No. 21 Miami rolls past upset-minded Toledo 49-24

  • Sep 15, 2018

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Malik Rosier threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more, and No. 21 Miami outlasted upset-minded Toledo 49-24 on Saturday.

The Hurricanes (2-1) never trailed and led 21-0 late in the first half, but Toledo (1-1) twice pulled back to within a touchdown. Even then, however, the defending Mid-American Conference champion couldn't stop Rosier and Miami.

Rosier threw for 205 yards and ran for 80, and Jeff Thomas had five catches for 105 yards and a TD. The Hurricanes lost standout safety Jaquan Johnson late in the second quarter to an apparent injury. He was back on the sideline using a stationary bike during the second half, but Miami's defense was not the same without him.

Toledo scored touchdowns on its last possession of the first half and its first two of the second, but the early hole was too much to overcome. Mitchell Guadagni threw for two TDs for the Rockets.

Rosier scored on runs of 5 and 2 yards in the first half and also threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Thomas. It was 21-7 at halftime, and the Hurricanes had plenty of answers when Toledo made a game of it in the third quarter. DeeJay Dallas ran for a 19-yard TD to put Miami up 28-14, and Rosier's 5-yard scoring pass to Lawrence Cager made it 35-21.

''This shouldn't be like a one- or two-game wonder. Our offense should score 40-plus points every game,'' Rosier said. ''They're a great team. They're probably going to play for the MAC again.''

The Rockets settled for a field goal on their next drive, and Rosier broke free for a 37-yard touchdown run to make it 42-24 with 12:18 remaining in the game.

Dallas finished with 110 yards on 17 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes are fighting an uphill battle to get back in the national title picture after a season-opening loss to LSU. They have an obvious concern if Johnson's injury turns out to be a nagging one, but Rosier and Thomas were more than Toledo's defense could handle.

Toledo: The Rockets aren't seeking moral victories. They've beaten teams such as Arkansas and Iowa State over the past few years, and they obviously hoped for a better showing against Miami. This was still anyone's game in the third quarter, but not so much in the fourth.

''The score isn't what we wanted, it's obviously not what we planned,'' Toledo coach Jason Candle said. ''But there were some moments where we were taking some punches from a heavyweight opponent and staring them right back in the eyes.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Teams like Miami don't play road games like this very often. There's a lot to lose and not much to gain, but it will be interesting to see if voters reward the Hurricanes for a convincing road win over a strong MAC program.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts Florida International next Saturday.

