No. 4 Ohio State holds off No. 15 TCU 40-28 after quick TDs

  Sep 16, 2018

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Big defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones returned an interception thrown right at him 28 yards for one of No. 4 Ohio State's three touchdowns in a four-minute span of the third quarter in a 40-28 victory over No. 15 TCU on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes (3-0), in their last game without suspended coach Urban Meyer on the sideline, finally went ahead to stay with that spurt that started when Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw a short pass that Parris Campbell turned into a 63-yard touchdown.

''Once we found (the momentum), we had to hold on to it,'' Jones said.

Ohio State still trailed 21-19 after a 2-point try failed, but TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson was under pressure on the ensuing third down when he tried to shovel a pass to his running back - but instead it went to Jones, the 286-pound tackle who rumbled to the end zone. The next drive for the Horned Frogs (2-1) ended with a blocked punt, and two plays later Haskins threw a 24-yard TD to K.J. Hill.

''Getting through this game, the way it went down, we knew there were going be ebbs and flows in a game like this,'' acting coach Ryan Day said. ''We knew that were going to be times when we'd hit adversity and we'd have to stick together at times like that. I thought we did and we really turned the momentum there in the third quarter.''

The Buckeyes jumped out to a 10-0 lead after All-America defensive end Nick Bosa's strip-sack in the end zone, a fumble that was recovered by Davon Hamilton for a touchdown.

But Bosa left the game with an apparent left groin injury when rushing after Robinson early in the third quarter. Bosa could be seen pointing at his groin area when sitting on the turf after the play, and went to the locker room with Ohio State down.

By time Bosa got back on the sideline in street clothes late in the third quarter, the Buckeyes were leading for good.

Darius Anderson had two rushing TDs for TCU, including a school record 93-yard sprint that was the longest play from scrimmage ever against the Buckeyes. Anderson added a 16-yard score when he dived to the left pylon to make it 21-13 before Ohio State's quick scoring spurt.

The game was played at the NFL home of the Dallas Cowboys, about 20 miles from the TCU campus - and where they Buckeyes won the national championship four seasons ago. That was after Ohio State jumped past Big 12 co-champions Baylor and TCU into the fourth and final playoff spot for the inaugural College Football Playoff.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: The Buckeyes went undefeated without Meyer, who completed his three-game suspension for mismanaging domestic-abuse allegations and other misconduct by former assistant Zach Smith. ''We're just so excited to get coach back,'' Day said. Ohio State and Haskins, the sophomore quarterback starting his third game, passed their biggest tests. Haskins (24 of 38 for 344 yards and two TDs) was able to withstand the pressure by defensive end Ben Banogu and the Frogs.

TCU: The Horned Frogs overcame some early mistakes, including a holding call that wiped out a touchdown run before a missed field. Robinson was involved in all three turnovers (two interceptions and the fumble on the sack), but the sophomore quarterback was solid going 24-of-40 for 308 yards and a touchdown. ''What he's doing, how he's doing ... we had a shovel pass call, probably our fault,'' coach Gary Patterson said. ''As far as looking at everything else, I thought he handled it well.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ohio State's victory over TCU looks more impressive than lopsided wins Saturday by No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia, so there is always the possibility of the Buckeyes gaining a spot. Regardless, after a couple of easy wins, they proved themselves worthy of their high early ranking. TCU likely will slip a few spots, but is a Top 25 team going into their conference schedule.

UP NEXT

Ohio State is back home Saturday to play Tulane in its final game outside of Big Ten play.

