|
|
|ARIZST
|SDGST
Agnew, Washington lead SDSU to upset of No. 23 ASU, 28-21
SAN DIEGO (AP) Junior Ryan Agnew threw his first career touchdown pass to cap an impressive drive to tie the game just before halftime, Juwan Washington rushed for 138 yards and one score and San Diego State's defense came up huge as the Aztecs survived a crazy ending to upset No. 23 Arizona State 28-21 on Saturday night.
The Aztecs (2-1) beat the Sun Devils (2-1) for the second straight year. This one spoiled the homecoming of new ASU coach Herm Edwards, who played his final college season with the Aztecs in 1976 and then graduated from SDSU with a degree in criminal justice.
ASU's Manny Wilkins appeared to complete a 48-yard pass to Frank Darby to the SDSU 2-yard-line with 6 seconds left, and SDSU's Trenton Thompson was called for targeting. After review, the targeting call was upheld but the referees determined that the pass was incomplete. ASU got the ball at the SDSU 35 for one final play and SDSU batted away the desperation pass in the end zone.
SDSU, playing without injured defensive tackle Noble Hall, forced ASU into four straight three-and-outs after halftime, and the Sun Devils didn't get their first first down of the second half until 3:41 to go. Wilkins threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry with 1:40 to go.
SDSU recovered the ensuing onside kick but sophomore Chase Jasmin lost a fumble at the ASU 23 with 43 seconds to go.
John Baron II kicked a career-long 54-yard field goal gave SDSU a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter. He added a 36-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Jasmin scored on a 3-yard run with 4:14 left. Agnew, making his first career start, in place of injured senior Christian Chapman, completed a conversion pass to Kahale Warring for a 28-14 lead.
Agnew capped a two-minute drill with a 9-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Tim Wilson with 8 seconds left in the first half for a 14-14 tie. It was the first career TD throw for Agnew and the first career scoring catch for Wilson.
Agnew accounted for all 85 yards on the 11-play drive, completing 6 of 9 passes for 77 yards and running once for 8 yards. SDSU ran the final four plays after using its final timeout, with Agnew completing passes of 12, 15, 15 and 9 yards.
Agnew became the first quarterback from a non-power five school to beat a ranked team from a power five school in his first start since USF's B.J. Daniels did it against No. 18 Florida State on Sept. 26, 2009.
The drive was set up when Wilkins was sacked for a 4-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the SDSU 11 with 1:41 left.
Agnew replaced Chapman, who's out three to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in a victory against Sacramento State a week earlier.
Wilkins threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk and ran for 1-yard score in the first half. Both scores were set up by long passes.
Washington scored on a 13-yard run as the teams traded scores in the first half.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Arizona State likely will drop out of the Top 25. It was coming off a home upset of then-No. 15 Michigan State.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona State: The Sun Devils came in with the nation's No. 1 rushing defense, allowing only 1.1 yards per carry, and failed to stop Washington.
San Diego State: Coach Rocky Long didn't think Agnew would get flustered, and he was right. Agnew had rallied the Aztecs against Sacramento State after Chapman was hurt and looked confident against the Sun Devils. He'll get the chance to show more of himself in the coming weeks. Agnew showed a nice ability to scramble.
UP NEXT:
Arizona State: The Sun Devils open Pac-12 play when the visit Washington next Saturday night.
Oregon: The Aztecs play their final non-conference game when they host Eastern Michigan next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|27
|Rushing
|3
|18
|Passing
|16
|7
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|362
|433
|Total Plays
|69
|82
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|311
|Rush Attempts
|24
|58
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|326
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|31-45
|12-24
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|5.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-15
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-39
|9-85
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.0
|5-43.6
|Return Yards
|66
|10
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|2--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-46
|2-14
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|4/4
|Extra Points
|3/3
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/0
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|326
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|311
|
|
|362
|TOTAL YDS
|433
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Wilkins 5 QB
|M. Wilkins
|31/45
|341
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|13
|21
|0
|8
|
M. Wilkins 5 QB
|M. Wilkins
|7
|16
|1
|15
|
I. Floyd 31 RB
|I. Floyd
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|5
|127
|0
|51
|
N. Harry 1 WR
|N. Harry
|9
|86
|1
|21
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|7
|44
|0
|18
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|3
|33
|1
|12
|
R. Jenkins 14 WR
|R. Jenkins
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
T. Hudson 87 TE
|T. Hudson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. French-Love 88 TE
|C. French-Love
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Newsome 17 WR
|R. Newsome
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harvey 43 S
|J. Harvey
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. King 28 DB
|D. King
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wren 95 DL
|R. Wren
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 9 LB
|J. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crump 4 LB
|K. Crump
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Frederick 18 CB
|L. Frederick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 37 LB
|D. Butler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bates 96 DL
|J. Bates
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Williams 5 DB
|Ko. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 21 CB
|T. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fields 6 DB
|E. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crosswell 16 S
|A. Crosswell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Macias 44 P
|K. Macias
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Subtyl 99 DL
|D. Subtyl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 37 DB
|J. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 1 K
|B. Ruiz
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Sleep-Dalton 36 P
|M. Sleep-Dalton
|6
|44.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Newsome 17 WR
|R. Newsome
|2
|14.5
|18
|0
|
J. Hoyt 57 DL
|J. Hoyt
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
N. Harry 1 WR
|N. Harry
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|2
|10.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|12/24
|129
|1
|0
|
C. Chapman 10 QB
|C. Chapman
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|27
|138
|1
|17
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|19
|112
|1
|20
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|9
|36
|0
|13
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Chapman 10 QB
|C. Chapman
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Warring 87 TE
|K. Warring
|4
|30
|0
|12
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|2
|30
|0
|15
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
I. Lessard 34 FB
|I. Lessard
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
P. Houston 82 TE
|P. Houston
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Wilson Jr. 6 WR
|T. Wilson Jr.
