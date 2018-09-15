Drive Chart
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Squally Canada ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns and BYU handed mistake-prone Wisconsin its first nonconference home loss since 2003, giving the No. 6 Badgers fits with its motion offense in a 24-21 victory Saturday.

The Cougars (2-1) tossed in a trick play, too, when receiver Aleva Hifo found open tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau for a 31-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Wisconsin (2-1) had one last chance to avoid an upset with a drive that started with 3:55 left at the 8. But normally reliable senior kicker Rafael Gaglianone's 42-yard field goal attempt to tie with 41 seconds left went wide left.

''BYU! BYU!'' yelled the small contingent of Cougars fans in the stands.

The Badgers' 41-game nonconference winning streak - the longest active in the nation -- came to an end. Their hopes to make the College Football Playoff probably did, too.

Skyler Southam's 45-yard field goal with 9:58 left, set up by Canada's 46-yard run on the first play of a five-play drive, gave BYU the lead for good, 24-21. The Cougars followed the Badgers' blueprint, punching right back after Wisconsin tied the game at 21 on Taiwan Deal's 5-yard touchdown run.

Deal rushed for two short scores. Star sophomore Jonathan Taylor had for 117 yards on 26 carries, but Wisconsin couldn't hit many big plays against a defense that was giving up 156 on the ground coming into the afternoon.

The Badgers also sputtered for much of the day through the air.

Quarterback Alex Hornibrook struggled was 18 of 28 for 190 yards, throwing an interception deep in Wisconsin territory on the team's opening drive of the second half. Canada scored his second touchdown of the day on the next series.

Hornibrook did his best work on Wisconsin's final possession with short passes over the middle and a 16-yard scramble to get the team to the BYU 26.

The Badgers gained just two yards the rest of the way, and Gaglianone missed after BYU called two timeouts.

Tanner Mangum was 12 of 22 for 89 yards, but deftly operated an offense that used spread formations, motions and sweeps to find holes against Wisconsin.

It was quite a bounce-back performance for the Cougars a week after losing to California. A hot-and-cold offense has looked good in road wins against Arizona and Wisconsin, but struggled in the second half last week against Cal.

Wisconsin's last nonconference loss at Camp Randall Stadium was to UNLV, 23-5 on Sept. 13, 2003.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: The Cougars set the tone early by keeping the young Badgers' defense on their heels. BYU lost starting outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel to a right leg injury in the first quarter. The Cougars played with confidence in a tough road environment a week after a sluggish second half against California, when they managed just 94 yards. BYU more than doubled that output in the first half alone against Wisconsin with 222 yards of total offense.

Wisconsin: The Badgers have first-year starters at cornerback, outside linebacker and defensive end. BYU exploited the defense with jet sweeps, though Wisconsin has also used that play for big gains so it's not like the defense hasn't seen it in practice. Wisconsin also had a few missed tackles early in the game, including two by normally surehanded inside linebacker Ryan Connelly.

