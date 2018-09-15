|
|
|DAVIS
|STNFRD
No. 9 Stanford overcomes slow start to beat UC Davis 30-10
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) K.J. Costello overcame a rough start to throw two touchdown passes to JJ Arcega-Whiteside and No. 9 Stanford beat FCS-level UC Davis 30-10 on Saturday.
Costello threw interceptions on two of the first three drives of the game for the Cardinal (3-0) before settling in a bit against the overmatched Aggies (2-1).
The game kicked off at the unusually early time of 11:01 a.m. local time in front of a sparse crowd at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal even played without star running Bryce Love, who got the week off to heal some minor ailments.
After Stanford punted on the opening drive, Costello threw an interception to Nas Anesi deep in his own territory to set up an early UC Davis field goal.
Then one play after Costello's fumble that was returned for a TD was changed to an incomplete pass on replay, he sailed a pass that was intercepted by Isaiah Thomas.
UC Davis was unable to capitalize on that turnover, failing to convert a fourth-and-6 from the Cardinal 37. Stanford then took control by scoring on its next three drives.
Costello found Arcega-Whiteside in the end zone on passes of 9 and 8 yards. Arcega-Whiteside used his superior size to box out defenders and make the plays that gave him five TD catches on the season.
Costello finished 17 for 30 for 214 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.
The Cardinal defense did the rest against a UC Davis team that averaged 49 points per game and more than 500 yards of offense in season-opening wins over San Jose State and San Diego.
Stanford nearly went two straight games without allowing a touchdown before Hunter Rodrigues threw a 26-yard pass to C.J. Spencer on the final play of the game.
THE TAKEAWAY
UC Davis: The Aggies tried several tricks, going for it five times on fourth down calling three pass plays by receiver Carson Crawford. But none of it worked against a Stanford defense that hasn't allowed a TD in 11 straight quarters. UC Davis also had a field goal blocked by Casey Toohill and botched a snap on a punt to set up a field goal for the Cardinal.
Stanford: Love got banged up last week against USC and the Cardinal chose to rest him against an FCS-level team with a tough three-week stretch coming up. Stanford his road games against No. 20 Oregon and No. 8 Notre Dame followed by a home game against Utah. The Cardinal gained just 60 yards on the ground in the first half behind Cameron Scarlett and Trevor Speights and finished with 137 for the game.
UP NEXT
UC Davis: Host Idaho on Saturday.
Stanford: Visits No. 20 Oregon on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-18
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|308
|339
|Total Plays
|77
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|137
|Rush Attempts
|21
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|258
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|28-56
|17-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|6.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-12
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|10-64
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.8
|4-34.3
|Return Yards
|15
|94
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-59
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Int. - Returns
|2-15
|2-32
|Kicking
|2/3
|6/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/2
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|258
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|308
|TOTAL YDS
|339
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Maier 15 QB
|J. Maier
|22/46
|194
|0
|1
|
H. Rodrigues 11 QB
|H. Rodrigues
|6/8
|64
|1
|1
|
C. Crawford 86 WR
|C. Crawford
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Modise 13 RB
|N. Modise
|5
|41
|0
|33
|
T. Thomas 41 RB
|T. Thomas
|4
|8
|0
|4
|
U. Gilliam 40 RB
|U. Gilliam
|5
|6
|0
|3
|
M. Layton 32 RB
|M. Layton
|4
|2
|0
|1
|
H. Rodrigues 11 QB
|H. Rodrigues
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Crawford 86 WR
|C. Crawford
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
I. Olave 5 DB
|I. Olave
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Doss 3 WR
|K. Doss
|13
|106
|0
|22
|
U. Gilliam 40 RB
|U. Gilliam
|3
|32
|0
|20
|
N. Anesi 8 LB
|N. Anesi
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
C. Spencer 8 QB
|C. Spencer
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
W. Preece 87 TE
|W. Preece
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
M. Hyman 88 TE
|M. Hyman
|2
|24
|0
|20
|
N. Modise 13 RB
|N. Modise
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Livingston 83 WR
|D. Livingston
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Kraft 82 WR
|J. Kraft
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Vaughn 9 WR
|K. Vaughn
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Jbeily 27 WR
|E. Jbeily
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Babb II 80 WR
|L. Babb II
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Layton 32 RB
|M. Layton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Maier 15 QB
|J. Maier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 41 RB
|T. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Moe 34 LB
|M. Moe
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Parenteau 28 DB
|R. Parenteau
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Olave 5 DB
|I. Olave
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trimble 47 LB
|C. Trimble
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. White 20 DB
|V. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Rodgers 99 DL
|B. Rodgers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. King 21 DB
|D. King
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lesane 35 LB
|K. Lesane
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Airey 36 LB
|C. Airey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 1 DB
|I. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Cloud 57 DL
|T. Cloud
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Duncan 16 DB
|E. Duncan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Peacock 90 DL
|C. Peacock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bland 55 LB
|M. Bland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Suani 69 DL
|J. Suani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anesi 8 LB
|N. Anesi
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. O'Brion 96 DL
|H. O'Brion
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jamison 48 LB
|B. Jamison
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 94 DL
|J. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 10 DB
|J. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ocansey 95 DL
|R. Ocansey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Baumgart 6 LB
|A. Baumgart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sayles 59 LB
|T. Sayles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Flowers 45 LB
|E. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. O'Rourke 43 K
|M. O'Rourke
|1/2
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Whelan 37 K
|D. Whelan
|6
|39.8
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|17/30
|214
|2
|2
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|
J. West 10 QB
|J. West
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Speights 23 RB
|T. Speights
|11
|87
|0
|38
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|9
|30
|1
|10
|
D. Maddox 28 RB
|D. Maddox
|8
|24
|0
|7
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Woods 25 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|3
|-12
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 82 TE
|K. Smith
|6
|68
|0
|18
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|1
|53
|0
|53
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|3
|36
|2
|19
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
T. Speights 23 RB
|T. Speights
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Harrington 80 TE
|S. Harrington
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Schwartz 11 WR
|H. Schwartz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Stewart 8 WR
|D. Stewart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Murphy 4 CB
|A. Murphy
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Holder 13 CB
|A. Holder
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 97 DE
|D. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Branch 31 LB
|M. Branch
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Adebo 11 CB
|P. Adebo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Buncom 5 S
|F. Buncom
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade-Perry 24 DT
|D. Wade-Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Eboh 22 CB
|O. Eboh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barton 27 LB
|S. Barton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beecher 43 LB
|R. Beecher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burik 49 LB
|L. Burik
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alfieri 32 LB
|J. Alfieri
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Trinh 40 LB
|A. Trinh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Okereke 20 LB
|B. Okereke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Butler 8 CB
|T. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Umerah 35 LB
|T. Umerah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Edwards 9 S
|B. Edwards
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|3/3
|46
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 14 P
|J. Bailey
|4
|34.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Fisk 88 TE
|T. Fisk
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
