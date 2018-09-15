|
|
|SMU
|MICH
Shea Patterson throws 3 TDs, No. 19 Michigan beats SMU 45-20
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes to Donovan Peoples-Jones, helping No. 19 Michigan pull away to beat SMU 45-20 on Saturday.
The Wolverines (2-1) didn't score until Ben Mason converted a fourth down with a 1-yard TD run midway through the second quarter.
The Mustangs (0-3) responded with Ben Hicks' 50-yard pass to James Proche to tie it.
Michigan took control over the last 2:34 of the first half. Patterson threw a tiebreaking, 35-yard TD pass to Peoples-Jones, and Josh Metellus returned an interception 73 yards for a score as time expired.
Patterson threw 7- and 41-yard TD passes to Peoples-Jones in the third, giving the Wolverines a 35-13 lead.
Peoples-Jones' three TD receptions matched the total scored by Michigan receivers last season. Patterson was 14 of 18 for 237 yards with three TDs threw an interception.
Michigan's Chris Evans ran for 85 yards on 18 carries. Karan Higdon warmed, but was held out of the game with an apparent injury.
Hicks started and was 7 of 16 for 113 yards with a TD and an interception. William Brown had an extended opportunity to play in the second half, completing 11 of 17 passes for 82 yards and two TDs before leaving the game after getting hit so hard his helmet came off.
THE TAKEAWAY
SMU: The Mustangs should feel good about their performance relative to their first two games in which they lost by a combined score of 88-35 to No. 16 TCU and North Texas under first-year coach Sonny Dykes.
Michigan: The Wolverines should be humbled by their performance coming off a confidence-boosting 49-3 win over Western Michigan. They had 13 penalties for 137 yards and struggled on both sides of the ball at times against an overmatched opponent.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan may stay about where it is in the poll, winning with a lackluster showing.
UP NEXT:
SMU: Hosts the Navy Midshipmen next week in its American Athletic Conference opener.
Michigan: Hosts Nebraska next week in the Big Ten opener. The Wolverines will be without linebacker Khaleke Hudson for the first half after he was ejected for targeting against SMU.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/larrylage
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|21
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|7
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|306
|433
|Total Plays
|65
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|110
|197
|Rush Attempts
|31
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|196
|236
|Comp. - Att.
|19-34
|14-18
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|13.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-13
|1-1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|13-137
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|2-50.0
|Return Yards
|56
|85
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-38
|1-5
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|1-73
|Kicking
|2/3
|7/7
|Extra Points
|2/3
|6/6
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|236
|
|
|110
|RUSH YDS
|197
|
|
|306
|TOTAL YDS
|433
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hicks 8 QB
|B. Hicks
|7/16
|113
|1
|1
|
W. Brown 9 QB
|W. Brown
|11/17
|82
|2
|0
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1/1
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|13
|50
|0
|16
|
W. Brown 9 QB
|W. Brown
|8
|48
|0
|25
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|8
|25
|0
|14
|
B. Hicks 8 QB
|B. Hicks
|2
|-13
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|11
|166
|2
|50
|
J. Bell 84 WR
|J. Bell
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
W. Brown 9 QB
|W. Brown
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Becker 14 TE
|R. Becker
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Benson 7 WR
|B. Benson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Clemons 8 DB
|R. Clemons
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moore 14 LB
|R. Moore
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 11 LB
|K. Mitchell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hayes, Jr. 7 CB
|R. Hayes, Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Onu 4 S
|M. Onu
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Gary 10 DT
|D. Gary
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
Po. Davis 51 DT
|Po. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wyatt 23 CB
|J. Wyatt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. McQueen 6 S
|E. McQueen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sutton 1 CB