Toledo: Hosts Nevada next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:54
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
24
Touchdown 8:54
32-T.Gray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
27
yds
03:18
pos
48
24
Point After TD 12:18
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
24
Touchdown 12:18
12-M.Rosier runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:55
pos
41
24
Field Goal 14:23
37-J.Vest 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
31
yds
00:58
pos
35
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:28
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 1:28
12-M.Rosier complete to 18-L.Cager. 18-L.Cager runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
70
yds
06:06
pos
34
21
Point After TD 7:39
37-J.Vest extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 7:39
6-M.Guadagni complete to 3-D.Johnson. 3-D.Johnson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:55
pos
28
20
Point After TD 8:34
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 8:34
13-D.Dallas runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:19
pos
27
14
Point After TD 10:53
37-J.Vest extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 10:53
33-A.Thompkins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
81
yds
02:41
pos
21
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:37
37-J.Vest extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 0:37
6-M.Guadagni complete to 3-D.Johnson. 3-D.Johnson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:19
pos
21
6
Point After TD 2:56
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 2:56
12-M.Rosier runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
53
yds
02:36
pos
20
0
Point After TD 12:27
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 12:27
12-M.Rosier complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
02:09
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:11
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:11
12-M.Rosier runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
76
yds
04:29
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 17
Rushing 16 8
Passing 7 9
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 7-15 2-11
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 473 309
Total Plays 76 59
Avg Gain 6.2 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 268 112
Rush Attempts 53 36
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 3.1
Net Yards Passing 205 197
Comp. - Att. 13-23 13-23
Yards Per Pass 8.9 8.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 4-25
Penalties - Yards 0-0 5-38
Touchdowns 7 3
Rushing TDs 5 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-41.6 6-41.7
Return Yards 47 58
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-18
Kickoffs - Returns 2-47 1-40
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 7/8 4/5
Extra Points 7/7 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
21 Miami (FL) 2-1 714141449
Toledo 1-1 0714324
O/U 58.5, TOLEDO +12
The Glass Bowl Toledo, OH
 205 PASS YDS 197
268 RUSH YDS 112
473 TOTAL YDS 309
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 205 2 0 160.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 205 2 0 160.1
M. Rosier 13/23 205 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 110 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 110 1
D. Dallas 17 110 1 19
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 80 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 80 3
M. Rosier 8 80 3 37
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 62 0
T. Homer 16 62 0 10
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Thomas 1 19 0 19
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 1
T. Gray 3 6 1 3
L. Lingard 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
L. Lingard 3 4 0 5
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
N. Perry 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 105 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 105 1
J. Thomas 5 105 1 41
L. Cager 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 67 1
L. Cager 3 67 1 32
D. Langham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
D. Langham 2 23 0 15
B. Hightower 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Hightower 1 8 0 8
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
M. Harley 2 2 0 1
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Jordan 0 0 0 0
W. Mallory 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Mallory 0 0 0 0
L. Lingard 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Lingard 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Pinckney 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Pinckney 1-0 1.0 0
S. Patchan 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Patchan 1-0 1.0 0
G. Willis III 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Willis III 1-0 1.0 0
S. Redwine 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Redwine 1-0 1.0 0
T. Bandy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Bandy 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
B. Baxa 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Feagles 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 2
Z. Feagles 5 41.6 2 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 30 0
J. Thomas 2 23.5 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Guadagni 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 222 2 1 172.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 222 2 1 172.6
M. Guadagni 13/21 222 2 1
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
E. Peters 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Guadagni 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 47 0
M. Guadagni 15 47 0 15
A. Thompkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 1
A. Thompkins 5 31 1 14
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
B. Koback 7 23 0 13
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 11 0
S. Seymour 9 11 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Di. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 119 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 119 2
Di. Johnson 6 119 2 40
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
S. Seymour 2 34 0 24
A. Thompkins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
A. Thompkins 2 32 0 31
C. Thompson 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Thompson 2 19 0 13
J. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Johnson 1 18 0 18
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 0 0 0 0
R. Gilliam 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Gilliam 0 0 0 0
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Vest 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
J. Vest 1/2 47 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Flint 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 41.7 0
B. Flint 6 41.7 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Di. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 40.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 40.0 40 0
Di. Johnson 1 40.0 40 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 9 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 2 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 MIAMI 24 4:29 12 76 TD
7:09 MIAMI 30 1:23 3 5 Punt
3:24 MIAMI 46 1:14 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:36 MIAMI 39 2:09 5 61 TD
7:39 MIAMI 25 1:06 3 7 Punt
5:32 MIAMI 42 2:36 8 53 TD
0:37 MIAMI 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 25 1:15 4 13 Punt
10:53 MIAMI 25 2:19 5 75 TD
7:34 MIAMI 30 6:06 14 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 MIAMI 25 1:55 5 75 TD
12:12 TOLEDO 35 3:18 7 35 TD
6:42 MIAMI 42 3:35 5 15 Punt
2:13 MIAMI 37 1:27 3 -8
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 25 2:12 5 18 Punt
8:11 TOLEDO 25 0:52 3 -7 Punt
5:35 TOLEDO 33 1:47 5 21 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:03 TOLEDO 11 2:02 6 18 Punt
12:27 TOLEDO 25 4:41 9 50 FG Miss
6:25 TOLEDO 24 0:47 3 -5 Punt
2:56 TOLEDO 35 2:19 8 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 TOLEDO 19 2:41 7 81 TD
8:34 TOLEDO 35 0:55 3 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:22 TOLEDO 40 0:58 5 31 FG
12:18 TOLEDO 25 0:00 1 75 INT
8:54 TOLEDO 25 1:59 3 -19 Punt
2:59 TOLEDO 20 0:40 3 5 Punt
NCAA FB Scores