Temple rolls to 35-14 upset of previously unbeaten Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Desperate to get its first win of the season, Temple incorporated a defensive strategy that could be summed up in three simple words: Stop the run.
Jamming the line of scrimmage and daring unbeaten Maryland to throw, the Owls shut down the Terrapins' potent offense and pulled off a 35-14 upset Saturday.
After watching the Terrapins run over Texas and Bowling Green, Temple coach Geoff Collins knew what the Owls had to do as a 16-point underdog.
''Our defensive staff had a great plan and our defense executed that plan,'' Collins said. ''We took away a lot of the things they had done well in the first two games, and when they changed up, our guys were able to change up.''
A rushing attack that had been averaging 293.5 yards per game totaled only 50 through the first three quarters and finished with 132.
''Credit to Temple. They had a great scheme,'' Maryland interim coach Matt Canada said. ''They had their safeties down really low and we didn't make them pay on our shots over the top. We couldn't get it going.''
Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill went 7 for 17 for 56 yards, and backup Tyrrell Pigrome was 1 for 4 for 7 yards. Both threw an interception.
Ryquell Armstead rushed for 118 yards and Anthony Russo threw for 228 yards in place of injured Frank Nutile to help Temple (1-2) bounce back from losses at home to Villanova and Buffalo. The Owls took a 28-7 lead early in the third quarter and cruised to the finish.
Shaun Bradley returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown with 4:11 left to seal it.
''I'm really proud of how they started fast, how they didn't let go of the rope and finished strong,'' Collins said.
Maryland (2-1) had been thriving under Canada, who also serves as offensive coordinator. The Terrapins were averaging 39.5 points and 486 yards per game, but nothing seemed to work against Temple.
''We didn't do anything on offense today, so I take full responsibility for this loss,'' Canada said.
Maryland totaled 195 yards, made only 11 first downs and got its touchdowns on an interception return and a blocked punt .
The sour performance took the luster from the Terrapins' home opener in a season dedicated to fallen teammate Jordan McNair, who collapsed during a training session in late May and died of heatstroke two weeks later.
There was a moment of silence for McNair before the game, his No. 79 was painted in a large circle behind one end zone and a red 79 was painted outside both 21-yard lines, each of which are 79 yards from the goal line. Many in the student section raised a sign with the No. 79 during the moment of silence.
While the university investigates the circumstances of McNair's death and the culture of the football program, coach DJ Durkin is on administrative leave. Canada has been running the team since August.
The game was scoreless late in the first quarter when Temple kept its offense on the field on fourth down at the Maryland 36. The Owls took a timeout, discussed the situation and went into punt formation.
Short man Todd Centeio took a direct snap, rolled right and threw a pass to a wide open Freddie Johnson for a touchdown.
In the second quarter, after Russo completed a 40-yard pass on a third-and-16, 330-pound defensive tackle Freddie Booth-Lloyd bulled into the end zone on fourth down from the 1.
Darnell Savage's 23-yard interception return halved the deficit, but the Owls added a touchdown just before halftime with a 65-yard drive that included Armstead's 25-yard run on a third-and-9.
Russo connected with Kenny Yeboah for a 47-yard touchdown on the opening drive on the second half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Temple: The Owls needed this victory to show themselves and their fans that those first two games won't have a bearing on the rest of the season. Beating a Big Ten team can only be a confidence booster before entering play in the American Athletic Conference.
Maryland: Maybe it was overconfidence, perhaps Temple figured out Canada's scheme or maybe the Terps aren't that good. Regardless, this is not the way Maryland wanted to play before opening in the Big Ten.
UP NEXT
Temple begin American Athletic Conference play on Thursday night against visiting Tulsa.
