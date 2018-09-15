Drive Chart
DAVIS
STNFRD

No Text

No. 9 Stanford overcomes slow start to beat UC Davis 30-10

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 15, 2018

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) K.J. Costello overcame a rough start to throw two touchdown passes to JJ Arcega-Whiteside and No. 9 Stanford beat FCS-level UC Davis 30-10 on Saturday.

Costello threw interceptions on two of the first three drives of the game for the Cardinal (3-0) before settling in a bit against the overmatched Aggies (2-1).

The game kicked off at the unusually early time of 11:01 a.m. local time in front of a sparse crowd at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal even played without star running Bryce Love, who got the week off to heal some minor ailments.

After Stanford punted on the opening drive, Costello threw an interception to Nas Anesi deep in his own territory to set up an early UC Davis field goal.

Then one play after Costello's fumble that was returned for a TD was changed to an incomplete pass on replay, he sailed a pass that was intercepted by Isaiah Thomas.

UC Davis was unable to capitalize on that turnover, failing to convert a fourth-and-6 from the Cardinal 37. Stanford then took control by scoring on its next three drives.

Costello found Arcega-Whiteside in the end zone on passes of 9 and 8 yards. Arcega-Whiteside used his superior size to box out defenders and make the plays that gave him five TD catches on the season.

Costello finished 17 for 30 for 214 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

The Cardinal defense did the rest against a UC Davis team that averaged 49 points per game and more than 500 yards of offense in season-opening wins over San Jose State and San Diego.

Stanford nearly went two straight games without allowing a touchdown before Hunter Rodrigues threw a 26-yard pass to C.J. Spencer on the final play of the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

UC Davis: The Aggies tried several tricks, going for it five times on fourth down calling three pass plays by receiver Carson Crawford. But none of it worked against a Stanford defense that hasn't allowed a TD in 11 straight quarters. UC Davis also had a field goal blocked by Casey Toohill and botched a snap on a punt to set up a field goal for the Cardinal.

Stanford: Love got banged up last week against USC and the Cardinal chose to rest him against an FCS-level team with a tough three-week stretch coming up. Stanford his road games against No. 20 Oregon and No. 8 Notre Dame followed by a home game against Utah. The Cardinal gained just 60 yards on the ground in the first half behind Cameron Scarlett and Trevor Speights and finished with 137 for the game.

UP NEXT

UC Davis: Host Idaho on Saturday.