TCU opens Big 12 play at Texas next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:30
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
28
Touchdown 12:30
7-D.Haskins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
01:04
pos
39
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:06
46-J.Song extra point is good. Team penalty on OSU Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
33
28
Touchdown 1:06
3-S.Robinson complete to 87-T.Hights. 87-T.Hights runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:51
pos
33
27
Point After TD 0:02
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
21
Touchdown 2:57
7-D.Haskins complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
25
yds
0:07
pos
32
21
Point After TD 5:54
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
21
Touchdown 5:54
3-S.Robinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 86-D.Jones at TCU 28. 86-D.Jones runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
01:04
pos
25
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:58
7-D.Haskins incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Berry.
plays
yds
pos
19
21
Touchdown 6:58
7-D.Haskins complete to 21-P.Campbell. 21-P.Campbell runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
63
yds
00:16
pos
19
21
Point After TD 10:43
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 10:43
6-D.Anderson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
52
yds
00:53
pos
13
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:39
96-S.Nuernberger 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
48
yds
03:22
pos
13
14
Point After TD 9:08
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 9:08
6-D.Anderson runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
93
yds
00:20
pos
10
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:28
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 4:28
33-S.Olonilua runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
93
yds
02:41
pos
10
6
Point After TD 7:13
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 7:35
3-S.Robinson sacked at TCU 1 for -8 yards FUMBLES (97-N.Bosa). 53-D.Hamilton runs no gain for a touchdown.
0
plays
93
yds
0:07
pos
9
0
Field Goal 13:24
96-S.Nuernberger 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
62
yds
01:36
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 22
Rushing 13 8
Passing 14 13
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-12 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 525 499
Total Plays 80 76
Avg Gain 6.6 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 182 203
Rush Attempts 42 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 5.6
Net Yards Passing 343 296
Comp. - Att. 24-38 24-40
Yards Per Pass 9.0 7.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 2-12
Penalties - Yards 5-39 5-40
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 2 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-37.2 5-42.2
Return Yards 93 56
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-52 4-56
Int. - Returns 2-41 0-0
Kicking 6/7 4/5
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 2/3 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
4 Ohio State 3-0 10320740
15 TCU 2-1 7714028
O/U 58.5, TCU +13
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
 343 PASS YDS 296
182 RUSH YDS 203
525 TOTAL YDS 499
Ohio State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 344 2 0 156.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 344 2 0 156.6
D. Haskins 24/38 344 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 121 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 121 0
J. Dobbins 18 121 0 18
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 64 0
M. Weber 18 64 0 17
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 1
D. Haskins 3 8 1 5
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
P. Campbell 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 95 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
K. Hill 6 95 1 24
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 84 0
A. Mack 4 84 0 48
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 66 1
P. Campbell 2 66 1 63
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
J. Dixon 4 39 0 20
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
T. McLaurin 3 29 0 12
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
M. Weber 4 28 0 15
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Dobbins 1 3 0 3
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Victor 0 0 0 0
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Berry 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Cooper 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Cooper 1-0 1.0 0
N. Bosa 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Bosa 1-0 1.0 0
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Harrison 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
S. Nuernberger 2/3 30 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.2 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 37.2 5
D. Chrisman 6 37.2 5 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
J. Dixon 1 38.0 38 0
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
C. Saunders 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. Hill 1 0.0 0 0
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Saunders 1 0.0 0 0
TCU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 308 1 2 122.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 308 1 2 122.9
S. Robinson 24/40 308 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 154 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 154 2
D. Anderson 12 154 2 93
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 39 1
S. Olonilua 14 39 1 9
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 7 0
S. Robinson 8 7 0 13
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Reagor 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 98 0
J. Reagor 7 98 0 42
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 57 1
T. Hights 2 57 1 51
D. Thomas 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 0
D. Thomas 2 49 0 34
J. Stewart 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
J. Stewart 3 37 0 28
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
T. Barber 2 24 0 13
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 14 0
K. Turpin 4 14 0 6
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
D. Anderson 2 12 0 6
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Lynn 1 10 0 10
J. Austin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Austin 1 7 0 7
I. Filikitonga 43 DT
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
I. Filikitonga 1 3 0 3
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Olonilua 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Dunham 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Dunham 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Bunce 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
C. Bunce 0/1 0 0/0 0
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
J. Song 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 44.5 3
A. Nunez 4 44.5 3 51
A. David 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 1
A. David 1 33.0 1 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 14.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 14.0 19 0
K. Turpin 4 14.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 35 1:36 6 62 FG
9:41 OHIOST 20 1:59 5 32 Punt
4:28 OHIOST 25 2:32 7 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:34 OHIOST 5 2:58 8 46 Punt
9:01 OHIOST 39 3:22 9 48 FG
2:41 OHIOST 10 2:34 15 69 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 OHIOST 14 1:07 3 4 Punt
10:38 OHIOST 26 1:36 5 20 Punt
7:14 OHIOST 37 0:16 2 63 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:06 OHIOST 25 1:04 9 67 TD
8:51 OHIOST 7 5:20 9 44 Punt
2:37 TCU 27 2:08 5 7
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 TCU 17 3:21 11 69 FG Miss
7:35 TCU 7 0:00 2 93 TD
7:09 TCU 16 2:41 9 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:49 TCU 12 1:23 8 32 Punt
9:28 TCU 7 0:20 2 93 TD
5:34 TCU 25 2:47 7 28 Punt
0:02 TCU 21 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TCU 25 1:59 6 18 Punt
11:36 TCU 48 0:53 3 52 TD
8:56 TCU 19 1:35 4 0 Punt
6:58 TCU 25 1:04 3 73 INT
5:26 TCU 4 2:04 5 19 Punt
0:55 TCU 4 0:00 6 18 Punt
2:57 TCU 25 1:51 5 63 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 TCU 22 3:26 8 38 Punt
3:27 TCU 11 0:41 5 62 INT