Maryland launches its Big Ten schedule at home against Minnesota, a team the Terrapins beat 31-24 last year.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|11
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|11
|2
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|1-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|429
|172
|Total Plays
|80
|52
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|132
|Rush Attempts
|52
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|264
|40
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|8-21
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|1.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|7-23
|Penalties - Yards
|4-50
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.0
|8-43.0
|Return Yards
|111
|180
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-44
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-31
|5-113
|Int. - Returns
|2-78
|1-23
|Kicking
|5/5
|2/2
|Extra Points
|5/5
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|264
|PASS YDS
|40
|
|
|165
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|429
|TOTAL YDS
|172
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|15/25
|228
|1
|1
|
T. Centeio 16 QB
|T. Centeio
|1/1
|36
|1
|0
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Armstead 7 RB
|R. Armstead
|26
|118
|0
|25
|
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
|R. Ritrovato
|14
|38
|1
|9
|
J. Gardner 21 RB
|J. Gardner
|8
|12
|0
|4
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
F. Booth-Lloyd 99 DT
|F. Booth-Lloyd
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
J. Jennings 22 RB
|J. Jennings
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Johnson 80 WR
|F. Johnson
|3
|86
|1
|44
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|1
|47
|1
|47
|
V. Bryant 1 WR
|V. Bryant
|5
|45
|0
|12
|
B. Yancy 14 WR
|B. Yancy
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
B. Mack 88 WR
|B. Mack
|3
|30
|0
|13
|
C. Myarick 85 TE
|C. Myarick
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Armstead 7 RB
|R. Armstead
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dogbe 9 DT
|M. Dogbe
|6-1
|2.5
|0
|
S. Franklin 36 LB
|S. Franklin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bradley 5 LB
|S. Bradley
|3-0
|1.0
|1
|
C. Russell 3 LB
|C. Russell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Graham-Mobley 19 LB
|I. Graham-Mobley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 21 CB
|T. Mason
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Walls 32 S
|B. Walls
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mesday 10 DE
|Z. Mesday
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Randall 2 S
|D. Randall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 42 DE
|D. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Crump 11 CB
|L. Crump
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Jones 40 LB
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 23 S
|R. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dioubate 92 DT
|K. Dioubate
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 6 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 28 S
|J. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Archibong 95 DL
|D. Archibong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 24 CB
|K. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adu 38 CB
|A. Adu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 90 DE
|Q. Roche
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hogan 98 DE
|J. Hogan
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Mobley 16 K
|W. Mobley
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 15 P
|C. Bowler
|5
|46.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Hill 11 QB
|K. Hill
|7/17
|56
|0
|1
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|1/4
|7
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. McFarland 5 RB
|A. McFarland
|11
|107
|0
|34
|
T. Johnson 24 RB
|T. Johnson
|6
|23
|0
|10
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|7
|21
|0
|19
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Okonkwo 17 TE
|C. Okonkwo
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
K. Hill 11 QB
|K. Hill
|5
|-16
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Turner 1 WR
|D. Turner
|4
|38
|0
|27
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Jacobs 12 WR
|T. Jacobs
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
Da. Jones 21 WR
|Da. Jones
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Davenport 9 WR
|J. Davenport
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Demus 7 WR
|D. Demus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Okonkwo 17 TE
|C. Okonkwo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Watson 33 LB
|T. Watson
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Savage, Jr. 4 DB
|D. Savage, Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Aniebonam 6 DL
|J. Aniebonam
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 22 LB
|I. Davis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks, Jr. 25 DB
|A. Brooks, Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cowart 9 DL
|B. Cowart
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 20 DB
|A. Richardson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kulka 96 DL
|B. Kulka
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tanyi 50 DL
|M. Tanyi
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 18 LB
|J. Mosley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 59 DL
|K. Howard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lewis 8 DB
|M. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Saine 93 DL
|O. Saine
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ellis 7 DB
|T. Ellis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lewis 13 DB
|R. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Boone 21 DB
|R. Boone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 2 DB
|R. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McLean 91 DL
|A. McLean
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Oliveira 36 LS
|M. Oliveira
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
|O. Oluwatimi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Lees 88 P
|W. Lees
|8
|43.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 24 RB
|T. Johnson
|3
|27.0
|32
|0
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|2
|16.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jacobs 12 WR
|T. Jacobs
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Aniebonam 6 DL
|J. Aniebonam
|1
|45.0
|45
|1