Stanford: Visits No. 20 Oregon on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
43-M.O'Rourke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
30
Touchdown 0:00
11-H.Rodrigues complete to 8-N.Anesi. 8-N.Anesi runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
47
yds
00:15
pos
9
30
Field Goal 3:49
26-J.Toner 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
11
yds
02:12
pos
3
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:38
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
27
Touchdown 2:38
22-C.Scarlett runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
58
yds
00:43
pos
3
26
Field Goal 12:42
26-J.Toner 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
9
yds
01:22
pos
3
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:16
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 2:16
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on UCD Pass interference declined.
8
plays
77
yds
03:25
pos
3
16
Field Goal 7:32
26-J.Toner 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
31
yds
04:12
pos
3
10
Point After TD 13:26
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 13:26
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
63
yds
05:06
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:45
43-M.O'Rourke 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
3
yds
01:04
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 17
Rushing 4 6
Passing 11 10
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-18 3-14
4th Down Conv 2-5 2-3
Total Net Yards 308 339
Total Plays 77 66
Avg Gain 4.0 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 50 137
Rush Attempts 21 33
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 4.2
Net Yards Passing 258 202
Comp. - Att. 28-56 17-33
Yards Per Pass 4.6 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-12
Penalties - Yards 5-45 10-64
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 6-39.8 4-34.3
Return Yards 15 94
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-59
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-3
Int. - Returns 2-15 2-32
Kicking 2/3 6/6
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 1/2 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UC Davis 2-1 300710
9 Stanford 3-0 01710330
Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
 258 PASS YDS 202
50 RUSH YDS 137
308 TOTAL YDS 339
UC Davis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Maier 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 194 0 1 78.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 194 0 1 78.9
J. Maier 22/46 194 0 1
H. Rodrigues 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 64 1 1 158.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 64 1 1 158.5
H. Rodrigues 6/8 64 1 1
C. Crawford 86 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Crawford 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Modise 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 41 0
N. Modise 5 41 0 33
T. Thomas 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
T. Thomas 4 8 0 4
U. Gilliam 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
U. Gilliam 5 6 0 3
M. Layton 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
M. Layton 4 2 0 1
H. Rodrigues 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
H. Rodrigues 1 1 0 1
C. Crawford 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Crawford 1 -2 0 -2
I. Olave 5 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
I. Olave 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Doss 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
13 106 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 106 0
K. Doss 13 106 0 22
U. Gilliam 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
U. Gilliam 3 32 0 20
N. Anesi 8 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 1
N. Anesi 1 26 1 26
C. Spencer 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 1
C. Spencer 1 26 1 26
W. Preece 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
W. Preece 1 25 0 25
M. Hyman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
M. Hyman 2 24 0 20
N. Modise 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
N. Modise 2 13 0 7
D. Livingston 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
D. Livingston 2 9 0 9
J. Kraft 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Kraft 1 9 0 9
K. Vaughn 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Vaughn 1 8 0 8
E. Jbeily 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Jbeily 1 6 0 6
L. Babb II 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Babb II 0 0 0 0
M. Layton 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Layton 1 0 0 0
J. Maier 15 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Maier 0 0 0 0
T. Thomas 41 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Thomas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Moe 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
M. Moe 6-1 1.0 0
R. Parenteau 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Parenteau 4-0 0.0 0
I. Olave 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
I. Olave 4-2 0.0 0
C. Trimble 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Trimble 4-0 0.0 0
V. White 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
V. White 3-2 0.0 0
B. Rodgers 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Rodgers 3-0 0.0 0
D. King 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. King 3-0 0.0 0
K. Lesane 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Lesane 2-0 0.0 0
C. Airey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Airey 2-2 0.0 0
I. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
I. Thomas 2-0 0.0 1
T. Cloud 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Cloud 2-0 0.0 0
E. Duncan 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Duncan 2-1 0.0 0
C. Peacock 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Peacock 2-1 0.0 0
M. Bland 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Bland 2-1 0.0 0
J. Suani 69 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Suani 1-0 0.0 0
N. Anesi 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
N. Anesi 1-0 0.0 1
H. O'Brion 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. O'Brion 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jamison 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Jamison 1-0 1.0 0
J. Franklin 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Franklin 1-0 0.0 0
J. White 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. White 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ocansey 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Ocansey 0-1 0.0 0
A. Baumgart 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Baumgart 0-1 0.0 0
T. Sayles 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Sayles 0-1 0.0 0
E. Flowers 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Flowers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. O'Rourke 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
M. O'Rourke 1/2 26 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Whelan 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.8 2
D. Whelan 6 39.8 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 214 2 2 125.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 214 2 2 125.3
K. Costello 17/30 214 2 2
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Mills 0/2 0 0 0
J. West 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. West 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 87 0
T. Speights 11 87 0 38
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 30 1
C. Scarlett 9 30 1 10
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
D. Maddox 8 24 0 7
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Mills 1 5 0 5
J. Woods 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Woods 1 3 0 3
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
K. Costello 3 -12 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 0
K. Smith 6 68 0 18
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 53 0
O. St. Brown 1 53 0 53
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 2
J. Arcega-Whiteside 3 36 2 19
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
T. Irwin 3 28 0 12
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Speights 1 14 0 14
S. Harrington 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Harrington 1 8 0 8
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Scarlett 1 6 0 6
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Wilson 1 1 0 1
H. Schwartz 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Schwartz 0 0 0 0
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Parkinson 0 0 0 0
D. Stewart 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Stewart 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Murphy 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
A. Murphy 6-1 0.0 1
A. Holder 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Holder 5-1 0.0 0
D. Jackson 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 4-1 0.0 0
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Toohill 3-0 0.0 0
M. Branch 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
M. Branch 3-3 0.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Adebo 3-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
F. Buncom 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
F. Buncom 3-0 0.0 0
D. Wade-Perry 24 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wade-Perry 2-0 0.0 0
O. Eboh 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Eboh 2-0 0.0 0
S. Barton 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Barton 2-0 0.0 0
R. Beecher 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Beecher 1-1 0.0 0
L. Burik 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Burik 1-1 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Swann 1-0 0.0 0
J. Alfieri 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Alfieri 1-2 0.0 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Antoine 1-2 0.0 0
A. Trinh 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Trinh 1-1 0.0 0
B. Okereke 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Okereke 1-1 0.0 0
T. Butler 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Butler 1-0 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Reid 1-1 0.0 0
T. Umerah 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Umerah 0-1 0.0 0
B. Edwards 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
B. Edwards 0-3 0.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. Booker 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
J. Toner 3/3 46 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 34.3 1
J. Bailey 4 34.3 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Fisk 88 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
T. Fisk 1 3.0 3 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 30 0
M. Wilson 2 18.5 30 0
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
T. Irwin 1 22.0 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 DAVIS 21 1:24 5 23 Punt
9:49 STNFRD 12 1:04 3 3 FG
7:16 STNFRD 41 1:34 4 4 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 DAVIS 25 1:34 3 1 Punt
7:28 DAVIS 25 1:40 6 9 Punt
2:16 DAVIS 25 1:56 13 51 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DAVIS 25 0:52 4 -6 Downs
12:38 DAVIS 25 3:58 9 49 FG Miss
6:26 DAVIS 23 2:52 7 11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:38 DAVIS 25 2:37 13 68 INT
13:07 DAVIS 15 2:34 7 70 INT
8:22 DAVIS 6 2:06 3 3 Punt
3:43 DAVIS 35 1:25 3 -1 Punt
0:15 STNFRD 47 0:15 3 47 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 STNFRD 25 2:40 6 32 Punt
10:42 STNFRD 12 0:43 2 76 INT
8:37 STNFRD 30 1:14 4 -8 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:38 STNFRD 37 5:06 14 63 TD
11:44 DAVIS 44 4:12 9 31 FG
5:41 STNFRD 38 3:25 8 62 TD
0:17 STNFRD 24 0:13 3 27 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 DAVIS 19 1:22 4 4 FG
8:34 STNFRD 26 2:02 4 14 Punt
3:21 STNFRD 42 0:43 2 58 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 STNFRD 12 1:04 4 41 Punt
10:25 DAVIS 15 1:57 4 9 Downs
6:01 DAVIS 25 2:12 5 -4 FG
1:59 STNFRD 8 1:35 5 7 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores