Shea Patterson throws 3 TDs, No. 19 Michigan beats SMU 45-20

  • Sep 15, 2018

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes to Donovan Peoples-Jones, helping No. 19 Michigan pull away to beat SMU 45-20 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (2-1) didn't score until Ben Mason converted a fourth down with a 1-yard TD run midway through the second quarter.

The Mustangs (0-3) responded with Ben Hicks' 50-yard pass to James Proche to tie it.

Michigan took control over the last 2:34 of the first half. Patterson threw a tiebreaking, 35-yard TD pass to Peoples-Jones, and Josh Metellus returned an interception 73 yards for a score as time expired.

Patterson threw 7- and 41-yard TD passes to Peoples-Jones in the third, giving the Wolverines a 35-13 lead.

Peoples-Jones' three TD receptions matched the total scored by Michigan receivers last season. Patterson was 14 of 18 for 237 yards with three TDs threw an interception.

Michigan's Chris Evans ran for 85 yards on 18 carries. Karan Higdon warmed, but was held out of the game with an apparent injury.

Hicks started and was 7 of 16 for 113 yards with a TD and an interception. William Brown had an extended opportunity to play in the second half, completing 11 of 17 passes for 82 yards and two TDs before leaving the game after getting hit so hard his helmet came off.

THE TAKEAWAY

SMU: The Mustangs should feel good about their performance relative to their first two games in which they lost by a combined score of 88-35 to No. 16 TCU and North Texas under first-year coach Sonny Dykes.

Michigan: The Wolverines should be humbled by their performance coming off a confidence-boosting 49-3 win over Western Michigan. They had 13 penalties for 137 yards and struggled on both sides of the ball at times against an overmatched opponent.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan may stay about where it is in the poll, winning with a lackluster showing.

UP NEXT:

SMU: Hosts the Navy Midshipmen next week in its American Athletic Conference opener.

Michigan: Hosts Nebraska next week in the Big Ten opener. The Wolverines will be without linebacker Khaleke Hudson for the first half after he was ejected for targeting against SMU.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/larrylage

