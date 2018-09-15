|
|
|BYU
|WISC
Canada runs for 2 scores, BYU upsets No. 6 Wisconsin 24-21
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Squally Canada ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns and BYU handed mistake-prone Wisconsin its first nonconference home loss since 2003, giving the No. 6 Badgers fits with its motion offense in a 24-21 victory Saturday.
The Cougars (2-1) tossed in a trick play, too, when receiver Aleva Hifo found open tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau for a 31-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Wisconsin (2-1) had one last chance to avoid an upset with a drive that started with 3:55 left at the 8. But normally reliable senior kicker Rafael Gaglianone's 42-yard field goal attempt to tie with 41 seconds left went wide left.
''BYU! BYU!'' yelled the small contingent of Cougars fans in the stands.
The Badgers' 41-game nonconference winning streak - the longest active in the nation -- came to an end. Their hopes to make the College Football Playoff probably did, too.
Skyler Southam's 45-yard field goal with 9:58 left, set up by Canada's 46-yard run on the first play of a five-play drive, gave BYU the lead for good, 24-21. The Cougars followed the Badgers' blueprint, punching right back after Wisconsin tied the game at 21 on Taiwan Deal's 5-yard touchdown run.
Deal rushed for two short scores. Star sophomore Jonathan Taylor had for 117 yards on 26 carries, but Wisconsin couldn't hit many big plays against a defense that was giving up 156 on the ground coming into the afternoon.
The Badgers also sputtered for much of the day through the air.
Quarterback Alex Hornibrook struggled was 18 of 28 for 190 yards, throwing an interception deep in Wisconsin territory on the team's opening drive of the second half. Canada scored his second touchdown of the day on the next series.
Hornibrook did his best work on Wisconsin's final possession with short passes over the middle and a 16-yard scramble to get the team to the BYU 26.
The Badgers gained just two yards the rest of the way, and Gaglianone missed after BYU called two timeouts.
Tanner Mangum was 12 of 22 for 89 yards, but deftly operated an offense that used spread formations, motions and sweeps to find holes against Wisconsin.
It was quite a bounce-back performance for the Cougars a week after losing to California. A hot-and-cold offense has looked good in road wins against Arizona and Wisconsin, but struggled in the second half last week against Cal.
Wisconsin's last nonconference loss at Camp Randall Stadium was to UNLV, 23-5 on Sept. 13, 2003.
THE TAKEAWAY
BYU: The Cougars set the tone early by keeping the young Badgers' defense on their heels. BYU lost starting outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel to a right leg injury in the first quarter. The Cougars played with confidence in a tough road environment a week after a sluggish second half against California, when they managed just 94 yards. BYU more than doubled that output in the first half alone against Wisconsin with 222 yards of total offense.
Wisconsin: The Badgers have first-year starters at cornerback, outside linebacker and defensive end. BYU exploited the defense with jet sweeps, though Wisconsin has also used that play for big gains so it's not like the defense hasn't seen it in practice. Wisconsin also had a few missed tackles early in the game, including two by normally surehanded inside linebacker Ryan Connelly.
UP NEXT
BYU: Hosts FCS school McNeese State on Sept. 22
Wisconsin: Big Ten opener at Iowa on Sept. 22
---
This version corrects that BYU lost to California last week.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|20
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|306
|382
|Total Plays
|51
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|204
|Rush Attempts
|28
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|115
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|18-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|6.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-5
|2-12
|Penalties - Yards
|4-36
|6-33
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.3
|4-43.0
|Return Yards
|12
|85
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-84
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/5
|3/4
|Extra Points
|3/3
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|115
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|191
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|306
|TOTAL YDS
|382
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Canada 22 RB
|S. Canada
|11
|118
|2
|46
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|5
|45
|0
|19
|
D. Collie 3 WR
|D. Collie
|2
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Burt 34 RB
|R. Burt
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
T. Mangum 12 QB
|T. Mangum
|2
|-2
|0
|3
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
|M. Laulu-Pututau
|3
|33
|1
|31
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|3
|32
|0
|18
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
G. Romney 80 WR
|G. Romney
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Collie 3 WR
|D. Collie
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
D. Holker 32 TE
|D. Holker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Takitaki 16 LB
|S. Takitaki
|12-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 23 LB
|Z. Anderson
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Wilcox 32 DB
|C. Wilcox
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ad. Pulsipher 41 LB
|Ad. Pulsipher
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kaufusi 90 DL
|C. Kaufusi
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Powell 44 LB
|R. Powell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taliauli 54 DL
|M. Taliauli
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shelton 18 DB
|M. Shelton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 1 DB
|T. Warner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chambers 97 DL
|A. Chambers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pili 52 DL
|T. Pili
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lee 11 DB
|A. Lee
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
Br. El-Bakri 93 DL
|Br. El-Bakri
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
|D. Ghanwoloku
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Br. El-Bakri 35 RB
|Br. El-Bakri
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holker 32 TE
|D. Holker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Herron 10 DB
|I. Herron
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Southam 86 K
|S. Southam
|1/2
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Almond 26 K
|R. Almond
|4
|48.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|18/28
|190
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|26
|117
|0
|15
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|6
|45
|0
|31
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
T. Deal 28 RB
|T. Deal
|6
|15
|2
|5
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|3
|4
|0
|16
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
|A. Ingold
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|3
|61
|0
|27
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|4
|40
|0
|18
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|2
|31
|0
|16
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|4
|29
|0
|11
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|3
|14
|0
|10
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Penniston 49 TE
|K. Penniston
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Connelly 43 LB
|R. Connelly
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dixon 14 S
|D. Dixon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
|O. Sagapolu
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 20 CB
|F. Hicks
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cone 31 CB
|M. Cone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Edwards 53 LB
|T. Edwards
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
|A. Van Ginkel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 91 NT
|B. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gaglianone 27 K
|R. Gaglianone
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lotti 15 P
|A. Lotti
|4
|43.0
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|4
|21.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