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
F. Trevillion 7 WR
|F. Trevillion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Tr. Thompson 18 S
|Tr. Thompson
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Tezino 44 LB
|K. Tezino
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Smith 17 CB
|R. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Woods 27 CB
|K. Woods
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lakalaka 39 LB
|R. Lakalaka
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Baldwin 33 S
|P. Baldwin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 32 S
|T. Hawkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Luke 45 DL
|A. Luke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ta. Thompson 14 S
|Ta. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 98 DL
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cheatum 68 DL
|M. Cheatum
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyeukwu 55 DL
|C. Onyeukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 57 DL
|K. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Baron II 29 K
|J. Baron II
|2/2
|54
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Heicklen 59 P
|B. Heicklen
|5
|43.6
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
P. Houston 82 TE
|P. Houston
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|1
|-3.0
|0
|0
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
-
CSTCAR
CAMP
58
21
Final ESP3
-
ODU
CHARLO
25
28
Final ESP3
-
BC
WAKE
41
34
Final ESPN
-
TNTECH
UTAHST
12
73
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
MEMP
22
59
Final ESPN
-
FSU
CUSE
7
30
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
11PSU
10
63
Final FS1
-
UTEP
TENN
0
24
Final SECN
-
RUT
KANSAS
14
55
Final
-
TEMPLE
MD
35
14
Final BTN
-
TROY
NEB
24
19
Final
-
21MIAMI
TOLEDO
49
24
Final ESP2
-
5OKLA
IOWAST
37
27
Final ABC
-
GAS
2CLEM
7
38
Final ESPU
-
HAWAII
ARMY
21
28
Final CBSSN
-
MURYST
UK
10
48
Final SECN
-
RI
UCONN
49
56
Final ESP3
-
MTSU
3UGA
7
49
Final ESNN
-
BALLST
IND
10
38
Final BTN
-
GATECH
PITT
19
24
Final
-
TULANE
UAB
24
31
Final FBOOK
-
DAVIS
9STNFRD
10
30
Final PACN
-
VANDY
8ND
17
22
Final NBC
-
DUKE
BAYLOR
40
27
Final FS1
-
LEH
NAVY
21
51
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
19MICH
20
45
Final BTN
-
SFLA
ILL
25
19
Final
-
12LSU
7AUBURN
22
21
Final CBS
-
17BOISE
24OKLAST
21
44
Final ESPN
-
BYU
6WISC
24
21
Final ABC
-
CMICH
NILL
16
24
Final ESP+
-
MIAOH
MINN
3
26
Final BTN
-
WOFF
WYO
14
17
Final
-
TXSA
KSTATE
17
41
Final
-
NTEXAS
ARK
44
17
Final SECN
-
EKY
BGREEN
35
42
Final ESP3
-
COLOST
FLA
10
48
Final SECN
-
HOU
TXTECH
49
63
Final FOX
-
OHIO
UVA
31
45
Final ESP2
-
NH
COLO
14
45
Final PACN
-
SJST
20OREG
22
35
Final PACN
-
BTHN
FAU
28
49
Final
-
IDST
CAL
23
45
Final PACN
-
EMICH
BUFF
28
35
Final ESP+
-
1BAMA
MISS
62
7
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
31
41
Final ESP+
-
OREGST
NEVADA
35
37
Final ESPU
-
ARKST
TULSA
29
20
Final CBSSN
-
ALAM
CINCY
7
63
Final ESP3
-
DEST
WMICH
0
68
Final ESP+
-
NOIOWA
IOWA
14
38
Final
-
WKY
LVILLE
17
20
Final
-
LALAF
16MISSST
10
56
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
TXAM
10
48
Final SECN
-
MA
FIU
24
63
Final beIN
-
AKRON
NWEST
39
34
Final
-
MIZZOU
PURDUE
40
37
Final
-
4OHIOST
15TCU
40
28
Final ABC
-
EWASH
WASHST
24
59
Final PACN
-
22USC
TEXAS
14
37
Final FOX
-
NMEX
NMEXST
42
25
Final
-
PRARIE
UNLV
17
46
Final
-
10WASH
UTAH
21
7
Final ESPN
-
FRESNO
UCLA
38
14
Final FS1
-
23ARIZST
SDGST
21
28
Final CBSSN
-
SUT
ARIZ
31
62
Final PACN
-
USM
APLST
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
18UCF
UNC
0
0
ESPU
-
ECU
13VATECH
0
0
ESP3
-
14WVU
NCST
0
0
ESPU
-
MRSHL
SC
0
0
ESPU