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:05
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
45
Touchdown 1:05
13-T.Wilson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
63
yds
05:08
pos
20
44
Field Goal 8:08
3-Q.Nordin 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
53
yds
02:35
pos
20
38
Point After TD 10:43
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
35
Touchdown 10:43
9-W.Brown complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
115
yds
00:49
pos
19
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:23
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
35
Touchdown 1:31
2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
35
yds
0:00
pos
13
34
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:36
45-W.Moore extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 1:36
9-W.Brown complete to 14-R.Becker. 14-R.Becker runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MICH 14-J.Metellus Offside declined.
19
plays
94
yds
07:26
pos
13
28
Point After TD 9:07
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 9:07
2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
04:48
pos
7
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 0:17
8-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche INTERCEPTED by 14-J.Metellus at MICH 27. 14-J.Metellus runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
73
yds
0:00
pos
7
20
Point After TD 2:34
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 2:34
2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
45
yds
02:38
pos
7
13
Point After TD 5:16
45-W.Moore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:16
8-B.Hicks complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:40
pos
6
7
Point After TD 6:56
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:56
42-B.Mason runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
57
yds
06:25
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 21
Rushing 5 10
Passing 10 8
Penalty 7 3
3rd Down Conv 5-14 6-13
4th Down Conv 3-4 3-3
Total Net Yards 306 433
Total Plays 65 59
Avg Gain 4.7 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 110 197
Rush Attempts 31 41
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 4.8
Net Yards Passing 196 236
Comp. - Att. 19-34 14-18
Yards Per Pass 5.8 13.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 1-1
Penalties - Yards 6-60 13-137
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-40.4 2-50.0
Return Yards 56 85
Punts - Returns 2-16 2-7
Kickoffs - Returns 3-38 1-5
Int. - Returns 1-2 1-73
Kicking 2/3 7/7
Extra Points 2/3 6/6
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
SMU 0-3 076720
19 Michigan 2-1 021141045
O/U 52.5, MICH -36.5
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 196 PASS YDS 236
110 RUSH YDS 197
306 TOTAL YDS 433
SMU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 113 1 1 111.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 113 1 1 111.2
B. Hicks 7/16 113 1 1
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 82 2 0 144.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 82 2 0 144.0
W. Brown 11/17 82 2 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
T. Page 1/1 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 50 0
X. Jones 13 50 0 16
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 48 0
W. Brown 8 48 0 25
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
B. West 8 25 0 14
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
B. Hicks 2 -13 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 166 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 166 2
J. Proche 11 166 2 50
J. Bell 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Bell 2 19 0 10
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
W. Brown 1 14 0 14
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
B. West 3 6 0 5
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
X. Jones 1 2 0 2
R. Becker 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
R. Becker 1 2 1 2
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Page 0 0 0 0
B. Benson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Benson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Clemons 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
R. Clemons 7-1 0.0 0
R. Moore 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. Moore 6-0 0.0 0
T. Denbow 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Denbow 5-1 0.0 0
K. Mitchell 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Mitchell 4-1 0.0 0
R. Hayes, Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Hayes, Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
M. Onu 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
M. Onu 3-0 0.0 1
D. Gary 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Gary 3-1 0.0 0
S. Hailey 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
S. Hailey 3-1 1.0 0
Po. Davis 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Po. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Wyatt 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Wyatt 2-0 0.0 0
E. McQueen 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. McQueen 2-1 0.0 0
E. Sutton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Sutton 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ndukwe 1-0 0.0 0
C. Davis 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
Pa. Davis 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Pa. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
N. Westerfield 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Westerfield 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Sterns 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sterns 1-0 0.0 0
J. Blake 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Blake 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
K. Robledo 0/0 0 1/1 1
W. Moore 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
W. Moore 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sackville 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.4 2
J. Sackville 5 40.4 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 19 0
J. Proche 2 16.0 19 0
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
B. West 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 15 0
J. Proche 2 8.0 15 0
Michigan
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 237 3 1 232.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 237 3 1 232.3
S. Patterson 14/18 237 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 85 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 85 0
C. Evans 18 85 0 35
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 53 1
T. Wilson 11 53 1 12
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
O. Samuels 2 22 0 18
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
S. Patterson 6 20 0 18
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Thomas 1 11 0 11
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 1
B. Mason 3 6 1 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 95 0
Z. Gentry 4 95 0 32
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 90 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 90 3
D. Peoples-Jones 4 90 3 41
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
O. Martin 1 19 0 19
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
G. Perry 1 12 0 12
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Wilson 1 11 0 11
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
C. Evans 2 7 0 4
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
N. Collins 1 3 0 3
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. McKeon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
C. Winovich 6-2 0.0 0
T. Kinnel 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Kinnel 6-1 0.0 0
D. Bush 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Bush 6-1 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Metellus 4-0 0.0 1
B. Mone 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
B. Mone 4-0 1.0 0
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Watson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Kemp 3-0 1.0 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ross 3-0 0.0 0
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Dwumfour 2-0 0.0 0
R. Gary 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Gary 2-1 0.0 0
N. Furbush 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Furbush 1-0 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Glasgow 1-0 0.0 0
D. Long 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Long 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hudson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
Q. Nordin 1/1 45 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 50.0 1
W. Hart 2 50.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Ross 1 0.0 0 0
D. Singleton 8 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
D. Singleton 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 6 0
D. Peoples-Jones 2 3.5 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 SMU 19 1:13 5 26 Punt
8:57 SMU 42 2:05 5 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 SMU 2 0:00 4 13 Punt
6:56 SMU 25 1:40 5 75 TD
2:34 SMU 25 2:17 7 24 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 25 0:51 4 0 Punt
9:02 SMU 13 7:26 19 87 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:18 SMU 20 0:49 15 65 TD
8:02 SMU 20 1:42 3 4 Punt
1:05 SMU 25 1:00 9 56 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 25 1:50 3 7 Punt
11:37 MICH 15 2:40 6 12 Punt
6:45 MICH 15 6:22 12 73 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 MICH 43 6:25 11 57 TD
5:12 MICH 40 2:38 6 60 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 MICH 23 4:48 10 62 TD
1:36 SMU 46 0:13 3 35 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:43 MICH 25 2:35 6 53 FG
6:13 MICH 32 5:08 9 68 TD
NCAA FB Scores