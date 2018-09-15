Drive Chart
Medley pick-six sparks Arkansas State past Tulsa, 29-20

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 15, 2018

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Demari Medley picked off a Luke Skipper pass and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown as Arkansas State held off Tulsa to earn a 29-20 victory on Saturday night.

A week after being routed by Alabama, the Red Wolves put up 415 yards of offense on the road.

Justice Hansen completed 20 of 33 passes for 191 yards and ran for another 80 yards, including an 18-yard run for a touchdown.

Blake Grupe kicked field goals of 35- and 19-yards and Marcel Murray scored from three-yards out to help Arkansas State (2-1) take a 13-7 lead at intermission.

Corey Taylor II got the Golden Hurricane on the board with a three-yard run to take a 7-0 lead, but they did not score again until Nathan Walker booted a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 27-10.

Skipper fired 10 yards to Cole Neph and Walker kicked a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 27-20, but Arkansas State stopped Keylon Stokes in the end zone for a safety to put the game out of reach.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Safety 8:01
2-K.Stokes to TSA End Zone for -4 yards (15-K.Thurmon). to TSA End Zone for -4 yards safety.
plays
yds
pos
29
20
Field Goal 11:17
90-N.Walker 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
40
yds
01:48
pos
27
20
Point After TD 14:57
90-J.Player extra point is good
plays
yds
pos
27
17
Touchdown 14:57
13-L.Skipper complete to 38-C.Neph. 38-C.Neph runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
81
yds
02:50
pos
27
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:10
90-N.Walker 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
70
yds
05:15
pos
27
10
Point After TD 10:25
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 10:36
13-L.Skipper incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-D.Medley at ARKS 47. 27-D.Medley runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
53
yds
0:00
pos
26
7
Point After TD 12:55
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 12:55
15-J.Hansen runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
42
yds
01:49
pos
19
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
25-B.Grupe 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
69
yds
01:05
pos
13
7
Point After TD 4:33
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 4:33
34-M.Murray runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
63
yds
03:20
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:26
25-B.Grupe 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
62
yds
02:56
pos
3
7
Point After TD 8:22
90-N.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:22
24-C.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
62
yds
03:30
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 19
Rushing 14 10
Passing 9 7
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 10-18 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-3
Total Net Yards 389 322
Total Plays 82 69
Avg Gain 4.7 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 214 167
Rush Attempts 49 42
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 4.0
Net Yards Passing 175 155
Comp. - Att. 20-33 19-27
Yards Per Pass 5.3 5.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-16 3-17
Penalties - Yards 11-101 8-64
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-43.7 4-45.5
Return Yards 137 79
Punts - Returns 3-44 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-40 4-79
Int. - Returns 1-53 0-0
Kicking 5/5 5/5
Extra Points 3/3 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas State 2-1 31014229
Tulsa 1-2 7031020
O/U 72.5, TULSA -2
Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium Tulsa, OK
 175 PASS YDS 155
214 RUSH YDS 167
389 TOTAL YDS 322
Arkansas State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hansen 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 191 0 0 109.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 191 0 0 109.2
J. Hansen 20/33 191 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hansen 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 80 1
J. Hansen 14 80 1 18
W. Wand 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
W. Wand 13 61 0 22
A. Weh-Weh 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 41 0
A. Weh-Weh 11 41 0 9
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 1
M. Murray 9 36 1 10
J. Gibson 6 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Gibson 1 3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. McInnis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
J. McInnis 6 66 0 22
J. Adams, Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
J. Adams, Jr. 1 30 0 30
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
K. Merritt 3 28 0 13
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
B. Ogbebor 1 20 0 20
K. Edwards 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
K. Edwards 2 15 0 9
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
B. Bowling 2 15 0 8
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Murray 1 12 0 12
J. Isaac 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Isaac 1 3 0 3
R. Tyler 87 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Tyler 1 3 0 3
J. Carbonell 87 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Carbonell 0 0 0 0
W. Wand 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
W. Wand 2 -1 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Merrill 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
F. Merrill 2-0 2.0 0
D. Emory 39 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Emory 1-0 0.0 0
K. Thurmon 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
K. Thurmon 1-1 0.5 0
B. Byner 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Byner 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Jackson 1-0 1.0 0
R. Bingham 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
R. Bingham 0-1 0.5 0
D. Medley 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Medley 0-0 0.0 1
T. Chambers 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Chambers 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
B. Grupe 2/2 35 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 43.7 2
C. Grace 6 43.7 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Wand 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 21 0
W. Wand 2 15.5 21 0
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
K. Merritt 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Wand 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.7 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.7 17 0
W. Wand 3 14.7 17 0
Tulsa
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Skipper 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 172 1 1 128.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 172 1 1 128.7
L. Skipper 19/27 172 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 115 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 115 0
S. Brooks 21 115 0 37
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 32 1
C. Taylor II 10 32 1 16
L. Skipper 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
L. Skipper 9 25 0 16
C. President 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. President 1 -1 0 -1
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
K. Stokes 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 0
K. Stokes 6 49 0 11
J. Anderson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
J. Anderson 5 45 0 18
K. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
K. Johnson 5 44 0 28
J. Hobbs 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
J. Hobbs 1 22 0 22
C. Neph 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
C. Neph 1 10 1 10
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Taylor II 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Edmiston 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Edmiston 2-0 0.0 0
T. Gipson 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Gipson 1-0 1.0 0
T. Reeves 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Reeves 1-0 1.0 0
D. Lamp 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Lamp 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Walker 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
N. Walker 2/2 38 2/2 8
J. Player 90 DT
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Player 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Bennett 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.5 1
T. Bennett 4 45.5 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.8 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.8 27 0
K. Stokes 4 19.8 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 25 2:55 9 37 Fumble
8:22 ARKST 25 2:56 11 52 FG
3:34 ARKST 13 0:42 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 ARKST 27 3:18 9 20 Punt
7:53 TULSA 48 3:20 12 48 TD
3:00 ARKST 21 1:29 3 9 Punt
1:10 ARKST 43 1:05 8 41 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 TULSA 42 1:49 6 42 TD
4:59 ARKST 12 1:58 7 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 ARKST 24 1:38 3 0 Punt
11:07 ARKST 23 2:59 9 28 Punt
7:56 ARKST 25 7:36 13 60
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 TULSA 38 3:30 13 62 TD
5:18 TULSA 29 1:38 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:44 TULSA 35 2:27 9 31 Punt
9:38 TULSA 20 1:34 3 8 Punt
4:26 TULSA 46 1:17 3 -2 Punt
1:24 TULSA 26 0:06 2 31 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 TULSA 24 0:00 1 18 Fumble
12:50 TULSA 16 2:14 9 38 INT
10:25 TULSA 25 5:15 15 71 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:54 TULSA 19 2:50 11 81 TD
13:05 TULSA 39 1:48 4 40 FG
8:01 TULSA 4 0:00 1 -4 Safety
