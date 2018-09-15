|
|
|ARKST
|TULSA
Medley pick-six sparks Arkansas State past Tulsa, 29-20
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Demari Medley picked off a Luke Skipper pass and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown as Arkansas State held off Tulsa to earn a 29-20 victory on Saturday night.
A week after being routed by Alabama, the Red Wolves put up 415 yards of offense on the road.
Justice Hansen completed 20 of 33 passes for 191 yards and ran for another 80 yards, including an 18-yard run for a touchdown.
Blake Grupe kicked field goals of 35- and 19-yards and Marcel Murray scored from three-yards out to help Arkansas State (2-1) take a 13-7 lead at intermission.
Corey Taylor II got the Golden Hurricane on the board with a three-yard run to take a 7-0 lead, but they did not score again until Nathan Walker booted a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 27-10.
Skipper fired 10 yards to Cole Neph and Walker kicked a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 27-20, but Arkansas State stopped Keylon Stokes in the end zone for a safety to put the game out of reach.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|14
|10
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-18
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|389
|322
|Total Plays
|82
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|214
|167
|Rush Attempts
|49
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|175
|155
|Comp. - Att.
|20-33
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-16
|3-17
|Penalties - Yards
|11-101
|8-64
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.7
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|137
|79
|Punts - Returns
|3-44
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-40
|4-79
|Int. - Returns
|1-53
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|5/5
|Extra Points
|3/3
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|155
|
|
|214
|RUSH YDS
|167
|
|
|389
|TOTAL YDS
|322
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hansen 15 QB
|J. Hansen
|20/33
|191
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hansen 15 QB
|J. Hansen
|14
|80
|1
|18
|
W. Wand 6 RB
|W. Wand
|13
|61
|0
|22
|
A. Weh-Weh 2 RB
|A. Weh-Weh
|11
|41
|0
|9
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|9
|36
|1
|10
|
J. Gibson 6 DB
|J. Gibson
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McInnis 18 WR
|J. McInnis
|6
|66
|0
|22
|
J. Adams, Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams, Jr.
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
|B. Ogbebor
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
K. Edwards 5 WR
|K. Edwards
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Isaac 81 TE
|J. Isaac
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Tyler 87 RB
|R. Tyler
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Carbonell 87 DL
|J. Carbonell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Wand 6 RB
|W. Wand
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Emory 39 DE
|D. Emory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thurmon 15 DL
|K. Thurmon
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Byner 28 DB
|B. Byner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 34 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Bingham 8 DE
|R. Bingham
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Medley 27 DB
|D. Medley
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Chambers 32 LB
|T. Chambers
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 25 K
|B. Grupe
|2/2
|35
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|6
|43.7
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wand 6 RB
|W. Wand
|2
|15.5
|21
|0
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wand 6 RB
|W. Wand
|3
|14.7
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Skipper 13 QB
|L. Skipper
|19/27
|172
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|21
|115
|0
|37
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|10
|32
|1
|16
|
L. Skipper 13 QB
|L. Skipper
|9
|25
|0
|16
|
C. President 10 QB
|C. President
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|6
|49
|0
|11
|
J. Anderson 4 WR
|J. Anderson
|5
|45
|0
|18
|
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|5
|44
|0
|28
|
J. Hobbs 29 WR
|J. Hobbs
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
C. Neph 38 TE
|C. Neph
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Edmiston 42 LB
|C. Edmiston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gipson 15 DE
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 24 LB
|T. Reeves
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lamp 58 DE
|D. Lamp
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Bennett 33 P
|T. Bennett
|4
|45.5
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|4
|19.8
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