|E. Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
|T. Ndukwe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 28 CB
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Pa. Davis 50 DE
|Pa. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Westerfield 96 DE
|N. Westerfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 17 LB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 21 S
|C. Sterns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blake 13 CB
|J. Blake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Robledo 89 K
|K. Robledo
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
W. Moore 45 K
|W. Moore
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sackville 47 P
|J. Sackville
|5
|40.4
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|2
|8.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|14/18
|237
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|18
|85
|0
|35
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|11
|53
|1
|12
|
O. Samuels 23 RB
|O. Samuels
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|6
|20
|0
|18
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Mason 42 FB
|B. Mason
|3
|6
|1
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Gentry 83 TE
|Z. Gentry
|4
|95
|0
|32
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|4
|90
|3
|41
|
O. Martin 80 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
G. Perry 88 WR
|G. Perry
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Winovich 15 DL
|C. Winovich
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kinnel 23 DB
|T. Kinnel
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 10 LB
|D. Bush
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Mone 90 DL
|B. Mone
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Watson 28 DB
|B. Watson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gary 3 DL
|R. Gary
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Furbush 59 LB
|N. Furbush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|1/1
|45
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|2
|50.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Singleton 8 LB
|D. Singleton
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|3.5
|6
|0
-
NH
COLO
14
45
4th 2:30 PACN
-
SJST
20OREG
22
35
4th 1:08 PACN
-
BTHN
FAU
14
36
3rd 12:20
-
IDST
CAL
9
28
3rd 5:14 PACN
-
EMICH
BUFF
21
28
3rd 7:45 ESP+
-
ARKST
TULSA
10
7
2nd 4:26 CBSSN
-
OREGST
NEVADA
7
30
2nd 4:23 ESPU
-
ALAM
CINCY
0
42
2nd 6:01 ESP3
-
1BAMA
MISS
28
7
2nd 10:18 ESPN
-
DEST
WMICH
0
28
2nd 3:12 ESP+
-
TXSTSM
SALA
23
10
2nd 9:02 ESP+
-
LALAF
16MISSST
3
14
1st 0:00 ESPN2
-
NOIOWA
IOWA
0
7
1st 0:00
-
MA
FIU
0
7
1st 9:58 beIN
-
WKY
LVILLE
0
0
1st 2:00
-
MIZZOU
PURDUE
10
7
1st 4:48
-
AKRON
NWEST
0
7
1st 2:27
-
LAMON
TXAM
3
7
1st 1:08 SECN
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
7
1st 11:52
-
EWASH
WASHST
0
0
1st 9:31 PACN
-
4OHIOST
15TCU
0
0
1st 13:31 ABC
-
CSTCAR
CAMP
58
21
Final ESP3
-
ODU
CHARLO
25
28
Final ESP3
-
BC
WAKE
41
34
Final ESPN
-
TNTECH
UTAHST
12
73
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
MEMP
22
59
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
MD
35
14
Final BTN
-
MURYST
UK
10
48
Final SECN+
-
KENTST
11PSU
10
63
Final FS1
-
UTEP
TENN
0
24
Final SECN
-
21MIAMI
TOLEDO
49
24
Final ESPN2
-
FSU
CUSE
7
30
Final ESPN
-
GAS
2CLEM
7
38
Final ESPNU
-
5OKLA
IOWAST
37
27
Final ABC
-
HAWAII
ARMY
21
28
Final CBSSN
-
RI
UCONN
49
56
Final
-
MTSU
3UGA
7
49
Final ESPNews
-
BALLST
IND
10
38
Final BTN
-
RUT
KANSAS
14
55
Final
-
TROY
NEB
24
19
Final
-
GATECH
PITT
19
24
Final
-
TULANE
UAB
24
31
Final FBOOK
-
DAVIS
9STNFRD
10
30
Final PACN
-
VANDY
8ND
17
22
Final NBC
-
LEH
NAVY
21
51
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
19MICH
20
45
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
MINN
3
26
Final BTN
-
CMICH
NILL
16
24
Final ESP+
-
17BOISE
24OKLAST
21
44
Final ESPN
-
BYU
6WISC
24
21
Final ABC
-
SFLA
ILL
25
19
Final
-
12LSU
7AUBURN
22
21
Final CBS
-
DUKE
BAYLOR
40
27
Final FS1
-
COLOST
FLA
10
48
Final SECN
-
TXSA
KSTATE
17
41
Final
-
NTEXAS
ARK
44
17
Final SECN
-
WOFF
WYO
14
17
Final
-
EKY
BGREEN
35
42
Final ESP3
-
HOU
TXTECH
49
63
Final FOX
-
OHIO
UVA
31
45
Final ESP2
-
22USC
TEXAS
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
10WASH
UTAH
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
PRARIE
UNLV
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
23ARIZST
SDGST
0
048 O/U
+5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
FRESNO
UCLA
0
052 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
SUT
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
USM
APLST
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
18UCF
UNC
0
0
ESPNU
-
ECU
13VATECH
0
0
ESP3
-
14WVU
NCST
0
0
ESPNU
-
MRSHL
SC
0
0
ESPU