UP NEXT

BYU: Hosts FCS school McNeese State on Sept. 22

Wisconsin: Big Ten opener at Iowa on Sept. 22

---

This version corrects that BYU lost to California last week.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:03
86-S.Southam 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
57
yds
02:40
pos
24
21
Point After TD 12:43
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 12:43
28-T.Deal runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
92
yds
01:59
pos
21
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:54
86-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 9:54
22-S.Canada runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
30
yds
02:11
pos
20
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:17
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 1:17
45-A.Ingold runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:38
pos
14
13
Point After TD 12:17
86-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 12:17
15-A.Hifo complete to 17-M.Laulu-Pututau. 17-M.Laulu-Pututau runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
89
yds
01:42
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:02
86-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:02
22-S.Canada runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:10
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:12
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:12
28-T.Deal runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
61
yds
03:58
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 20
Rushing 8 10
Passing 5 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-9 4-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 306 382
Total Plays 51 71
Avg Gain 6.0 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 191 204
Rush Attempts 28 43
Avg Rush Yards 6.8 4.7
Net Yards Passing 115 178
Comp. - Att. 13-23 18-28
Yards Per Pass 5.0 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-5 2-12
Penalties - Yards 4-36 6-33
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-48.3 4-43.0
Return Yards 12 85
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 4-84
Int. - Returns 1-12 0-0
Kicking 4/5 3/4
Extra Points 3/3 3/3
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
BYU 2-1 777324
6 Wisconsin 2-1 770721
O/U 49.5, WISC -23
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 115 PASS YDS 178
191 RUSH YDS 204
306 TOTAL YDS 382
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Mangum 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 89 0 0 88.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 89 0 0 88.5
T. Mangum 12/22 89 0 0
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 31 1 0 690.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 31 1 0 690.4
A. Hifo 1/1 31 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Canada 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 118 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 118 2
S. Canada 11 118 2 46
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 45 0
A. Hifo 5 45 0 19
D. Collie 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
D. Collie 2 14 0 14
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
R. Burt 2 14 0 13
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
L. Katoa 3 10 0 6
T. Mangum 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
T. Mangum 2 -2 0 3
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
D. Milne 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 1
M. Laulu-Pututau 3 33 1 31
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
A. Hifo 3 32 0 18
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
T. Shumway 1 21 0 21
G. Romney 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
G. Romney 2 21 0 11
D. Collie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
D. Collie 3 15 0 8
D. Holker 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Holker 0 0 0 0
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Milne 0 0 0 0
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
L. Katoa 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Takitaki 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 1.0
S. Takitaki 12-1 1.0 0
Z. Anderson 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
Z. Anderson 8-1 0.0 1
C. Wilcox 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Wilcox 7-0 0.0 0
Ad. Pulsipher 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
Ad. Pulsipher 6-2 0.0 0
C. Kaufusi 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Kaufusi 4-2 0.0 0
R. Powell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Powell 3-0 0.0 0
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Kaufusi 3-1 0.0 0
M. Taliauli 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Taliauli 2-0 0.0 0
M. Shelton 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Shelton 2-0 0.0 0
T. Warner 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Warner 2-2 0.0 0
A. Chambers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Chambers 1-1 0.0 0
T. Pili 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Pili 1-0 0.0 0
A. Lee 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Lee 1-2 0.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
Z. Dawe 1-1 1.0 0
Br. El-Bakri 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Br. El-Bakri 1-0 0.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Tonga 1-2 0.0 0
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ghanwoloku 1-0 0.0 0
L. Fauatea 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
L. Fauatea 1-2 0.0 0
Br. El-Bakri 35 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Br. El-Bakri 1-0 0.0 0
D. Holker 32 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Holker 0-1 0.0 0
I. Herron 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Herron 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Southam 86 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
S. Southam 1/2 45 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Almond 26 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 48.3 2
R. Almond 4 48.3 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 190 0 1 114.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 190 0 1 114.1
A. Hornibrook 18/28 190 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 117 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 117 0
J. Taylor 26 117 0 15
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 45 0
G. Groshek 6 45 0 31
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
K. Pryor 1 21 0 21
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 15 2
T. Deal 6 15 2 5
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
A. Hornibrook 3 4 0 16
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
A. Ingold 1 2 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 0
J. Ferguson 3 61 0 27
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
D. Davis III 4 40 0 18
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
A. Taylor 2 31 0 16
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
G. Groshek 4 29 0 11
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
J. Taylor 3 14 0 10
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Pryor 1 11 0 11
K. Penniston 49 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Penniston 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Connelly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
R. Connelly 8-0 0.0 0
D. Dixon 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Dixon 4-0 0.0 0
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
O. Sagapolu 4-0 1.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 4-1 0.0 0
F. Hicks 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
F. Hicks 3-2 0.0 0
M. Cone 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Cone 3-0 0.0 0
T. Edwards 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Edwards 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Baun 2-1 0.0 0
S. Nelson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
S. Nelson 1-4 0.0 0
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sanborn 1-0 0.0 0
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Van Ginkel 1-0 0.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Henningsen 1-1 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Loudermilk 1-0 0.0 0
B. Williams 91 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
R. Gaglianone 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 2
A. Lotti 4 43.0 2 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 21.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 21.0 24 0
A. Cruickshank 4 21.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
D. Davis III 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 BYU 5 2:29 4 9 Punt
7:12 BYU 25 3:10 6 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:00 BYU 11 1:42 10 89 TD
8:19 BYU 20 2:19 6 45 FG Miss
1:17 BYU 25 1:11 3 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 1:22 3 3 Punt
12:05 WISC 27 2:11 7 27 TD
3:41 BYU 37 1:20 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 BYU 25 2:40 5 47 FG
6:49 BYU 28 2:45 6 14 Punt
0:36 BYU 24 0:02 2 -3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 WISC 32 0:48 3 0 Punt
11:10 WISC 39 3:58 8 61 TD
3:57 WISC 21 1:50 4 24 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 WISC 25 3:51 8 37 Punt
5:55 WISC 35 4:38 11 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 WISC 23 1:15 3 50 INT
9:48 WISC 24 6:02 12 34 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:14 WISC 18 1:59 11 82 TD
9:53 WISC 23 2:56 5 10 Punt
3:55 WISC 8 3:14 11 68 FG Miss
