopkins said. ''It comes down to moving the ball, getting first downs and getting the win. It's just playing for the team, trying to make as many plays as possible to put our team in a position to win the game.''

Linebacker Cole Christiansen broke up McDonald's pass in the end zone with 54 seconds left to seal Army's ninth straight win at Michie Stadium. Army (2-1), which sacked McDonald three times, held off Hawaii's last gasp in the final minute. The Black Knights' consistent pressure caused McDonald to rush some throws.

''Getting pressure was key,'' Christiansen said. ''That quarterback is not used to having guys in his face. He's great. Their offense was fantastic. We just prepared really well this well this week and that's why I think we played well.''

Hopkins scored a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs to give Army a 14-7 lead with 12:54 left in the first half. The quarterback's second touchdown was the first time that Hawaii had trailed in a game this season.

Junior fullback Connor Slomka added a career-long 48-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Darnell Woolfolk's 3-yard touchdown extended Army's advantage to 28-14 with 9:07 left.

Hawaii opened the game with a quick strike. McDonald capped a five-play, 75-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to John Ursua. McDonald and Ursua would connect again in the fourth quarter and an 80-yard scoring strike for the receiver's seventh touchdown of the season.

McDonald finished 20-for-32 for season-low 321 yards and two touchdowns.

''Hats off to them (Army), they came at us hard,'' McDonald said. ''But, we also kind of shot ourselves in the foot, penalties, dropped ball, bad reads on my part, bad throws. Things that we have to clean up if we want to have an efficient, high-octane offense.''

Hawaii, which arrived from a 5,000-mile, cross-country trek Wednesday in the New York area, dropped to 2-11 in games played in the Eastern Time Zone. The Rainbow Warriors won 31-28 in their last visit to Michie Stadium in 2010.

THE TAKEAWAY

Hawaii: Hawaii's passing attack started off quickly as McDonald completed four of his first five passes on the Rainbow Warriors' first drive and moved the ball in the fourth quarter. But, Hawaii struggled to convert on third down, making 1-of-7 chances.

Army: The Black Knights are no longer a one-dimensional running team with Kelvin Hopkins at the helm. Army, the nation's rushing leader in 2017, has surpassed its passing total of 361 yards through four games. Hopkins has thrown for 420 yards this season.

UP NEXT

Army plays at No. 4 Oklahoma next Saturday

Hawaii hosts Duquesne next Saturday

----

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Team Stats
1st Downs 15 18
Rushing 3 12
Passing 11 6
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-7 11-19
4th Down Conv 0-2 3-4
Total Net Yards 345 465
Total Plays 45 76
Avg Gain 7.7 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 41 303
Rush Attempts 13 66
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 4.6
Net Yards Passing 304 162
Comp. - Att. 20-32 6-10
Yards Per Pass 9.5 16.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-17 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-30 5-70
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-37.3 3-37.7
Return Yards 63 11
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-63 1-11
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 4/5
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Hawaii 3-1 770721
Army West Point 2-1 7140728
O/U 62.5, ARMY -6.5
Michie Stadium West Point, NY
 304 PASS YDS 162
41 RUSH YDS 303
345 TOTAL YDS 465
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 321 2 0 167.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 321 2 0 167.4
C. McDonald 20/32 321 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Furuta 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
D. Furuta 3 21 0 12
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
C. McDonald 6 19 0 28
F. Holly III 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
F. Holly III 2 1 0 1
J. Ursua 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
J. Ursua 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ursua 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 123 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 123 2
J. Ursua 6 123 2 80
C. Byrd 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 80 0
C. Byrd 6 80 0 50
M. Armstrong-Brown 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
M. Armstrong-Brown 3 44 0 21
D. Stubblefield 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
D. Stubblefield 1 35 0 35
J. Ward 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Ward 1 20 0 20
D. Furuta 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Furuta 2 11 0 9
F. Holly III 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
F. Holly III 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Meskell 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
R. Meskell 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Gaudion 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 0
S. Gaudion 3 38.0 0 42
B. Scruton 36 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
B. Scruton 1 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Augafa 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 23 0
J. Augafa 3 21.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores