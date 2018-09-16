Drive Chart
Agnew, Washington lead SDSU to upset of No. 23 ASU, 28-21

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 16, 2018

SAN DIEGO (AP) Junior Ryan Agnew threw his first career touchdown pass to cap an impressive drive to tie the game just before halftime, Juwan Washington rushed for 138 yards and one score and San Diego State's defense came up huge as the Aztecs survived a crazy ending to upset No. 23 Arizona State 28-21 on Saturday night.

The Aztecs (2-1) beat the Sun Devils (2-1) for the second straight year. This one spoiled the homecoming of new ASU coach Herm Edwards, who played his final college season with the Aztecs in 1976 and then graduated from SDSU with a degree in criminal justice.

ASU's Manny Wilkins appeared to complete a 48-yard pass to Frank Darby to the SDSU 2-yard-line with 6 seconds left, and SDSU's Trenton Thompson was called for targeting. After review, the targeting call was upheld but the referees determined that the pass was incomplete. ASU got the ball at the SDSU 35 for one final play and SDSU batted away the desperation pass in the end zone.

SDSU, playing without injured defensive tackle Noble Hall, forced ASU into four straight three-and-outs after halftime, and the Sun Devils didn't get their first first down of the second half until 3:41 to go. Wilkins threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry with 1:40 to go.

SDSU recovered the ensuing onside kick but sophomore Chase Jasmin lost a fumble at the ASU 23 with 43 seconds to go.

John Baron II kicked a career-long 54-yard field goal gave SDSU a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter. He added a 36-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Jasmin scored on a 3-yard run with 4:14 left. Agnew, making his first career start, in place of injured senior Christian Chapman, completed a conversion pass to Kahale Warring for a 28-14 lead.

Agnew capped a two-minute drill with a 9-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Tim Wilson with 8 seconds left in the first half for a 14-14 tie. It was the first career TD throw for Agnew and the first career scoring catch for Wilson.

Agnew accounted for all 85 yards on the 11-play drive, completing 6 of 9 passes for 77 yards and running once for 8 yards. SDSU ran the final four plays after using its final timeout, with Agnew completing passes of 12, 15, 15 and 9 yards.

Agnew became the first quarterback from a non-power five school to beat a ranked team from a power five school in his first start since USF's B.J. Daniels did it against No. 18 Florida State on Sept. 26, 2009.

The drive was set up when Wilkins was sacked for a 4-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the SDSU 11 with 1:41 left.

Agnew replaced Chapman, who's out three to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in a victory against Sacramento State a week earlier.

Wilkins threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk and ran for 1-yard score in the first half. Both scores were set up by long passes.

Washington scored on a 13-yard run as the teams traded scores in the first half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Arizona State likely will drop out of the Top 25. It was coming off a home upset of then-No. 15 Michigan State.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: The Sun Devils came in with the nation's No. 1 rushing defense, allowing only 1.1 yards per carry, and failed to stop Washington.

San Diego State: Coach Rocky Long didn't think Agnew would get flustered, and he was right. Agnew had rallied the Aztecs against Sacramento State after Chapman was hurt and looked confident against the Sun Devils. He'll get the chance to show more of himself in the coming weeks. Agnew showed a nice ability to scramble.

UP NEXT:

Arizona State: The Sun Devils open Pac-12 play when the visit Washington next Saturday night.

