Drive Chart
RI
UCONN

No Text

UConn outscores Rhode Island 56-49

  • STATS AP
  • Sep 15, 2018

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) David Pindell threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 137 yards and two more as UConn outscored Rhode Island 56-49 on Saturday.

Pindell outdueled Rhode Island quarterback JuJuan Lawson, who threw for 351 yards and four scores and ran for 85 yards and two TDs for the Rams.

The teams combined for 1,123 yards of offense.

The Huskies (1-2), who had three touchdowns in their first two games, got into the end zone on all six of their drives in the first half, including a 74-yard strike from Pindell to freshman Heron Maurisseau who found himself wide open in the middle of the field for his first collegiate score. They led 42-28 at the break.

Rhode Island (2-1) tied the game at 49 with just over 3 minutes left on a 14-yard run by Naim Jones, who pushed UConn defensive back Messiah Turner into the end zone.

But UConn running back Kevin Mensah (144 yards) scored the winning touchdown, breaking up the middle for 22 yards with under a minute to go.

Rhode Island drove to the UConn 16 with 11 seconds left, but defensive back Eli Thomas sacked Lawson to end the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

URI: The Rams, who have had 16 straight losing seasons, showed they have the offense to break that streak this year. ... Rhode Island has just one win over an FBS program, a 26-21 win over UConn in 2000 when the Huskies were transitioning from what was then I-AA.

UConn: After being outscored 118-24 against No. 18 UCF and No. 17 Boise State, the Huskies needed a bounce-back game. Pindell responded with career highs in passing, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns. But the Huskies, who came in giving up an average of 753 yards in its first two games, allowed 550 in this one, 307 in the first half.

