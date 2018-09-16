Drive Chart
Fitzgerald, No. 16 Mississippi State rout La.-Lafayette

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 16, 2018

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Nick Fitzgerald admitted that he wasn't on his `A' game last weekend at Kansas State, which served as his first game of the season. The fifth-year senior changed up the script against Louisiana-Lafayette and hushed a few critics regarding his passing ability.

Hitting on several long throws and converting on third downs, Fitzgerald accounted for 350 yards of offense and six touchdowns to lead No. 16 Mississippi State to a 56-10 victory Saturday night.

Fitzgerald ran for 107 yards and four touchdowns, the second time he's had four rushing touchdowns in a game. Fitzgerald also completed 14 of 21 passes 243 yards and two touchdowns. It was a far cry from the performance he had last Saturday and he focused on remaining calmer in the pocket against Louisiana.

''It's huge,'' Fitzgerald said. ''With our offensive line and their ability to move people off the ball, we know we're able to run the ball. We had some long third-down conversions that we hit and kept the drives going that endd up as touchdowns. That is what you need and we kept our poised. The game plan was similar to last week as far as the throws, it was about settling down and making the throws and I brought the throws down a little bit.''

Aeris Williams added 101 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Mississippi State (3-0). The Bulldogs totaled 607 yards of offense with 331 yards on the ground.

''We challenged the team after last week and we addressed those this week,'' Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead. ''Louisiana came out with a field goal and we responded well and dictated the game in all three phases. We took a positive step forward tonight but by no means are we there yet. But I like our improved execution and I think we're getting better every week.''

As a team, Mississippi State produced six rushing touchdowns and did so for the first time since the 2000 season against Middle Tennessee State. Keith Mixon led the Bulldogs with four catches for 80 yards and one touchdown while Stephen Guidry added three catches for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Louisiana's Andrew Nunez was 21 of 29 for 224 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Jamarcus Bradley in the fourth quarter.

Louisiana (1-1) got on the board first with a 38-yard field goal from Kyle Pfau early in the first quarter. But it was all Mississippi State the rest of the first half. The Bulldogs scored on all five first-half possessions.

''I thought Nick had some good reads and good throws on third downs and did it into tight coverage,'' Moorhead said. ''To be honest, it wasn't a big amount of variation from what we did last week and we just saw things we could have done better on some of those overthrows. I was confident in Nick knocking some rust off and knew he would improve in game 2. Nick took the corrections from last week and we expected that. He took a step in the right direction.''

Fitzgerald was 8 of 13 passing for 171 yards and a touchdown pass to Stephen Guidry in the opening half. The fifth-year senior also rushed for 81 yards and three scores in the half.

Louisiana was 0 of 5 on third down in the opening half and also failed on all three fourth-down conversion attempts. For the game, the Ragin' Cajuns converted just 4 of 13 on third down while Mississippi State was 8 of 11 on third down.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nick Fitzgerald bounced by from a slow start against Kansas State and dramatically improved his completion percentage. Fitzgerald was suspended in the opener and in his season debut last weekend at Kansas State. Fitzgerald was just 11 of 27 passing with one interception and two touchdowns.

But he was much more accurate in his second start of the season. He completed 14 of 21 for 243 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game late in the third quarter. The Georgia player also notched his second straight 100-yard rushing game.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State opens Southeastern Conference play at Kentucky next Saturday.

Louisiana opens Sun Belt action at home against Coastal Carolina in the first meeting between the two teams.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:22
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
56
Touchdown 4:22
10-K.Thompson runs 16 yards for a touchdown
4
plays
75
yds
3:09
pos
10
55
Point After TD 7:31
46-K.Pfau extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
49
Touchdown 7:31
7-A.Nunez complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
47
yds
05:11
pos
9
49
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:01
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
49
Touchdown 6:01
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 23-K.Mixon. 23-K.Mixon runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
85
yds
03:52
pos
3
48
Point After TD 13:16
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
Touchdown 13:16
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:39
pos
3
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 0:18
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
01:11
pos
3
34
Point After TD 4:54
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 4:54
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
48
yds
02:16
pos
3
27
Point After TD 9:35
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 9:35
26-A.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
72
yds
04:00
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:10
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 0:10
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
66
yds
02:14
pos
3
13
Point After TD 5:06
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 5:06
7-N.Fitzgerald runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
73
yds
06:36
pos
3
6
Field Goal 11:53
46-K.Pfau 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
54
yds
03:07
pos
3
0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LALAF 25 3:07 8 54 FG
4:33 LALAF 17 2:04 7 50 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 LALAF 18 0:00 3 4 Punt
9:35 LALAF 25 2:18 6 23 Downs
4:54 LALAF 25 3:18 10 34 Downs
0:18 LALAF 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 LALAF 25 3:14 7 28 Punt
5:55 LALAF 19 1:20 4 -7 INT
2:00 LALAF 24 1:11 4 24 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 MISSST 47 5:11 10 47 TD
4:22 LALAF 25 1:35 4 -2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 MISSST 26 6:36 13 74 TD
2:24 MISSST 38 2:14 7 67 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 MISSST 33 4:00 8 67 TD
7:10 LALAF 48 2:16 5 48 TD
1:29 MISSST 36 1:11 5 64 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 MISSST 35 1:39 4 65 TD
9:53 MISSST 15 3:52 9 85 TD
4:13 MISSST 12 2:01 4 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:42 MISSST 10 0:31 7 5 INT
7:31 MISSST 25 3:09 7 75 TD
2:38 MISSST 28 2:18 5 27