Oregon: The Aztecs play their final non-conference game when they host Eastern Michigan next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:40
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 1:40
5-M.Wilkins complete to 1-N.Harry. 1-N.Harry runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
87
yds
02:28
pos
20
28
Two Point Conversion 4:14
9-R.Agnew complete to 87-K.Warring. 87-K.Warring to ASU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 4:14
22-C.Jasmin runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
92
yds
06:16
pos
14
26
Field Goal 11:39
29-J.Baron 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
64
yds
01:30
pos
14
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:51
29-J.Baron 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
40
yds
05:30
pos
14
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
29-J.Baron extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:08
9-R.Agnew complete to 6-T.Wilson. 6-T.Wilson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
90
yds
01:33
pos
14
13
Point After TD 8:06
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 8:06
5-M.Wilkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
02:16
pos
13
7
Point After TD 10:28
29-J.Baron extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:28
29-J.Baron extra point is good. Team penalty on SDSU 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at ASU 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 10:28
29-J.Washington runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
00:32
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:41
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 0:41
5-M.Wilkins complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
60
yds
02:16
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 27
Rushing 3 18
Passing 16 7
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-11 5-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 362 433
Total Plays 69 82
Avg Gain 5.2 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 36 311
Rush Attempts 24 58
Avg Rush Yards 1.5 5.4
Net Yards Passing 326 122
Comp. - Att. 31-45 12-24
Yards Per Pass 7.2 5.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-15 1-7
Penalties - Yards 7-39 9-85
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-44.0 5-43.6
Return Yards 66 10
Punts - Returns 2-20 2--4
Kickoffs - Returns 4-46 2-14
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 4/4
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 Arizona State 2-0 770721
San Diego State 1-1 01431128
O/U 48, SDGST +5
SDCCU Stadium San Diego, CA
 326 PASS YDS 122
36 RUSH YDS 311
362 TOTAL YDS 433
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 341 2 0 147.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 341 2 0 147.2
M. Wilkins 31/45 341 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 21 0
E. Benjamin 13 21 0 8
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 1
M. Wilkins 7 16 1 15
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
I. Floyd 2 6 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 127 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 127 0
F. Darby 5 127 0 51
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 86 1
N. Harry 9 86 1 21
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 0
E. Benjamin 7 44 0 18
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 1
B. Aiyuk 3 33 1 12
R. Jenkins 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
R. Jenkins 2 11 0 6
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Hudson 1 6 0 6
C. French-Love 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. French-Love 0 0 0 0
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Newsome 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Harvey 43 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
J. Harvey 11-0 0.0 0
D. King 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. King 7-0 0.0 0
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Lucas 6-0 0.0 0
R. Wren 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Wren 5-1 0.0 0
J. Wilson 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Wilson 4-2 0.0 0
S. Forman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Forman 4-1 0.0 0
K. Crump 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Crump 3-0 0.0 0
L. Frederick 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Frederick 3-0 0.0 0
D. Butler 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Butler 3-1 0.0 0
J. Bates 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Bates 2-2 0.0 0
Ko. Williams 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ko. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
M. Robertson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Robertson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Adams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Adams 2-0 0.0 0
E. Fields 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Fields 1-0 0.0 0
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Crosswell 1-0 0.0 0
K. Macias 44 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Macias 1-0 0.0 0
D. Subtyl 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Subtyl 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bryant 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lole 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Lole 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
B. Ruiz 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.0 2
M. Sleep-Dalton 6 44.0 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 18 0
R. Newsome 2 14.5 18 0
J. Hoyt 57 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
J. Hoyt 1 -1.0 -1 0
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
N. Harry 1 0.0 0 0
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
B. Aiyuk 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 14 0
B. Aiyuk 2 10.0 14 0
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 129 1 0 108.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 129 1 0 108.9
R. Agnew 12/24 129 1 0
C. Chapman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Chapman 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 138 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 138 1
J. Washington 27 138 1 17
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 112 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 112 1
C. Jasmin 19 112 1 20
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
R. Agnew 9 36 0 13
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Byrd 1 11 0 11
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Busbee 1 8 0 8
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Dedeaux 1 6 0 6
C. Chapman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
C. Chapman 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Warring 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
K. Warring 4 30 0 12
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
E. Dedeaux 2 30 0 15
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
J. Washington 2 26 0 14
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Busbee 1 12 0 12
I. Lessard 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
I. Lessard 1 11 0 11
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
P. Houston 1 11 0 11
T. Wilson Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
T. Wilson Jr. 1 9 1 9
F. Trevillion 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
F. Trevillion 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
Tr. Thompson 9-0 1.0 0
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
K. Tezino 8-0 1.0 0
R. Smith 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Smith 6-1 0.0 0
K. Woods 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Woods 5-1 0.0 0
R. Lakalaka 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Lakalaka 3-1 0.0 0
P. Baldwin 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Baldwin 3-1 0.0 0
T. Hawkins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Hawkins 3-1 0.0 0
A. Luke 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Luke 2-0 0.0 0
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ta. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Moore 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
M. Cheatum 1-2 1.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
C. Onyeukwu 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Onyeukwu 1-0 0.0 0
K. Banks 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Baron II 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
J. Baron II 2/2 54 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.6 3
B. Heicklen 5 43.6 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
J. Washington 1 14.0 14 0
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
P. Houston 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
J. Washington 1 -3.0 0 0
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
E. Dedeaux 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 ARIZST 15 4:24 11 22 Punt
6:01 ARIZST 41 1:29 3 8 Punt
2:57 ARIZST 40 2:16 9 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:22 ARIZST 18 2:16 8 82 TD
5:45 ARIZST 5 3:59 10 88 Downs
0:07 ARIZST 28 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZST 25 1:28 3 5 Punt
7:42 ARIZST 11 1:34 3 7 Punt
2:48 ARIZST 8 0:58 4 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 ARIZST 25 0:57 3 -4 Punt
4:08 ARIZST 18 2:28 12 79 TD
0:43 ARIZST 23 0:37 6 27
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 25 2:22 5 23 Punt
7:57 SDGST 18 1:43 4 3 Punt
4:25 SDGST 10 1:17 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:41 SDGST 25 0:32 12 75 TD
8:00 SDGST 21 2:06 7 35 Punt
1:41 SDGST 15 1:33 12 85 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 SDGST 23 5:30 9 40 FG
6:01 SDGST 34 3:07 7 21 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:39 SDGST 37 1:30 11 44 FG
10:30 SDGST 38 6:16 15 62 TD
1:39 ARIZST 46 0:48 3 23 Fumble