UP NEXT

Rhode Island: The Rams return to the FCS with a game at Harvard.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Syracuse in a matchup of former Big East teams.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:57
40-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
56
Touchdown 0:57
34-K.Mensah runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
02:10
pos
49
55
Point After TD 3:13
45-C.Carrick extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
49
Touchdown 3:13
23-N.Jones runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
03:02
pos
48
49
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:55
40-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
49
Touchdown 0:55
5-D.Pindell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
82
yds
05:09
pos
42
48
Point After TD 6:04
45-C.Carrick extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
42
Touchdown 6:04
15-J.Lawson complete to 87-T.Burke. 87-T.Burke runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
02:21
pos
41
42
Point After TD 8:33
45-C.Carrick extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
42
Touchdown 8:33
15-J.Lawson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
72
yds
02:13
pos
34
42
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:13
40-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
42
Touchdown 0:13
5-D.Pindell complete to 8-A.McLean. 8-A.McLean runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
01:13
pos
28
41
Point After TD 1:26
45-C.Carrick extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
35
Touchdown 1:26
15-J.Lawson complete to 81-I.Coulter. 81-I.Coulter runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:29
pos
27
35
Point After TD 2:55
40-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 2:55
5-D.Pindell complete to 1-H.Mayala. 1-H.Mayala runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
72
yds
04:06
pos
21
34
Point After TD 7:08
45-C.Carrick extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 7:08
15-J.Lawson runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
72
yds
01:59
pos
20
28
Point After TD 9:12
40-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 9:12
5-D.Pindell complete to 80-H.Maurisseau. 80-H.Maurisseau runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
79
yds
00:41
pos
14
27
Point After TD 9:57
45-C.Carrick extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 9:57
15-J.Lawson complete to 6-A.Parker. 6-A.Parker runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:09
pos
13
21
Point After TD 12:06
40-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 12:06
5-D.Pindell complete to 1-H.Mayala. 1-H.Mayala runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
71
yds
02:29
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:46
40-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:46
34-K.Mensah runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:19
pos
7
13
Point After TD 9:10
45-C.Carrick extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:10
15-J.Lawson complete to 18-M.Beauvais. 18-M.Beauvais runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:45
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:55
40-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:55
5-D.Pindell scrambles runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
40
yds
01:58
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 32
Rushing 13 16
Passing 14 11
Penalty 1 5
3rd Down Conv 0-4 8-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 4-4
Total Net Yards 530 570
Total Plays 62 81
Avg Gain 8.5 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 199 265
Rush Attempts 28 54
Avg Rush Yards 7.1 4.9
Net Yards Passing 331 305
Comp. - Att. 23-34 20-27
Yards Per Pass 9.7 11.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-20 1-3
Penalties - Yards 7-82 4-35
Touchdowns 7 8
Rushing TDs 3 4
Passing TDs 4 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-43.7 2-36.5
Return Yards 86 131
Punts - Returns 2-15 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 4-71 7-128
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Kicking 7/7 8/8
Extra Points 7/7 8/8
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rhode Island 2-1 72114749
Connecticut 1-2 14287756
Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field East Hartford, CT
 331 PASS YDS 305
199 RUSH YDS 265
530 TOTAL YDS 570
Rhode Island
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Lawson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 351 4 1 187.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 351 4 1 187.3
J. Lawson 23/34 351 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Na. Jones 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 95 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 95 1
Na. Jones 11 95 1 21
J. Lawson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 85 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 85 2
J. Lawson 13 85 2 37
Z. Bryant Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
Z. Bryant Jr. 2 24 0 20
A. Parker 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
A. Parker 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Coulter 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 156 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 156 1
I. Coulter 10 156 1 47
A. Parker 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 128 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 128 1
A. Parker 7 128 1 32
M. Beauvais 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
M. Beauvais 3 32 1 22
Z. Bryant Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
Z. Bryant Jr. 1 24 0 24
J. Kenny 30 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Kenny 1 6 0 6
T. Burke 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
T. Burke 1 5 1 5
Na. Jones 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Na. Jones 0 0 0 0
J. Antrum 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Antrum 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Na. Jones 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Na. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
R. Dickerson 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Dickerson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Carrick 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
C. Carrick 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Garro 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.7 1
A. Garro 3 43.7 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Evans 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 22 0
A. Evans 2 19.0 22 0
J. Fire 58 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Fire 1 0.0 0 0
A. Dorsey 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
A. Dorsey 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Dorsey 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 9 0
A. Dorsey 2 7.5 9 0
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 308 4 1 211.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 308 4 1 211.4
D. Pindell 20/27 308 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 144 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 144 2
K. Mensah 25 144 2 22
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 137 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 137 2
D. Pindell 26 137 2 45
Z. Scott 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
Z. Scott 1 5 0 5
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
H. Maurisseau 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 74 1
H. Maurisseau 1 74 1 74
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
T. Davis 3 51 0 24
H. Mayala 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 44 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 2
H. Mayala 5 44 2 13
Z. Scott 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
Z. Scott 3 38 0 21
K. Dixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
K. Dixon 2 37 0 36
A. McLean 8 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 1
A. McLean 3 37 1 19
K. Buss 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Buss 1 16 0 16
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Mensah 1 6 0 6
T. Beals 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Beals 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Atkins 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Atkins 1-0 1.0 0
K. Jones 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
E. Thomas 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Thomas 1-0 1.0 0
O. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
O. Robinson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Tarbutt 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
0/0 8/8
M. Tarbutt 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 36.5 0
L. Magliozzi 2 36.5 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Dixon 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 27.5 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 27.5 40 0
K. Dixon 4 27.5 40 0
Z. Scott 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
Z. Scott 2 7.5 15 0
A. McLean 8 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
A. McLean 1 3.0 3 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Buss 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
K. Buss 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 RI 25 3:45 8 75 TD
4:46 RI 25 1:52 4 24 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 RI 25 2:09 5 75 TD
9:07 RI 28 1:59 4 72 TD
2:55 RI 25 1:29 5 75 TD
0:12 RI 24 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 RI 19 1:45 4 12 Punt
10:46 RI 28 2:13 4 72 TD
8:25 UCONN 34 2:21 6 34 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:55 RI 35 0:41 3 8 Punt
10:15 RI 19 1:24 3 3 Punt
6:15 RI 33 3:02 6 67 TD
0:50 RI 33 0:45 11 60
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 UCONN 45 1:58 6 55 TD
9:05 UCONN 25 4:19 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:50 UCONN 49 2:29 13 36 TD
9:53 UCONN 21 0:41 2 79 TD
7:01 UCONN 40 4:06 9 60 TD
1:26 UCONN 25 1:13 6 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 RI 17 0:31 2 -2 Fumble
12:33 UCONN 27 1:37 4 14 Punt
8:27 UCONN 24 0:00 1 76 INT
6:04 UCONN 18 5:09 10 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 UCONN 19 4:30 8 62
8:39 UCONN 27 2:13 5 12 Punt
3:07 UCONN 31 2:10 9 69 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores